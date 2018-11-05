67 Unique Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

Winter weather is rough on skin, and there’s no better way to rehydrate and refresh like a great face steamer. This unique gift for women is also great for men too. In just 30 seconds, this face steamer powers up and turns clean water into micro-fine particles that help clear pores and blackheads, as well as restoring needed moisture.

With a powerful, and consistent mist, it can cover your entire face with cleansing, healing steam for up to 15 minutes, and it features an automatic shutoff when the water reservoir runs dry. With a UV light to sterilize the steam, you’re assured that the water vapor you’re breathing and enjoying is pure and safe.

And why limit her moisturizing steam treatments to home, when she can carry the portable Nano Face Mist Spray Facial Steamer right in her purse or pocket? It’s a great way to refresh during the workday, without ruining her makeup.