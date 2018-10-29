10 Best Rash Guards for Surfing: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Many surfers liken the feeling of catching a wave to the way a bird feels gliding along the wind. Whether you’re an old pro or a newbie looking to find your water wings, when you want to catch the surf you must have the right gear. And one of the most versatile surfing essentials is the best rash guard you can find.

Rashguards are primarily designed to protect surfers’ chests from surfboard or boogie board rashes. They also provide warmth in colder water as well as protection from the sun (every rashguard provides at least some sun protection even if not specifically stated).

Some water goers choose to wear their rashguard alone or layered under their wetsuit for extra heat too. Another cool characteristic is that most rashguards come with connectors that you can attach to board shorts so they don’t ride up.

When looking for a rashguard there are a few important things to keep in mind:

1. Fit: Most rashguards are made to fit tighter/snug. Size up for a looser, yet still form-fitting look.

2. Fabric: The best selections are made from a combination of polyester or nylon with elastane which makes them breathable and quick-drying.

3. Details: Quality seams and a mock- or higher-neck are two features that denote quality and performance.

Check out our top ten best rashguard options, listed in no particular order. These crucial surf shirts will keep you protected and help you look the part.