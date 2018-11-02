15 Best Deals on Cheap, Ugly Christmas Sweaters (2018)

Have you been invited to a bunch of ugly Christmas sweater parties but don’t want to drop a bunch of money on intentionally ugly clothes? We’ve got you covered by gathering together the best cheap, ugly Christmas sweaters of 2018.
Color Me Christmas Men’s Sweater
The only way to describe this one is that it's aggressively Christmas. The colors, the scrolling "Merry Christmas!" text, and the sheer number of Christmas trees--it's almost overwhelming. From a brand called U Look Ugly Today, you can trust that you'll make a splash at the ugly Christmas sweater party with this one. It's made of pre-shrunk knitted acrylic which is soft and comfortable.
Skating Penguin Christmas Sweater
If you've been waiting around for an ugly sweater with googly eyes on it--you can relax now.
The large penguin executing a flying leap on this soft, acrylic knit sweater has 3D googly eyes that will shift and bounce around as you move. There are tons of 3D elements on this penguin. There's a pom-pom on his hat, tassels on the scarf, his beak is made of gold sequins, and the white portion of the penguin's body is raised, fluffy fleece material.
The penguin is definitely eye-catching in what otherwise wouldn't be the ugliest sweater in the world with its cute, little snowflakes. It's a very warm sweater so this one might not be best for hot climates, and it does need to be hand-washed so keep that in mind.
Xmas Stripes Sweater
This one is just straight up ugly. It's a black Christmas sweater which is terrible. The penguins look disgruntled and slightly blend into the black background making them creepier. Anything that says "Xmas" is tacky.
And I don't even know what those brown things are. Are they owls? Why are there owls? It's a mystery.
If you actually want to look at this thing any longer than it take to read this, it runs a little small so order a size up.
3D Reindeer Pullover
If you've ever wanted to cover yourself in Rudolf's face with 3D pom-pom red noses, you can totally indulge your oddly specific goal with this red Christmas sweater. It's soft, comfortable and eye-catching. The design is only on the front, which is for the best because it would feel really weird to lean back on those noses.
This one is going to feel weird to hug, but that may be part of the appeal.
Men’s Santa Ugly Sweater
The "Ho, ho, ho" and polka dot snow on this green sweater really push it over into the ugly sweater territory with great force. The Santa on its own is friendly enough with 3D pom-poms for his nose and hat as well as real buttons on his coat, but he's just so large that it becomes the sort of thing an adult shouldn't wear until it's an ugly sweater party.
Also, his eyebrows are fully inside of his hair. It's freaking me out.
It's a soft, comfortable sweater otherwise that fits true to size.
Santa Claws Women’s Sweatshirt
If you need an ugly sweater but hate the feel of itchy knitted clothing, then this might be for you. It's made of comfortable hoodie material, so it's soft and cozy on the inside. No cheap yarn to scratch you here. The design is tacky, the pun is done to death, and the cat is even wearing an ugly sweater. You really can't go wrong here.
It also comes in grey, green, and red--but I say go all in with the obnoxious fuchsia pink.
8 Bit Santa Christmas Sweater
I love this sweater because from far away it might not be that bad. It's kind of an odd choice of colors but maybe it's a fine sweater.
It's not until you look a little closer that you realize the pattern is really hundreds of tiny Santa Clauses in the old video game eight bit style. So many Santas all holding hands like jolly little paper dolls. It almost hurts your eyes to look at it but you can't look away.
For an ugly sweater, this one is well made with 100% cotton so it's soft and comfortable.
This Is My Ugly Christmas Sweater Shirt
Is it a cop-out? Yeah, probably. Is it a funny cop-out? Yes, definitely.
The images on the shirt and stylized to look as they are knit but you get to skip the itching and overheating of knit sweaters and wear a comfortable tee-shirt instead. This shirt comes in several colors as well as in men's, women's, and youth sizes.
Light Up LED Christmas Sweater
I don't think anyone's going to argue that this sweater isn't ugly in a very, "Great Aunt Edna, you shouldn't have," sort of way. The neat bit is that it lights up.
There are four colored LED bulbs in the sweater that are motion activated. Anytime there is movement around the sweater, or when the sweater is moving, these little LED bulbs will be glowing. It's a fun, eye-catching feature that's a little surprising for the price.
The sweater itself is comfortable and machine-washable since the LED's can slip out of their little pockets on the inside of the sweater.
Junior’s Elf Christmas Sweater
This junior's sweater turns you into one of Santa's helpers. The back of the sweater shows the back side of the elf--as well as the elf's actual back-side complete with a heart tattoo on his butt. The design is cute and funny without being raunchy. Still, if you're buying this for your teen or yourself just be aware that it might not be appreciated at school or the office.
It's a much thicker quality than most of the others on here and is a cotton-acrylic blend knit for cozy warmth with less itch. Petite adults can also wear this if you order a size or two up.
Women’s Reindeer Pullover
The reindeer on this sweater isn't exactly the best representation of Rudolf that I've ever seen. He's snowman-shaped and his shoes don't match It's a rather sad state of affairs on this sweater, but perfect for an ugly sweater party.
His hat has three 3D pom-poms and his little ears are 3D flaps as well. The back of the sweater is plain red so there's potential for a really great reveal of your ugly sweater when you turn around.
Elf Selfie Sweater
Standard Christmas trees and Santa hats not really your style? Here's a knit sweater featuring a drunk reindeer and elf taking a selfie with a selfie pole. I doubt anyone else at the party will have anything like this. It's a silly concept and the elf's face looks absolutely wild. I'm not sure if that's on purpose (it is Ugly Christmas Sweater Co after all) or just how it turned out but either way--this is one ugly sweater.
It can run a little small so if you're between sizes try ordering one up.
Unisex Rudolf Christmas Sweater
That is one doofy looking reindeer. This 3D Christmas sweater has a large pom-pom for Rudolf's nose and tassels hanging from his scarf. But it's the awful polka dots that really makes this an ugly sweater winner.
It's a unisex cut which is always nice and is made of machine-washable acrylic yarn.
Feathered Reindeer Pullover
I'm not even sure why this one hurts my eyes to look at the way it does, but I think it's just hideous. The red and white are fine but that yellow is just all wrong. The top white portion is feathered with soft wispy yarn in case you wanted feathery shoulders for Christmas.
The sweater itself is comfortable and not itchy which is a plus.
Up Close Santa Sweater
There is no mistaking this sweater for anything but what it is. This bright green knit sweater with Santa's face taking up basically your entire torso will be a hit at any function celebrating tacky Christmas sweaters and get a laugh everywhere else. As one of the cheaper sweaters on here, don't expect the highest quality but it will work for what you need it for and likely last you a couple of Christmases.