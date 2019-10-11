23 Best Descendants Costumes for Halloween (2019)

Who could have guessed that a Disney Channel film about villain’s children would evolve into a mega-franchise all its own? With Descendants 3 releasing just a short while ago, the series is hotter than ever. And to make sure you’re set for Halloween, we’ve gathered the 23 Best Descendants Costumes to wear to parties and trick or treating.
There aren’t many boy options on our Best Descendants Costumes list. But when you have one as awesome as the Disguise Jay Descendants 2 Costume, you really don’t need many more choices.
The son of Jafar is one of the most popular characters in the franchise thanks to his good nature and good looks. And his costume sells that quite well. The zippered jacket features a large cobra on the back with interspersed colors of burgundy, gold, and blue throughout. There are burgundy fingerless gloves to match. And a bean too with a cobra upon it as well. The jumpsuit matches the jackets coloring and also has a cobra on the shirt’s chest.
If there’s a boy in need of a Descendant’s costume this Halloween, look no further. The Disguise Jay Descendants 2 Costume should be perfect.
This Carlos Descendants 2 Kids Jacket from Flesh & Hide may be one of the coolest costume pieces on our Best Descendants Costumes list. Designed for children two through twelve, the jacket masterfully replicates the one worn by Carlos De Vil.
It’s crafted of premium quality synthetic leather and has a polyester and satin lining on the interior with two inner pockets. The outside also has an awesome YKK zipper on the front. And the back features a dog bone X to replicate Carlos’ family tradition.
The Carlos Descendants 2 Kids Jacket also features the ability to remove the sleeves, turning it from jacket to vest in an instant. You may have to grab a few more items to complete the entire Carlos look, but this jacket is an awesome basis for a male Descendants costume.
The Party City Dragon Mal Descendants 3 Costume represents one of the character’s most iconic moments. And the outfit is just as cool as her defense of her friends in Auradon was.
The costume consists of an elegantly long purple and green dress. At the bottom are dragon scales printed in green. And at the top around the color are purple and silver sparkles. While on the shoulders resides purple dragon wings to make the wearer look fierce. There’s also a faux belt buckle around the waist in the shape of a dragon to accessorize the look.
The Mal Descendants 3 Costume is available in numerous sizes. You can purchase it for Halloween in small, medium, large, and extra-large.
Party City’s Mal Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume proves to be one of our sassiest on the list. The highlight is the vest that is biker-printed with blue and purple. There are functional zippers scattered across it. And fingerless elbow-length gloves to compliment the look.
The leggings are a moto-printed design that matches the dark purple and blues of the vest. But coolest of all is probably the dragon wings that spread out from the shoulders for an awesome look.
The Party City Mal Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume is available in a variety sizes, from small to extra large. Just be sure to order a tad big, as previous purchasers have indicated that sizes run small.
The Party City Evie Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume is a great adaptation of Evie’s look in the series’ third film. It’s one of the darker costumes on our Best Descendants Costumes list, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t super cool.
The upper portion features a blue, red, and black zip-up jacket. There are matching leggings below with Evie’s heart logo, as well as and attached skirt that fleshes out the look. There’s also a set of fingerless gloves to accessorize the apparel.
The costume is available in small, medium, large, and extra-large which equates to a girl’s dress size of 14 to 16.
Party City’s Uma Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume feels like it’s in a class of its own. The outfit is on one hand very busy but on the other its completely awesome and a fantastic representation of the character’s look in the third Descendants movie.
The core component of the costume is the teal and gold jacket that’s attached to an underlying mesh shirt. There are oceanic themes across it, with segments of differentiating colors throughout.
The leggings match the jacket’s segmented look, though they also have teal tassels down the side of the leg. There’s a set of black fingerless gloves that look to accessorize the pirate’s design. And the costume is available for a range of sizes which include small, medium, large, and extra-large.
The daughter of Dr. Facilier sports one of the more unique outfits across the Descendants universe. Which is exactly why the character’s design makes for such an outstanding Halloween costume.
The Celia Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume from Party City touts a colorful jacket and leggings that attach to a shirt panel underneath. The shirt panel sports her father’s iconic top hat and tarot cards that he uses for mischievous means. And her outfit as a whole gives off the southern flair that The Princess and the Frog is known for.
You can also see nods to Celia’s heritages’ use of voodoo throughout the design. Which is also evident in the skull-themed feathered top hat that completes the look. It should fit most that your shopping for too, with sizes available being small, medium, large, and extra-large.
If your looking for something outside of the obvious Evie and Mal costumes, then this Audrey Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume from Party City is an obvious pick. As a whole, the costume is gorgeous and cute. It primarily consists of a printed pink jumpsuit that sports an attached patterned black peplum. And there are pink sheer sleeves and a chest panel to complete the look.
There are accessories included too in the matching fingerless gloves and pink belt that cinches around the waist. But if you want to go all out with this Audrey Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume, you could order the character’s gold crown with blue gemstones and Maleficent’s scepter.
You can order this awesome costume in small, medium, large, and extra-large. Just be aware that the Party City line tends to run a bit small, so upgrade your sizing accordingly.
If you’re looking for the latest and greatest, you’ve found it with the Disguise Mal Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume. The character is high on the list of fan favorites, and it’s easy to see why with style like this.
Her Descendants 3 garb features a sparkly teal vest that’s accented with purple and black. There are purple dragon wings coming off its shoulders, and a pink heart made of dragons on the back. Once the vest is removed the inner jumpsuit gets to shine.
The upper portion of the jumpsuit is dark purple with a large electric blue dragon heart on the front. And the bottoms are a teal to match the jacket with purple accents there too.
There are gloves thrown in with the costume that gives off a motocross-style look. And the Disguise Mal Descendants 3 Deluxe Costume comes in a variety of sizes, with sizes ranging from four to sixteen.
Disney’s take on the Audrey Descendants 3 Costume is a fantastic one. It’s a genuine design from the Disney Store. And it consists of three pieces including a long sleeve top, detachable cape, and a skirt with attached leggings.
The long sleeve top is silken fabric. It’s primarily pink with black scattered throughout it as an accent. The skirt is attached to the costume leggings and is also primarily pink with black coloring to compliment it. Finally, the cape is attached to the chest with a faux leather V band. And it too is all black with a feathered look to it.
The style of the costume seems to perfectly reflect the spoiled princess theme that Audrey represents within Descendants 3. It’s available in size four through ten.
Disguise’s Audrey Descendants 3 Deluxe Girls Costume might be the best of the bunch from the third Descendants movie. The package includes a jumpsuit, cape, and a glovette, with each doing their own part in completing the look as a whole.
The fully printed jumpsuit is primarily pink with black accents patterned throughout. The attached cape is pink with floral patterns on the inside. And the complete opposite on the outside with it being primarily black with pink flowers interspersed. And finally, the single lefthanded glovette finishes it all off.
The Audrey Descendants 3 Deluxe Girls Costume can be purchased in a range of sizes too. Whether you need small, medium, large, or extra-large, your purchase is just a click away.
The Disguise Mal Descendants 2 Costume is one of the slickest looking we have our list. The daughter of Maleficent no doubt comes in style and this costume exudes it.
It’s available in sizes four through 16, so nearly anyone can rock it. The mainly purple design looks fantastic with its green accents. The faux leather vest can be unzipped and removed if preferred. But you’ll likely want to keep it on thanks to the awesome dragon wings it sports just below the neckline.
The purple sequin pants give off a look meant to invoke dragon scales, and it really completes the look. For all these reasons combined, the Disguise Mal Descendants 2 Costume is one of our favorites, and perhaps the best Mal Descendants costume on our list.
Dizzy may be one of the most underrated characters within the Descendants universe. So it’s fitting that we get a costume of hers on our Best Descendants Costumes list.
This Disguise Dizzy Descendants 2 Costume is officially licensed from Disney and offers a fantastic design stemming from the daughter of an evil stepsister. Her dress sports an emerald shimmer organza neck ruffle. There are puff sleeves too. But it’s the full skirt with accurate splatter art that really sells the package. The outfit even comes with the character’s headphones to make the whole look complete.
If you’re on the hunt for a Drizzy costume, you’ve found the best one. Order it today in small, medium, or large.
This Disney Evie Descendants 2 Costume is a wickedly awesome take on the popular character. The daughter of the Evil Queen likes to wear her heart on her sleeve. And while that doesn’t literally translate to this costume, there is her iconic heart and crown logo scattered all over the faux leather grain trenchcoat.
The trenchcoat sports a rugged look with zippers all over the chest and bronze studs atop the shoulders. The sublimated print stretch leggings match the theme. And the outfit also comes with a pair of fingerless gloves to complete the look.
The costume is available in a range of sizes from four to thirteen, so regardless of how old your Disney Descendants fan is, you’ll likely find a size that fits.
Uma may very well be the coolest character in the Descendants universe. The daughter of Ursula is a super awesome pirate that comes into her own pretty quickly. And you can bring her style into your Halloween with the Disney Uma Descendants 2 Costume.
There is ocean-inspired teal coloring used primarily across the entire outfit. The faux leather coat has skull and ocean imagery scattered throughout. As well as purple tassels on the shoulders inspired by her mother. There’s also a faux leather belt that attaches to the tassel layered dress. And also a pair of fingerless gloves to sell the rugged look.
The costume is available in a wide range of sizes too. Whether you’re size four or thirteen, you can be Uma for Halloween with the Disney Uma Descendants 2 Costume.
BuyCostumes has its own unique twist on Uma’s threads with their Uma Descendants Deluxe Costume. This one is a bit more subdued but still awesome in its own right. And best of all, this one comes packed with a wig to match the character’s teal hairdue, unlike all the others.
The majority of the costume features teal coloring which represents the sea. But there are also more neutral color schemes scattered throughout which perhaps plays upon the sands as well.
The bottom portion of the costume matches the top perfectly. And there are teal tassels running down the legs to give it some additional flair. If you like the way it looks, you’ll likely find a size to match what you need, as the BuyCostumes Uma Descendants Deluxe Costume is available in small, medium, large, and extra-large.
The Disguise Evie Isle of The Lost Kids Descendants Costume commemorates one of the best parts of Descendants 2. The group eventually arrives at The Isle of The Lost Boys, and once they do, it’s time for some new threads.
Evie’s new attire consists of a dark blue top that has the character’s heart and crown logo printed upon it to look like a necklace. The black skirt below compliments the top perfectly, and it’s spattered with numbers and letters in an array of colors.
The costume is officially licensed by Disney and available in a few different sizes. Though be warned that it’s been said that the costume runs small. You can order one today and have it in time for Halloween.
It was a big deal in Descendants 2 when the group made their way to the Isle of The Lost. Which means it was as good a reason as any to put on a fresh outfit. Now, that outfit can be the Halloween costume you’ve been looking for with the Disguise Mal Isle of The Lost Descendants Costume.
The outfit is quite unlike all of Mal’s other costume offerings. The character’s dragon coloring of red, green, and purple is used throughout. The base portion is purple with a green logo beneath it. The pants are a dark purple as well to match. And there’s a single black glovette on the right hand to accessorize the look.
The officially licensed outfit is available in a range of sizes too. You can order it today in small, medium, large, or extra-large.
The Disguise Mal Descendants Classic Costume makes the character’s original look available in costume form. The faux leather jacket is a deep and rich purple. And the sleeves sport a dragon scale look with magenta and green coloring that makes the entire outfit pop.
The purple pants have black accents to help give them a look of their own. There are dragon wing-like accessories atop the shoulders for added flair, which helps to flesh out the design of Maleficent’s daughter.
This particular costume is aimed for the older crowd with the only available size currently being an extra-large. But it is said that the costume runs small so take that into consideration too when ordering.
Is there any better reason to get all fancy than a coronation? The Disguise Evie Coronation Descendants Deluxe Costume takes occasion from the series and makes a fresh outfit out of it with stunning results.
The polyester dress is a gorgeous royal blue with ruffles scattered throughout. It’s officially licensed from Disney, so quality is ensured. And it’s available via Prime shipping, so if you’re ordering a costume close to Halloween you should still be okay.
It’s not exactly fair that there aren’t that many Lonnie costumes available out there. The daughter of Mulan has proved to be awesome time after time! But we have found one worthy of our Best Descendants Costumes list, and it’s pretty sweet.
The Disguise Lonnie Coronation Descendants Deluxe Costume is true to the character’s heritage as it’s a kimono-style dress. Scattered throughout the design are 3D floral embellishments. And there’s a large pink belt that completes the look.
The dress is officially licensed by Disney so the quality is there. And it’s available for purchase in sizes four through twelve.
The coronation was a big deal for The Descendants, so everyone, of course, dressed up properly. And that includes Audrey who’s outfit is commemorated with the Disguise Audrey Coronation Descendants Deluxe Costume.
The look is simple, yet elegant. It’s an all pink dress with white trim around the shoulders, chest, and waist. And the entire pink dress is accented while black squiggly lines which give it additional character and zest.
Make the coronation special once again by ordering the Audren Coronation Descendants Deluxe Costume for Halloween. You can get it in small, medium, or large.
Although she’s not part of the core cast of kids, Maleficent plays a major role in the Descendants series as Mal’s evil mother. There is certainly a looming presence from the character throughout the various movies. So it should come as no surprise that she tops the list of favorites for some.
The Disney Store Maleficent Descendants Costume has that group of fans covered with their fantastic adaptation of the character’s costume. It’s a velour gown and plush headdress that is predominantly dark purple with a lighter purple there to compliment. There’s a gathered skirt at the bottom, fiery sleeve trims on the arms, and a lined cowl around the neck.
It’s a perfect costume for the good kid that wants to be bad on Halloween. And it fits many with a size range of five to thirteen.