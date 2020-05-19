Men’s Summer Fashion 2020: 25 Style Essentials

Summer is almost here and there are some new looks that are going to be incredibly popular. Along with those new looks, there are some old favorites that have stood the test of time that will keep you looking and feeling cool during the summer heat. There are 25 style essentials you’re gonna wanna cop so you are looking your best all summer long.
While sunglasses are a year-round fashion accessory for men, their popularity and purchase patterns definitely increase during the summertime. IF you are shopping for a new pair of shades then investing in a pair of Oakley’s is a clutch move. The brand has been the king of sunglasses for years and they have a rich history of producing some of the most popular and unique designs on the planet. Chances are, if you are a sunglasses fan, you have a pair or two already in your collection.
The Oakley brand ensures that they build a tough frame and the perfect lenses to block the sun’s harmful UV rays. If you wear glasses or contacts you can get your new Oakley shades Rx ready. Kick-off the summer with a great looking pair of sunglasses in the featured color or get yourself a couple of new pairs and check out the other 5 colors that these are available in.
Gaiters or face bandanas as some folks call them are a great way to keep the sun and wind off of your face while doing all of those great summer activities you love to do. They are lightweight so you barely know that you are wearing them and they are easy to breathe in so no worries there either. The Mission Gaiter is a special breed of gaiter because on top of everything else I have listed they also keep you cool. Wearing one around your neck, mouth, and nose will keep you cool even when the temperature reaches the triple digits. Stay cool the smart way this summer and stay fashionable while doing it.
They are made of synthetic material that is stretchy, lightweight, and thin so you won’t feel stifled or overheat while wearing it. There are six really cool colors available from Mission. They are easy to wash so after wearing you can toss them in with the rest of your clothes and they won’t shrink when you dry them.
When the summer hits beach and pool time increases and when that happens footwear opens up a little bit. Flip-flops and sandals become way more popular and if you’re the kind of guy that can’t wait to ditch his socks and start rocking nearly bare feet then these Reef Flip Flops are going to be a big hit in your extended summer wardrobe. We see a big surge in sandals and flip flops once spring fashion becomes more prevalent but the summertime is when these kinds of kicks really shine.
The Reef brand focuses on two main things when putting out their footwear, style, and comfort. Flip flops are an easy choice in the summertime because they are no hassle, easy to slide on and off, and go with most outfits. They offer next level arch support and are made from leather with rubber soles and those soles come with a convenient bottle opener in the heel for those days where a cold brew really hits the spot. If you are a fan of Reef then you are going to love the fact that these flip flops are available in nearly 50 color combinations.
Dockers are one of the biggest men’s fashion names on the planet. Chances are if you have owned a pair of khaki shorts or pants in your life that you have had a pair of Dockers in your closet. They are one of the biggest names on the planet because they are durable, comfortable and they look great with a number of different outfits. These slim-fit chinos are just another design from Dockers that you are going to love wearing and will look for reasons to slide them on.
The majority of the fabric that these are made out of is cotton but the 2% elastane within the framework of these pants will allow them to stretch both in the legs and the waist. So if you are trying to lose a few pounds or bulk up a bit these pants will stretch to fit your changing body. They also make them in a bunch of sizes for smaller, shorter guys to taller, bigger guys. If you dig them in the featured color you’re going to love them in any of the other 16 colors they are available in.
Adding a nice new sports watch to your ensemble is a smooth move during or before the summer hits. Chances are with the weather getting nicer you are going to be doing a lot more activities outside. Running, swimming, climbing and maybe even playing some volleyball on the beach. Getting a new sports watch will help track your heart rate, location, and keep time while swimming in a pool, lake, or even the ocean. While the watch is incredibly practical, it is also a major fashion statement.
The Garmin brand is well-known for its GPS navigation devices but they have expanded to GPS watches and they make a durable and attractive product. This is the kind of watch to wear if you are a super active guy. IF you hunt, fish, camp, hike or do anything else outdoors this watch is going to definitely be your new best friend and favorite purchase before the summer heat hits. If the featured black watch isn’t your thing, there are also 7 other great colors to choose from.
Nicer, warmer weather means more opportunities to get outside and hit the running trails and bike paths. With all the running and exercising you are going to be getting into this summer, you are going to need a new pair of kicks that are not only fashionable but are also super lightweight and supportive. These ultra-comfy Adidas running shoes are the perfect complement to an active lifestyle and they look great in white which is a popular color once summer hits.
These are a synthetic shoe with a rubber sole and stay clean no matter how much you beat on them. Now white takes a little more maintenance but there is just something about a pair of clean white sneaks that make people take notice. If you aren’t into white sneakers but like the build of these kicks, we, and Adidas have your back. There are currently 19 different color combinations for you to choose from.
Board shorts were originally created to give surfers something to wear to the beach before they slid into their wetsuits. They are a great looking and lightweight short that is perfect for walking around the boardwalk or doing some light shopping before hitting the pool. They come in a ton of different colors and styles but the O’Neill brand is one of the better known and more reputable brands.
These board shorts feature a cargo pocket on the right side and a drawcord to adjust the fit. They are available in a bunch of regular and some bigger sizes. They pair perfectly with a great pair of sandals or flip flops. When the temp starts to rise these shorts, which are entirely polyester, will provide some much-needed relief and won’t weigh you down. They are currently a best seller on Amazon and are available in nearly 15 different colors.
Keeping the sun out of your eyes during the summer heat is not just a great way to protect yourself but a great way to accessorize and add some color to your wardrobe. The trucker hat made its way into the men’s fashion scene in the ’90s when Ashton Kutcher started wearing them in the show Punk’d and for a while they were a novelty. The look is holding strong though over 20 years later and the hats have proven to be a great way for guys to express their own personal style.
If you like to wear a lot of different colors and styles then adding a few trucker hats to your routine is a great way to do that. You can mix and match with the other colors you’re wearing and can always ditch the hat when you want to get a little more sun on your face. The good folks at Goorin Bros. have a ton of options for you and their Animal Farm line has a bunch of hats that feature different animals so you can channel your spirit animal and wear it with pride.
When the sun goes down in the summertime the temperature can drop ten, fifteen even twenty degrees. When that happens it will be nice to have a lightweight but warm option to keep that nighttime chill off of your back. If you’re going to don a hoodie in the summer, make sure it is slick and stylish like this offering from Theory. It will go with any outfit you can put together, shorts, jeans, sneakers or flip flops, your choice and no matter the choice, you’re going to look great.
This hoodie is 100% cotton so it will breathe and can handle a little sweat and hard work so it is a great option for working out in or hanging with friends. Adding to your wardrobe is a smooth move, but make sure whatever it is you add isn’t just a once in a while item. You want to invest in clothing and accessories that can go with multiple options and you can wear more than once in a while. This hoodie comes in a number of sizes to fit all body types and is available in four different colors.
One of my favorite additions to the summer fashion list is a sandal for the guy that needs a little more out of his sandals. These sandals weren’t just made for lounging by the pool or the beach. They weren’t designed for kicking it around the house. No, these sandals were made for hiking, climbing, fishing, and being incredibly active. They are open like most standard sandals but they have extra supports in the soles and in the arches so you can take them wherever you go this summer.
The Yucatan hiking sandal from ECCO is the perfect “shoe” to take with you everywhere. Throw these in your gym bag, in the back of your car, or directly on your feet before you leave the house and you won’t have to worry about bringing a pair of sneakers in case you get a little active. They are made with a mix of leather and textile and have thick rubber soles that are built just like hiking boots. They feature stretch-fit neoprene lining and adjustable hook and loop straps at the counter, vamp, and toe for maximum fit and comfort. They come in nearly every size a man could want and as for colors. They are available in 30, yes 30 different colors for you to choose from. They make a great purchase or a great gift idea for Father’s Day.
Every guy that likes to move around and stay in shape should have a pair of windbreaker or swishy pants in their collection. They are the yoga pants for guys. They come in a ton of colors and styles and sizes so there is something for every guy out there. If you like to hit the beach but want to go for a jog before, these pants will definitely come in handy. They are easy to slip on and off so you can rock shorts or swim trunks underneath.
Most of the swishy pants you will find are going to be made out of poly/nylon blends, but these are 100% nylon so they breathe and are great at keeping the wind off of your legs. Swishy pants are awesome because they are easy to toss in a gym bag or back of your car and are super lightweight so they are perfect for working out or lounging in. They go great with any sneakers you own or want to buy and will definitely be a hit if you get a pair with bright colors, like the 9 different colors listed.
During this pandemic that we are going through it is imperative that folks wear masks whenever around other people or outdoors. But did you know these masks are also great for sports in the summertime? They block harmful UV rays, they keep dirt and sand and even water out of your mouth and they can keep you cool when it gets super hot out. Really you should have a few of these for the trying times we are dealing with in this country right now, but you don’t have to stop wearing them once we are in the all-clear.
These masks are helpful and protective in a number of ways listed above, but, they are also a great way to show off your unique style and fashion sense. They come in a ton of colors, styles, and different designs. The featured jungle theme is really cool and that is just the tip of the iceberg. The masks are made of microfiber polyester so they are thin enough to let you breathe but thick enough to keep dust and other particles from getting in your mouth and nose. If you need masks, check out the available 19 colors like green camo, blue skies, and optical odyssey.
I own a few of these and they are actually quite comfortable and come in insane colors. You are going to love them.
Summertime is definitely the best time to dust off your shorts and wear them as much as possible. Even when the weather isn’t great it is still warm enough to ditch your pants and go with something that shows a little more leg. Workout shorts are great for running and biking and hiking but they have become a bit more mainstream and are part of everyday outfits for guys in the summer.
These dry fit shorts are the perfect mix of lightweight material and comfort and will go from the gym to a beach party seamlessly so you can wear them with a nicer shirt or even button down short sleeve/polo shirt when you aren’t dressing more formally. These shorts are made entirely out of polyester and have a drawstring closure to keep them fitting great even if you lose a few pounds. They come in 8 different colors so you can buy each and have a new pair for every day of the week.
If you hang at the beach, pool, or on a boat fishing for the majority of your summer fun then you should really invest in a water shoe. Water shoes are typically made out of textile material that is super grippy and can get wet without getting heavy or holding moisture. They dry super fast and are perfect for guys that like to cliff dive, run on the beach or hang on the boat of shore trying to catch that next monster fish. If you’re going to get yourself a pair of water shoes, why not a pair that look absolutely dope like these from Columbia?
Columbia test their clothing and apparel in the harshest and most extreme environments. These shoes are beaten on rigorously until they are ready to be sold to the public. Columbia is a name that you can trust for durability, comfort, and style so investing in a pair of these will be a good move on your part. Take your water activities to the next level with these shoes in the featured black or in grey with red trim.
As you probably already know the nicer the weather gets the more people want to be outdoors in the sunshine. Folks go from spending 3-5 days a week in the gym to working on their fitness outdoors and they need gear that is going to support those pursuits. IF you’re a guy that enjoys running, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, or anything else that requires you to take your gear with you then getting one of these Camelbak backpacks is a must-have item come summertime.
This bag will hold everything you need to take with you and also features a bladder that fills with water or any other liquid to quench your thirst while you’re getting your workout on. The bag fits comfortably and snaps into place so that it won’t jostle or bounce around while you’re moving around. It holds up to 100 oz of liquid, the dimensions are 16 in x 10 in x 6 in and is made of nylon material that is super durable. The shoulder straps are padded for extra comfort. There are 3 colors available including black, camo, and coyote tan.
Summer means wedding season is upon us. On top of all the wedding invitations I am sure you are going to be getting in the mail and your email inbox, there are beach parties, pool parties, and celebrations that you may want to dress up for. Instead of bearing the heat with one of your heavier blazers or sports coats why not get something that is summer friendly? This blazer from Eddie Bauer is lightweight, won’t make you sweat, and will look great with a pair of khakis or even shorts. You are going to love the way this blazer fits and looks when you walk into your friend’s wedding this summer, you may even leave with a date if you don’t bring a plus one.
The Features include: mesh lining, detachable throat collar, 94% nylon/6% spandex shell; 100% polyester lining. This mix of fabric will give the blazer a bit of stretch so you can move around safely without ripping or tearing the material. It is very light and airy and breathable. There are a total of 3 different colors and there are sizes to fit regular to bigger guys.
Smartwatches are a great addition to any guy’s accessory section in his closet or dresser drawers. Watches are always a great way to add some shine or color to your outfit, but a smartwatch does so much more especially if you are an athlete that likes to be outside working out in the summertime. These watches are super intuitive and this watch in particular from watch giant Fossil is going to add a ton of style to your look and give you a better workout no matter what your favorite exercise is.
This watch will work with both Apple and Android phones. It has a built-in speaker, heart monitor, calorie monitor, GPS, and NFC. IT is stylish and comes with both a leather band and silicone band, both bands are incredibly durable but the choice between the two makes this watch a great item for athletic, casual and formal events. If this look isn’t your thing, there are 5 other options to choose from that you are going to love. No worries if you have trouble deciding, they are all great choices.
Perry Ellis has a pretty solid reputation in the men’s fashion world for designing formal wearing and semi-formal wear but the brand’s casual game is pretty on point as well. They make a really good looking, lightweight, and comfortable linen chambray shirt that is perfect for all occasions. With summer being wedding season you could dress this shirt up, tuck it in and add a tie for your buddy or family member’s wedding or you can wear it untucked, sleeves rolled up and with some matching cargo shorts. The choice is yours and there are a lot of choices to choose from.
Obviously the shirt is linen and as you can see from the featured image it is thin and light for those hot summer days. The shirt is machine washable so it is very low maintenance and it looks great no matter how you wear it. You could even rock it unbuttoned to show off your dad bod or that six-pack you worked your ass off for. I recommend getting a couple of shirts in different colors so you have a new look every time you make an appearance with friends. There are currently 9 colors to choose from and there are enough sizes to fit any guy.
I am a huge fan of the way these sneakers look. While they are sneakers they are also what most would consider boat shoes. Very low top, thin material, and extra grip on the sole to keep you from slipping and sliding all over the place on the deck of a boat or the deck getting onto a boat. Typically these boat shoes are loafer style but this is 2020, shoes have evolved over the years in style and in how they perform. When boating the last thing you want to worry about is your kicks and with these offerings from Under Armour, you won’t have to.
These kicks are 100% textile/synthetic from top to soles. They are supremely lightweight, they fit like a glove, hugging your feet while they grip whatever you find yourself walking on. They are a great pair to wear with shorts, obviously but also look good with jeans, khakis or any kind of pants. Now I wouldn’t play a game of basketball in them but you can wear them on the beach, fishing, or getting your tent set up on a camping trip. They are a versatile shoe that looks and fit great. They come in a ton of sizes and if you aren’t digging the featured desert sand and white color scheme there are 11 other colors that you can choose from.
Cargo shorts are a great article of clothing to wear in the summertime because they keep you cool on hotter days and have enough room for your stuff. Keep your wallet, cell phone, keys, and other gear close to you with the cargo pockets. If you are going to invest in a pair of cargo shorts why not invest in a name that is known and trusted all over the world. Carhartt has a reputation for being super tough. They don’t just make workwear they make fashionable clothing for the everyday man as well.
Next time you decide to hike your favorite mountain or nature trail, throw on your new cargo shorts. Next time you decide to hit the beach for some volleyball or to throw the football around, slide on those brand new cargo shorts. These shorts are durable, they are comfortable and they will go with a tank top, polo shirt, or even shirtless if you wanna show off that summer bod. Machine washable and made from 100% breathable and lightweight cotton, these are going to be your new favorite shorts. Available in 5 colors and all are made with ripstop technology.
Whether or not you are a sunglasses fan there is no doubt the benefits of having a clutch pair of shades ready to wear during the summer. These shades block the sun’s UV rays. They keep sweat and water out of your eyes. They also give you a clearer view of what is in front of you. So, on top of being stylish, they actually make you see clearly so they are the perfect investment for the upcoming summer.
These shades are made for the active guy that needs to keep the sun out of his eyes to keep those eyes on the path in front of him, or the trail under his feet or the fish on the end of his hook. The frames are uber durable, the lenses are ultra-clear and they are incredibly lightweight so you won’t even feel them on your face most of the time. The featured shades are ridiculously dope but, if that color combo isn’t your cup of tea, they are also available in 26 different colors all in the 62mm lens width.
Summertime is the perfect time to debut your brand new tank tops. You have all heard the phrase “suns out, guns out” well it’s true. Even if you don’t have those 26″ pythons like Hulk Hogan you can rep this look and be totally comfortable in the summer sun. Tank tops are lightweight, they fit underneath a button-down or tee shirt and they go great with pants and shorts alike. IF you plan on rocking this dope tank with a button-down shirt I recommend keeping it unbuttoned so you can show off the color and style of this tank.
Hurley is well-known for bright colors and good vibes. The brand got their start making surf gear exclusively and have branched out to making jackets and other clothing for men. The summer is a great time to take your wardrobe from basic earth tones to bright, eye-catching colors. This tank top is 100% cotton and can be worn on the beach, at the pool, or at the bar. It’s a great shirt to sport while relaxing or playing a game of basketball. The choice is all yours. Pick this great shirt up in multiple colors, there are 13 colors to choose from.
Bucket hats are a great look when the summer sun is at it’s hottest and you need something to keep that sun out of your eyes and off the back of your neck. They are an acquired taste but they are totally cool when the heat hits. This bucket hat is made by surfing giant Quiksilver and is perfect for the beach, pool, or that fishing trip that you have been planning for weeks. The days of bucket hats being worn by guys like Gilligan are long over. Throw on a tank top, your best pair of shades, and your new hat and you’ve got yourself a great little outfit.
The hat is made from 100% cotton, it is light, machine washable and has a drawcord that will keep the hat on your head or around your neck even if you are cruising around the lake or ocean on your boat. We have all had those days where we forget sunscreen and end up red as a lobster when we get home. This hat will keep that from being an issue. You can snag this hat in the featured color or in one of four other colors featuring the Quiksilver logo in black.
While summer days are hot and steamy when the sun goes down the temperature can seriously drop, especially if you live in the Northeast. No matter where you live a great light jacket is a clutch purchase and item to have in your wardrobe. Not only will it keep the night time chill off of your back but it can prevent the wind from getting to you during the day or at night. I know the idea of wearing a jacket in the summer can make some folks cringe but you would rather have it than not.
Toss this lightweight jacket in your car or in a bag and have it on you all the time should the climate call for it. You never know when the wind or rain will pick up and you will need a little extra protection. The cotton and polyester blend is a great mix of durability and keeping things light. You can also reflect your style and fashion sense by picking out a bright color like the featured khaki. It will go with any outfit and you will love the way it fits. There are other colors available too, 16 total colors to choose from, so take your pick or grab a couple for different events.
Nautica is a sailing brand that has been around for decades and makes a lot of really great summer clothing for both men and women. The polo shirt, while made for polo players, not sailors, is a summertime classic. The short-sleeve shirt is lightweight and collared and can be worn casually or for a more formal affair. This is the kind of shirt that looks great on the golf course or on the beach for a luau. While Nautica comes from the Italian for naval the brand is at home on land as it is on the sea.
Made from 100% cotton the polo shirts are easy to maintain and durable. While they are light enough to wear when the sun gets super hot the shirt is also a great move when the temp drops as cotton is incredibly versatile. The brand makes these shirts in regular sizes as well as big and tall sizes so every kind of guy can enjoy this look. There are a ton of great bright colors that go with board shorts, cargo shorts, khakis, and jeans. There are a total of 27 colors and you are going to look great in all of them.