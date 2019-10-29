21 Best Marvel Funko Pop Figures: The Ultimate List (2019)

It’s never too early to start counting down for the holidays. And with this Marvel Funko Advent Calendar, you can do it in the most awesome way possible.

The Marvel Funko Advent Calendar counts down 24 days until Christmas arrives. Opening the flaps of the calendar displays awesome retro comic panels featuring a wide array of Marvel heroes. But it’s inside the daily doors where the good stuff resides.

On each day of your countdown, you’ll uncover a new Marvel Funko Pocket Pop! ranging from both heroes and villains. On display are characters such as Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom. But there are 18 other Marvel characters ready and waiting to be discovered as you excitedly await Christmas.