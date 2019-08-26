27 Best Black Sneakers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

The right pair of black sneakers can be the cornerstone of any guy’s closet. When worn right, the black sneaker can go with almost any outfit and any occasion. Check out the top choices for black sneakers for men with your buyer’s guide.
1. Reebok Men’s Classic Leather Sneaker BlackPrice: $55.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft leather molds to feet
- Super comfortable
- Multi-use and durable
- Siziing issues
- Narrow width
- Arch support
If you haven’t owned a slick pair of Reeboks than do yourself a favor and open your mind and check out these super stealthy black sneaks. Reebok has been at the top of the shoemaking and athletic gear world for so long you almost forget that they have stood the test of time and are constantly evolving their brand. Their classic black shoe is just that, classic in look and feel. This shoes almost mold to your feet as if they were made for each other. Perfect to wear when both working and playing. These will keep you looking fresh scoring buckets or in that meeting with your boss. Wear these with confidence.
2. Nike Mens Air Max LTD 3 Running Shoes BlackPrice: $132.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Super stylish and sleek looking
- Unique look
- Narrow
- Siziing
- Insoles needed
As popular and well-known as the Jordan brand is for basketball the Nike Air Max style and name are equally as popular to the running shoe community. They are comfortable, super lightweight and have a stand out style that can be seen for miles. If you are an avid runner and want dependability and performance just as much as you want style, then you have found the right shoe for you. The Air Max comes in a plethora of color choices, but to me, the all-black is a fierce look that cannot be replicated. This shoe looks mean, angry and ready to stomp out 26.2 of your best miles. Not only are they track-ready, but they are also so sexy that you can wear them in most formal or business casual settings. You might not be able to wear them with a tuxedo, but you can wear them with just about anything else.
3. PUMA Suede Classic Sneaker BlackPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek style and look
- Multiple uses, formal to casual
- Light and Comfortable
- High maintenance
- Protective spray needed for suede
- Narrow
With extremely popular designs and a classic look and feel this retro version of the suede Puma sneaker is a must-have in your collection. Puma’s are lightweight, comfortable and have a trusted name in the shoe game. This sneaker has a retro look with the class and style of being suede, so if you have the outfit to compliment the shoe, you can wear these in a more formal setting and get away with it. With the right pair of black slacks, you can even rock these at the office and nobody will even know that you are wearing sneakers, they have that kind of look to them. They feel like sneakers but at first glance, they look like dress shoes. You’re going to feel extra confident leaving the house with these kicks every day.
4. Under Armour Men’s Commit Cross Trainer Sneaker BlackPrice: $63.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple uses
- Low maintenance
- Cool look and feel
- Sizing issue
- Narrow
- Hard to break in
Over the past three decades, the Under Armour brand has absolutely exploded into a giant in fashion and athletic wear. It isn’t easy to break into the game that Nike and Reebok have owned for years but Under Armour is really holding its own. They make a great product and they put a lot of time and thought into their design ideas. In the shoe game, it isn’t just about being dependable it is also about looking great. You want a shoe that stands out amongst the competition. These black sneakers from Under Armour do just that. They shine and make a great first impression. They also are capable of doing anything you need them to. These can even be worn in a more business casual or low tier formal event. Don’t be afraid to try them with jeans, shorts, khakis, slacks whatever. You can pull it off.
5. K-Swiss Men’s Court Pro II Fashion Sneaker BlackPrice: $52.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful lines and look
- Athletic to formal
- Well put together
- Insoles recommended
- Narrow
- High maintenance
K-Swiss isn’t just an awesome tennis shoe anymore. This beautiful shoe has everything you want, comfort, style, and affordability. Really a shoe for every man you can wear these on the tennis court or to the office if you surround them with the right outfit. If you need something sleek, sexy and well put together to fill out your shoe collection then I seriously recommend these. They have a mean look for a tennis shoe and stand out without being overly obnoxious. Truly a shoe you can get a lot of miles out of you might want to consider getting a couple pairs and putting them in the rotation immediately.
6. PF Flyers Men BlackPrice: $49.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Look and feel cool
- Incredibly durable
- Retro/Vintage vibe
- Not a lot of support
- Unlace to put on
- Wear quickly
These shoes are every retro shoe fans dream. P.F. Flyers are built very much like your classic Chuck Taylors but their all black, sleek design makes them look like Chucks with some serious attitude. They are sexy and if you are a fan of the Sandlot then you know just what these shoes are capable of. In the ’60s when these shoes first got traction their sales pitch was that these shoes were “Guaranteed to make a kid run faster and jump higher.” Whether or not that claim is true, you sure FEEL like you could run faster and jump higher when wearing them. These were sure to be your father’s favorite shoe growing up. I am sure you will love them too.
-
7. SKDOIUL Springblade Sport Running Shoes BlackPrice: $35.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very good-looking sneaker
- Can be worn in a formal setting if done right
- Unique look
- High maintenance
- Heavier than most running shoes
- Arch support
If you are selecting your next pair of all-black sneakers and you are going on looks and how eye-catching they are. Here are the shoes that you need to grab. They literally shine. They have that “wow factor” that can really get some extra attention. Now because these sneakers shine and you can see your reflection in them, they are going to be a little higher maintenance than your average shoe. If you want them to look like this for the length of their life, then invest in a protective spray, don’t beat on them too much, and really take care of them. These are the kind of sneakers that you can wear in a super formal setting and get away with it. They look like dress shoes, but they have all the functionality of a running shoe.
8. Lugz Mens Flip Casual Shoes BlackPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Utility shoe can be worn for whatever
- Very comfortable
- Price point is lower than most
- Heavy
- Not an athletic shoe
- Protective spray recommended
Now if you’re a heavy boot fan, you probably have come across the Lugz brand a few times. Lugz is known for making cool and affordable boots that really do last. Their boots are the kind of footwear that you can really beat on and have the peace of mind to know that they are going to last you for years and years. If you need a sneaker that you can really wear until it’s time to retire them, then these Lugz sneakers are a great choice for you! Get them muddy, splash around in some puddles, clean them up and you can wear them to the office the next day. You are going to love beating on these shoes and will be surprised how resilient these bad boys can be.
9. Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Faxon Low Sneaker BlackPrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light weight
- Slide on and off
- Low maintenance
- Support
- Wear easily
- Not very athletic
Ralph Lauren is another household name in men’s fashion. Not only are they known for some of the best looking shirts on the planet their brand Polo is actually the namesake of those very shirts. If you were wondering before this post if they made men’s shoes, I have your answer right here. Not only do they make sneakers, but they also make some very attractive sneakers. These are the shoes that are more on the formal side than the casual side, but then again, that is the great thing about casual, there aren’t any rules. You can wear these to a meeting with clients or to a BBQ on the weekend. Do what you want and wear these sneaks while you do it.
10. ASICS Jolt 2 Men’s Running Shoe BlackPrice: $45.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfort
- Lightweight designed for running
- Color scheme goes with anything
- Non-formal
- Tighter fit
- Sizing
Sometimes less can be more in a big way. That is the statement that ASICS made when designing these all black running shoes. They are sneaky stylish, they kind of creep on you in all the best ways. Not only are they sharp to look at, but they aren’t such a deep black that they only go with a darker pant selection. These sneakers will go with almost anything you throw them on with. Combine that with the fact that you can throw on some shorts or sweats and take them for a jog around the park. Play a game of basketball, go out to dinner and maybe get in a late-night jog, all with the same sneakers.
11. Nike Men’s Air Force 1 Mid Trainers BlackPrice: $105.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well made and sturdy
- Comfortable
- Super stylish
- High maintenance
- Sizing
- Snug fit
Nike is a shoe juggernaut. They are the number one name in shoes and there isn’t much of a debate on the topic. From their original basketball shoe to the Jordan brand they do it all. IF you comb through the thousands of pages of Nike’s entire catalog to date, you are bound to find at least one sneaker that speaks to you, most of you will find that shoe on the first page. Air Force One is one of those shoes that hit the ground and took off. Now Nelly’s song about the shoe may have made them more popular, they are a cool enough shoe to stand on their own. With an assortment of colors and style, you’d hard-pressed to not find a shoe that you love. Getting them in all black says that you are more serious with your shoe game. While these aren’t the perfect shoes for a board meeting, they will get you through just about any other situation.
12. New Balance Men’s 574v2 Sneaker BlackPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique style
- Dark color
- Comfortable running shoe
- Non-formal
- Narrow
- Can clash with the wrong pant
New Balance, made famous for their comfortable running shoes and unique color combinations, is making some of the coolest shoes in the world. The all-black New Balance running sneakers are a great twist on their classic bright color scheme with white trim and soles. These all-black sneakers look angry, they stand out, but with the right pants, they can be deceptively discrete. A dark jean or black pant will go well with these sneakers and will blend the darkness of the shoe nicely with the color of the pants you choose. You can wear a khaki with them but be prepared for the sneakers to stand out even more. This selection is such a good looking and sharp twist on the all-black sneaker.
13. Skechers Men’s Go Walk Max Sneaker BlackPrice: $81.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Utility, wear them anywhere
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Non for formal settings
- Need for new laces
- Moderate arch support
Skechers is known for making some of the most comfortable sneakers known to man. They were one of the first shoemakers to put memory foam in the insoles of sneakers and it really made a huge difference in comfort. They are pairing their expertise in comfort with some of the most unique shoe designs out there, really putting themselves in a league of their own. These black Skechers are a great sneaker for play, but I wouldn’t recommend them in an office setting. Anything less formal than the office is a good place to rock these super light and highly comfortable sneakers. You can even wear these in water and don’t need to be worried about ruining them, they were made for it.
14. Reebok Men’s Legacylifter Cross Trainer BlackPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Fit well and loof great
- More of an athletic shoe
- Not a formal sneaker
- High maintenance
- Sizing
Looking for the ultimate workout sneaker? These Reebok cross-trainers are the shoe that you need in your life. These sneakers were made for running, jumping, lifting and playing. They have extra ankle support and are designed to hug your foot in all the right places. While I wouldn’t wear them in a super-formal setting like a client meeting or presentation to your co-workers you can wear them for most casual events. You can even throw on some jeans or dark khakis and feel confident that the shoes and outfit go together nicely. They aren’t just a sneaker to wear when you’re working out, they are a fashion statement!
15. Timberland Mens Groveton Leather Chukka Sneakers BlackPrice: $49.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-made
- Built to withstand the elements
- Sleek and sexy design
- Heavy
- Non-athletic
- Small in the toe
If you have ever been lucky enough to own a pair of Timberland boots you know that they are one of the longest-lasting and most comfortable boots on the planet. They may be a bit heavy but that just reminds you of how well-made and tough they truly are. The same goes for these sexy Timberland sneakers. They have an aggressive look, the matte black finish is mean and stands out, while also being kind of subtle. You will get a ton of double takes when people see these shoes on your feet. Not only that but folks are going to ask you what kind of shoes they are, don’t be surprised when people are shocked to hear that they are Timberlands. Not just your father’s bootmaker, they are killing it in the sneaker game as well.
16. Jordan Air TE 2 Low BlackPrice: $80.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High maintenance
- Beautiful lines and style
- Lighter than most basketball sneakers
- Not a dress sneaker
- Need for protective spray
- Pricier than most sneakers
The Jordan brand has come a long way in the past couple of decades. Originally created for the GOAT Michael Jordan, the shoe transformed rather quickly from a basketball-only shoe to an everything shoe. Yes, these are still one of the premier basketball shoes on the planet, but they have become more of a fashion statement and everyday shoe than just a shoe to hit the courts with. These Jordan’s specifically have the lines and grace of the traditional Jordan, but they also look great and can compliment a slightly more formal outfit. I have worn Jordan’s to weddings as well as pick-up games. Either way, your feet are well covered in these gorgeous and extremely popular sneakers.
17. Lacoste Men’s Chaymon Sneaker BlackPrice: $115.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Well made and put together
- Comfortale feel
- High maintenance
- Higher price
- Limited arch support
Lacoste is a French brand that got its start in the 1930s originally as a tennis shoe they quickly branched out into all sorts of sports and men’s fashion gear. Famously known as the shirt with the alligator on it, the brand itself is solid, They make some of the most attractive and utilitarian clothing on the market. These Lacoste sneakers are everything that the brand stands for. They are good looking, they are understated and they are everything that you want and need in a black sneaker. The goal of the right black shoe is that it goes with anything and is your go-to when you are having trouble deciding what to pair with your outfit. This shoe does all that and more. Have no doubts when you head out the door in this shoe.
18. Puma Men’s Basket Classic Fashion Sneaker BlackPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to take care of
- Wear them for work or play
- Super stylish
- Narrow
- Sizing
- Insole needed
Puma, the soccer sneaker that really goes with everything. I didn’t hop on the Puma bandwagon until a few years ago and man am I mad I didn’t start wearing them sooner. Their shoes are simply beautiful. Both simple and beautiful, these shoes can really spice up your outfit by adding a bit of style to the bottom of your outfit. Yes, you can wear these to kick the ball around with friends but you can also wear these with a nice pair of pressed khakis and sport them in a more formal setting.
19. Lugz Men’s Clipper Sneaker BlackPrice: $36.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple design but super stylish
- Slip-on and off
- Low maintenance canvas
- Not flashy
- Can't adjust the fit
- Not a formal shoe
Traditionally sneakers have laces and a tongue. These sneakers are anything but traditional. If you are looking for a no muss no fuss, reliable, casual sneaker, then look no further. Lugz has a very simple but sexy design for the fan of the simple slip-on sneaker. Obviously, you shouldn’t wear this to the office, unless you have a casual Friday that you can wear some jeans too. These sneakers would be great for that, or for a night on the town, you can wear them sockless or with ankle socks and shorts. Lugz has given us a totally cool, insanely simple and comfortable sneaker that goes with most outfits. Picking up a pair of these will slide them straight into your most trusted sneakers.
20. Prada Men’s Plume Leather with Nylon Trainer Sneakers BlackPrice: $540.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- High-fashion iconic name
- Great looking style
- High maintenance
- Pricier option
- Protective sprays and creams needed
Founded in 1913, Prada is one of the premier names in fashion, especially men’s fashion. So when Prada put out these all-black, leather trainers, I had to add them to the list. This is one of those selections that you could see walking down the runway at fashion week in Milan, or paired nicely with a pair of black slacks and a button-down shirt, tie optional. If you are interested in a totally unique experience that just oozes style, slip these sneakers on and strut to wherever you’re headed. It will take a lot of effort to keep these sneakers shining and looking brand new, but it will be totally worth the time you put in.
21. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers BlackPrice: $47.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Iconic look and feel
- Very durable
- Always in style no matter the year or season
- Little support
- Hard to break in
- Wear and tear shows
Whether or not you are a man with dozens of shoes in his collection or you are just getting your shoe game started up, you should at some point in your collecting get yourself a pair of Chuck Taylors. They are iconic, they are stylish and they make a statement when you throw them on. They prove that not only are you on top of your style when it comes to kicks, they also show that you appreciate the rich history of sneaker fashion. Chuck’s are timeless, they are a simple design that speaks volumes. They have dunked on the NBA hardwood and have graced millions of people’s closets. These have a really good shot at being your go-to sneaker when you’re having a hard time picking before you leave the crib.
22. ECCO Men’s Soft 8 Tie Fashion Sneaker BlackPrice: $87.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique look and feel
- Slip-on and off
- Comfortable fit and material
- Less ankle support
- High maintenance
- Need for protective spray
Ecco has designed an incredibly unique but totally sexy version of the black sneaker. It has almost a loafer-like feel when you put it on, but definitely has the same support and bounce of a traditional sneaker. These sneakers will come with a little extra maintenance to keep them looking fresh and pristine, but just looking at these shoes you will love putting in the extra time and care. You can throw these on and off without untying and they go with a variety of different outfit selections. I wouldn’t go super formal with these, like a wedding or prom, but really almost any occasion you’ll be happy you’re rocking these.
23. ALDO Men’s Dragasani Black SneakersPrice: $67.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great looking shoe
- Leather, more formal
- Unique design
- HIgh maintenance
- Narrow
- Sizing
This sneaker fits and feels a lot like a driving shoe more than a sneaker, but it is all sneaker. ALDO made a great looking, all leather, all-black sneaker that can be worn with any kind of outfit. Very seldom do you find a sneaker that you can wear with anything from shorts to slacks, but now you have one staring you right in the face. These sneakers are totally sexy, will take a little extra time and effort to keep them looking pristine, but that’s okay, you’ll enjoy making them look perfect over and over again. You will be repaid in compliments every time you wear them.
24. New Balance Men’s 501v1 Sneaker BlackPrice: $73.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool design
- Suede
- Fit well
- Not all black
- Narrow
- High maintenance
Although these New Balance sneakers aren’t completely 100% black, they deserve a spot in your collection. They wear just as easily as an all-black sneaker, casual or formal they are a great choice. Not only are these sneakers sexy, sharp and have a unique flair, but they are easy to dress up or down. If you can find a great looking and feeling shoe that is comfortable like these you won’t mind that they aren’t all-black. Not only will you appreciate these shoes a bit more because of their make, but you are also going to love the depth they add to your growing shoe collection.
25. Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker BlackPrice: $72.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome style
- Trusted name in men's fashion
- Wear formal or casual
- Narrow
- High maintenance
- Not incredibly supportive
Cole Haan makes a wide variety of really sick looking men’s clothes. Their sneakers are no detour from the rest of their catalog. If you’re looking for a simplistic beauty, these shoes will provide you with a pair of sneaks that you can wear with almost anything. Jeans and a tee? Go for it. Khakis and a polo shirt? You’re gonna look great. You can even wear these sneakers with the right slacks and sneak past your boss while walking around the office. They have a leather dress shoe look, with that sneaker feel. The best of both worlds.
26. Kenneth Cole New York Men’s The Mover Slip on C Sneaker BlackPrice: $133.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leather
- Slip-on and off
- High durability
- Close fit
- Sizing
- Narrow
Another world-famous name in men’s fashion, Kenneth Cole, has been designing shirts, pants, underwear and even sneakers for years. A unique design, these slip-on sneakers are no muss and certainly no fuss. No laces, no velcro, just a sleek look and a simple design that actually stands out quite a bit. While they don’t have laces, they still offer a good amount of support. They are durable as well, being made of leather and rubber you can really wear these doing anything and won’t be worried about ruining them. Casual, business casual and even some formal settings are all acceptable with this sneaker.
27. Skechers Men’s Citywalk Malton Oxford Sneaker BlackPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Casual and formal design
- Low maintenance
- Atheltic shoe
- Narrow
- Snug fit
- Sizing
A dress shoe? A super cool sneaker? Why can’t they be both? Skechers laughs in the face of tradition and has some pretty unique shoe designs. These oxford style sneakers are a great choice if you want to go for a run, or if you have that big job interview. Maybe you have a hot date and are questioning which shoe will go with the outfit you’ve picked out. This sneaker answers all those questions. Not only are these kicks durable but they are stylish, because you don’t need to compromise.
Materials to consider:
Anything goes when you are trying to find the best black sneaker. Sometimes you will want leather and suede for the style. Other times you might want rubber soles and canvas for the durability. Materials are all about what you are going to use these kicks for. Running? Get something that will last. Dressing up? Leather and suede always look good with a nice pair of pants.
Pro tips:
The right pair of jeans or khakis will go with any pair of black sneakers. If you are going to try and wear them in a formal setting your best bet is to go full black. Not a stitch of another color. If you want to look your best, you need to have a go-to pair of black sneakers in your arsenal.
