Best Bamboo Underwear: 15 Comfy Options for Women

When you want to stay cool and comfy down under, kick those bulky cotton and suffocating synthetic panties to the curb in lieu of some breathable bamboo underwear. Bamboo viscose is super lightweight, extremely breathable, naturally moisture wicking and antibacterial.
This sustainable fabric choice has a mostly green footprint because bamboo can be continually re-harvested. Another thing we think you’ll love knowing is that your fave bamboo undies are actually biodegradable once you’ve worn them out. But no worries, these have a long shelf life and handle machine washing just fine.
We’ve found great panties for pregnant and plus size women, as well as teeny bikinis, hipsters, high waist styles and even period panties, that are leak-proof and allow you to ditch your pads, panty liners and tampons altogether. Another green option we think is genius.
Because bamboo fabric feels lighter and silkier than cotton, is a seriously comfortable choice for clothing – from panties and bras to tanks, tees and more. And if you’re already a bamboo panty convert, you might want to also consider our recommendations for the best bamboo pajamas here.
If you’ve been searching for the perfect women’s bamboo panties, these briefs will keep you cool and comfy with 95 percent bamboo fiber and five percent spandex. These cuties feature a soft elasticized waistband that doesn’t pinch and bind, and the lace-trimmed legs do a great job of keeping visible panty lines at bay.
This five pack features black, white, mocha, lilac and nude colors. Seamless construction means they’ll feel great next to your skin, and their supreme breathability keeps chafing to a minimum if you’re doing something sweaty. They stay soft, and never sag, even with repeated washing. While some might consider them granny panties, we think they’re actually super cute.
If you’re not crazy about the lace, but you still want high waist panties, these Warm Sun Women’s Bamboo Viscose Panties feature no show legs and waist and also come in a five pack.
If you’re looking for a unique gift for your mom or sister, these cute panties would be a great gift idea. For more unique gift ideas for women, browse here.
Briefs can look modern and sexy, even if they offer full coverage like these panties from Boody. This bamboo underwear delivers a seamless style that features a barely below the belly button waistline, and smooth fit leg openings that will look invisible, even under clingy clothes.
Made with 80 percent bamboo rayon, 13 percent nylon and seven percent spandex, these have all the stretch you need, without compromising on breathability. They’re naturally moisture wicking and thermo-regulating for the ultimate in cool comfort.
Get this two panty pack in sizes from Small to Extra-Large, and in six pretty colors. You can get a bamboo fiber sports bra or light support bra from Boody too. They’re great for summer when you prefer lighter and more breathable fabric next to your skin.
Are you a panty minimalist? These sexy little bamboo bikinis might be exactly the style and comfortable cut you’ve been looking for. These seamless bikinis have a low waist in front, and what we’d deem as a cheeky fit in back. Super breathable, these also feature a bamboo cotton gusset to keep you cool, even when things heat up.
Perfect to wear with your favorite low cut jeans, these virtually eliminate VPL – whew. Get this six pack of bikinis in women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. If you don’t want a bikini panty that plunges quite that low, get these cute bamboo bikinis that feature a clever lace trim in the back to deliver barely there cheeky coverage.
We’re crazy about boy leg briefs because they’re so spunky, along with being cute and comfy. These kick it up a notch because they’re made from 80 percent rayon made from bamboo, 13 percent nylon and seven percent spandex. That means they breathe, which helps to control heat and humidity in your nether regions.
While these are called briefs, we’d lean toward calling them hipsters, because they fall about halfway between your belly button and bikini line. The rear features a cheeky fit. We love that the boy leg cut isn’t too long, so these won’t ever bunch up under your jeans. You’ll also love knowing this bamboo rayon was organically and ethically harvested. Get these panties in six colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
The EcoWear Midi Brief is made with the same great fabric and comes in similar sizes and colors. The Brazilian Bikini reveals a lot of cheek in back, while the EcoWear G-String Thong Panties pretty much bare your whole bum.
Women love to play hard and have fun, but sometimes the fun stops if you’re having your period. No fair. Now you can keep up the pace with these bamboo period panties. They feature a leakproof layer that extends from front to back, so if your menstrual protection fails, your day isn’t ruined. They’ll keep those stains from ruining your clothes, bedding and day during light and medium flows.
The panty itself is made from cool bamboo fabric, so it’s will keep you feeling fresh even during your cycle. Get these comfy full coverage hispters in sizes from X-Small to X-Large. Bambody also has Heavy Discharge Period Panties of the same soft bamboo fabric. They’ll save you on the worst days of your period and they’re also perfect for post partum use. They’ll absorb nearly two tampons worth of discharge.
These minimal boy leg panties are well suited to you if you love traditional bikinis. These bamboo boy leg shorts have a pretty cheeky backside and leg openings that are straight in front. With a low cut waistband, these panties are made of a super-soft fabric that stretches and moves with you. Made with 95 percent viscose from bamboo and five percent spandex, they guarantee a safe and comfortable fit.
Cariloha also mades some seriously cute bamboo and lace bikinis that feel barely there. The bamboo and lace thong is an option that looks pretty darned sexy if it accidentally (or intentionally) peeks above the top of your jeans. Get all these women’s bamboo underwear in sizes from Small to X-Large.
What happens when you combine two of our favorite fibers into one breathable and moisture-wicking fabric? You get this fabulous four pack of panties that are as comfortable as can be. These bikini panties feature French cut legs, so they look flattering while they keep you comfortable and cool down south. They’re made with 70 percent bamboo viscose, 25 percent cotton, five percent spandex, so they’ve got plenty of stretch, but they won’t stretch out. Nice. Get them in sizes from Small to X Large.
The Knitlord Hipster Bamboo Panties feature 93 percent bamboo viscose and seven percent spandex. They ride high on the hips, low below the belly button, and have a slightly cheeky back. They’re finished with stretch lace at the waist and legs to add to their uber-feminine appeal. Their Hipster Thong Panties blend poly, viscose and spandex for a flexible fit that stays comfortable, despite the fact that they’re thongs.
Pregnancy means you’re buying a whole host of new clothes. Whether you’re shopping for workwear or leisure pursuits, you’re looking for comfort. Did you think about also shopping for new panties? These bamboo maternity briefs are a treat you should definitely give yourself, as they are stretchy, comfy and have a unique waistband that falls just below your baby bump, so they never bind or cut.
They eliminate panty lines, and give you full coverage of your bum without riding up or creeping into your butt crack. If only every pair of panties delivered on that promise. The moisture-wicking bamboo fabric crotch liner keeps that area comfy and dry. They are ultra lightweight, and we know you’ll love that they’re tag free, so no itch or irritation around the waistband either. Get them in this three pack of different colors or blue, pink or purple three packs, and in sizes from Small to X-Large.
HOFISH also makes really comfy nursing bras that are perfect for sleep time as they’re soft, stretchy and easy to unhook when baby fusses.
Super stretchy, yet pretty too, these plus size bamboo briefs have everything you’re looking for. The high waisted style is comfy and never rolls down from the top – often a major panty annoyance. They offer full coverage over your bum, and feature a modest lower cut leg opening that doesn’t cut or bind – and they don’t leave visible panty lines either.
One thing we like is the bamboo microfiber and spandex blend that has a pretty embossed floral pattern to add to their appeal. These panties stretch to fit hip sizes up to 52 inches with no worries. They come in a five pack of assorted colors. Made with 95 percent bamboo fiber and five percent spandex, they’ll keep you super comfy no matter what you’re wearing over them.
You can get another five pack of panties without the embossed pattern in both bright and neutral shades that feature the same fabric blend. Get them in sizes from Medium to XXX-Large.
Just imagine if you could give up tampons, pads and panty liners and never again worry that a plastic applicator might end up as part of the giant floating trash pile in the ocean. That’s the promise of these bamboo bikinis that feature a three layer absorbent panel that’s lightweight and never feels bunched up or uncomfortable.
Made with certified organic bamboo fiber, spandex, polyester and merino wool, these panties will let you go with the flow, and they’re naturally breathable and antimicrobial. These bikinis feature the classic low cut, with full coverage over your bum.
For heavy flow days, these slightly higher waisted Modibody Period Panties allow you to get on with your day without worry of leaks. They’re also an excellent option for women who suffer from occasional incontinence, and most of us who’ve had children eventually do.
Don’t know much about incontinence? This article from Cleveland Clinic features a matter of fact rundown, and a reminder that women get hit the hardest with this somewhat embarrasing medical issue.
If you’re a woman who loves to wear fun and flirty panties, these sweet bamboo undies from Kickee Pants are going to be your go to choice. They come in more than two dozen solids, patterns and prints, and in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large depending on the color you choose.
These bamboo panties won’t ride up and they’ll keep you comfy all day. Made with 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex, their tag free design and hem free legs mean no VPL or tag itch. Get them in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Kickee Pants makes lots of awesome bamboo underwear and clothes for kids. To see more of their offerings, browse here.
When bikini panties just seem too minimal, or you’re a bit more modest in your undie choices, this six pack of bamboo underwear gives you pretty colors, a touch of lace and that lovely bamboo fiber breathability, all with a touch of feminine lace across the front.
These mid rise panties below the belly button, so not at all the granny panty look. They feature full coverage in the rear, with moderately cut legs. Made with 95 percent organic bamboo rayon and five percent spandex, they make panty lines a thing of the past. Get them in women’s sizes from 5 to 7, plus you can also order a six pack of panties in black.
Bamboo has many advantages over cotton when it comes to underwear choices. While both are naturally breathable fibers, here’s a great commentary on what makes bamboo rayon a superior choice for your knickers.
If you’re the one who likes things plain and simple, these sweet bamboo briefs keep it on the DL with a modest cut, and no embellishments. These hispters hit just about halfway between bikini line and belly button in front, with a full coverage seat that doesn’t ride up. Hooray for wedgie free panties, right?
These briefs have minimal hems at the waist and legs, so VPL isn’t a worry. They also feature a moisture wicking double layer crotch that’s naturally antibacterial. Get this five panty pack sizes from Small to X-Large. TEERFU also makes these Bamboo Charcoal Reusable Sanitary Pads that keep your menstrual flow, and it’s scent at bay. We love that they’re machine washable and a green alternative to standard feminine pads.
Perhaps you’re not one to flaunt your amazing sex appeal with your clothes, but have you ever noticed that when you’re wearing sexy undergarments you seem to exude that naturally? It’s like a sneaky little secret women know, and it gives you some kind of added personal power. (A red bra is my personal favorite.)
These sassy animal print bamboo panties are a winner in the personal magnetism category. Their high waist style means no rolling down from the top, a problem especially with bikini panties if you have any little tummy roll. The moderately cut legs and wide waistband are super comfy and with 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex, they’re moisture wicking and super breathable.
Sadly, you can only get these cute bamboo undies in size Medium if you want the animal print, however you can get a multi color three pack in both Medium and Large sizes.
Ever wish you had some lightweight boxers to wear under dresses that were more casual and less binding than shapewear? These cute longer leg bamboo boxers are just the ticket for those times when you don’t want your thighs to touch, but you want the breathable comfort of bamboo.
Super stretchy, these boxers are made with 85 percent bamboo viscose, and 15 percent elastane, so they’re shaping yet comfy and cute. With full booty coverage in the bag, they have a mid rise waist in front. Their only downside is the small range of sizes, which run from X-Small to Medium. These cuties come in nude, white and black.
Urbamboo also makes a long leg bamboo boy short, which only comes in X-Small and Small.
If you’re looking for shapewear for women, we have many fabulous recommendations to share here.