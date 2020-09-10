15 Best High Waisted Mom Jeans You’ll LOVE

The reviews are in: Levi’s Wedgie is a must-have mom jean.

Referred to as “the cheekiest jeans in your closet,” Levi’s brings some serious style and to this classic denim. These vintage-inspired high-waisted mom jeans are fitted through the waist and hips for a cut that elongates your torso and showcases your best assets. Tapering just above the ankle, these pants are made with enough stretch for a comfortable fit that will have you looking awesome, too.

Bonus! These jeans are available in a variety of shades and dyes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Available sizes: 24-34; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.