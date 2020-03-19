12 Best Men’s Underwear: The Most Comfortable

These trunks were named recently by GQ as the best pair of underwear you can get. Like most reviews, theirs was, largely, subjective. They gave four main reasons for their rating: the fabric, the comfort, the fact that these stay put and that they “flatter every body type.” It’s not really a surprise to see Calvin Klein’s joints make such a strong showing, given the fact that Calvin practically invented the comfy undie industry back in the day.

These are not boxer briefs; rather, they’re trunks, which is just like a men’s boxer brief only with much shorter inseams. Two things to take careful note of: they come in a two-pack (works out to around 30 bucks for the size I wear – large); and, secondly, they don’t have a fly. They are available in a number of different sizes, colors and underwear per pack.