3 Best Cyber Monday Backpack Deals on Amazon (2019)

The first Cyber Monday backpack deals are live now! And we’ll keep updating this post as new deals go live — so check back soon.
Cyber Monday backpack deals can mean huge savings on all different kinds of backpacks.
Bonus: Backpacks make great gifts for everyone on your list!
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Save 30% on this Retro 15.6 Inch Men’s Genuine Leather Laptop Backpack! A backpack this stylish could really work for anyone (despite being called a men’s backpack in the product description).
The padded sleeve will accommodate any laptop up to 15.6 inches. And this is made from real leather!
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Save 30% on this Cafele Laptop Backpack With USB Port & Anti-Theft Features! It fits any laptop less than 17 inches. Plus, the many inner and side pockets make it easy to keep your things organized.
The USB port makes it easy to keep your phone charged!
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Save 15% on IDRYBAG Waterproof Dry Bag Dry Sack with Backpack Straps! Hurry — this is a limited time deal for Cyber Monday.
Keep all your belongings dry even in wet conditions! This would be a great gift for anyone who loves boating or kayaking — or just anyone who adventures in rainy climates.