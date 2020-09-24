Best Plaid Shirts For Women: 21 Styles You’ll LOVE

Best Plaid Shirts For Women: 21 Styles You’ll LOVE

  • Shares
  • Updated

When it comes to fall we know one thing to be true: plaid reigns supreme. Always on-trend and never out of style, this Autumn classic is as timeless as the trenchcoat and just as fashionable, too. A true wardrobe staple, every gal needs a go-to, Instagram-worthy plaid shirt this time of year.

Our list of the best and most stylish plaid shirts for women features something for everyone. Lightweight favorites, fun flannels, trendy finds, plus-size options, and looks that won’t break the bank. We’re talking about cute styles from classic brands just as perfect for your romp through the pumpkin patch as they are for work.

If you’re looking to freshen up your fall wardrobe with the latest plaid designs, read on.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

From American Folklore to American Grunge

Just like the argyle diamonds, plaid is a Scottish original. With some patterns dating as far back as the 8th century - wow! - plaid is very much part of world history. 

First introduced in the United States by Woolrich Woolen Mills in 1850, it didn't take long for other designers and manufacturers like Pendleton and Carhartt to create their own plaid shirts, as well. As a result, the style came to represent the American spirit, becoming synonymous with folk heroes and hardworking laborers.

And, just as we've seen with other styles and trends, legendary actresses borrowed this one from the boys, too, and made it cool for other women to do so as well. Thanks, Marilyn Monroe. In fact, Pendleton was the first brand to make a plaid top just for women: The '49er Jacket. It's still available today.

As time rolled on, plaid shirts became the unofficial uniform of the 1990s and most iconically, the grunge phase in America. Hello, Nirvana! Eventually, the runways took hold of the pattern and reenvisioned it for stylish fashionistas and women looking for trendy yet classic looks. 

And, here we are today: plaid is now the epitome of fall fashion, no matter your vibe. So, whether you prefer classic and tailored, or modern and fashion-forward, there's a plaid for you. 

Plaid Shirts For Women: A Wardrobe Essential For Everyone

If you're like me, the first signs of Autumn have you rushing home to prep your plaids and flannels. Full disclosure: I saw a tree with a tinge of orange the other day and did just that.

While I've been known to rock the look throughout the year, plaid shirts are just made for crisp days and pumpkin patches. An essential part of anyone's fall wardrobe, the plaid pattern is not only timeless but it's completely versatile, too.

Want something classic? You got it. Not into the whole collared shirt look? No problem. Looking for something that's a bit more refined? Sounds good. Designers across the spectrum have taken plaid to new heights, creating looks and tops that fit every style and preference.

How To Style Plaid Shirts

Here's the cool thing about plaid shirts: they can be styled a number of ways

A wardrobe must-have, for sure, plaid shirts for women can be styled up or dressed down. Layer one over your favorite tees and thermals, rock one with a skirt, pair with some jeans and cute block heel booties - the style possibilities are endless.

The perfect layering piece and outfit-maker, plaid shirts and flannel shirts for women are a necessity come October. Here are some of our favorite ways to style plaid shirts for women right now:

  • with a simple white t-shirt and jeans;
  • with black skinny pants and booties;
  • paired with a leather skirt;
  • wear a tunic-length plaid with leggings - because, 2020;
  • and, over the top of simple dresses for a casual-cool style.

Style tip: don't be afraid to have multiple plaids loaded up in your closet. With all the color and pattern varieties available today, you can rock different plaid shirts regularly without fear of it being too much. 

See Also:

Best Plus Size Trenchcoats

Best High Waisted Mom Jeans

Best Plus Size Denim Jackets

Best Argyle Sweaters

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,