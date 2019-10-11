23 Best Descendants Costumes for Halloween (2019)

There aren’t many boy options on our Best Descendants Costumes list. But when you have one as awesome as the Disguise Jay Descendants 2 Costume, you really don’t need many more choices.

The son of Jafar is one of the most popular characters in the franchise thanks to his good nature and good looks. And his costume sells that quite well. The zippered jacket features a large cobra on the back with interspersed colors of burgundy, gold, and blue throughout. There are burgundy fingerless gloves to match. And a bean too with a cobra upon it as well. The jumpsuit matches the jackets coloring and also has a cobra on the shirt’s chest.

If there’s a boy in need of a Descendant’s costume this Halloween, look no further. The Disguise Jay Descendants 2 Costume should be perfect.