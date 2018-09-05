10 Best Plus Size Winter Coats: The Ultimate List 2018

The perfect time to think about winter is before it arrives. That way you’re assured of finding the widest array of perfect plus size winter coats, in a full selection of sizes and colors. Of course, we want to help you with your fashion mission, so we’ve researched them all, from the most trendy and fashion forward styles, to the must-have classics you’ll wear for years to come.

From dress coats to play coats, we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of women’s plus size coats, and of course, included some extra recommendations, just for fun. Puffer jackets and packable down are still super popular. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves has a whole forum discussion, just on packable down.

Faux fur trims deliver serious style points, while saving your social conscience. Classic pea, trench and boyfriend coats still land in the hot style mix, while wrap and duffel coats get high marks for oversized, draped collars, trendy toggles and leather trims.

If you’re looking for your newest winter warmie, check out these plus size winter coats, and get ready to wrap yourself up in cozy comfort.

What are the best plus size winter coats?

1. Best Packable Down: Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Packable Down Coat – $109.99 – $129.99

Pros: Cons: Super warm and cozy

Packs easily into a small stuff sack

Deep warm zipper pockets

Machine washable Arm length runs a little short

A bit heavy compared to other puffer coats

Tends to lose feathers

Could be cut slightly larger

This packable down puffer jacket from Calvin Klein is the perfect must have coat for tailgating, travel, and full on winter wear. The outer shell is made of 100 percent nylon, featuring chevron style quilting and side zipper pockets for keeping all your necessities safely inside.

The cleverly smocked back gives this cute more shape and style and the hood keeps your head toasty even on the windiest days. We really love that this coat is machine washable, which means you’ll be game to wear it for any occasion. It comes with a clever stuff sack, so you can smoosh and pack it with ease.

Get these plus size winter coats in this mulberry color, as well as granite and dark indigo. They come in sizes from 1X to 3X.

2. Most Stylish Wrap: T Tahari Women’s Plus Size Marla Wool-Blend Wrap Coat – $162.49 – $189.99

Pros: Cons: Sumptuous feel

Over size collar converts into a hood

Wrap style makes it easy fitting

Attractive length Must be dry cleaned

Runs a bit large

Belt loops are cheaply made

Needs better closures than just the belt

This gorgeous wrap coat gets high marks for its sumptuous candy apple red color, which is perfect for fall and winter. The wool blend keeps you toasty and warm, yet you can let it drape open if temperatures are borderline. Made with an oversize shawl collar that drapes around the shoulders, you can quickly convert it into a hood to save your hair from the weather.

The self-belt ties up neatly in front or at the sides, and the generous sleeves make this coat perfect to slip on over sweaters and suit jackets. Front pockets keep hands cozy, and the pretty rounded hemline falls nicely below your bum, making it a great length to wear with jeans and slacks. Get it this delicious red, or classic black, and in sizes from 1X to 3X.

3. Best Classic Peacoat: London Fog Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Peacoat With Scarf – $109.99

Pros: Cons: Contemporary peacoat styling

Cute accent scarf included

Nice quality construction

Large collar gives added neck protection in the cold Could be just slightly longer

Sizing can be inconsistent

Needs drycleaning

This sweet peacoat from London Fog delivers contemporary styling, with enough room to wear it over sweaters and sweatshirts. The double-breasted front keeps this jacket secure, even when the wind is blowing, plus the oversized notch collar can be stood up to add extra protection around your neck.

To add to the cozy (and cute) factor, it comes with a long fringed scarf that can be left hanging, or wrapped at the neck for warmth. The back features smooth lines, and the overall length hits just below your bottom, making it easy to wear in the car. Get this cute plus size peacoat in four colors, including red, charcoal and black, and in sizes from 1X to 3X.

4. Best Faux Fur Look: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Short Wool Coat – $209.56

Pros: Cons: Fun detachable faux fur collar

Wide range of available sizes

Brass button details on front and sleeves More expensive than some

Requires dry cleaning

Not as warm as longer winter coats

This camel colored cutie takes a standard car coat and ramps it up a few style notches thanks to a detachable faux fur collar that is both fashionable and functional. With long sleeves featuring brass button detailing, this coat has the same brass treatment on the front placket.

Angled flap pockets make for a warm spot to tuck your hands in the cold. This plus size coat measures 36 inches from the shoulder, so you can easily gauge the length it will fall on your frame. We love that it also comes in magenta if you’re looking for a pop of color, as well as navy and black, and a wide range of sizes from 14 Plus to 34 W.

If you’re looking for faux fur all over, the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Teddy Fleece Coat in mauve would look extra splashy for fall wear, Especially if you paired it with some awesome Spy Spritzer Cat-Eye Style Sunglasses in blush. With awesome optics, they’re as sassy and sexy as the fun jacket, and the perfect way protect your peepers, even in winter.

5. Best Use of Toggles: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Plus Size Wool Duffle Coat – $158.02

Pros: Cons: Clever casual styling

High quality construction

Removable hood Limited size range

Shorter length more suited to casual wear

Needs to be dry cleaned

This clever duffel jacket from Tommy Hilfiger hits all the right notes, with clever styling and details that you’d find on much more expensive wool coats. This cute plus size coat features toggle closures in front with faux leather detailing, along with a more secure zipper closure beneath, to block out the cold. According to the style mavens at Glamour magazine, toggles are hot!

It has epaulettes on the shoulders, and adds attention, with belted button cuffs. With two flap pockets for your hands, as well as a zipper pocket to stash your phone, this is the perfect coat to grab and go. The interior features a plaid lining, and it also has a matching plaid lined hood, which is detachable, for a more formal look.

The coat back adds shape and dimension, with fitted seaming and an inset waistband. While it’s only available in size 1X, this jacket is definitely wardrobe worthy for a plus size woman, and because you it’s featured on Amazon Wardrobe, you can try before you buy. We love that.

6. Best Dress Coat: Steve Madden Women’s Plus Size Single Breasted Wool Coat – $81.39 – $119.99

Pros: Cons: Longer length works well over business wear

Fun, fashionable styling

Big hood can save your hair in bad weather

Cozy and warm Fabric has a tendency to pill a bit

Buttons aren’t securely sewn on

Fabric is quite heavy

Arms can run a bit tight

Winter white is always a classic, and this lovely ivory wool coat from Steve Madden is bound to fit the bill to toss on over both work wear and other more causal clothes too. This pretty coat wins with tons of style points from the contrasting gold-rimmed dome buttons down the single breasted front, to the smaller matching buttons on the sleeve cuffs and belt loops.

The large drapey hood looks soft and elegant, but it can definitely save your hair in a surprise storm. Pleats, both front and back, add extra shape to keep this coat from looking blocky, plus they make for easier movement. The nubby fabric is a nice departure from standard wool coats, and gives this coat a lighter look, despite its warmth.

It has a longer hemline in back, to add extra bum coverage and you can also get it in navy or black, in sizes from 1X to 3X.

7. Best Boyfriend Coat: Jones New York Women’s Plus Size Boyfriend Coat – $95.70 – $130

Pros: Cons: Simple styling pairs well with everything

Oversized shoulders make for great fit on larger busts

Longer length keeps you warm Can look bulky on shorter frames

Shoulders are cut extremely wide

If you’re into simple and straightforward, this boyfriend style coat from Jones New York delivers that in spades. With oversize shoulders that are flattering for women who are bigger on top than they are on the bottom, this coat serves up style and warmth, and at a reasonable price. The three-button front keeps out the cold, while the v-neck and notch collar give you lots of options to tuck a pretty wool scarf around your neck and inside the coat.

Vertical flap pockets add warmth, without adding bulk to your mid-section. The knee-length means it’s great for business wear, and because of the larger shoulders and sleeves, it can easily slip over your business suit. Get it in black or grey, and in sizes from 14 W to 24 Plus.

8. Best Trench Coat: Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Double Breasted Long Trench Coat – $69.99

Pros: Cons: Long length keeps the rain off

Lightweight hood won’t smash your do

Back vent for ease of walking/striding Not heavy enough for super cold weather

Seems a bit bulky at the waist

Requires dry cleaning even though it’s poly

Whether you’re walking between appointments, or striding it out on a rainy day, this timeless top coat can easily span the seasons. Water resistant, and fully lined – it will keep you dry in wet weather, and the detachable hood is a total hair saver.

With a longer 50 inch length, this versatile trench coat features classic double breasted styling. The tie waist nips your coat in at the waist to make it super figure flattering. This coat keeps you looking chic, no matter the weather. Get it in this classic black, or new khaki, and in sizes from 12 W to 28 W.

If you’re looking for a shorter trench, you might love the knee length Calvin Klein double breasted trench coat in hot hibiscus.

9. Best Business Look: Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Long Wool Coat – $249.56 – $289.56

Pros: Cons: Super warm and cozy

Lots of color and size choices

Long length is perfect over dresses and skirts

Flattering princess style More expensive than some

Could have more style details

Might be too long for shorter women

This longer version of a peacoat is the perfect addition to you winter wardrobe. It’s long style is cozy and warm, with a full lining and 50 inch length that covers you nearly to the ankles. The simple button front closure keeps you secure, and the oversized notched collar can be pushed up around your neck for added comfort in the cold.

This coat gives a shapely silhouette with seams that flatter, and a back vent for added comfort. Side pockets are deep and warm, and also big enough to keep your gloves stashed for slipping on the minute you go out. This wool coat comes in five colors, from this gorgeous dark sapphire to dark cherry, as well as black, navy and camel. Get it in sizes 14 Plus to 34W.

10. Best Play Coat: Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Weather-Resistant Taslon Anorak – $45.39 – $129.56

Pros: Cons: Machine washable makes a good play coat

Removable liner and hood

Weather resistant

Wide range of sizes and colors Too many toggles

Sizes runs large

The fabric is noisy when you move

Sleeves run a bit short

Everyone needs the perfect play coat in their closet – one that can handle the weather, and anything else the day might bring. This weather resistant anorak from Woman Within is a great choice for all your favorite outdoor adventures. Made of Taslon nylon, this jacket is machine washable, so skip the worr, because it’s made to get dirty.

It features a soft, removable, cozy fleece lining, so if the day doesn’t call for super cold weather, you can just wear it as a shell. The removable hood has adjustable drawstrings to help block out rain and wind, and a zip front with a snap placket also keeps water from drizzling down your neck. A design feature we love is the drawstring waist, which allows you to adjust the jacket to maximize your silhouette and customize your fit.

It also features chest welt and front patch pockets, so you’ve got plenty of room for your phone, keys and wallet. At 32 inches in length from the shoulder, this anorak should cover your bum and hit at the upper thigh. Get it in sizes from medium to 6X, and more than a dozen colors and prints.

