Top 20 Best Black Espadrilles for Summer 2018: The Ultimate List

Amazon

You know a shoe is totally hot, when it stays in style for seven or eight hundred years. Such is the case with espadrilles. They’ve been adored by men and women for centuries, and it doesn’t look like the love affair with these sassy, somewhat humble kicks, is likely to end anytime soon. Espadrilles are even hitting the runways at New York Fashion Week, although I’d have to say, canvas topped stilettos are a somewhat loose definition of these old world braided jute and canvas shoes.

Of course, we had to take a few liberties ourselves. Plain black espadrilles, despite how completely awesome they are, are joined with a few fun embroidered pairs. We’ve also got some adorned with grosgrain ribbons, gold zippers and even ric-rac, because we simply couldn’t resist sharing them with you. We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite espadrille flats, including some espadrille sneakers. Who knew? And we’ve found another ten gorgeous pairs of espadrille wedges that you’re definitely going to want in your closet this summer. They’ll take you from the office to garden parties, or the cocktail hour, without breaking a sweat. We’ve found bargains for under thirty bucks, and a few pairs you’ll drop more than $200 on. Hey, it’s always the perfect time to splurge on yourself.

While you’re shopping for your new summer shoe wardrobe, you might want to check out some hiking sandals while they’re still in abundant supply. And since the sunny season will soon be upon us, at least those of us who live in snowy climates, now’s the time to stock up on these Top 20 Best Black Espadrilles for Summer 2018. Don’t forget to resupply your sunscreen, and for sure, snag a few sweet summer dresses so you can put your best face (and feet!) forward.

Best Espadrille Flats 1. Soludos Women’s Classic Espadrille Flats Soludos

These classic ankle-tie espadrille sandals make the perfect fashion companion for all your cutest spring and summer dresses, shorts and capris. These black espadrilles feature a comfy round toe, and adorable grosgrain ribbon tie, with a grippy synthetic sole. With uppers made of 100 percent cotton, your feet will breathe easy all season, and with their open, airy heel, you’ll get lots of air flow to make them even cooler. Because these espadrille flats are unlined, you’ll want to take the time to break them in for the most comfortable wear. They run a little narrow, so you may want to size up for the most comfortable fit.

Price: $36.69

2. Clarks Women’s Azella Theoni Slip-On Espadrille Flats

Clarks

These black espadrilles from Clarks are the ultimate in cool kicks. Wear them with everything casual, from shorts and beachwear to your fave denim skirt. With classic slip-on styling, they’re perfect to keep by the door for a quick outing, mellow bike ride or walk around the neighborhood. Super comfy, these espadrille flats pamper your feet with their super soft, removable ortholite® molded footbed, and resilient rubber outsole for added bounce when you walk. The side stretch gores, make them easy to slip on and off, and the soft inner liner will keep blisters at bay, even when you first slip them on, which means you might just forget to kick them off when you get home. Be aware, they do run a tad bit large, so you might want to size down a bit. Just in case you’re looking for more than black espadrilles, these cuties come in ten colors, from brilliant daffodil yellow and orange to a fabulous snakey print.

Price: $27.90 – $85 (Up to 57 percent off MSRP)

3. VISCATA Women’s Barceloneta Authentic Spanish-Made Espadrille Flats

viscata

When you’re looking for the real deal, black espadrilles that capture the Mediterranean spirit of the originals, these adorable espadrille flats from Viscata definitely deliver. Their cotton canvas upper gets more comfortable with every wearing and the natural jute and rubber sole give you the kind of comfort that’ll make you want to kick up your heels. These Spanish espadrilles are handcrafted in Barcelona, where Viscata’s craftspeople still hand wrap the jute and hand sew the uppers to the soles. Just a note: the canvas uppers are likely to feel a tiny bit tight out of the box, but the more you wear these cute espadrilles, the more they will conform to exactly the shape of your foot, making for a totally custom fit. This style comes in nearly a dozen colors, including basic black.

Price: $59.95 – $64.95 (Up to 8 percent off MSRP)

4. Sea Star Beachwear Women’s Espadrille Water Shoes

Sea Star Beachwear

Spring and summer are a guarantee that water adventures are in your future, and these cute Sea Star shoes take espadrilles one step further by evolving them into a water shoe. These black espadrilles feature a breathable, quick-drying neoprene upper, and a protective non-marking, non-skid, super grippy rubber, deck shoe sole. These can easily transition from water sports to a boardwalk lunch and cocktail, all while staying comfortable and cool. This espadrille flat fits snugly, but with intention. They are designed to make sure they stay on your feet while you’re hitting the ocean waves, or swimming at a nearby lake. They’ll look sweet with all your casual wear, but have the style chops to dress up, when called for.

Price: $96

5. Alexis Leroy Breathable Slip On Women’s Espadrille Flats

Alexis Leroy

We love these espadrille flats by Alexis Leroy for more than the fact that they’re uber cute. We also like this company’s eco-friendly philosophy and practices, which makes a difference to lots of consumers. Like most espadrilles, these will feel a bit small out of the box, but will stretch to fit, with some wear. Their ventilated upper is especially attractive, with an adorable bow at the toe that gives them a little edge for work and dressier occasions. The woven jute element is a little less rustic looking than most other espadrille flats, and these have a sneaky secret – a little built in wedge to give just a touch of added height. The other thing you’ll be nuts about? These have a memory foam insole for added comfort, which means you’ll want them in black, and that pretty blue they offer. The price point is great, so why not splurge?

Price: $31.99

6. Nine West Women’s Unrico Espadrille Flats

Nine West

Have you ever thought about how hard it is to write about (or wear) exclusively black shoes? That’s why we had to cheat a bit and add in these adorable, mostly black espadrilles. These cute espadrille flats feature a canvas upper, embellished by colorful embroidery that takes these shoes over the top when it comes to cute. Flowers and a hummingbird deliver that splash of color that will make you want to wear these Nine West shoes almost every day. With a hand-stitched look and natural jute details, these espadrilles are a bit more fashion forward, thanks to the more pointed toe than most.

Price: $62.15 – $79

7. Skechers BOBS Razzy Dazzy Espadrille Flats

Skechers

When you can get a cute and comfy pair of kicks, and help save the lives of dogs and cats by doing it, what’s not to love? Skechers BOBS make a donation for every purchase made, which kind of makes these black espadrilles the best deal all day. Of course, their super thrifty price also makes them a great deal too. These espadrille flats are the perfect pad around the house and yard shoe. With a textile top and braided jute bottom with stitching details, they’ll look stylish and cute with your most casual outfits. What really wins us over (besides that awesome dog and cat thing) is that they have a cushy memory foam footbed, and as a BOBS lover, I can tell you, they make your feet feel heavenly all day long. Another cute and cushy choice is the Skechers BOBS Day 2 Nite Ballet Flat for their petite look and deep cut sides that give them a style all their own.

Price: $35.58

8. Angelina Women’s Canvas Casual Espadrille Sneakers

Angelina

These black espadrilles caught us by surprise, because they’re called sneakers. Who knew you could get espadrille sneakers? If you’re eco-conscious, these comfortable flats are composed of vegan material, featuring braided raffia trims instead of traditional jute, and grosgrain ribbon laces. That all adds up to a pair of espadrille flats that are surprisingly cute, and versatile. These espadrille flats feature adjustable laces, and a cushioned gummy outer sole to let you step up your shoe game. They’re also fully lined so you can avoid that sometimes painful break-in period that many espadrilles require.

Price: $24 – $30

9. Sam Edelman Women’s Carrin Platform Espadrille Sneakers

Sam Edelman

It’s a wedge. It’s a slip on. It’s a sneaker. These versatile black espadrilles from Sam Edelman are the multi-purpose shoes to snag now, for all around summer fun. These espadrille flats cleverly combine a youthful approach with seriously sophisticated sensibility. These espadrille sneakers feature a grippy rubber sole, topped by a traditional braided jute trim on a 1.25 inch platform. The suede upper has stretchy side gores, meaning they’re quick to slip on and comfortable to wear. If you’re looking for more than one pair, these chunky monkeys come in 25 colors. Amazing. They do have a reputation for running a bit big, so you might want to go a half size smaller than you’d normally wear.

Price: $89.95

10. Women’s Simply You Zipper Espadrille Sneakers

Jacobies Beverly Hills

These spunky black espadrilles will kick you into fashion high gear, with their sassy front zipper and black and tan hand crafted jute combo trim. The zipper means getting in and out of these espadrille flats will be fuss free. They feature a vegan leather upper, and a traction friendly rubber sole. To make these sneakers even better, they have a memory foam footbed that will contour to the shape of your feet, so comfort is always at the forefront. Wear them around home, or out, because they’ll look super sharp with all your fave casual garb.

Price: $31.50

Best Espadrille Wedges 11. VISCATA Roses Soft Canvas Slip-On Espadrille Wedges Viscata

These Viscata espadrille wedges are sassy, sexy and cute, literally, from top to bottom. With a comfy, leather lined canvas upper with the tiniest tan side embroidery. These black espadrilles feature the classic jute trim and a perfect height 2.75 inch wedge, and natural rubber sole. Speaking of that sole, even it is adorable, as it’s imprinted with a pretty floral motif. It is recommended that if you wear a half size, you go up to the next full size. Handcrafted in Spain, these espadrille wedges are the perfect choice for summer casual wear, and the lighter fabrics you’ll wear to the office. Easy to slip on and off, they feature a stylish, more pointed toe, to keep you looking professional if that’s your desire.

Price: $89.95 – $99.95

12. Vionic Women’s Calypso Espadrille Wedges

Vionic

If you’ve ever worn a pair of Vionic sandals, you know you can count on them for amazing comfort, as well as on-trend styling. These espadrille wedges deliver on both counts. They feature premium suede uppers, with a jute wrapped toe. The cute quarter ankle straps feature ghillie-style lacing, reminiscent of many popular gladiator sandals. They have a smooth synthetic linings to make them comfy right out of the box, but the big hitter for us is the soft microfiber-lined EVA footbed, that molds to your feet for all-day support. These easy wear black espadrilles have a right-height 2.25 inch jute-wrapped wedge delivers that classic espadrille styling, and the rubber outsole gives you super secure footing on most surfaces.

Price: $55.23 – $139.99 (Up to 39 percent off MSRP)

13. Best Wide Width Espadrilles: Woman Within Women’s Wide Astrid Espadrille Wedges

Woman Within

These cute espadrille wedges have a feminine look guaranteed to amp up any outfit in your closet. With a three inch, jute wrapped heel, these sandals are perfect for work, or evenings out. The vamp on these black espadrilles features a sophisticated and sweet scalloped edge, and they have an adjustable buckle ankle strap for added attention, as well as a firm fit. The suede-like upper feels soft on bare tootsies, and the memory foam insoles mean you can bank on all day comfort. They also come in a couple of other wardrobe winning colors, in case you’re inclined to flesh out your summer selections with one favorite style.

Price: $88.37 – $93.37

14. SCHUTZ Women’s Keira Espadrille Wedges

SCHUTZ

You’ll be walking on cloud nine when you slip into these sexy SCHUTZ espadrille wedges. With a sky high heel, they feature two rows of jute embellishments around the bottom, with a leather covered wedge and heel. They feature a super dainty ankle strap with a buckle, and a fun, fanciful circular toe strap. While they’re a bit more of an investment, aren’t you worth it? Especially when these black espadrilles will be the shoes you build your summer wardrobe around.

Price: $220

15. Franco Sarto Women’s Pirouette Espadrille Wedges

Franco Sarto

You’ll be knots about these Franco Sarto wedges, that are a must have for your summer shoe collection. These cute black espadrilles have a lower heel, so they’re great for casual as well as business wear, and you can count on the fact that they carry the tradition of Franco Sarto’s legendary comfort too. Made from soft leather, these espadrille wedges have a 1.25 inch jute wrapped platform, peep toe and a sling back ankle strap. The vamp is highlighted by a pleated side knot detail that’s so cute. You can also get them in lots of other splashy summer colors, but since we’re talking about black espadrilles here, we’ll push the boundaries and encourage you to check out the fun and funky floral print on black espadrilles.

Price: $89

16. Loeffler Randall Women’s Ginny Espadrille Wedges

Loeffler Randall

There’s so much going on with these adorable espadrille wedges, we can hardly contain ourselves. These mostly black espadrilles feature a jute wrapped platform wedge – with a one inch front platform, making what looks like a super high heel actually comfortable. The hand stitched detailing gives them that authentic Spanish look, but we’re completely mad about the open heel strap and ankle tie styling that features sweet ric-rac ties. The front vamp also has black and cream ric-rac details that are so appealing. These sandals feature a woven jute footbed for breathable comfort during hot weather.

Price: $195.29 – $295

17. Splendid Women’s Janice Espadrille Wedges

Splendid

There’s no need to panic over what looks like a super tall heel on these cute espadrille wedges. In fact, while the heel height is four inches, the front platform is 1.5 inches, which means you’re really only dealing with a 2.5 inch rise. That means that wearing these black espadrilles is going to be easy on your feet, and everyone else’s eyes. These strappy sandals feature soft suede criss-crossing straps that wrap from your toes to all the way above your ankles. Their wedge is wrapped in jute, and the insole liner is stitched down, so no worries about it sliding out of place after a hot and sweaty day. At up to 41 percent off, they’re a steal of a deal.

Price: $55.99 – $98.99 (Up to 41 percent off MSRP)

18. Clarks Women’s Petrina Gail Espadrille Wedges

Clarks

The Petrina Gail espadrille wedges from Clarks have a unique, unstructured look that is bound to be a smart, and versatile addition to your summer closet. The wrapped jute bottom gives it a classic look, as does the hand stitched detailing along the upper and sole. Even though it’s leather, the perforated upper has a light and fresh look, with a feminine flower design. The back-strap has a bit of stretch gore to create stability, while the ortholite footbed makes walking in complete comfort a total breeze. This cutie comes in four other fun colors, as well as black.

Price: $100

19. Dolce Vita Women’s Lada Espadrille Wedges

Dolce Vita

These black espadrilles are the perfect grab and go sandals for summer. With a simple slide in, you can be on your way to whatever fun summer has in store. Because of their simple design, the standouts here are the contrasting textures of a chunky espadrille sole, with it’s semi-unfinished looking edge, and visible stitching, and the bold and wide black fabric upper. If you’re not wed to solid black, these espadrille wedges also come with a mixed black and white fabric upper that has a boho chic frayed edge and looks super casual to wear with all your summer shorts and sundresses.

Price: $100

20. Ralph Lauren Women’s Cecilia Espadrille Wedges

Ralph Lauren

If you’re looking for a perfectly perky little summer pump, these Ralph Lauren espadrille wedges are a score. With a 2.5 inch heel, and half inch wedge, the two inch rise makes them comfortable for long days of wear at the office, or wherever else you’re headed. With a cute canvas upper, the vamp features a fun criss-cross style, and be sure to get your pedi, in order because these also have a cute peep toe. The heel is wrapped in braided jute, and even the sole of this shoe features a clever jute detail that will show when you cross your legs. Because these black espadrilles have a bit of a narrow toe box, we’d recommend you break them in before wearing for a full day, or order a half size up. They come in ten uber-summery colors including these black ones.

Price: $18.64 – $99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.