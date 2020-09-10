15 Best High Waisted Mom Jeans You’ll LOVE

Don’t let the name fool you: mom jeans are totally cool. With a high-waisted fit that’s slim through the hips – but not too skinny! – these jeans have found new life in 2020 thanks to designers adding some modern twists to this classic style.
Our list of the best high-waisted mom jeans features figure-flattering cuts – plus-size options included! – made by iconic brands known for making some seriously awesome denim. If you’re in need of a fashion refresh, or just want to make sure your “mom style” is on point, read on!
The reviews are in: Levi’s Wedgie is a must-have mom jean.
Referred to as “the cheekiest jeans in your closet,” Levi’s brings some serious style and to this classic denim. These vintage-inspired high-waisted mom jeans are fitted through the waist and hips for a cut that elongates your torso and showcases your best assets. Tapering just above the ankle, these pants are made with enough stretch for a comfortable fit that will have you looking awesome, too.
Bonus! These jeans are available in a variety of shades and dyes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
Available sizes: 24-34; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
Just like the other Wedgie’s on this list, Levi’s plus-size mom jeans option will have you looking and feeling great.
Inspired by some of Levi’s best vintage styles, these jeans are fitted through the hips and waist for a cut that showcases your best features and highlights your natural silhouette. With a slim leg and a hem that hits just above the ankle, these pants are made with enough stretch for a comfortable fit that you’ll want to wear all day.
Available sizes: 35-44; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
Constructed from premium denim, Good Threads has designed these jeans for comfort as well as flattery. With incredible hold to enhance your silhouette, these high-waisted skinny jeans also slim your figure and boast enough stretch for comfortable all-day wear.
One of the highlights of these jeans is their ability to maintain form after several days of wearing, making it possible to launder less and wear longer. Pair with booties and sweaters this fall but be ready to love these jeans all year long.
Available sizes: 24-32; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
If you’re looking for a pair of jeans that are totally fresh yet have that “had forever” feel, these pants from Tommy Hilfiger are the ones for you.
Featured in the always classic yet once again trendy acid wash, these jeans, simply known as the “mom fit,” are a true winner and a favorite in the Tommy denim collection. With a high waist, tapered leg, and slightly cropped ankle, this classic fit has received a modern update with internal pull-up loops for an adjustable waist and inseam. That’s right! These jeans are made for everyone, no matter your height!
Available sizes: 2-18; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
These jeans may be called a “throwback” but they are so totally 2020. Available in a faded and slightly edgy black wash, these 90s-inspired high-waisted mom jeans from PacSun are truly a timeless wardrobe staple.
Featuring a relaxed fit, traditional button & zip fly closure combo, and the classic five-pocket design, these jeans also have a super-high rise and a tapered leg that cuts off just above the ankle. Made with 100% cotton for easy care and cleaning, you were meant to look rockin’ and break hearts in these jeans.
Available sizes: 22-30; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
PacSun is taking style pointers from the 90s and you know what? We like it.
These super cute and casual high-waisted mom jeans have a traditional light blue wash, relaxed fit, and tapered leg. Just like PacSun’s faded black alternative also featured on this list, these jeans have a super-high rise, five-pocket design, button & zip fly closure, and are made of 100% cotton.
A true wardrobe and closet staple, these jeans flatter all shapes and sizes and should be on your list of must-haves this year.
Available sizes: 22-32; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
Levi’s is known for creating all-American classic denim with a cool and effortless vibe. They certainly deliver with the 501.
Inspired by the iconic mom jean, these plus-size high-waisted jeans look and feel vintage and fresh all at the same time. Fitted through the hips and thigh, these jeans are cropped for a cool modern update. Completely versatile to work in all settings and for all occassions, these jeans are figure-flattering and totally stylish.
Available sizes: 38-44; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
These ain’t your mama’s mom jeans. Easily dressed up or down, these high-waisted pants from Ella Moss are oh, so stylish with light destruction detailing, a raw hem that tapers at the ankle, button fly, and cool tones.
With just the right amount of stretch, these jeans are comfortable to wear and are sure to elevate any look you’re wanting to rock. Pair with fashionable tops, your favorite t-shirts, sweaters, cute booties, or any other shoes you feel like wearing.
Available sizes: 24-32; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
Silver Jeans Co. delivers with their latest mom jean. Rigid-inspired denim with just a hint of stretch makes for a fashionable high-waisted addition to your wardrobe.
Featuring in-fly pockets for a smooth look that holds you in like nothing else, these jeans also have distressed detailing around the knees and are made of 100% cotton for a comfortable and uber-stylish look. Finished with a slim leg that falls right above the ankle, and flattering back pockets, these jeans are an outfit must-have.
Available sizes: 24-34; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
These high-waisted mom jeans from Mavi are as classic as they come. Featuring a super high-rise, five-pocket styling, and cropped hem, these jeans are made with vintage-inspired denim for a chic retro vibe, fit for any season or any outfit.
Blending both classic and modern trends, these straight-legged jeans are roomy through the hips and comfortable to wear. Not only that, but the fabric is also soft and feels like it’s been well-loved for years. Who doesn’t want that?
Available sizes: 24-32; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
While not technically a mom jean, these high-waisted classics from J.Crew are giving off major must-have vibes, guys.
Cropped just above the ankle, these jeans feature a 10″ rise, classic five-pocket styling and are available in two dark tones. They also have tons of stretch for a comfortable all-day wear. Great for the office or for a night out, these jeans are classy, flattering, versatile, and totally fashionable.
Available sizes: 24-34; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
These jeans might not scream “mom jeans” but they are inspired by them. Oh, and they’re totally cute and stylish, too, which is why we’ve included them on our list.
Featuring the classic five-pocket styling, these jeans from Good Threads also have an on-trend wide leg, raw hem, and an always fashionable button fly. These jeans are easy to dress up or down and pair beautifully with sweaters and your favorite block heel booties. These pants are also available in a variety of colors and shades of denim.
Available sizes: 24-32; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
American Apparel is an iconic brand known for creating styles that are effortlessly cool and of-the-moment. Their vintage-inspired high-waisted mom jeans are not only trendy but totally stylish and fashionable, too.
Featuring a straight leg that tapers at the ankle, a 12″ rise for a super high waist, and classic five-pocket styling, these jeans are made with 100% cotton and rigid denim for the classic 90s vibe we’re all after right now. Perfect for dressing up or down, these are definitely a wear every day and with everything kind of jeans.
Available sizes: 24-32; American Apparel suggests sizing up for the best fit in these jeans.
In what Levi’s calls the “ultimate look-amazing jeans” their 724 High Rise is mom-jean inspired in all the best ways. Designed to flatter, hold, and lift, these jeans are figure-flattering and showcase your natural silhouette. They really will make you look amazing.
Made with just the right amount of stretch for added comfort, these jeans are cropped just above the ankle and feature distressed markings, trendy holes at the knees, and an unfinished hem at the ankles.
We know there’s a few different Levi’s on this list, but you just can’t beat a classic!
Available sizes: 24-34; fits true to size but be sure to check the available size chart for your perfect fit before ordering.
Available in a range of colors and patterns, these high-waisted mom jeans from Little Vintage Girls are super trendy and stylish with some unique design features.
Along with the classic five-pocket styling, these jeans also feature a rolled hem, cute stitch work around the waist, and just the right amount of stretch for a comfortable fit.
Available sizes: 24-32; runs slightly small so refer to the available sizing guide for your perfect fit before ordering.