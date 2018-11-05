67 Unique Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Need a remarkable gift for a one-of-a-kind woman? Our guide to unusual gifts will help you find a great, unusual gift for that hard-to-shop-for woman in your life. Read on to see unique gifts for her, suitable for holidays and other occasions.
Universal Sheepskin Car Seat Cover
Leather seats are beautiful, but they can be very cold to the touch on a cold winter morning. Keep her toasty warm with these sheepskin car seat covers.
Portable Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Winter weather is rough on skin, and there’s no better way to rehydrate and refresh like a great face steamer. This unique gift for women is also great for men too. In just 30 seconds, this face steamer powers up and turns clean water into micro-fine particles that help clear pores and blackheads, as well as restoring needed moisture.
With a powerful, and consistent mist, it can cover your entire face with cleansing, healing steam for up to 15 minutes, and it features an automatic shutoff when the water reservoir runs dry. With a UV light to sterilize the steam, you’re assured that the water vapor you’re breathing and enjoying is pure and safe.
And why limit her moisturizing steam treatments to home, when she can carry the portable Nano Face Mist Spray Facial Steamer right in her purse or pocket? It’s a great way to refresh during the workday, without ruining her makeup.
‘The League of Regrettable Superheroes: Half-Baked Heroes from Comic Book History’
Looking for a cool gift for a woman who loves comics, art, or American pop culture? This funny book outlines some of the lamest, most ill-conceived superheroes from early American comic books.
These totally weird, totally wacky superheroes include Bee Man (like Batman, but with bees), the Clown (a circus-themed superhero who fights crime), and the Eye (a giant, floating eyeball).
A related title you might also find interesting is Mail-Order Mysteries: Real Stuff from Old Comic Book Ads.
SweatyRocks Women’s Faux Fur Cardigan Coat
Check every fashion magazine, and you’ll find that the hot fashion trend right now is faux fur jackets. Why? Because they look pretty much killer on every woman, with whatever she pairs them with, from sexy skirts and dresses to designer jeans.
This adorable faux leopard print jacket features a notched lapel, long sleeves and oh-so-cozy pockets to keep her hands warm in the coldest weather. Better yet, the comfy cut dolman sleeves never feel bulky in the underarms, so it’s the perfect unique fashionista gift for your lady, and one she’ll be happy to sport throughout the cold weather season and even into the shoulder seasons.
If you’re looking for an awesome faux fur jacket in plus size, Aofur has a gorgeous option in sizes up to 3X, and Woman Within has a rich looking faux sable fur coat up to 38/40 as well.
SKEDERM Snail Jelly Mask
Remember, you were the one looking for unique gifts for women this year, and we can’t think of a more unique gift idea than a sheet mask made with snail slime. Now, cool your jets, because this isn’t as disgusting as it might sound. Actually, these amazing sheet masks are one of the steps in the wickedly popular Korean beauty regimen.
Let your lady know that she’s going to elicit some laughter when she puts these masks on to do their work, because they do leave you looking a bit like something out of a horror film, (just the eyes, nose and mouth are cut-out, while the rest covers your whole face.) So if she’s a little sensitive, she may want to try them out the first time in the privacy of her own bathroom.
And, if you’re wondering about the power of snail slime, the properties in snail secretion filtrate have been shown to help with tissue repair, acne, rosacea, scars, and even razor bumps. Who knew?
This same company makes another unique product that’s a perfect beauty gift. Formulated with the same properties as active human tears, SKEDERM Tears Concentrate Hydration Booster helps to leave her skin moisturized, protected, and revitalized, and better yet, she won’t have to hide anywhere when she uses it.
Great Nudes Heat Changing Coffee Mug
This fun mug changes when hot liquid is added. The outside of the mug features famous nude paintings from history, with modern dress on top. When hot water or coffee is added to the mug, the clothes disappear. Toss in some nice Wuyi Da Hong Pao tea, and you’ve got a complete gift for a tea lover or aficionado of the finer things in life.
Ozone Women’s Sweater Socks
I admit it. The minute these thigh high socks arrived from Ozone, I knew they’d have to hit this unique gift list for women. Sure they sent them to me to try out, but they’ve been a regular part of my “get comfy” outfits ever since. Natch, they’re cozy as can be because they’re knit, not regular sock material. I had to fight off my teenage granddaughter who tried to steal them on her last visit. Darned kids.
These sweet socks are the perfect idea to wear with your ugly Christmas sweater too, because at least your legs will look cute, even when your sweater is hideous. The articulated toe and heel are extra comfy, but I also love that there’s no seam to irritate my toes after hours of wearing my favorite new boots.
If you’re looking for something super sassy to wear with a mini and your tall boots, the Ozone Women’s Lace and Thorns Over the Knee Socks are extra adorable.
Kikkerland Crab Multi Tool
Every woman should have a multi tool in her purse. You never know when you’re going to need to repair something, or simply find a way to crack a beer when someone’s forgot to bring an opener. This fun, crab-shaped multi tool includes the following attachments: mini scissor, bottle opener, 3/16 flat head screwdriver, can opener, mini knife, and rope saw, among other tools.
The shell of the crab is made from sturdy beechwood, which also feels nice in your hand. This is a compact tool that should be kept close at hand. You can also browse more fun and unusual gifts from Kikkerland here.
Bag of Unicorn Farts
This goofy gift is charmingly gross, and perfect for someone who loves mythological creatures and sweet treats. Each bag of “farts” contains a generous serving of cotton candy. This would be a fun gag gift or office party gift. And we particularly like the fact that there’s a charity aspect to this gift. 10 percent of all profits are donated to charities that support children with neurodiversity. So if you have any friends in your life with children who have dyslexia, ADHD, Tourette’s, or are on the Autism spectrum, this gift will have a special resonance for them.
Want more fun and unusual gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best gag gifts for women, or read our roundup of the most unique gifts for men.
Donut Warming Coffee Mug
Warm donuts are better than cold donuts. Place a donut over the opening in this mug, and the heat from the coffee will keep the donut warm and soft and oh-so-tasty. Pair this gift with some coffee or donut mix to make your gift more complete. We recommend Guam banana donut mix or coconut crunch donut mix for women with adventurous palates.
Ever Changing Moiré Effect Watch
Shopping for a woman who collects unusual watches? This funky watch from The Unemployed Philosophers Guild features a moiré effect watch face. The moiré effect a fancy name for the visual phenomenon that occurs when viewing a set of lines or dots that are superimposed on another set of lines or dots…like looking through a window screen at another window screen. The design changes throughout the day with the movement of the watch hands. The watch is water resistant (but not waterproof). Another fun watch we like from this company takes its design cue from old school darkroom timers.
Hot Chocolate on a Stick
Hot chocolate usually comes in packets, or in a tin. These fun sticks provide hot cocoa in an easy-to-dip bar. Just stir the stick in warm milk, and wait a few minutes for the chocolate to completely dissolve into the milk. This six pack gift box includes three flavors: dark, milk, and white hot chocolate with vanilla. A similar gift idea we also like are these candy cane spoons. They’re great for adding a minty kick to hot cocoa or peppermint tea.
Visol ‘Rocket’ Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker with Stand
This rocket-shaped cocktail shaker with stand is totally retro kitsch. From from high quality stainless steel, it adds a touch of Space Race cool to any home bar. In addition to looking cool, it’s a functional piece that makes great martinis or other shaker cocktails. We’re also quite taken with this airplane cocktail shaker and this pineapple shaker, if you’re looking for additional gift ideas.
Jittasil Thai Hand-Carved Soap
Soap is totally one of those safe holiday gifts that you get for people you don’t know well, or people you aren’t very close to. But these carved soaps are really unusual and special. Designed to look like real flowers, these upscale soaps are all carved by hand. They arrive in a decorative wood case, making them gift-ready as soon as they come out of the box. Fun fact: the soap carver behind these soaps was featured on the Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made program.
Scythe Board Game
High end board games for adults are a hot holiday gift. These beautifully crafted games are practically works of art, and they’re totally engrossing. Scythe is a board game set in an alternate version of the 1920s, where humans shared the battlefields of WWI with heavily armored Mechs. Each player takes the role of a faction leader, with the ultimate goal of gaining power over eastern Europe. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous Mech. The game can be played with up to five players, or even enjoyed solo. Each game takes around 90 to 115 minutes to play.
Want more gift ideas like this? Other unusual, beautiful board games we love include Shipwrights of the North Sea and Jamaica.
Cupcake Pillow
This cupcake pillow looks good enough to eat. We think this would look good in a dorm room, guest room, or girl’s bedroom. It’s a fun gift idea for the woman who appreciates a little whimsy.
Little Cloud Nine Travel Pillow
Is this unusual travel pillow kind of ridiculous looking? Yeah. But it’s also way more comfortable for sleeping in crowded airplanes. If you know a woman who can never get comfortable enough to fall asleep on the red eye flight, this pillow may be just the thing to improve her travel experiences. Your neck is fully supported, with no uncomfortable bobbing as you fall asleep. The “ostrich” look of the pillow is also nice for women who like privacy while sleeping, since it covers the face area. This airplane seat foot rest is a nice companion gift for frequent fliers.
Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
If your special woman is a kitchen goddess who loves to create meals to perfection, this fantastic Joule Sous Vide is an awesome gift for her. She’ll never over or under-cook anything using this clever kitchen tool, because predictably perfect meals are in the bag, literally.
You might be wondering what the heck a sous vide is in the first place. In French, it simply means “under vacuum”, so it refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath.
This technique produces results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. Her trusty smartphone, a favorite pot, a ziplock-style bag, and water is all she’ll need to get cooking. With a magnetic base and a versatile clip, Joule can attach to almost any container, from a small saucepan to a cooler.
If she’s cooking a steak, she can simple seal and cook it to the perfect temperature, only requiring a quick sear on the outside before serving. It’s the same with so many other dishes that can be dicey to get right. If your gadget goddess doesn’t have one, give her the Joule that fits in a standard silverware drawer, where she’ll remember to use it.
Dan Post Women’s Sidewinder Western Boot
Every woman needs at least one great pair of red cowboy boots in her closet, and this pair from Dan Post Boot Company is the perfect way to accomplish that this year. Get her this unique gift, and she’ll be kicking up her heels in all kinds of unexpected ways.
These beautiful western boots feature a red leather upper that’s embellished with an artistic design that flows from toe to topline, and they’ll grab everyone’s attention, including hers. The full-grain leather foot and shaft provide durability and all-day comfort, on or off the trail.
But because these boots have just enough heel, we suspect she’ll wear them clubbing as often as she slips them on with her favorite jeans. With a traditional pointed toe and leather pull tabs, they’ll deliver a great look whenever she chooses to wear them.
Coravin Model Two Plus Pack Wine System
If you’re looking for a truly impressive gift for a woman who’s a wine afficionado, this splurge-worthy wine system could be the perfect unique gift for her. Coravin’s wine system gives her the freedom to pour and enjoy a glass of wine from any bottle, at any time, without pulling the cork. Sounds crazy, right? It’s totally legit.
Coravin’s proprietary technology in the new Model Two lets her taste, share, compare and explore wine like never before. The Coravin Model Two Plus Pack combines Coravin’s most intuitive wine system with a carrying case and three additional needles that leave the cork in place while allowing wine to flow.
Taste wine from any bottle, even your most expensive vintage bottles, and the Coravin Capsule Load Cell Technology installs 99.99 percent pure argon gas to protect the remaining wine from oxidation, while the cork naturally reseals.
Pendleton Twin Camp Blanket with Carrier
This gorgeous grab and go Pendleton blanket is the perfect unique gift to stash away for the woman who loves a spontaneous moment, either outdoors or indoors. With a vintage look that is at home in both rustic and contemporary settings, this beautiful blanket was inspired by the “ombre stripe” blankets that cowboys often carried on the backs of their saddles and unrolled to make camp after a long day on the range.
Because it comes with a cool leather carrier, it’s great to toss into the trunk for an impromptu picnic or day at the lake, and you know you can count on soft comfort with this wool and cotton blend that will help to keep water from seeping through to her bottom. It’s also great to keep in the car for winter emergencies. Just in case it takes a while for help to reach her, it will keep her cozy and warm during the wait.
If your gal has a particular affinity for the national parks, Pendleton has a complete line of park inspired wool blankets that might really hit her sweet spot right here.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
In your search for the best unique gifts for women, the gift of a dynamic listening experience is unbeatable. Especially when you choose the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in pretty rose gold. These can amp up her workout or just let her enjoy her favorite artists, anytime and anywhere. The fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance making for more dynamic base, sharper treble and overall amazing sound.
Plus, if she’s working, instead of working out, she can take calls, control her music and even activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls. The on-ear cushioned cups mean she can wear them all day in comfort, and with a 40 hour battery life, recharging’s never an issue.
Spire Stone: Stress Management & Activity Tracker
As a rule, we’re a fan of fitness trackers as a really useful way to stay motivated toward reaching goals, both after the food rich holiday season, and throughout the rest of the year. What makes the Spire Stone a unique gift for women (or anyone) on your list, is that this wearable activity tracker also helps to manage stress levels with a sensor that tracks the wearer’s breathing and detects when they’re experiencing anxiety.
The Spire Stone helps users keep in sync with their mind and body by measuring breath patterns all-day, and alerting them to sudden changes. They can follow their breath-wave, a real-time view of their breathing, on the Spire Stone companion app’s home screen. When breathing becomes rapid or erratic, the Spire Stone will send a gentle notification with actionable next steps.
Its in-the-moment notifications make improving health easy throughout the day, with in-app breathing exercises and guided mini-meditation sessions when needed. Spire charges on an included wireless charging pad, and features a 10-day battery.
Another fitness tracker that’s great for younger women, the Bellabeat Leaf Nature Health Tracker also keeps track of menstrual cycles for women hoping to get pregnant.
Jumbie Jam Steel Drum
Looking for an unusual musical instrument gift? This steel drum is ideal for beginner players, whether they’re kids, teens, or adults. The interior of the drum features hit areas that are clearly labelled with the note they will create when struck, making this a good option for women who have never played any musical instrument before. The drum comes with an adjustable stand, mallets, and a song book. There’s also a play-along CD in the bundle to help make playing more fun.
Looking for more gift ideas for the woman who loves Japanese food. Want to see more designs like this? Browse all of the available ALEX + ANI spoon rings here.
‘The Mammoth Book of Weird Records’
While we definitely still love the Guinness World Records books, we have to admit that The Mammoth Book of Weird Records is a much more entertaining read, especially for those with an appreciation for weird hobbies. The book outlines gross, wacky, and just plain strange world records, such as the masters of spitting dung, eating cockroaches, sniffing feet, or tossing tuna. Yes, really. This is definitely an unusual gift that will help jumpstart conversations around the dinner table.
Evergreen Garden Metal Kinetic Wind Spinner
Any special woman on your list will delight in every breeze when you give her this imaginative, innovative kinetic wind spinner. It features swirling, spiraling, and tumbling action that is mesmerizing, whether the breeze is blowing or not. More like yard art with movement, it adds so much visual interest to outdoor spaces.
Crafted from high-quality metal that’s powder-coated for weather and rust resistance, this wind spinner will last for years to come. While this one has an aged bronze patina, you could also get the Multi-Color Tulip Wind Spinner, with a solar powered color changing light in the center.
If your lady is an apartment or condo dweller, without a yard to decorate, no worries. You can get her a beautiful copper wind spinner accented with painted metal spirals that hangs from her porch, patio or eave.
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook
This year, give your lady a gift that’s intriguingly green, although we’re not talking about color. The Rocketboot Everlast is a smart paper-and-pen notebook that’s endlessly reusable. The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, it connects to all of her favorite cloud services.
When she writes notes or ideas, using any pen from the Pilot FriXion line, her writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. But add water and the notebook erases like magic. Compatible with the Rocketbook app, she can shoot her notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack and Evernote — perfectly organized, and looking even sharper than when she wrote them.
The Everlast notebook negates the need for traditional paper, helping to preserve our precious planet. For a busy executive, or anyone who loves to doodle ideas for upcoming creative inspiration or create an impressive presentation in literally minutes.
Candle by the Hour 70-Hour Beehive Candle
This unusual beehive candle is a fun gift for apiologists, or for anyone who likes rustic home accessories. This coiled candle burns for 70 hours. You can set it to self-extinguish after a set time by adjusting where the clip is positioned on the candle. When the flame reaches the clip, the flame will go out. Made from 100 percent beeswax, this candle will lend a nice glow to any room. We also like the addition of tiny bees along the outside of the candle. A similar candle is available that looks like a Christmas tree.
Futrzane Faux Fox Fur Russian Style Trapper Hat
Ever since Oprah graced the cover of her magazine in her new favorite faux fur hat, these Russian style hats have been growing in popularity. Surely you’ll want to get the ladies on your gift list one of these unique gifts for women, won’t you? First off, they’re super cute, which is important when it comes to fashion choices.
But second, they are super cozy and warm, with fun furry flaps that come down over your ears. This particular hat happens to be faux silver fox fur, but the cool thing about these hats is that they come in other natural looking faux furs too.
We also love the Faux Fur Women Russian Cossak Hat, which looks like the model (or your lady) just stepped out of the classic movie, Dr. Zhivago. If you are looking for a fur hat that might be a little bit more approachable style, how about a fur French beret? Made from 100 percent natural rabbit fur, this knitted cutie can be slouched, worn to the side or pulled all the way down like a fitted cap. Adorable.
Smoko Unicorn Light-Up Slippers
There’s something magical about these light-up slippers. Designed to fit most adult women’s feet (up to size 12), these slippies include a six-color LED bulb with build-in sensor, so they will light up automatically when walking. Batteries are included with the slippers, with the included batteries estimated to last up to six months before needing to be replaced. Toss in a unicorn robe, and you’ve got a whimsical gift for any woman in your life.
Hughapy Knitted Mermaid Tail Blanket
This mermaid tail blanket is a perfect gift for the woman who loves The Little Mermaid. It’s also a nice gift for the woman who has perpetually cold feet once winter comes. The blanket pictured above measures 71 inches by 32 inches, but other colors and sizes are available. The opening is sufficient enough to get comfortably inside the tail, but still encase the wearer in all-around warmth. If you’re shopping for a woman with kids, you might also want to pick up a kid-sized mermaid blanket.
Sterling Silver & Genuine Purple Turquoise Bangle Bracelet
The beautiful sterling silver bangle bracelet features an unexpected surprise – purple turquoise. We think that’s what makes it such a unique gift for any woman on your Christmas, birthday or anniversary list. The gorgeous purple stones are the stunning focal point, each delicately flecked with spots of blue, and natural gold inclusions.
Handmade, lightweight, and well-designed to be soft and flexible, it’s super easy to adjust to most average wrist sizes. A turquoise cuff features a grouping of brilliant teardrop shaped stones in a more traditional Native American design, giving it a lot of presence on the wrist.
Of course, if you really want to wow the woman on your list, give her a one of a kind creation like this chunky sterling silver and turquoise cuff, with hand cut filigree overlays. It features embossed beading and half round rope edging, with a a gorgeous natural turquoise cabochon stone set in a bezel.
Accoutrements Giant Lobster Claws
Looking for a totally random, WTF gift? It doesn’t get much weirder than a pair of lobster claw hands.
These would be a crazy gag gift, White Elephant gift, or just a fun gift for someone who LOVES lobster. And cosplay? Probably cosplay.
If this gift is too "out there", you can browse more fun gift ideas from Accoutrements here.
Chefmaster Edible Gold Spray
Three words: Edible. Gold. Spray. What more do you need to know? Spray it on cakes, cookies, a rack of ribs…whatever you want to make shiny and tasty. It's Kosher and takes less than a minute to dry. This would be a fun gift for someone who loves to bake, or someone who just gets a kick out of eating "gold". If you're looking for more gifts that appeal to budding bakers, we also like the books Cake Magic! (packed with creative and easy recipes) and Professional Cake Decorating (awesome for those who want to make their cakes look better than the average homemade cake). For ladies with a love of alcohol, we also recommend the Booze Cakes cookbook.
The Grilled Cheesus Sandwich Press
This unusual sandwich press grills the image of Jesus into every cheese toastie you make. This is a funny gift idea for the non-religious or religious person in your life. It’s also a good gift for GLEE fans, since the “Cheesus” featured prominently in a Season 2 episode. Additionally, a portion of proceeds go to charitable works around the world, making this a fun gift for your socially conscious friends.
Think she'd prefer a less "Cheesus"-y sandwich experience? Get recommendations for similar products in our guides to the best sandwich makers and the best panini presses.
‘Pies, Fries, and Ice Cream: A Delicious Coloring Book for Food Lovers’
Adult coloring books remain a huge trend. In addition to being a creative outlet, coloring has also been linked to some nice health benefits like lower blood pressure and reduced anxiety. This fun coloring book for adults is filled with images of tasty junk food. The images are printed on perforated pages for easy removal and display. You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor.
Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowls & Measuring Cups Set
We can’t even begin to say how much we love these brilliantly hued mixing bowls and measuring cups, not just because of their glorious colors, but because of their pure efficiency. If you’re looking for some gift ideas for women, this nesting bowl set is one to grab and run with.
They’re perfect for the woman on your list who is dealing with limited kitchen space, but still loves to have the right tools for the job. With a space-saving nesting design, the individual pieces stack neatly together. Each of the bowls features a wide, non-slip bases, and easy-carry handles, plus they’re super lightweight, so she’ll never strain her back trying to lift the stack out of a lower cupboard or drawer. That makes them a great gift for an older woman as well.
The ‘Hen Bag’ Handbag
Grab the matching coin purse, and you've got a fun gift for a farmer, 4H leader, agriculture student, or anyone who likes funky accessories.
Need to find gifts for more people on your holiday shopping list? Browse our guide to the best gifts for grandma, and find her a unique gift that's really special.
Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany’s Sleep Mask
This is the perfect unique gift for every woman who ever loved the movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey Hepburn’s infamous eye mask let her sleep well past noon, and we know she always awoke looking completely adorable. So why wouldn’t every stylish woman want one of these for her own?
It’s handmade from pure blue silk, with embellishments on the front, and because it’s self-tying, it’s a perfect fit for anyone who wants to block out the morning light and wake late, looking refreshed. The bonus, of course, is that, when it comes to unusual gift ideas for women, this one comes in a Tiffany-inspired blue box, wrapped in pretty pink ribbons. We’ll take two please, and a glass of champagne to go with.
‘The Cannabis Spa at Home: How to Make Marijuana-Infused Lotions, Massage Oils, Ointments, Bath Salts, Spa Nosh, & More’
With marijuana now legal or decriminalized in 28 states (plus Washington D.C.), more people are becoming open about their enjoyment of cannabis. Whether you know someone who enjoys cannabis recreationally or for medicinal purposes, this fun book can help them find novel ways to enjoy the benefits of marijuana. After all, not everyone enjoys the act of smoking, so finding other ways of ingesting or enjoying cannabis is important.
The Cannabis Spa at Home features guides for making cannabis lotions, creams, balms, and masks, as well as cannabis herbal poultices, cannabis bath salts, and foot and hand soaks. Recipes for edibles are also included, such as hemp smoothies and cannabis bhang. Author Sandra Hinchliffe is a home herbalist, autoimmune disease survivor, and legal medical cannabis patient in the state of California. She’s also the founder of the SpaKind.com cannabis spa app, so you know she knows her stuff.
Want more cannabis-inspired gifts for the women in your life? You may also enjoy our guides to the best LED grow lights, the best cannabis cookbooks, and the best gifts for stoners.
Recoup Fitness Cold Massage Roller Ball
We love a simple concept that works, and if you’re looking for a special and unique gift for the fitness minded woman on your list, it’s pretty likely that she’s had an injury or two during her training and exercise. With this unique gift idea, she can give her injuries, aches and pains the cold shoulder. The Recoup Fitness cold massage roller ball is fitted with 3.4 ounces of cooling gel, so it combines the benefits of cryotherapy and traditional massage, for a quick recovery from muscle soreness.
The massage roller ball delivers the benefits of foam rolling and icing, for a great muscle-relaxing therapy. The friction-free, smooth-rolling ball glides comfortably over her skin, reducing inflammation and enhancing quick recovery. The insulating gel maintains the ball’s temperature so that it won’t get too cold. The bottom blue ring can be unscrewed from the top handle, enabling your lady to use the ball for exercise purposes too. It’s great for foot massage and foot stretching.
The non-toxic gel in the rolling sphere can stay cold for about six hours, after a night in the freezer. Its easy-to-grip base handle makes it simple to control, while the compact size makes it easy for her to target sore and knotted muscles. Now if you were really extra nice, you’d offer to do the massage for her.
Rachel O’s Sushi Roll Fabric Button Earrings
These fun earrings are an inexpensive gift idea for chefs, or for anyone who loves Japanese food. Each fabric button is handmade using parts made in the USA. Each earring has a hypoallergenic, raw titanium post. The button covers are decorated using a digital inkjet process to print directly on 100 percent cotton fabric. For maximum longevity, this handmade artist recommends keeping the earrings from getting wet, and to put them on after applying makeup.
Not sure these earrings are right for her? Browse more sushi-inspired jewelry here.
Certified International Tunisian Sunset Salad/Dessert Plates
There’s no better way to greet the day than with beautifully cheery dishes. This set of four stoneware plates would make lovely gifts for every lady on your gift list, whether you’re looking for a pretty birthday gift or something special, just because. Each plate is hand decorated and features a different, beautiful floral design.
And while they look like traditional stoneware, these ceramic dishes are dishwasher safe, and the perfect size for an egg and a piece of toast for breakfast, or great as salad plates to brighten up the lunch or dinner table as well. The matching dinner plates are a perfect 10.5 inch option, and would certainly beat back any rainy day blues at your house.
If your lady isn’t into such bright kitchen colors, she might prefer the Porcelain Floral 7-inch Bread and Butter Plate Set, that features a beautiful blue and white pattern. Once again, each plate offers a unique design and would be perfect in a modern, contemporary kitchen. Another benefit of small plates is that they encourage everyone to pay better attention to portion control and to more thoroughly savor each and every bite.
Studio Silversmiths Glass Bedside Carafe Set
Why not give the women in your life a little eau de vie this year? Since water is essential for a healthy life, any gift that encourages her to drink more of it is a terrific idea. This elegant glass carafe and tumbler is enticing, and easy to keep at her bedside for a nighttime sip. But it’s also perfect gift idea to keep her hydrated at her desk or anywhere else around the house, where she might need encouragement to drink.
This nifty gift is also great for older women, who have a tendency to forget they should drink plenty of water throughout the day, and since it’s so lovely, they could also use it for teas, or cleansing drinks too.
Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit
We love this unique gift for your woman with the green thumb. This groovy growing kit will brighten up mealtimes with fun selection of five distinctive and unusual salad vegetables. With starter growing pots that are made from peat and are biodegradable, and five peat growing disks that expand to seven times their original size when watered, she can simply plant any of her five different seed options to create some righteous salad greens and veggies.
This cool kit includes Crystal Apple round lemon cucumber seeds, red lettuce seeds, Red Globe bunching onion seeds, Golden Detroit beet seeds, and Fiesta Blend radish seeds. Also included in five plant markers and a great little guide to sowing and growing.
Even if she doesn’t want to raise these crops to fruition, the hot trend of snipping and enjoying micro-greens is another yummy option, as they are vitamin and flavor rich. From Hot Chilis and Sweet Peppers, to Funky Veg, the Plant Theatre peeps have got lots of crazy cool growing opportunities for your lady. Find even more of them here.
Premium Pizza Cutter Wheel by Mozzbi
From the minute we saw this extra cool pizza cutter, our minds raced with the possibilities for young mothers, who are incessantly cutting food for their little ones. This super sharp pizza cutter not only cuts the main attraction, but it also would be great to make bite size morsels out of sandwiches, pancakes, waffles, bananas and more.
If you’re looking for inexpensive and unique gifts for girlfriends, or any woman really, this cool cutter can slice through any kind of pizza like butter, no matter the thickness. The custom thermoplastic elastomer handle has a protective shield, to guard her precious fingers. And this little slicing miracle worker easily comes apart, so she can wash all the hard to reach spots without cutting herself.
BRUBAKER “Sweet Berries” Spa Bath Melts
All tension will melt away when you deliver a delicious box of bath melts to the ladies on your gift list. These unique gifts for women look more like dessert, than traditional bath bombs, which makes them even more special. They’re pretty for sure, but they’re also handmade in Germany and Austria, which gives them some added international appeal.
While they smell heavenly, these naturally vegan bath bombs are made with organic shea butter, olive oil and cocoa butter, so once they’ve melted into her bath water, they’ll give her an aromatherapy treatment that also leaves her with beautifully soft and smooth skin.
This box contains six sweetly scented bombs including juicy cherry, pink twist, strawberry duck, strawberry cheesecake, berry milkshake and pink Champagne. What’s better is that if you have more than one woman to buy for, like perhaps your sister, and mom, along with your sweetie, these gorgeous bath melts also come in sets to tempt them all from Chocolate Love to Blossoms and Hearts.
But there are so many to choose from, we don’t want to limit you, so find the whole list of them here.
Have a Nice Day Coffee Mug
Don’t you love your woman’s wicked sense of humor? We thought so, which is why we picked this coffee mug to land on our list of unique gifts for women. It slyly gives a not so subtle middle finger to the day’s annoyances, and reminds her to have a good chuckle, without it being at the expense of others.
With a full 14 ounce capacity and an extra large handle for stable drinking, she’ll have lots of fun during coffee breaks, if anyone takes those these days. We also love the hilariously silly WTF Nifty Notes by Knock Knock, a sizable pad of stickies she can use to brighten or horrify her friends, kids or co-workers.
They’d fit perfectly into her Christmas stocking, along with a pad of Awesome Citations and some Nailed It notes.
Prepara Herb Saver
We love unique gifts that offer up an unexpected idea or product that helps to solve a problem we all face, like buying expensive organic herbs at the store, and having them go slimy before you can use them up. This nifty herb saver keeps fresh herbs at the peak of perfection in your fridge, for up to three times longer than leaving them in the bag.
That means more flavorful meals every day. With a water-filled reservoir at the bottom, she can simply rinse her herbs, slip them into the base, and close the cover over the leafy bits. With a water change every few days, her herbs will stay delicious for weeks. Plus this nifty kitchen gadget is dishwasher safe, which means it’ll see a lot more use.
If the woman on your list likes to keep lots of fresh herbs stored, the larger Novart Premium Herb Keeper is the largest available. For larger produce that tends to wilt in the fridge, like lettuce and kale, the OXO GreenSaver Produce Keeper gets rave reviews and it’s still under $20.
To macerate fresh or dried herbs, a mortar and pestle is another great and inexpensive gift idea.
Science is Real Feminist Tee Shirt
There’s probably never been a year when your feminist, humanist wife or girlfriend felt more of a need to speak her feelings in public than this one. And even if she’s not attending protests, she can quietly protest the state of her world by wearing this awesome tee shirt that upholds the themes of peace, love and unity. Made from a cozy cotton and poly blend, this sweet tee is fashioned for a woman’s body, so it won’t look boxy or bulky on her.
Another unique gift for women this Christmas is the Nevertheless She Persisted Tee, an homage to the strength of all women, in the face of difficult times. If these tee shirts resonate with the women on your list, and if those women are working to teach their girls how to grow into strong women, consider getting them She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, a great book to inspire both them and their daughters.
We also love the Cinnamon Rolls Not Gender Roles Tee Shirt for women of every age.
Cat Ear Sterling Silver Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Unique gifts for women should be interesting and fun, and these cute cat ear pierced earrings sure fit the bill. Your lady is going to want them right meow, because they’re perfect to spice up her look, not just during the holidays, but all year round.
The pretty luminescent fresh water cultured pearls are elegant, but the sterling silver cat ears and post make them even more purr-fect. Plus you can get them for around twenty bucks, which is a steal. We also love the fact that you can get these pearl studs in several pearl colors, and you can also choose from cat ears plated in yellow or rose gold, in addition to sterling silver.
If you’re looking for a super cute tiny gift, or perhaps some additional stocking stuffers, get her the cute sterling silver cat ears ring to go with her earrings.
UNBORED Games: Serious Fun for Everyone
Let’s face it, whether it’s winter’s chill and snow or just a rainy day, there will come a time when your lady and her family might be stuck inside and needing some fun entertainment. When it comes to unique gifts, we love this book of super fun ideas to keep everyone (including you) from going stir crazy.
UNBORED Games has all the smarts, creativity, and DIY spirit for a creative family, but with a laser-like focus on the activities we do for pure fun: whether it’s to survive yet another rainy or snowy day, or to test your family’s skills and stretch their imaginations.
There are more than seventy games in this epic tome, plus many more recommendations, and they cover the full gambit, from old-fashioned ideas to high-tech games. This clever little book offers a goldmine of creative, constructive fun: intricate clapping games, bike rodeo, Google Earth challenges, croquet golf, capture the flag, and the best ever apps to play with Grandma, to name only a handful.
UNBORED Adventure gets your woman leading the charge for whole family to get away from their devices and instead jump into some fun in outdoor activities, a great healthy alternative to being stuck inside all day. Or get the whole set of three UNBORED books, including the original, which is a serious field guide to family fun.
MIZOO 120db Emergency Personal Alarm Keychain
Keeping your wife, mom, daughter or girlfriend safe is a priority. This year, give any woman on your list a gift that can help give her an advantage in the face of danger. With intense, ear-piercing sound, this little personal alarm is a unique gift idea for women that puts your and their mind at ease.
This simple device can be attached to a purse or backpack, and in case of emergency, they simply need to pull the pin and the alarm will emit 120dB up to 135db of sound – enough to deter attackers and get the attention of everyone nearby. Since it’s mini-sized, and uber-portable, not to mention pretty darned cheap, why not get one for every woman on your shopping list this year?
Tree Of Life Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Stainless Steel Locket Pendant
The tree of life represents a spiritual journey. It’s a symbol that the world needs your woman in order to grow and prosper. This lovely stainless steel locket is a really unique gift for women that embraces what she means to the world. Beautifully crafted, it includes four bottles of 100 percent pure therapeutic essential oils.
This lovely aromatherapy necklace is the perfect way to reflect her essence and also give her the spiritual balance she needs in her daily life. You might want to consider finding some pretty tree of life earrings or a pretty matching ring to go with this necklace. Heck, get all three, because they’re especially unique gifts for women that are as affordable as they are unusual.
Primal Pit Paste Deodorant
Need a stocking stuffer or small gift for your hippie/granola friends? This “pit paste” deodorant smells great, without being packed with chemicals like supermarket deodorant. The formula contains bacteria-neutralizing baking soda, along with anti-microbial organic coconut oil and organic shea butter to soothe irritated skin.
There’s no aluminum, fake fragrances, GMOs, parabens or other “bad stuff”. This would be a thoughtful, unusual gift for pregnant women, environmentalists, or women who want to avoid chemicals for health reasons.
We recommend the lavender scent, but Pit Paste is also available in jasmine, patchouli, creamsicle, and thyme/lemongrass. There’s also an unscented formula. You can see all the available options via the "shop" link.
‘The Complete Manual of Things That Might Kill You: A Guide to Self-Diagnosis for Hypochondriacs’
Hypochondriacs, med students, and microbiologists will all appreciate this fun, accessible guide to things that might kill you. Featuring over 300 deadly diseases, this full-color book will definitely give people nightmares about terrible ways you might die. However, it’s also a cool, educational book that will appeal to those who are curious about the world around them.
Shopping for someone who prefers magazines to books? Get her a subscription to a feminist magazine like Bust.
Fred & Friends Copper Party Cup
Made from copper-plated steel, this fun party cup is designed to look like a grown-up version of the classic Solo cups you see at college parties. This upscale, all-metal version of the cup is durable, and has a lot more panache. It’s an especially nice option for Moscow Mules, which are traditionally served in copper cups to keep things super-chilled. Pair this gift with a Moscow Mule Carry On Cocktail Kit, and you’ve got a lovely gift for a sister, best friend, or work colleague. You can also check out more quirky home goods from Fred & Friends, and find something else she might like to spruce up her home.
Looking for more gifts for women? Check our out guide to the best gifts for women over 50.
ALEX + ANI Numerology Spoon Rings
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who believes in mysticism, these cool numerology rings are a fun gift idea. Designed to look like antique spoons that have been turned into circular rings, each ring in this series is inspired by the characteristics of each numerology number.
We’ve featured the “11” numerology ring here, since it’s a nice reminder of important values like communication and work-life balance.
We've featured the "11" numerology ring here, since it's a nice reminder of important values like communication and work-life balance.
GloFX LED Fade Earrings
These offbeat earrings are the perfect statement piece for the woman who loves to go clubbing. These LED earrings light up, making her the center of attention in any room. The earrings flash through multiple colors, creating a really unique jewelry experience. We also love the low price, which makes them great for office parties or stocking stuffers. GloFX also makes some funky kaleidoscope glasses that make a fun gag gift.
Gun Alarm Clock
Need a funny gift for the woman who is definitely not a morning person? This gun and target alarm clock will help get her out of bed, and take out some aggression at the same time. To silence this alarm, the sleeper must take the gun and shoot the target in precisely the right place. There are two alarm modes: normal (one shot deactivation) and hard (five shot deactivation). This would be a nice gift for the woman who habitually hits snooze, and is a heavy sleeper.
Looking for another unusual clock to give as a holiday gift? We also love GAMAGO's Spraycan Projection Clock.
‘Mulholland Dr.’ on Blu-Ray
“Unusual” is probably the nicest way to describe the insane, disturbing, and thought-provoking films of David Lynch. Mulholland Dr. is one of his best-known films, and it’s a great gift for the woman who loves artsy, dramatic films. The film’s tale of love, jealousy, and revenge is just part of what makes the Criterion Blu-ray release so special. A remastered digital transfer, interviews, and behind the scenes footage make the Blu-ray release really nice for David Lynch fans. The Blu-ray also comes with a booklet featuring an interview with Lynch from filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s 2005 edition of the book Lynch on Lynch. If she already owns this film and loves it, consider picking up another David Lynch movie instead.
‘The Weird: A Compendium of Strange and Dark Stories’
If she loves sci-fi, fantasy, magical realism, or other “weird” literary genres, this collection makes an excellent Christmas gift. This collection contains the “most peculiar stories from the last hundred years,” including tales from authors like Kafka, Haruki Murakami, Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, William Gibson, Stephen King, H.P. Lovecraft, and many more. No matter what her tastes, it’s likely she’ll find many stories to enjoy in this oversized collection. Another option to consider is Jeff and Ann Vandermeer’s collection The Big Book of Science Fiction.
Atlantic Collectibles Prehistoric Dinosaur Wine Bottle Holder
This funky wine bottle holder would be a great gift for a teacher, artist, or paleontologist. The wine caddy is made of polyresin, and each one is hand painted to make the dinosaur really come to life.
‘How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You’
How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You is a hilarious book by Matthew Inman, better known to the world as The Oatmeal. Famous for his webcomics, this funny book features TheOatmeal.com’s most popular cat jokes and cat-related art. This is a great gift for women who love cats and internet humor. You can also browse more books from The Oatmeal here.
Sheep Parts Kitting Yarn Bowl
Carnivores look at sheep and think about cuts of meat. Knitters look at sheep and see the potential of every tuft of wool.
This funny knitting bowl is a great gift idea for any woman who loves knitting, crochet, or fabric arts. Toss in some nice skeins of yarn (we recommend this baby alpaca yarn, which is super soft), and you’ve got a solid Christmas gift.
You can also browse more cute knitting bowls from this artisan here.
Luke’s Diner Candle
This Gilmore Girls candle is perfect for superfans of the show. Created by the Firefly Candle Co., this fun candle has notes of hazelnut coffee and cinnamon pastries.
No Gilmore Girls fans in your life? This funky candle company makes lots of other pop culture-inspired candles, such as Christmas in the Great Hall, Sunnydale Library, and TARDIS.
Whichever scent you choose, you can feel safe burning these candles in a home. All candles from this company are made from natural soy wax, phthalate-free fragrances, and Eco Wicks.
‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Party Game
With Fifty Shades Darker slated to hit theaters on February 10, 2017, this fun party game will definitely be a popular way to pass the time. This fun party game is designed to help you find your inner goddess, and it's perfect for getting to know your friends a little better.