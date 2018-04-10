Best Men’s Linen Pants: Drawstring Styles for Summer 2018

Fun fact about linen, from the good people at Science Digest: explorers discovered wild flax fibers in a Caucasus, Georgia cave, leading them the assert that the cave people of 32 thousand years ago used it to make fabric. How does this impact you? It’s even more proof that you’ve got great taste. When you’re getting linen — which is made from flax fibers — you’re getting something with a long history. A pedigree from your high-brow/big-brow fore-kin. And furthermore, linen, it turns out, is a multi-personality fabric. It’s a solid member of any good wardrobe because of its versatility.

First, linen is dual cool. It’s a lightweight fabric that tends to promote evaporation of moisture very quickly. It keeps you cool. Second, you look cool in linen. That’s an inescapable fact. Whatever color you choose — and linen comes in all sorts of colors, not just cream or white — linen looks good. Digging deeper into linen’s psyche, it’s axiomatic that any pants that can be called “men’s beach pants” are going to be a pair of pants that are, by definition, casual. And we fully endorse the casual beach vibe. However, it’s important to note that linen can be dressy, too. So embrace this part of linen’s multi-personality and let it work for you. You can wear your linen pants just kicking around at the beach or you can dress them up a bit and sport your linen drawstring pants at a beach or backyard wedding, for the outdoor summer symphony, or for hitting the bars on a hot summer night.

Men’s Linen Pants: How the List is Split

It’s pretty simple: we’ve listed pants that are 100 percent linen and pants that are a blend.

100 Percent Linen — #1 through #4

Linen Blends — #5 through #10

One of the main reasons a designer would use a blend is for ease-of-care. Something that is 100 percent linen requires a bit more care — it’s more prone to wrinkles. If the pants include a synthetic blend with the linen, you might just get lucky and be able to throw them on right after laundering. However, we do believe that an quick ironing is gonna be your best buddy with any of the pieces below.

Men’s Linen Pants: A Quick Word on Care

If you haven’t become a member of Club Linen (I just made the club up), maybe you’re wondering about how to care for your new linen pants. It’s really a lot easier than you think. Yes, you will often want to use an iron, especially if you’re going to be wearing your pants to an occasion. A pair of men’s beach pants that are 100 percent linen or a linen/cotton blend will probably need a bit more care than something in a linen/synthetic blend. Here’s a quick take on care from The Idle Man. They’re talking about linen suits, but it applies for any linen clothing.

“Even though linen is a rather fine and soft fabric, it’s also very robust so it can be quite durable. You should wash linen either by hand or wash in the washing machine at a low temperature. There’s no need to fuss with dry cleaning, as the chemicals they use are harsh and can damage the fabric over time. If your suit needs ironing, its a good idea to do it while it is damp to protect the fabric. Alternatively, you can simply hang it up to dry and the wrinkles will naturally disperse for the most part.” — The Idle Man

Men’s Linen Drawstring Pants

The list below isn’t ranked. We’re just numbering them for convenience. We’ve selected a range of colors and those are shown in the photos, but each pair is available in a lot of additional colors. While they all have drawstrings, some also feature belt loops, which gives you another option, especially if you’re going to wear a shirt tucked in. You’ll find just what you need in our list of the Best Men’s Linen Pants: Drawstring Styles for Summer.

100 Percent Linen

1. High Style Men’s Linen Pants with Drawstring

High Style’s men’s linen drawstring pants are 100 percent linen. They don’t have an elastic waist but they do feature a linen drawstring. The reviews for these pants are very good: a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. These men’s beach pants are shown in chocolate brown but they’re available in four different colors. For a super casual hippie-style shirt to go with, the Love Quality 100 percent cotton yoga top is a great option. (P.S. We don’t endorse the way the guy in the photo is wearing his pants. In fact, we’re very much against not getting the proper fit. Maybe the model was told to take off his platform sandals prior to the shoot.)

2. Margaritaville Men’s Drawstring Cabana Linen Pants

Price: $34.99

These men’s linen drawstring pants, from Margaritaville’s “Cabana Linen Collection,” are 100 percent linen and they lean well toward the very relaxed fit and look of men’s beach pants. The drawstring is linen and the pants feature a half elastic waistband. They do have belt loops, so you have the option of including a belt (like this leather Dockers braided belt). Margaritaville pants are garment dyed and washed in an enzyme wash so they arrive with an “extra soft feel,” according to the manufacturer. Shown in the “coconut husk” color, they’re available in five different colors. A good option to go-with is the Nautica men’s long sleeve solid color button down linen shirt, which is available in seven different colors.

Price: $78

3. 28 Palms Relaxed-Fit Linen Pants

28 Palms is an Amazon brand, so you can be pretty sure this pair of men’s drawstring pants is going to be a strong cast member in your wardrobe lineup. These are 100 percent linen and they do have an internal drawstring, so it’s not so visibly prominent. Nevertheless, the drawstring and the elastic waist band ensure that you’ll get that just-right men’s linen pants look and feel. The pants feature two side entry front pockets and two rear button welt pockets (in other words, a sort of “built in” pocket as opposed to the patch pockets you’ll see on some of the other men’s beach pants in this list). A couple of quick notes about sizing: the pants run loose, according to 28 Palms, and they do recommend that you size down. And, secondly, they come with inseams of 30″, 32″ and 34″. Those are standard inseam sizes for shorter, average and taller men. The pants also include belt loops should you want to include a belt. Really good reviews, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. They’re shown in “blue night” and are available in five different colors. A great shirt that would work really well here is another 28 Palms item, the men’s relaxed-fit silk/linen Hawaiian shirt, which is 40 bucks.

Price: $40

4. Perry Ellis Men’s Drawstring Linen Pants

These men’s drawstring pants from Perry Ellis are 100 percent linen. They feature two side entry front pockets and two rear button welt pockets. They feature a button fly. A very popular pair of men’s linen drawstring pants, they get a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Shown in “natural linen” color, they are available in three different colors. A great go-with, also from Perry Ellis, is the men’s rolled sleeve solid linen shirt, which is available in eight different colors.

Price: $47.70 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Linen Blends

5. Mr. Zhang Men’s Drawstring Casual Linen Beach Pants

These men’s beach pants from Mr. Zhang are a blend: 45 percent linen, 35 percent cotton and 20 percent viscose. They do feature the drawstring and an elastic waistband. The pants also have belt loops, which gives a nice option for dressing up a bit more. Two side entry front pockets and two back patch pockets. They’re shown in gray but are available in nine different colors.

6. Manwan Walk Men’s Casual Linen Summer Pants

Price: $17.84 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Manwan Walk’s men’s linen drawstring pants feature an elastic waistband and they’re 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton. They’ve got the side entry front pockets and a back patch pocket. They’re shown in denim blue, which is a great option for men’s linen pants, but they are available in eight different colors. For another blue, this one a light blue, check out the East Castle 100 percent linen drawstring jogger pants.

7. SIR7 Men’s Linen Drawstring Beach Pants

Price: $19.99

These men’s linen drawstring pants are 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton. They feature an elastic waistband and a twine-style drawstring with two beads on the ends of each side. SIR7 manufactures the pants with a process that prevents shrinkage and reduces fading. They can be machine washed in cold, but hand washing is also recommended. The two front pockets are side entry (slant) design and there is a back patch pocket. They’re shown in army green and are available in eight different colors. There isn’t a fly on these pants, but if you want a pair of men’s linen pants with a fly, the Utcocos have you covered there and they are also a drawstring style made in 50 percent cotton, 50 percent linen.

8. Cubavera Men’s Drawstring Pants

Price: $19.99

These are easily the most popular pair of men’s linen pants on the list, with more than 1,500 customer reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. Cubavera’s men’s beach pants feature the fabric tie and back elastic. They don’t have belt loops. Cubavera calls these its “heritage fit,” which is defined as a “classic Cuban fit — relaxed and comfortable.” The pants feature side entry front pockets and two rear button patch pockets. They’re 55 percent linen, 45 percent Rayon, so they’ll be a little more forgiving (read: less wrinkled) when you get them out of the dryer. Shown in “natural linen” color, they’re available in 13 different colors. A shirt option from Cubavera is the very classic island look of a Guayabera shirt, which is all linen and comes in eight different colors.

9. David.Ann Men’s Casual Beach Trousers

Price: $23.92 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This pair of men’s drawstring pants from David.Ann features a rope-style drawstring and an elastic waist. They’re a blend, with 20.4 percent linen, 13.1 percent cotton with the rest of the fabric comprised of viscose and poly. They’re shown in grey but are available in seven different colors. The men’s linen drawstring pants feature two side entry front pockets and one back patch pocket. The leg features a straight leg cut. Another pair of men’s linen pants with the white twine-style drawstring is from Youhan, and they’re a 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton blend. A great low price on these.

10. Keybur Men’s Casual Beach Trousers

Price: $12.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

The price on these men’s beach pants is incredible, so it’s an almost can’t-lose situation. We are including it simply because of the low price. However, let’s talk about the features of the pant. This pair from Keybur is a blend of 30 percent linen, 20 percent cotton and 50 percent viscose. They’re shown in green but the pants are available in five different colors. The drawstring is a braided rope-style drawstring. The manufacturer recommends that you may need to buy one size up and the reviews seem to affirm that, with half the reviews saying the pants run a little small. They do have a elastic waist so, coupled with the drawstring and the looser styling of beach pants, the fit is forgiving/accommodating. These men’s linen pants feature two side entry front pockets and one pocket on the rear.

