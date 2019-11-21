11 Best Kids Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Your Ultimate List

As you enter the holiday season, it’s important to ensure your child’s closet is stocked at home with festive and fun attire. So look through our list of the 11 Best Kids Ugly Christmas Sweaters so that their wardrobe is ready for the most wonderful time of the year.
-
The Hangin’ with My Gnomies Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater easily ranks as one of my favorites on our list. The moniker is hilarious. And the blue sleeves with red base makes for a great looking sweater.
The gnome ornaments hanging from the Christmas tree branches give the catchphrase justification. There are snowflakes scattered about to provide a white accent to the design. And because everything is stitched with a 100% cotton soft knitted fabric, it looks great and is comfortable too.
-
Forget Baby Shark. This year, it will be all about Christmas Shark thanks to this awesome Santa Shark Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater. The design sees a dangerous great white shark lurking within the fabric with razor-sharp teeth on full display. But it’s decked out in a Santa hat and Christmas shirt, making the creature look festive instead of ferocious.
The sweater is blue with red accents on the lower portion to replicate water. Above the shark’s head, the design switches over to a white base with green. Both portions have snowflakes and fishes in rows to serve as accents. And the neckline, cuffs, and waist all are knitted in red to deliver that Christmas look.
-
What’s cooler than a llama in sunglasses? How about a llama in sunglass chewing mistletoe? This Christmas Llama Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater is perfect for the cool kid in your home. It’s all red throughout, with the middle sporting white zigzag lines, polka dots, and snowflakes. The llama steals the show, of course, with its raised design.
The mammal looks completely chill with a branch of mistletoe in its mouth and sunglasses on its face. Its hair is casually parted to the side, and he has a crisp white and green scarf around its neck. And what’s perhaps coolest of all is that the llama’s scarf is three dimensional. So it actually extends out from the llama’s neck and hangs with frills of its very own.
-
For your little girl that loves her kittens is this adorable Reindeer Cat Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater. It’s tunic in style, so it hangs lower by design. At the center sits a precious black and white cat. It’s wearing golden reindeer antlers atop its head which sport poms of pink, green, and white. And it even has a red nose too.
The sleeves are red and white striped to emulate the look of a candy cane. The neckline, cuffs, and bottom portion are festive too with Christmas green coloring. And the sweater itself thanks to be comfortable and convenient as its 100% acrylic and machine washable.
-
The Rudolph with 3D Nose Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater might just be the most adorable option on our list. The baby blue knit is a beautiful tone and is complemented by white polka dots throughout. And the depiction of Rudolph at the sweater’s center is as cute as they come.
The reindeer sports a goofy smile across his face. On his nose is a large 3D plush red nose. And he’s also wearing a Christmas-themed red and white scarf to complete his holiday look. It’s a fantastic sweater from Forever, and one that’s pretty darn cheap too.
-
The holiday season with its constant onslaught of festive meals has us all feeling a bit sloth-like at times, am I right? Now your kids to dress like how we all feel thanks to this Holiday Sloth Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater. The sweater is all green with a variety of white snowflakes spread throughout to accent the design. It has red knitting along the neckline, cuffs, and waist to offset the green too.
The slot on the front is where the design truly pops though. The brown creature has a relaxed smile on his face. And the face is textured and stands out from the sweater itself to make it stand out. It’s a super cool design that any kid will love.
-
This Santa Raptor Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater is a fantastic option for the little dinosaur lover in your home. It’s festive with alternating green, white, and red colorings. And, of course, the raptor that is featured upon it is pretty cool too.
The Santa Raptor is 3D designed so that it raises out from the rest of the sweater’s knit. And as a fantastic touch, the red scarf that wraps around the dinosaur’s neck actually protrudes and hangs down from the Christmas sweater itself. As does the white pom that rests at the bottom of the raptor’s Santa hat.
-
Your child will surely have a roaring Christmas if they’re wearing this Santa T-Rex Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater. It featuers an adorable green T-Rex with a Santa hat at its center. The majority of the sweater is black, though there are rows white dots, snowflakes, Christmas lights, trees, and candy canes to accent the look.
The sweater is 100% acrylic so it’s sure to be comfortable. And it’s machine washable which is nice as kids tend to wear more food than they actually eat. It’s available in a wide range of sizes too, spanning children’s extra small through children’s extra large.
-
If there’s a The Little Mermaid fan in your home, you have to consider picking up this Glitter Mermaid Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater for them. The shiny glitter itself is a worthy enough reason alone to purchase it. The mermaid’s tail is a shimmering green. As his her green Christmas hat with its hanging white pom. And the written “Mermaid” at the sweater’s top is styled that way too.
There are silver fish, stars, and bubbles all over the red sweater to accent the design. And the neckline, cuffs, and waistline are all a festive green to complement the red. The sweater is 100% acrylic and machine washable. And it’s available in a range of sizes from children’s 4 through 16.
-
This Dinosaur Stripes Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater is an adorable pick for the dino lover in your home. The sweater is designed with alternating red and blue thick horizontal lines. On the red portions are ferocious-looking tyrannosaurus rexes. And on the blue are covered with numerous powerful and dangerous triceratops.
There are snowflakes scattered about too to deliver a wintery feel. And Blizzard Bay offers the sweater in a wide range of sizes from small through extra large to ensure every kid can wear one this year.
-
When called a “mean one”, little did anyone know that we were talking about the Grinch’s fashion sense. Because this Classic Grinch Kids Ugly Christmas Sweater is a fantastic one. Dr. Seuss’ iconic character stands largely at the center of the sweater’s design with a smug smile on his face and a Santa cap on his head.
The sweater is certainly more cuddly than a cactus thanks to its cotton blend. It’s festive with a color scheme of Christmas red and green with some white tossed in too. And with sizes ranging from 12-months to 5, it should be any Seuss loving toddler that’s running around your home this holiday season.