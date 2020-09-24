Best Plaid Shirts For Women: 21 Styles You’ll LOVE

When it comes to fall we know one thing to be true: plaid reigns supreme. Always on-trend and never out of style, this Autumn classic is as timeless as the trenchcoat and just as fashionable, too. A true wardrobe staple, every gal needs a go-to, Instagram-worthy plaid shirt this time of year.
Our list of the best and most stylish plaid shirts for women features something for everyone. Lightweight favorites, fun flannels, trendy finds, plus-size options, and looks that won’t break the bank. We’re talking about cute styles from classic brands just as perfect for your romp through the pumpkin patch as they are for work.
If you’re looking to freshen up your fall wardrobe with the latest plaid designs, read on.
If you’re looking for a well-loved plaid shirt that’s cute, trendy, and available at an incredible price, this is it.
Available in thirty-eight colors and plaid patterns – yes! Thirty-eight different plaid shirts for women! – this shirt from Match comes in a wide range of sizes – including plus sizes! – and features classic plaid shirt detailing including two chest pockets, a collar, and buttons down the front. For a modern twist, side tabs can be buttoned for a shorter length with a ruched look, making for a dynamic style that can be worn multiple ways.
Made of 100% medium weight soft cotton flannel, this shirt is super comfortable and machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – 5X
This plaid shirt from Pendleton is as classic as they come.
Available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns, this “surfer shirt” was borrowed from the boys and reimagined with a feminine fit. Featuring two flap pockets and a collar, this shirt is made of 100% virgin wool that’s been “woven-in-the-USA.” We get jokes, Pendleton. *wink*
Unlined and machine washable for easy care and cleaning, this shirt is a must-have wardrobe essential this fall.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large
This cozy plaid shirt from Woolrich is made of triple-brushed flannel for extra softness and is perfect for casual walks, campfires, football games, and couchgating.
Available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns, this shirt, named The Pemberton, has been updated with a more feminine and fitted cut to better flatter women. Made of 100% cotton this shirt is machine washable and features all the classic plaid shirt detailing you love.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
The Fairview plaid shirt from Carhartt was designed for hardworking women. In fact, that’s what Carhartt is all about: making quality and durable clothing.
Made with a relaxed fit and lightweight material, this “no-nonsense” shirt features classic detailing including a button front, two front pockets, and long sleeves. The sleeves also feature button-secured tabs so that you can roll them and keep them there.
Machine washable and available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns, there’s something for everyone!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
Goodthreads women’s checked shirt might be made of a lighter and slightly sheer material but it’s still a great top layer on those cool fall days, especially when paired with a long sleeve shirt or thermal underneath.
On a mission to create incredible clothing at affordable prices, Goodthreads often blends together the tomboy vibe with feminine twists for casually cool and cute styles appealing to all women. They deliver with this modal twill shirt.
Available in a number of trendy checks and plaid patterns, this stylish shirt features two chest pockets, button cuffs, a relaxed fit, and a rounded hem. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
The plaid shirt gets a refresh with the Lauren blouse from Velvet by Graham & Spencer.
Featuring a lightweight fabric perfect for those warmer Autumn days, this blouse has gathered detailing around the neckline and wrists which helps create a slight ruffle – which is super on-trend for 2020. Available in a darker plaid design, this is definitely a classier plaid shirt made for the office or those video conference calls. This shirt is also machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; shirt runs small – an X-Large by this designer is only a Women's 12
You know those shirts you can wear all fall long? You know, the ones that are comfy and cute and can be styled a number of ways? Well, this plaid shirt from Dickies is one of them.
Available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns, this shirt – which is also available in plus sizes! – is made of 100% flannel cotton that’s been double-brushed for extra softeness and comfort. Featuring a heritage-inspired look with that classic left chest pocket and signature stitching, this shirt is perfect for those days spent sipping hot apple cider at the pumpkin patch.
Available Sizes: Small – 3X
We’ve included a few things from Pendleton on our list of the best plaid shirts for women for a reason: they’re the best. An all-American classic, for sure.
This shirt-jacket combo – a style that’s been popping up in the fall releases of several American labels over the past few years – is available in two stylish colors and plaid patterns. Featuring American-made wool on the outside and a quilted, insulated lining on the inside, this shirt-jacket will keep you stylish and warm as the weather turns. It also has a slightly oversized cut for a classic look perfect for layering this Autumn.
While a little spendier than the other items on our list, this shirt-jacket is worth it.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; This garment is dry clean only.
Talk about a fashion update! This plaid shirt from Johnny Was is bringing together a few 2020 trends and we have to say: we love it.
Featuring a hint of stretch for added comfort, this shirt is repping some seriously cute embroidery work around a stylish mandarin neckline as well as around the wrists, and has a subtle touch of patchwork going down the button line. For a touch of added style, there’s a slight peplum cut making it a little flowy, too.
This shirt is seriously cute and will elevate any of your fall outfits this year!
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; shirt runs true to size
Woman Within is known for making trendy plus-size clothing that’s comfortable to wear and figure-flattering, and this fashionable plaid shirt definitely hits the mark.
Made of thicker cotton flannel that’s been brushed for an extra cozy and comfy fit, this shirt features a spread collar, buttons down the front and at the cuffs, as well as a longer tunic length that falls beautifully over the hips.
A classic shirt available in many different colors and plaid patterns, there’s a look for everyone.
Available sizes: Medium Plus – 6X
A classic design in a timeless flannel, this plaid shirt will have you feeling comfortable and cute this fall. And, while this shirt from Legendary Whitetails might be a classic, it has a touch of modern flair, too.
Featuring a chambray lined collar and cuffs – which we are loving! – and front pockets, this yarn-dyed shirt made of 100% midweight cotton, is comfortable to wear and stylish, too. It’s also a favorite on Amazon.
Available in a variety of feminine colors, plaid patterns, and sizes – including plus sizes! – this is a great layering piece for those brisk fall days this year.
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X
This stunning top from Torrid is another wardrobe essential from a brand known for making great plus-size clothing.
Designed in the always-trendy peasant blouse style, this top provides a modern update to the classic plaid shirt. Made of woven twill fabric, this shirt features a split neck with a self-tie closure, 3/4 length peasant sleeves, and a fasionable plaid pattern.
Definitely a wardrobe staple this fall!
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid's sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X.
Pendleton Woolen Mills is known for their blankets, but their flannel shirts for women and men are just as beautifully made and stylish.
Available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns, this shirt is a versatile top layer perfect for fall. Made of 100% cotton, this shirt features a bias-cut, chest pockets, and subtle elbow patches for a touch of sophistication.
Machine washable for easy care and cleaning, this shirt is a serious must-have, ladies.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large
Whether you’re working outside or just working brunch, the Rugged Flex Hamilton shirt will have you looking stylish.
Known for making durable clothing, Carhartt’s updated interpretation of the plaid shirt features loads of stretch for a comfortable fit that you can rock all day no matter what you’re doing. This shirt also has a button front, chest pockets, and is available in a variety of colors and plaid patterns.
Machine washable for easy care and cleaning, this woven cotton shirt is available in a variety of sizes, too, including plus-sizes!
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X
Created with contemporary plaid patterns and colors, Columbia Sportswear’s Simply Put II Flannel Shirt is a total dream.
Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns, this shirt is made with 100% cotton for an extra-comfy fit that you can rock all day. A true wardrobe staple, Columbia’s signature craftsmanship shines through in the stitching, quality of the fabric, and in the details.
Soft yet durable, this top will take you from the elements to the lodge in style.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X
This long-sleeve plaid shirt from Lucky Brand is stylish, attractive, and absolutely perfect for fall.
Featuring a cream-colored plaid design and all the classic detailing you love, this top is a stylish and lightweight update to the plaid shirt.
Pair with dark denim and some cute block heel booties for a look that’s fit for the pumpkin patch.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
Vintage America Blues is a design shop that believes fashion should be amazing and affordable, and their Eloise tunic is not only stylish but available at a great price point.
Featuring a classic collared neck, buttons down the front and at the cuffs, and super-cute lace detailing, this tunic shirt also has pockets – yes, pockets! We love it when fashion surprises us with pockets, don’t you?
A feminine cut with a slightly bohemian vibe, this shirt goes well with jeans, skirts, and leggings, making this is a versatile addition to your fall wardrobe. This shirt is also available in a variety of colors, plaid patterns, and sizes – including plus-sizes!
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X
With a pleated back and shirt-tail hem, this oversized women’s checked shirt from Goodthreads is giving us major fall feels, ladies.
Perfect for casual, everyday wear, this long sleeve plaid shirt offers a comfortable and relaxed fit. Intentionally oversized to give it that “boyfriend” vibe, this shirt is definitely on-trend for 2020.
Made of a heavier cotton, this is a great top layer in the fall and winter, keeping you warm wherever your adventures take you – even if it’s just on the couch. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, be sure to check this one out this season!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
A necessary addition to any wardrobe, this plus-size plaid shirt from Woman Within is a little bit different than the other selections on our list.
Featuring a turtleneck design instead of a traditional collar, this is a shirt that can either stand on its own or be made into a stylish layering piece. And, for a bolder look, consider layering this with one of the other plaid shirts on this list. The patchwork style – mixing different patterns together – is definitely fashionable and on-trend so don’t be afraid to mix it up for a fashion-forward moment.
Available in stylish plaid patterns and a variety of other designs, this turtleneck is made of 100% cotton to keep you comfy and cozy all day.
Available sizes: Medium Plus – 5X
Just like the two other Goodthreads shirts on this list, this plaid shirt is a must-have this fall.
Perfect for casual outings and everyday happenings, this long sleeve shirt is intentionally oversized and made of 100% lightweight twill cotton for a comfortable fit. This shirt features buttons down the front, buttons at the cuffs, a spread collar, and a left chest pocket for some classic detailing.
Tuck it in, leave it out, or layer it under or over another shirt, the style possibilities are endless with this versatile top.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
Few brands are as synonymous with the American style as Tommy Hilfiger. Known for making some seriously great clothes with a slight prepster vibe, Tommy Hilfiger delivers with this roll-tab plaid shirt.
Available in a variety of colors, patterns, and sizes – including plus-sizes! – this shirt is made of 100% cotton, features buttons down the front along with a left chest pocket. This shirt is also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: Small – 3X