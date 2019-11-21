11 Best Kids Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Your Ultimate List

The Hangin’ with My Gnomies Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater easily ranks as one of my favorites on our list. The moniker is hilarious. And the blue sleeves with red base makes for a great looking sweater.

The gnome ornaments hanging from the Christmas tree branches give the catchphrase justification. There are snowflakes scattered about to provide a white accent to the design. And because everything is stitched with a 100% cotton soft knitted fabric, it looks great and is comfortable too.