9 Best Inappropriate Christmas Sweaters

If you’re looking to dress your most obnoxiously offensive at the next ugly sweater party, these sweaters are almost a guarantee that you will, indeed, win for bad taste this Christmas. Check out the9 Best Inappropriate Christmas Sweaters 2018.
Daisysboutique Men’s Holiday Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Imagine the blow to a snowman’s ego. Is it a case of carrot envy or just more proof that even in snowman land, size matters? Judging by the hilarious expressions on the Daiseyboutique Holiday Snowman Ugly Sweater, we’re guessing it’s the latter. This soft and thick sweater will be a favorite for all your holiday adventures, and there’s sure to be someone on your Christmas gift list that needs this, right?
If you’re looking for a larger sized inappropriate Christmas sweater, the Excited Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater has a strategically place stuffed carrot on the front that you can wiggle in the most suggestive way, and it comes in sizes up to 5XL.
The Snowman Nose Thief Sweater by Tipsy Elves shows what can happen when snowmen turn on each other. One discovers that his key attribute is missing, while his snow pal nearby is suddenly sporting a remarkable joie de vivre! This hilarious and completely inappropriate Christmas sweater is the perfect blue and grey color combo to wear with jeans or slacks. It features a playful snowflake spangled background, with a white and blue striped neckline and cuff pattern.
Alex Stevens Men’s Sad Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
The life of a snowman is apparently fraught with unexpected trauma, especially from the creatures of nature. This inappropriate Christmas sweater features the poor hapless snowman looking horrified as he gets a golden shower from the neighborhood pooch. This cozy and warm ugly sweater is made of 100 percent cotton and features a brightly appliqued design, making it a standout for all your ugly Christmas sweater parties and gatherings where an offbeat sense of humor can be fully appreciated.
This sweater is a pretty snug fitting option, so if you’re looking for more of a baggy grandpa sweater look, you might want to go up a size. This hilarious Christmas sweater is a terrific gift idea for your siblings or father-in-law.
Men’s Snowman Stick-up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
It takes more than a stiff south wind to melt Frosty, but no snowman’s savings are safe from a snowman who has turned to a life of crime, and is armed with two high powered blow dryers. This cotton and acrylic inappropriate Christmas sweater will get everyone laughing, and the classic red and green motif is perfect for your next ugly Christmas sweater party, or any other time of the winter.
This ugly sweater features a snug fit, and runs on the small side, so you’ll want to order a larger size than you might normally wear. If someone on your gift list works in the banking industry, this would be a great gift idea for them. Clearly the crime has already occurred on the Daisysboutique Holiday Snowman Ugly Sweater.
Santa’s Relief Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
After a long night of flying around the world, it’s no wonder that Santa and Rudolf have to relieve themselves, but you’d better just hope that it’s not from your rooftop. This inappropriate Christmas sweater comes complete with a light up Santa pee stream and sparkly tinkle from Rudolf too.
Despite the fact that it lights up, this 100 percent cotton ugly sweater is machine washable and easy care. The color changing LED lights make quite the splash (pun intended) in the dark, and the nifty battery pack will keep them flashing all night long. In the realm of ugly Christmas sweaters, this one’s a doozie for you or as a gift for someone you love, or don’t.
As the old saying goes, don’t eat yellow snow, and the Yellow Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater looks like Santa had one too many egg nogs and decided it was time to spread some of his Christmas cheer. If you’re not looking for a light-up sweater, this cushy, soft acrylic sweater washes beautifully and gets a lot of laughs too.
Winter Whale Tail Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
As if seeing Santa's ample white behind isn't enough to give you recurring holiday nightmares, it gets worse. It's the scene of Santa in a thong that simply goes over the top. (We'd take plummer's crack over this.) This 100 percent acrylic ugly sweater is easy care and retains its shape well, and it's available in sizes small to XX-Large.
The Pole Dancing Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater comes in lots of size options and it’s equally disturbing in design.
Romantic Santa Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Just sayin’, this Santa package might not be what you’d want under your tree, but it’s the perfect image for the front of an inappropriate Christmas sweater. With Santa stretched out in all his naked glory on a bear rug, bottle of wine in hand, you’ll forget all about being proper at the holidays and fall into irreverent fun wearing this ugly Christmas sweater.
The four flashing LED lights will make certain that you get all the attention you deserve when you’re brave enough to wear it. They are long lasting and motion activated, so this sweater will give you the sparkle of the season, and because these lights are sewn in place, they don’t have an annoying battery pack like some other light up sweaters.
Another inappropriate sweater option is the Santa Toilet T-Rex Attack Ugly Christmas Sweater, although it does make you wonder who thinks up these things?
Men’s Censored Santa Christmas Sweater by Tipsy Elves
Our Review
Clearly Santa needs a new red velvet robe, because the one he’s wearing on this inappropriate Christmas sweater has to be censored in front and leaves his bum in the buff on the back. This ugly Christmas sweater is one of our favorites because it has a fun design on both the front and back of the sweater, so you’ll get people laughing whether you’re coming in or leaving the room.
This 100 percent acrylic sweater stands up to washing and never loses its color, so you can count on wearing it for many Christmases to come. If you’ve got a party where the sight of Santa’s butt cheeks might not be appreciated, just duck tape an X over them, for an even funnier conversation starter. The woodgrain pattern duck tape is a perfect option for the job.
Reindeer Climax Tacky Christmas Sweater
Our Review
The reindeer on the front of this inappropriate Christmas sweater have gone beyond frisky, and moved into downright brazen buck behavior. Who knew that rut extended through the holidays? Because you don’t want to have to explain this tacky sweater to your kids, we’d suggest you keep this for an ugly Christmas sweater party that’s strictly for adults only.
If you’d prefer these badly behaved bovines on a button up style ugly sweater, the Reindeer Double Date Cardigan is a perfectly inappropriate option for either men or women.
And hey, reindeer aren’t the only horny animals around the North Pole at Christmas. The Polar Bear Pair Ugly Christmas Sweater is proof positive that cold climates make all the animals desire some closer contact.
Tipsy Elves Men’s Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
There’s nothing that gets you in the holiday spirit like a little drinking humor, right? The drinking game inappropriate Christmas sweater is perfect for those parties where responsible imbibing isn't on the table. This sweater does tend to run a bit large, so if you’re looking for that saggy, baggy look, it’s a great option.
Prefer a little liquor humor instead? The Drinking Santa sweater features the jolly old elf and that legendary reindeer looking like the morning after their Christmas Eve flight was pretty rough.