10 Best Plus Size Winter Coats: The Ultimate List 2018

The perfect time to think about winter is before it arrives. That way you’re assured of finding the widest array of perfect plus size winter coats, in a full selection of sizes and colors. Of course, we want to help you with your fashion mission, so we’ve researched them all, from the most trendy and fashion forward styles, to the must-have classics you’ll wear for years to come.
From dress coats to play coats, we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of women’s plus size coats, and of course, included some extra recommendations, just for fun. Puffer jackets and packable down are still super popular. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves has a whole forum discussion, just on packable down.
Faux fur trims deliver serious style points, while saving your social conscience. Classic pea, trench and boyfriend coats still land in the hot style mix, while wrap and duffel coats get high marks for oversized, draped collars, trendy toggles and leather trims.
If you’re looking for your newest winter warmie, check out these plus size winter coats, and get ready to wrap yourself up in cozy comfort.
What are the best plus size winter coats?
- Calvin Klein Packable Down Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $109.99 – $129.99
- T Tahari Marla Wool-Blend Wrap Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $162.49 – $189.99
- London Fog Double Breasted Peacoat With Scarf | Check it out on Amazon – $109.99
- Roaman’s Short Wool Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $209.56
- Tommy Hilfiger Wool Duffle Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $158.02
- Steve Madden Single Breasted Wool Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $81.39 – $119.99
- Jones New York Boyfriend Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $95.70 – $130
- Jessica London Double Breasted Trench Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $69.99
- Roaman’s Long Wool Coat | Check it out on Amazon – $249.56 – $289.56
- Woman Within Weather-Resistant Anorak | Check it out on Amazon – $45.39 – $129.56
1. Best Packable Down: Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Packable Down Coat – $109.99 – $129.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This packable down puffer jacket from Calvin Klein is the perfect must have coat for tailgating, travel, and full on winter wear. The outer shell is made of 100 percent nylon, featuring chevron style quilting and side zipper pockets for keeping all your necessities safely inside.
The cleverly smocked back gives this cute more shape and style and the hood keeps your head toasty even on the windiest days. We really love that this coat is machine washable, which means you’ll be game to wear it for any occasion. It comes with a clever stuff sack, so you can smoosh and pack it with ease.
Get these plus size winter coats in this mulberry color, as well as granite and dark indigo. They come in sizes from 1X to 3X.
Buy the Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Packable Down Coat here.
2. Most Stylish Wrap: T Tahari Women’s Plus Size Marla Wool-Blend Wrap Coat – $162.49 – $189.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This gorgeous wrap coat gets high marks for its sumptuous candy apple red color, which is perfect for fall and winter. The wool blend keeps you toasty and warm, yet you can let it drape open if temperatures are borderline. Made with an oversize shawl collar that drapes around the shoulders, you can quickly convert it into a hood to save your hair from the weather.
The self-belt ties up neatly in front or at the sides, and the generous sleeves make this coat perfect to slip on over sweaters and suit jackets. Front pockets keep hands cozy, and the pretty rounded hemline falls nicely below your bum, making it a great length to wear with jeans and slacks. Get it this delicious red, or classic black, and in sizes from 1X to 3X.
Buy the T Tahari Women’s Plus Size Marla Wool-Blend Wrap Coat here.
3. Best Classic Peacoat: London Fog Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Peacoat With Scarf – $109.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This sweet peacoat from London Fog delivers contemporary styling, with enough room to wear it over sweaters and sweatshirts. The double-breasted front keeps this jacket secure, even when the wind is blowing, plus the oversized notch collar can be stood up to add extra protection around your neck.
To add to the cozy (and cute) factor, it comes with a long fringed scarf that can be left hanging, or wrapped at the neck for warmth. The back features smooth lines, and the overall length hits just below your bottom, making it easy to wear in the car. Get this cute plus size peacoat in four colors, including red, charcoal and black, and in sizes from 1X to 3X.
Buy the London Fog Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Peacoat With Scarf here.
4. Best Faux Fur Look: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Short Wool Coat – $209.56
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This camel colored cutie takes a standard car coat and ramps it up a few style notches thanks to a detachable faux fur collar that is both fashionable and functional. With long sleeves featuring brass button detailing, this coat has the same brass treatment on the front placket.
Angled flap pockets make for a warm spot to tuck your hands in the cold. This plus size coat measures 36 inches from the shoulder, so you can easily gauge the length it will fall on your frame. We love that it also comes in magenta if you’re looking for a pop of color, as well as navy and black, and a wide range of sizes from 14 Plus to 34 W.
If you’re looking for faux fur all over, the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Teddy Fleece Coat in mauve would look extra splashy for fall wear, Especially if you paired it with some awesome Spy Spritzer Cat-Eye Style Sunglasses in blush. With awesome optics, they’re as sassy and sexy as the fun jacket, and the perfect way protect your peepers, even in winter.
Buy the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Short Wool Coat here.
5. Best Use of Toggles: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Plus Size Wool Duffle Coat – $158.02
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This clever duffel jacket from Tommy Hilfiger hits all the right notes, with clever styling and details that you’d find on much more expensive wool coats. This cute plus size coat features toggle closures in front with faux leather detailing, along with a more secure zipper closure beneath, to block out the cold. According to the style mavens at Glamour magazine, toggles are hot!
It has epaulettes on the shoulders, and adds attention, with belted button cuffs. With two flap pockets for your hands, as well as a zipper pocket to stash your phone, this is the perfect coat to grab and go. The interior features a plaid lining, and it also has a matching plaid lined hood, which is detachable, for a more formal look.
The coat back adds shape and dimension, with fitted seaming and an inset waistband. While it’s only available in size 1X, this jacket is definitely wardrobe worthy for a plus size woman, and because you it’s featured on Amazon Wardrobe, you can try before you buy. We love that.
Buy the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Plus Size Wool Duffle Coat here.
6. Best Dress Coat: Steve Madden Women’s Plus Size Single Breasted Wool Coat – $81.39 – $119.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Winter white is always a classic, and this lovely ivory wool coat from Steve Madden is bound to fit the bill to toss on over both work wear and other more causal clothes too. This pretty coat wins with tons of style points from the contrasting gold-rimmed dome buttons down the single breasted front, to the smaller matching buttons on the sleeve cuffs and belt loops.
The large drapey hood looks soft and elegant, but it can definitely save your hair in a surprise storm. Pleats, both front and back, add extra shape to keep this coat from looking blocky, plus they make for easier movement. The nubby fabric is a nice departure from standard wool coats, and gives this coat a lighter look, despite its warmth.
It has a longer hemline in back, to add extra bum coverage and you can also get it in navy or black, in sizes from 1X to 3X.
Buy the Steve Madden Women’s Plus-Size Single Breasted Wool Coat here.
7. Best Boyfriend Coat: Jones New York Women’s Plus Size Boyfriend Coat – $95.70 – $130
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
If you’re into simple and straightforward, this boyfriend style coat from Jones New York delivers that in spades. With oversize shoulders that are flattering for women who are bigger on top than they are on the bottom, this coat serves up style and warmth, and at a reasonable price. The three-button front keeps out the cold, while the v-neck and notch collar give you lots of options to tuck a pretty wool scarf around your neck and inside the coat.
Vertical flap pockets add warmth, without adding bulk to your mid-section. The knee-length means it’s great for business wear, and because of the larger shoulders and sleeves, it can easily slip over your business suit. Get it in black or grey, and in sizes from 14 W to 24 Plus.
Buy the Jones New York Women’s Plus Size Boyfriend Coat here.
8. Best Trench Coat: Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Long Trench Coat – $69.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Whether you’re walking between appointments, or striding it out on a rainy day, this timeless top coat can easily span the seasons. Water resistant, and fully lined – it will keep you dry in wet weather, and the detachable hood is a total hair saver.
With a longer 50 inch length, this versatile trench coat features classic double breasted styling. The tie waist nips your coat in at the waist to make it super figure flattering. This coat keeps you looking chic, no matter the weather. Get it in this classic black, or new khaki, and in sizes from 12 W to 28 W.
If you’re looking for a shorter trench, you might love the knee length Calvin Klein double breasted trench coat in hot hibiscus.
Buy the Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Long Trench Coat here.
9. Best Business Look: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Long Wool Coat – $249.56 – $289.56
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This longer version of a peacoat is the perfect addition to you winter wardrobe. It’s long style is cozy and warm, with a full lining and 50 inch length that covers you nearly to the ankles. The simple button front closure keeps you secure, and the oversized notched collar can be pushed up around your neck for added comfort in the cold.
This coat gives a shapely silhouette with seams that flatter, and a back vent for added comfort. Side pockets are deep and warm, and also big enough to keep your gloves stashed for slipping on the minute you go out. This wool coat comes in five colors, from this gorgeous dark sapphire to dark cherry, as well as black, navy and camel. Get it in sizes 14 Plus to 34W.
Buy the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Long Wool Coat here.
10. Best Play Coat: Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Weather-Resistant Taslon Anorak – $45.39 – $129.56
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Everyone needs the perfect play coat in their closet – one that can handle the weather, and anything else the day might bring. This weather resistant anorak from Woman Within is a great choice for all your favorite outdoor adventures. Made of Taslon nylon, this jacket is machine washable, so skip the worr, because it’s made to get dirty.
It features a soft, removable, cozy fleece lining, so if the day doesn’t call for super cold weather, you can just wear it as a shell. The removable hood has adjustable drawstrings to help block out rain and wind, and a zip front with a snap placket also keeps water from drizzling down your neck. A design feature we love is the drawstring waist, which allows you to adjust the jacket to maximize your silhouette and customize your fit.
It also features chest welt and front patch pockets, so you’ve got plenty of room for your phone, keys and wallet. At 32 inches in length from the shoulder, this anorak should cover your bum and hit at the upper thigh. Get it in sizes from medium to 6X, and more than a dozen colors and prints.
Buy the Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Weather-Resistant Taslon Anorak here.
