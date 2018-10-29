10 Best Slim Fit Jeans for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Slim fit jeans are all the rage and all over the place. Yet, what exactly makes a jean “slim fit”? And what should you look for when shopping for the best slim fit jeans for you? We’ve got you covered with helpful insider tips and style hints, plus our best slim fit jeans picks for men of all shapes and sizes.

Slim fit specifically refers to the seat and thigh area of the jeans. Slim fit has less fabric in the rear panels and the thigh openings are narrower than the regular fit. They’re essentially designed to hug your body more than loose or regular fit denim.

Many consider slim and skinny jeans to be one and the same, but that’s not the case, especially in recent years with demand for even extra fitted styles. Skinny fit is made with very narrow legs, and that narrowness is carried through from hem to waist, whereas slim has more room in the legs.

Slim fit jeans are the ideal choice for men of varying shapes and weights, since it offers a more modern, tailored look, while still allowing for comfort through the lower limbs.

When it comes to buying slim fit jeans, it’s all about trial and error. Even jeans from the same brand in the same size but a different wash may fit differently. Make sure you know your body type and keep your patience. Remember—Denim heaven was not built in a day, dear readers.

Another rule of thumb is to size up and order one size bigger than the size of the straight or regular fit jeans you usually wear. If this results in a bit of extra waist room, simply take them to your local tailor for a pair that will then feel and look like they were made for you.

Once you find those perfect jeans, ensure that they’ll last by properly caring for them. Most are machine washable, but every denim expert knows that you should first turn them inside out before washing. A cold rinse cycle and a gentle air dry will further help prevent fading and shrinking. In general, read the label and follow the directions or your new favorite jeans could become your newest donation pile addition.

To help you get to that forever find, check out our top ten best slim fit jeans in 2018, in no particular order.