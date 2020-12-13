27 Best Superhero Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

There are a lot of superhero toys on the market striving for your child’s attention. Here at Heavy, we’ve taken much of the guesswork out of the equation for you with our list of the Best Superhero Toys for Kids.
Below you’ll find a range of options across both the Marvel and DC universes, from brands you know and love such as Lego, Playskool, Fisher-Price, Hasbro, Mattel, and more. Whether you’re in the market for action figures, building kits, playsets, or even Power Wheels, you’ll certainly find something below that your child will go crazy for.
So delve into our list of the best superhero toys for kids and be the gift-giving hero they deserve:
If you’re shopping for a superhero toy that’s both fun and educational, this Avengers Hero Inventor Kit from littleBits is a fantastic selection. The kit is designed around and has hours upon hours of STEM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) themed activities built within.
With the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit, your child will learn to code and accessorize their own gauntlet to do a variety of things. And they won’t even require the help of any grown-ups thanks to the app’s step by step video instructions and troubleshooting guide that’s designed to be kid-friendly. It’s a perfect gift for the Marvel fans in your home.
If you want to really impress your kids with a superhero toy, this Fisher-Price Imaginext Batbot Xtreme would be tough to beat. The Batbot Xtreme stands over two feet tall and comes equipped with spreadable wings, punching fists, projectile launchers, a motorcycle, and even a voice changer.
The left shoulder of the Batbot Xtreme opens up to reveal Batman’s headquarters and a hidden elevator. There’s a jail cell in one of the Batbot Xtreme’s feet to ensure Batman’s foes get locked away for good. And the other holds the Batcycle in storage so Batman can make a quick getaway whenever things get a bit too hectic.
For the Avengers fan that’s a bit too old for the Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set, this Hulkbuster Ultimate Figure Headquarters Playset from Marvel will surely be a hit. The set’s design is inspired by the Hulkbuster armor that made its cinematic debut within Avengers: Age of Ultron. But when you open the 22-inch figure up you’ll see that it hosts a quite fleshed out Avengers HQ.
There’s a zipline for the various heroes to use for transport. There’s also a control room, containment cell, and multiple levels of Avengers: Infinity War-inspired features. You just need to ensure there are plenty of heroes to occupy the space.
There’s also a roto-blade launcher and projectile launcher to defend against villainous attacks. And there’s even an Infinity Gauntlet section that’s compatible with Marvel’s Hero Vision Technology. It’s really one of the coolest Iron Man toys out there.
This Imaginext Remote Control Transforming Batbot from Fisher-Price is one heroic toy. It’s part robot, part tank, but 100% awesome.
It comes with remote control for your little one to maneuver it forward, backward and through turns. The eyes and vents light up, and the pop-up arm blasters light up and emit over 100 sounds and phrases to intensify the action. There’s even a rapid-fire disc system that should be able to keep even the mightiest of enemies in check.
This Playskool Heroes Iron Man Headquarters Playset could be the ultimate Avengers headquarters for your child. The set is quite sizable and can host an array of Avengers action figures. There’s a trap door that drops characters into Hulk’s Gamma Chamber. There’s a Spider-Man themed web launcher, as well as a Captain America spinning shield platform, and Iron Man motorcycle and ramp.
There’s also a jetpack and a missile launcher that can be attached to the Iron Man and Hulk figures included within the set. But coolest of all is the Iron Man mask at the top of the set that can be lifted up to showcase the arc reactor inside which emits sound effects while playing. Just make sure you collect some additional Playskool Heroes figures to make sure the Playskool Heroes Iron Man Headquarters Playset is fully inhabited.
If your little web-slinger has fantasies of fighting off the bad guys of New York City, this Marvel Spider-Man Mega City Playset might be the best way to enact them. The set is like a skyscraper for your living room at 4 feet in height. And there are a variety of locales within the Mega City Playset such as the subway, a bank vault, Peter’s lab, and more.
There are little details included too like trap doors, secret passageways, and a jail for the bad guys that Spidey catches. And you could even pick-up a costume of your own to really get into playtime with your child. Just make sure you have plenty of heroes around to help keep the streets clean.
There are a lot of options in the Marvel universe when it comes to large playsets. But if you want something DC themed, you’ll likely want the Mattel DC Justice League Ultimate Justice Battleground Playset.
The set is 4-feet tall with four separate levels of play. It’s themed after the recent Justice League movie, so you may recognize so of the motifs from that. There are a ton of features including a zip line, hidden doors, a jail cell, interchangeable armor, projectiles, a Bat-Signal, an elevator, and more. And Batman comes included too so you’ll have a hero to get the party started.
The Fisher-Price Imaginext Superhero Flight City set sees Batman’s Gotham and Superman’s Metropolis residing side by side. But at the center is where the real action is with a Power Pad providing 360-degree aerial action.
The set as a whole features 4 of the said Power Pads. Some of which reveal landing pads, projectile launchers, and a hidden Lex Corp. There are three levels of play too that boast trap doors, jails, and a working elevator. Making the set truly the best for the younger super children in your home.
You can’t be an elite superhero without the ability to fly, right? The Spider-Man Far From Home Spider-Jet gives your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man the chance to do just that. It comes with a 6-inch Spider-Man figure that can hang from the jet via included webbing. Or, Peter Parker can pilot the jet from within the cockpit.
Your little superhero in training can get the mentoring they deserve thanks to the Wonder Forge Marvel I Can Do That! Game. The box includes 45 activity cards, a foam portal, a cosmic cube, a Green Goblin card, Spider-Man’s web, Mjolnir, a Captain Marvel energy ball, and Captain America’s infamous shield.
All of these items come together to form a training game that your child will love. Games are about 15-minutes each, which is perfect to keep the attention span of children 3 and up. And the slew of activities that are asked of your little hero will have them having fun with the game over and over again.
The Hauck E-Batmobile Electric Ride On is one of the coolest looking Batman toys you’ll find. This car is super slick. It looks like a cross between the Batmobile, a police car, and maybe even an Audi. But altogether, it’s darn cool.
It runs on a 6-volt rechargeable battery that allows your kids to cruise at 2.5 mph. Transmission supports both forward and reverse. It can handle the weight of children up to 8 years old. And the Batman car has a slew of lights and sounds that emit when being driven around, which really makes your little one feel like the Caped Crusader on wheels.
Sure, the Spider-Man ATV is cool, but man is this Marvel Spider-Man Battery Powered Bike awesome. It comes with a set of training wheels so that any aged child can enjoy it. The web and spider accents look great. Its 6-volt rechargeable battery can hit speeds of 2.5-mph. And the bike is designed to not just look cool, but be comfortable too. As it sports easy to reach handles and a cozy seat too.
What kid doesn’t want to whip around the neighborhood pretending to be Batman? Well, with the Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart, they can now do just that.
Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The pedal go kart‘s rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the coolest superhero toys you can get for your child, and it’s available at a very reasonable price.
Your little one may not be able to swing through the skies like Spider-Man, but they cover terrain nearly as cool thanks to the Kid Trax Marvel Spiderman Toddler ATV Ride On Toy. Powered by a 6-volt battery, the Spider-Man ATV hits 2.5-mph and can go in both forward and reverse. There are a pair of LED headlights to give better sight in darker conditions. Horn and engine sound effects help build immersion. And with a weight limit of 60 pounds, your toddler will have years of fun fighting imaginary crime.
One of the best new Lego sets out there is the awesome LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venomosaurus Ambush Set. The set is loaded at 640-pieces. Within it comes a Spider-Man buggy with adjustable suspension. But more importantly, there’s the 7-inch Venomosaurus that every kid is going to go crazy for.
There’s a Venom minifigure too, as well as figures for Spider-Man, Iron Spider, Spider-Ham, and a Venom egg. There are numerous weapons included, including Venom’s infamous symbiote ax. Oh, and there’s a hotdog included too!
This Lego DC Batman: Killer Croc Sewer Smash Building Kit, comprised of 759 pieces, makes for an epic set-piece. You’ll not only build a Batmobile with the kit, but also a Killer Croc vehicle to oppose it complete with chomping jaws, a moving tail, and a lookout tower where his buddy Captain Boomerang can stand and shoot from.
That’s not all though, as the included Batman minifigure will also have to deal with Red Hood riding around on a motorcycle of his own. Luckily Katana is on the scene too and can aid Batman if need be. It’s one of the cooler Batman lego sets you’ll find online.
There are quite a few options for Avengers themed Lego kits, but if you want something DC oriented the Lego DC Batcave Clayface Invasion Building Kit is the way to go. It boasts a whopping 1,037 pieces. You’ll build a ton of cool things within the Batcave such as a Batcomputer zone, weapons room, trophy room, and detachable transformation tower and jail modules. And there’s even a Bat-Tank for when the villains get extra dastardly.
There are a bunch of Lego minifigures thrown in too. You’ll get Batman, Bruce Wayne, Robin, Batwoman, Catwoman, and Two-Face, as well as an extra-large and posable Clayface figurine.
This Lego DC Batmobile Remote Control Car Building Kit isn’t just a Batmobile you build. It’s also one that you can drive. After assembling the 321 piece vehicle and slipping Batman inside, you’ll have the Batmobile whipping across your imaginary Gotham thanks to the Bluetooth connected app.
The Batmobile features 4-wheel drive so it can venture almost anywhere and 2 dual stud shooters to keep foes at bay. The cockpit opens and closes so Batman can hop in and out. And the tank-like RC car even has the ability to pull off wheelies too. However, if flying is more exciting, check out these awesome Air Hogs hover toys.
The compound battle in Avengers: Endgame is essentially the culmination of 11 years of fantastic storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Lego wisely chose to honor the setpiece with their Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit.
Consisting of nearly 700 pieces, the Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Building Kit is two levels comprised of a ton of cool features. There’s a laser-beam safe, spring-loaded shooter, stud shooters, helicopter, helipad, offroader, and a garage. There are Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, and Outrider minifigures included. As well as Thanos and Hulk big figures and an Ant-Man microfigure.
This Lego Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet Building Kit is a bit more robust than the Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit that also made our list. This package boasts 838 pieces that set Avengers fans on a path to build their own Ultimate Quinjet and more. The set comes with Lego figures of Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and Thor, all dressed in their fancy white suits from Avengers: Endgame. There’s also a couple of Chitauri soldiers for our heroes to take down.
Once built, the Ultimate Quinjet is pretty sizeable with measurements of 4-inches in height by 15-inches in length and 11-inches in width. It features an openable cockpit, a passenger compartment, a fold-out 6 stud rapid shooter, and a stud-shooting trike that you can send out into battle. The Ultimate Quinjet proves to be the ultimate vehicle for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
The Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit is an impressive set that features 5 Marvel Universe figures, a posable Igor Suit mech, and numerous modules to store all the suits within. The modular lab is the highlight of the Hall of Armor set. The modules are stackable and rearrangeable, so the set can be used as a museum of sorts for Stark’s suits, a prison for villains, or a screen room.
It sports a rotating platform to showcase your favorite piece of armor, as well as robotic arms similar to those seen in the various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It comes with 4 of Tony Stark’s most infamous suits: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and. Iron Man MK 50. An Outrider villain is also tossed in too. As is a posable Igor Suit mech for those heavy-duty tasks. In total, the Hall of Armor set features 524 pieces to mix and match, making it a quality project for the little Stark in your home.
For children looking to take their superheroes on a Sunday stroll, check out the Playskool Marvel Superhero Adventures Crime Cruising Car. The vehicle is Iron Man-themed and comes with a miniaturized version of the character that fits within the cabin. But he’s not rolling out alone as a Wolverine figure is included too.
The characters will have the car for backup whenever trouble arises. It sports a pair of rockets across the back spoiler that can be shot out with the press of a button. But if you’re looking for some additional characters for backup instead, check out the Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set.
One of Batman‘s most iconic features is the character’s dark menacing voice. That’s a bit tough for kids to replicate. But with the Batman Voice Changing Mask it’s simple and fun. The mask features over 15 sounds. By pressing the button on the side of the mask, children will easily have their voices distorted to sound like the Dark Knight himself. And by picking up a Batman costume, you can give your child a complete Batman makeover.
If your little superhero loves dressing up as much as mine does, they’ll surely be thrilled with this RioRand Superhero Capes Set and Slap Bracelets Set. All your big names are here: Superman, Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man, and The Flash. Each comes with a unique face mask resembling an iconic hero. As well as a cape and matching wristbands too.
These Avengers Titan action figures aren’t your typical play toys. Each character within the Avengers Titan Hero Series Action Figure 12-Pack sports 5 points of articulation and stands tall at 12-inches in height. So Scott Lang won’t be the only character that towers over the battlefield.
Characters included in the 12-pack are Captain America, Star-LordGroot, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Gamora, Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Falcon. And there are accessories for many of them too such as Captain American’s shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. Just make sure they all have a proper headquarters to meet up at. But if you’re looking for something a bit smaller but infinitely cuter, checkout our list of the Best Marvel Funko Pop! Figures.
If your little superhero is just starting up a collection, a good place to begin would be this DC Collectibles Justice League 7-Pack Action Figure Set. All the big names from the Justice League are here: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Cyborg. All of the action figures are 7-inches in height and feature multiple points of articulation.
DC Collectibles notes that the figures are highly detailed in design. But better than that, the manufacturer also notes that 10% of every purchase will go to We Can Be Heroes giving campaign which aims to give relief toward the drought and famine in the Horn of Africa. So you’ll not only be picking up heroic toys for your little one, you’ll be doing a heroic deed too.
If you need to bolster your superhero roster, this Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set should do just the trick. There are 10 characters included in the package. You’ll find heroes such as Captain America, Vision, Thor, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hulk, Nick Fury, and Black Widow. And there’s a couple of villains in the mix too in Ultron and Ultron’s Sentry.
This Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set serves as the perfect complement to your youngster’s Playskool Heroes Ultimate Superhero Set. So be a truly heroic parent and pick the duo up today.