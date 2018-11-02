15 Best Deals on Cheap, Ugly Christmas Sweaters (2018)

Our Review

If you've been waiting around for an ugly sweater with googly eyes on it--you can relax now.

The large penguin executing a flying leap on this soft, acrylic knit sweater has 3D googly eyes that will shift and bounce around as you move. There are tons of 3D elements on this penguin. There's a pom-pom on his hat, tassels on the scarf, his beak is made of gold sequins, and the white portion of the penguin's body is raised, fluffy fleece material.

The penguin is definitely eye-catching in what otherwise wouldn't be the ugliest sweater in the world with its cute, little snowflakes. It's a very warm sweater so this one might not be best for hot climates, and it does need to be hand-washed so keep that in mind.