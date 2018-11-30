9 Best Inappropriate Christmas Sweaters

Our Review

Imagine the blow to a snowman’s ego. Is it a case of carrot envy or just more proof that even in snowman land, size matters? Judging by the hilarious expressions on the Daiseyboutique Holiday Snowman Ugly Sweater, we’re guessing it’s the latter. This soft and thick sweater will be a favorite for all your holiday adventures, and there’s sure to be someone on your Christmas gift list that needs this, right?

If you’re looking for a larger sized inappropriate Christmas sweater, the Excited Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater has a strategically place stuffed carrot on the front that you can wiggle in the most suggestive way, and it comes in sizes up to 5XL.

The Snowman Nose Thief Sweater by Tipsy Elves shows what can happen when snowmen turn on each other. One discovers that his key attribute is missing, while his snow pal nearby is suddenly sporting a remarkable joie de vivre! This hilarious and completely inappropriate Christmas sweater is the perfect blue and grey color combo to wear with jeans or slacks. It features a playful snowflake spangled background, with a white and blue striped neckline and cuff pattern.