17 Best Patchwork Dresses For Fall You’ll LOVE

Step aside clean lines and classic silhouettes, patchwork is having a major moment in 2020 and we’re here for it. With its mixed fabrics, feminine florals, and effortless appeal, the modern bohemian vibe is trending way up, making patchwork dresses all the rage this fall.

If you’re thinking grandma’s creations, think again. Patchwork clothing is oh, so fashionable, and designers at all levels are either fully embracing the trend or adding in subtle touches to their latest releases.

As we look ahead to the season of spiced-lattes and pumpkin patches, we’ve put together a list of the best fall dresses owning the patchwork vibe – plus-size styles included! So, if you’re in the market to stand out this Autumn, read on.