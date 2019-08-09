5 Best Adult Spiderman Costumes for Halloween

When it comes time to pick a costume that makes sense, there’s probably no better Halloween costume than the Spider-Man costume. For starters, he’s one of the all-time most popular superheroes. He’s also a regular (mostly) guy who’s approachable: Spider-Man is the alter ego of a high school kid named Peter Parker, for Pete’s sake. Batman and Superman aren’t as everypersonish (read it slowly, out loud if you have to) as Spidey. Find the best Spiderman costume for you in the list below:
This version of the classic Spider-Man costume has an almost textured look to the fabric, which may be why it’s described as a 3D. The blue color is the darker blue, as seen on the more recent Spider-Men. This one comes in two pieces: the jumpsuit and the separate hood (using the term “hood” here, but you could also call it the mask). A good accessory here would be the Spider-Man gloves, which are around ten bucks, and the Spider-Man boot tops from Rubie’s, also around $10.
For the Spider-Man who is perhaps a bit more chill. It’s a t-shirt and a Spidey hood. This is a simple Spider-Man costume that you could wear to work — the shirt, that is — then pop the hood on when it comes time to throttle up. The blue is the more traditional, brighter blue from old school Spidey.
Another two-piece gem from Rubie’s, one of the better Halloween costume manufacturers. One piece is the jumpsuit, which is the more muted blue and a bright red. The spider emblem on the chest is printed onto the fabric and is a more compact spider than some of the other emblems on other costumes. The hood doesn’t have fabric covered eyes, so your baby blues will be showing, and that might just be a bit more comfortable. The jumpsuit ends at the ankles, so you provide your own kicks. These boot tops are a good option — they slip over your shoes.
Much like the previous costume on this list of the best spiderman costumes, but this one is a complete body suit — it covers the feet and the hands. We do want to mention that a number of the reviews (more than 500 reviews, averaging 4.2 out of five stars) talk about the foot portion being tight, so it’s wise to make sure you order after looking at the size chart. Many of the reviews do point out that the fabric is very stretchy. The blue in this suit is the brighter shade and the hood does have see through fabric covering the eyes. The manufacturer — Rubie’s — says that you can even drink through the hood. So maybe don’t forget a spider napkin.
From manufacturer CosplayDiy, this is a four-piece adult’s Spider-Man Halloween costume based on the most recent movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Spandex jumpsuit, which zips up the back and does cover the feet and hands; and it includes two leather wrist cuffs with web-shooters. It’s a 3D costume, meaning there are parts of it — the black stylized spider on the chest and the red, larger spider on the back — are separate (although attached) pieces.