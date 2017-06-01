11 Best Egyptian Jewelry Designs

Our Review

While you might not consider the image of a dung beetle romantic, the Egyptian scarab was romanticized thousands of years ago. These industrious beetles were said to epitomize the Sun God rolling the sun around the planet, and hence, were held in highest esteem.

Scarabs were often crafted to celebrate events, as well as to commemorate one’s death, and provide the assurance of resurrection. Winged scarabs were always woven into the bead nets covering mummies. Through the centuries, scarabs have been made of fine metals, gemstones and rock, most often carved or incised with the image of the beetle.

This exquisite Michael Valitutti ring features three scarab beetles, each clutching a round red coral bead. The two-tone body is accented by brilliant Kingman turquoise. Crafted of palladium silver, with a beautifully-constructed undergallery and 18K yellow gold-embraced detailing, this ring shines with a highly polished finish and is sure to get lots of admirers who’ll be fascinated by your knowledge of the symbolic meaning of the scarab.

Seven incised natural gemstones make up the beautiful Scarab Bracelet, each nestled into a finely made 14K gold bezel. The winged scarab is the centerpiece of an Egyptian Revival Necklace, and turquoise cabochons adorn Elizabeth Coyne’s winged scarab earrings.

Find more scarab themed pieces of Egyptian jewelry right here.