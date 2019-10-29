21 Best Marvel Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

Through the company’s storied history, Marvel has given us some truly special characters and moments. And perhaps better than anyone, Funko immortalizes those characters and moments with their brilliant Marvel Funko Pop! line of figurines. Whether they’re to give as a gift, or to be used to decorate your own desktops and living space, our list of the best Marvel Funko Pop! figures will get those collections expanding in a marvelous way.
It’s never too early to start counting down for the holidays. And with this Marvel Funko Advent Calendar, you can do it in the most awesome way possible.
The Marvel Funko Advent Calendar counts down 24 days until Christmas arrives. Opening the flaps of the calendar displays awesome retro comic panels featuring a wide array of Marvel heroes. But it’s inside the daily doors where the good stuff resides.
On each day of your countdown, you’ll uncover a new Marvel Funko Pocket Pop! ranging from both heroes and villains. On display are characters such as Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom. But there are 18 other Marvel characters ready and waiting to be discovered as you excitedly await Christmas.
The Funko Movie Moments Marvel: Avengers Infinity War Thor vs. Thanos is a fantastic replication of the iconic moment in Infinity War when Thor arrives to save day from Thanos’ wrath. Unfortunately though, instead of aiming for the head, he delivered a blow to Thanos’ chest. Thus giving the Mad Titan ample time to reverse the devastating blow with the use of the Time Stone.
This Movie Moments figure sees Thor covered in lightning as he attempts to finish Thanos off. Thanos can be seen kneeling in anguish, as Stormbreaker has been driven into his chest. The fully assembled Infinity Gauntlet is on his left hand. Which he’ll obviously be using in just a matter of seconds.
Red Skull is recognized as one of Captain America’s greatest foes. Yet the only prominent role he’s played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was as the villain in Captain America: The First Avenger. He and Cap faced off as they both vied for the Tesseract. And that scene has been recreated within this Funko Pop! Movie Moments: Marvel- Red Skull vs. Captain America Collectible Figure.
The figure depicts Red Skull with his weapon in hand, ready to begin firing upon Steve Rodgers. Cap stands opposed and ready. His shield is in hand and a look of determination on his face. The duo is about to battle atop the included grated platform. And as you know, it’s Captain America that will eventually win the bout and take the Cosmic Cube with him.
Spider-Man Far From Home has one of the best villains the MCU has seen in Quentin Beck’s Mysterio. The way the character worked with drones and special effects equipment to make his illusions come to life was genius. And the character just looked awesome too.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man Far from Home – Mysterio figure perfectly captures the movie universe’s newest villain. He’s rocking the iconic fishbowl helmet, complete with the smoke billowing inside of it. He’s riding on the teal clouds that you saw him soaring through the skies upon in the film. He’s wearing his awesome golden armor and is encased in his slick looking magenta cape. And he’s in the midst of giving off yet another illusion as there are triangular spells being emitted from his hands.
Insomniac Games somehow exceeded expectations with their release of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. And a lot of the game’s success could be attributed to Yuri Lowenthal’s fantastic depiction of Peter Parker. Now, thanks to Funko Pop, you can immortalize that character with this awesome Funko Pop Marvel Games: Spider-Man Unmasked figure.
The Spider-Man Unmasked collectible sees the character in the awesome suit that Insomniac developed for the game. It shows Peter Parker with his mask in his hand and his hair cooly slicked back. It stands 3 ¾ inches tall making it an ideal desk decoration for all the web heads out there.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man Far from Home – Spider-Man Upgraded Suit does a spectacular job of bringing Spider-Man’s newest threads to life. The black on red looks fantastic in Funko form. And there’s next-level attention to detail as you can see by looking at Spider-Man’s eyes and the replication of his suit’s lenses.
Another awesome design feature is that Spider-Man is in mid-action in the figure. The wall-crawler is seen hanging from the side of a gray platform. He has two legs planted on the wall, while a hand stabilizes him. Meanwhile, his right hand is ready to web blast any bad guy that’s causing trouble.
Thanks to the fantastic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has become more prominent than ever in the mainstream media. So there was little doubt that Funko would do the character justice by giving him a figure of his own.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Animated Spider-Man Movie – Miles Morales is an awesome design. His all-black suit is super slick. And the red accents found throughout really make the look pop. The 3 3/4-inch figure rests on a stand which makes it seem as though Miles is airborne. And the bobblehead’s left hand is ready to shoot webbing at whatever foe dares to cross the new Spider-Man’s path.
After losing to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Thor was pretty down and out for quite a while. So when the son of Odin finally returned to form towards the culmination of Avenger: Endgame, it was a badass moment indeed.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Thor bobblehead perfectly encapsulates the demeanor of the God of Thunder. The figure carries a look of pure determination. And with Stormbreaker in his hands, this 3 3/4-inch tall Funko Pop! is truly one of the most intimidating to be found.
One of the greatest things to surprisingly emerge from Avengers: Endgame was “casual Thor”. The character, very similar in looks to Jeff Bridges’ The Dude from The Big Lebowski, just screams laissez-faire. But the sad part is knowing that Thor’s new attitude stems from the deeply seedly depression that has set in since the Avengers’ defeat.
Regardless, the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Casual Thor bobblehead is just downright awesome. His long golden locks and full beard are flowing. He sits behind a cool pair of shades for anonymity. And the 3 3/4-inch figure fleshes the lookout with casual attire and a pair of flip flops.
We’re certainly glad that the almighty Thor returned for the final battle of Endgame. But if Casual Thor showed up to wreck shop on Thanos and his lackeys, we probably would have been alright with that too.
Over 10 years and a plethora of films, no villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could come close to the presence that Infinity War’s Thanos would deliver. The character (and Josh Brolin portraying him) was a tour de force. And towards the end of the flick when it turned out that the bad guy would win, it somehow felt justified.
This Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Thanos does an incredible job bringing the Mad Titan to bobblehead form. The 3 3/4-inch figurine sports a menacing grin – which is deserved as on his left hand sits the Infinity Gauntlet with all six stones. It’s a fantastic design that deserves a presence amongst all your other Marvel Funko Pop! collectibles.
It’s amazing how different Thanos is in Infinity War compared to Endgame. The latter, though the movie came after, is actually a character from the past. So he hasn’t yet experienced all that his future self has. This makes his dynamic in Endgame a bit different, and you can actually see those nuances present in this Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Thanos figurine.
Instead of a look of confidence and determination, this bobblehead emits a look of sheer anger. How dare the Avengers challenge the events that have already played out once before? The 3 3/4-inch figure stands strong in his armor, and he wields his powerful sword Uru in his right hand. And of course, he’s ready to make “the snap” happen once again with the assembled Infinity Gauntlet clinched on this left.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America with Broken Shield & Mjolnir bobblehead is arguably the greatest figure on our Best Marvel Funko Pop Figures list. After over ten years of movies, this moment from Avengers Endgame felt like the culmination of all of it.
With the majority of our heroes down and out, Captain America takes a beating from the Mad Titan and yet asks for more, telling him “I can do this all day.” Thanos pummels Steve Rodgers’ iconic shield until it begins to crumble. Then tossed aside, Captain America surprises the entire battlefield – and the audience – by declaring himself worthy and calling Mjolnir to his aid.
It was a movie moment that simultaneously gave chills and made the audience erupt, and this 3 3/4-inch figure perfectly captures it. Mjolnir is in Cap’s right hand. His shield is on his left. And there’s blue lightning encompassing his body as he runs toward Thanos with a look on his face stating he’s ready to end the fight once and for all.
One of the most pleasant surprises of Avengers Endgame was the evolution of the Bruce Banner/Hulk dynamic. The duo combined entities to become Smart Hulk. And it made for a slew of memorable moments.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Hulk with Taco represents one of those scenes. The lumbering giant strolls over to a distressed Scott Lang/Ant-Man at Avengers headquarters, simply smiles, and hands his new friend a pair of delicious-looking tacos.
It was a scene that proved that Banner and the Hulk no longer seemed to be a threat at a moment’s notice. Instead, the entities truly evolved into the perfect combination of the two – and quite the friendly one at that.
While Endgame proved that Bruce Banner and the Hulk could play nice, Smart Hulk was still a force to be reckoned with too. When it came time for someone to put on the Stark made Infinity Gauntlet and try to undo Thanos’ devastation, Smart Hulk stepped right up feeling as though he could handle the task. And that moment is replicated with exquisite Funko detail within the Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame – 6″ Hulk with Gauntlet.
As the name implies, this Hulk bobblehead stands larger than the typical 3 3/4-inch figures with a size of 6-inches. Which is fitting, of course, being as it’s the Hulk and all. He wears his Avengers uniform and sports Stark’s Gauntlet with all six stones on his right hand. And in just a moment, he’ll be seeing just how much power truly resides within a single snap.
We haven’t seen a solo Hulk movie in quite some time (and likely won’t for licensing reasons), but we got as close as we could in the stellar Thor: Ragnarok. The film brought the green guy back in a big way in the form of Gladiator Hulk. And the depiction was so well received we got the Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Hulk Helmeted Gladiator figure too.
The bobblehead is a perfect Funko recreation of the character’s look in the movie’s battle pit. It stands 3 3/4 inches tall and sports the red-maned Spartan helmet. He has a brutal hammer in his left hand, and an open fist saying “bring it” on the right. He’s decked out in gladiator armor, war paint, and a menacing grin that promises his opponent is about to have a bad, bad day.
One of the best things (of many) that Thor: Ragnarok did for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was their introduction of Tessa Thompson to the world as Valkyrie. The character has been a top tier fan favorite ever since. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Funko made an incredible bobblehead figure to represent her.
The 3 3/4-inch Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Valkyrie Scavenger Suit figurine is a fantastic ode to the female warrior. It depicts her as she’s seen in the earlier portion of Thor: Ragnarok as she’s still refusing her Asgardian heritage. She has her scavenger outfit on with warpaint on her face. And in her hands are a pair of sais to fend off any would-be competition to her haul.
During the finale of Marvel’s Venomized run, Thanos paired up with a symbiote of his very own to form Venom-Thanos. As it turns out, this iteration of the two characters didn’t even end up becoming the series’ final villain. But it did serve as inspiration for the super cool Funko Pop! Marvel: Venom – Thanos.
The figurine sports Thanos’ iconic purple mug covered at the top with the black symbiote, giving him Venom’s eyes. A long alien tongue is, of course, sticking out from razor-sharp teeth. And the rest of the outfit is black and white with Thanos’ typical armor being replaced by a prominent Venom styled chest logo.
The duo combined proves to be an awesome design. One that’s surely worthy of some space on your desktop or mantle.
Yes, it actually happened. Within Marvel’s Edge of Venomverse series, Steve Rodgers became entwined with the Venom symbiote during the comic’s run. However, this Funko Pop! Marvel: Venom – Venom Captain America looks quite a bit than the comic combination – and perhaps better.
Venom Captain America keeps Cap’s primarily blue coloring, and accents it with a clean white look throughout. The character sports Venom’s eyes, and the chest subtly utilizes the Venom suit design.
He wield’s Captain America’s shield, but it awesome features black Venom tendrils wrapped around it. He has a gross pink tongue hanging out of his mouth and a right hand with dangerous claws. The design truly is a fantastic combination of the two iconic characters.
The mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions has delivered us a few new character variations since its debut. And one of the most notable of these is Venompool. While Venompool (alternate reality version of Deadpool from Earth-90211) has been around for some time, Funko opted to base its design around the mobile fighter’s styling.
The Funko Pop! Games: Marvel – Contest of Champions – Venompool 3 3/4-inch figure sports a grin that both Venom and Deadpool are known for. He dons Deadpool’s infamous red mask with black eyes. Yet these are stylized with a Venom flair.
There are razor teeth and a long black tongue. As well as hands with long black claws. It’s a super cool combination of two anti-heroes perfectly merged into one.
We have quite a few Venom variations on our Best Funko Pop Figures list, but the Funko Pop! Marvel: Marvel Venom – Storm might just be my favorite. It sports an intimidatingly awesome design that sees Storm standing in a field of electricity. This isn’t the Storm you know and love, but instead a version of the character that his been fused with the Venom symbiote.
The Venom – Storm suit is one of the closest to Venom’s in straight design. It’s all black with devious white eyes and logo spread across the upper torso. But it’s the white mohawk that really makes this design something special. It all goes together incredibly well, with the blue electricity throughout screaming that there’s a venomous storm brewing.
When you think of Groot, you think of a cute and friendly character that just so happens to be devastatingly powerful. But when you see what Groot looks like when combined with Venom, you realize the character can quickly become the stuff of nightmares.
The Funko Pop! Marvel: Venom – Groot is so hideous it’s awesome. The 3 3/4-inch bobblehead horrifically transforms our loveable tree into an alien flora. The coloring is a really cool black and dark blue design. Venom – Groot’s mouth sports jagged teeth with a tentacle-like forked tongue writhing about.
The white eyes are intense, and behind the head are a parasitic grouping of leaves that look ready to devour prey much like a venus fly trap would. It’s an incredible design that takes polar opposite characters and combines them in an awesome way.