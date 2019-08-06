10 Best Greek & Roman Costumes for Halloween

If you’re shopping for a Halloween costume and not quite sure what character to go with, a Greek or Roman costume is easy to throw together, and everyone will know exactly what you’re going for. The best part is you can wear this outfit to your next toga party for double use. From Greek Gods and Goddesses like Hercules and Zeus to Roman warriors and soldiers, there’s are so many directions to take a Greek or Roman costume.

While most of these costumes come with various accessories, you can easily spend an extra $5-$10 for some extra gear, bringing your costume to life.