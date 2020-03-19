12 Best Men’s Underwear: The Most Comfortable

12 Best Men’s Underwear: The Most Comfortable

  • 1.9K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

So it’s time to get a little personal and talk about the best men’s underwear you can get your hands on and junk into. It’s a necessary discussion because half the population, give or take a commando here or a diaper-wearer there, wears underwear.

 

.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
12 Listed Items

While I tend to call the entire category “undies,” there are specific types of undies.

  • Briefs - This is the basic style. Provides full frontal and backal (okay, back) coverage. The elastic leg goes mid/upper thigh. If they were white, they’d be tighty whiteys. You know what I’m talking about.
  • Boxers - Again, you know what I’m talking about. They’re, basically, mid-thigh shorts in thinner material than shorts and, usually, they’ve got a fly.
  • Boxer Briefs - A hybrid between the two. Toward the top, they’re briefs. Toward the bottom, they’re boxers, but the leg is usually elastic around the thigh.
  • Trunks - These are simply shorter boxer briefs.
  • Bikini Briefs - Think Speedos.
  • Jockstraps - Initially a protective undergarment for use during athletics, these are a style of underwear worn by some.
  • G-Strings - More like a jockstrap in front, with a “string” of fabric going up the middle of the backside to reunite with the (usually very small) waistband.
  • The Mankini - see the end of the list, if you dare.

Men's Underwear: How Many Per Package?

One last thing: as you consider the type and style of undies, pay particular attention to the number offered per package. We've pointed out how many each package includes (and, yes, we realize that we've got a double entendre going with this). And while they are numbered one through 12, we're not really ranking them. They appear in random order.

 

Men's Underwear: Which Type?

From the many (and we mean many) comments about underwear on the Internet, it seems that tighty whiteys are a no-no. I’ll generalize and say that, generally, it appears that the observers of underwear-clad dudes don’t like tighty whiteys on the dudes they are observing.

I only bring the observers into the mix because the look is part of the underwear equation. Mostly, though, our list is focusing on comfort, no matter which type of unders you wear.

That said, there seems to be some recent empirical evidence that boxer briefs are the overall preferred-by-women underwear for guys. A survey by GQ Magazine showed that 64.5 percent of women preferred boxer briefs on guys, 19 percent like the boxers, 11.5% like trunks and five percent like the briefs. (We realize that it is not only women who observe men in undies. It was GQ's survey.)

See also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,