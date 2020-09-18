17 Best Patchwork Dresses For Fall You’ll LOVE

17 Best Patchwork Dresses For Fall You’ll LOVE

Step aside clean lines and classic silhouettes, patchwork is having a major moment in 2020 and we’re here for it. With its mixed fabrics, feminine florals, and effortless appeal, the modern bohemian vibe is trending way up, making patchwork dresses all the rage this fall.

If you’re thinking grandma’s creations, think again. Patchwork clothing is oh, so fashionable, and designers at all levels are either fully embracing the trend or adding in subtle touches to their latest releases.

As we look ahead to the season of spiced-lattes and pumpkin patches, we’ve put together a list of the best fall dresses owning the patchwork vibe – plus-size styles included! So, if you’re in the market to stand out this Autumn, read on.

Not Your Grandma's Patchwork, Ladies

Patchwork clothing tends to carry a stigma with it. Mixed fabrics, florals, vintage vibes, unique sew jobs - we get it. It sounds like we're talking about grandma's latest quilting project. It's okay, you can laugh.

But, here's the thing: patchwork clothing in 2020 is modern, bohemian-centric, playful, and incredibly feminine. The fall dresses we've featured on this list are also figure-flattering for women of all shapes and sizes and complement a range of personal styles and color palettes.

Much like mom jeans and cargo pants, the patchwork style is back with some contemporary twists to make it fashionable and stylish for new generations. 

How To Wear Patchwork Dresses This Fall

The patchwork style is a bold one. Featuring a mix of many different patterns and colors, you won't need much else to make a statement.

Whether you're donning a knee-length dress or strutting around in a flowy maxi, you'll want to complete your outfit with simple, non-competing elements.

Think neutral colors, black or brown boots, pendant necklaces, clutch purses, and maybe even wide-brimmed hats if that's your vibe. Don't go crazy with the accessories, but select items that are clean and neat so that the patchwork shines through. 

Sustainability, But Make It Fashion

Fun fact: patchworking first became popular in the 1960s when designers started mixing and matching leftover scraps of fabric. They were repurposing old materials by patchworking them together. Pretty cool, huh?

While the mass-produced patchwork styles of today are more of an interpretation of that practice, sustainable fashion and ethical clothing might be the fastest growing trend amongst designers. It's not surprising, given the fashion industry's impact on the environment.

From upcycling clothes to reusing materials to growing mushrooms to make leather goods, designers are getting creative in how they approach fashion and we as consumers should be prepared for new and exciting eco-friendly looks and styles.

