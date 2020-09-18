17 Best Patchwork Dresses For Fall You’ll LOVE

Step aside clean lines and classic silhouettes, patchwork is having a major moment in 2020 and we’re here for it. With its mixed fabrics, feminine florals, and effortless appeal, the modern bohemian vibe is trending way up, making patchwork dresses all the rage this fall.
If you’re thinking grandma’s creations, think again. Patchwork clothing is oh, so fashionable, and designers at all levels are either fully embracing the trend or adding in subtle touches to their latest releases.
As we look ahead to the season of spiced-lattes and pumpkin patches, we’ve put together a list of the best fall dresses owning the patchwork vibe – plus-size styles included! So, if you’re in the market to stand out this Autumn, read on.
This fun floral number from Umgee is giving us major fall feels, ladies.
Featuring an a-line silhouette with front button closure, ruffle bell sleeves, and light rayon fabric, this dress is perfect for a romp through the pumpkin patch or a day out with friends. It’s also a dress fit for all seasons, not just fall! Wear this all year long to jazz up any seasonal look!
Available in four different patterns and colors, this dress also comes in plus sizes and is meant to fit a little bit big. With no waist-defining accessories, you’ll need to add your own, but any overside belt would pair beautifully with this dress, along with some cute block heel booties!
Available sizes: Small – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’ve never purchased one of City Chic’s dresses, you’re missing out. This brand specializes in fashionable and figure-flattering plus-size styles perfect for all occasions.
Between the complementary floral patterns and Autumn hues, this patchwork-inspired maxi dress is giving us all kinds of fall feels.
Featuring a full-length skirt, a hi-low hemline, floaty chiffon fabric, a wrap closure with an oversized tie, and bell sleeves, this dress is super feminine and fun. It also has a good amount of stretch making it comfortable enough to wear all day.
Great for parties, nights outs, and even the office, this dress is a real fashion winner.
Available sizes: 14-24; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This almost “little black dress” from Calvin Klein has the kind of vibe that works at the office as well as at the happy hour you’re headed to as soon as the clock strikes five.
Featuring a Ponte fabric, this dress has the right amount of hold and stretch to give you a comfortable, all-day fit. A more reserved take on the patchwork style, this dress is figure flattering with a belted waist and v-neck.
Available sizes: 2-16; some reviewers find that this dress fits slightly snug so please refer to the sizing chart available online to find your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note: this dress is dry clean only.
If you’re looking for a more formal look this fall, this dress from Free People is worth considering.
Featuring a touch of that patchwork style, this dress also brings in some ruffle detailing – another trendy look in 2020! With the one-shoulder neckline, the blend of two patterns – tartan plaid and feminine floral – and stylish tiered seams, this dress is incredibly fashionable and attractive.
Please note that this dress is made of 100% cotton and has no stretch. Hand-wash cold.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This patchwork dress from Velvet by Graham & Spencer is sure to be a fun and classy addition to your fall wardrobe this year.
Featuring complementary floral patterns that just scream “Autumn,” this dress works with a variety of personal styles. A midi-length dress that features a tunnel tie waist, it is meant to be somewhat drapey all over, figure-flattering, and versatile enough to be styled up or down for any occasion.
Made of 100% viscose, this dress is also dry clean only.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; this style runs small so complimentary
This figure-flattering midi dress from Verwin is perfect for a day at the office, a night on the town, or an evening of fun at a cocktail party.
Featuring the trendy patchwork style, bow collar, pull-on closure, and a huge pop of color, this is one of those fall dresses that’s a perfect transitional piece for those warmer Autumn days. Comfortable to wear and available in plus-size options, this dress is sure to freshen up your looks come October. Belt in photograph not included.
Available sizes: Medium – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A mix of different floral patterns and stripes, this deep-red patchwork dress from BGBG Max Azria has a uniquely chic look and feel.
A flared dress with an asymmetrical hemline, this look is very on-trend for 2020 but is just classic enough to work every other year as well. Sleeveless and almost full-maxi length, this dress is made of 100% polyester, has little to no stretch, and is completely machine washable for easy care and cleaning. Featuring a front bodice cutout and concealed back zipper, this dress is stylish and would look great with a cute leather jacket.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; BCBG says this runs true to size but please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This figure-flattering plus-size dress from Allegrace is a great casual look to add to your wardrobe this year.
Available in a variety of sizes and patchwork patterns, this long sleeve and maxi-length dress is a fantastic transitional piece for some of those warmer Autumn days.
Featuring stripes and floral patterns and pockets (yes!), this dress is made of a soft fiber blend for a comfortable and stylish fall look that can be dressed up or down.
While not over-the-top with the patchwork detailing, this dress has just enough of that ever so trendy vibe to warrant it a place on this list. And, the reviews don’t lie – women love it!
Available sizes: 1X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This patchwork dress from Alice + Olivia is what fall dreams are made of. Feminine and romantic, this dress mixes different floral patterns to perfection.
Made of 100% polyester, this midi-length dress features an a-line silhouette, a removable self-tie belt, and buttons down the front of the dress. It’s also fully lined. The slightly ballooned sleeves add a touch of whimsy and additional fun to this already exciting dress. The only downside is that sizes are limited and it’s dry clean only.
Available sizes: 0-8; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This patchwork dress from Calvin Klein features floral and tartan plaid designs, a classic and trendy combination that’s also completely feminine.
Made of 100% polyester, this dress features a waist-defining belt for a figure-flattering look, a v-neck, and a zipper closure down the back. Just like the other Clavlin Klein dress on this list, this a style made for the office. However, you could even pair this with a killer leather jacket and black booties for a night out.
Available sizes: 2-16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This patchwork-inspired dress from Milumia is a great transitional piece this fall for those warmer Autumn days. It’s even light enough and comfortable enough to wear during the spring and summer months, too.
With a natural bohemian vibe that will have you feeling casual and cool, this dress features a deep v-neck, elastic waist, self-tie belt, and batwing styled sleeves that give you the appearance of coverage but are nice and flowy.
This dress is meant to be loose-fitting and pairs beautifully with heels or cage booties.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Boho hippie is on point with this show-stopping patchwork print dress.
Featuring a deep v-neck, tie front, and an incredibly flowy fit, this is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, as a dress or as a tunic. While it’s meant to have an oversized fit – that boho style! – think about cinching the waist with a leather belt and throwing on some knee-high boots for a look fit for fall.
Available in a variety of patchwork prints and sizes – including plus sizes! – this dress will have everyone asking you “where did you get that?”
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Roaman’s is known for making fashionable and trendy plus-size clothing and this multi-patchwork dress definitely hits the mark.
Featuring feminine floral patchwork detailing, this dress is stylish, of-the-moment, and comfortable to wear. One of those dresses that’s perfect for the office or for a night out, this dress features bell sleeves and a necktie. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
While this dress lacks a waist-defining belt, think about adding your own to accentuate your best assets.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 18 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Desigual is a designer known for its bold colors, intense prints, and patchwork designs. Ever the fashion-forward shop, they deliver with this patchwork dress perfect for fall.
Featuring two different plaid themes sewn together with the ever so trendy raw hem, this dress is a little edgier and youthful than some of the other options on our list, but its playfulness speaks to us. The flowy fit and shorter hemline makes this an easy dress to pair with leggings/tights, some block heel booties, and a belt to cinch the waist.
Regardless of how you choose to style this garment, you’re sure to be the epitome of style.
Available sizes: 36-46; while these sizes are typically plus-size with most designers, they are not with Desigual. Please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This patchwork maxi-dress from Milumia might have some summer vibes, but it’s a versatile transitional piece that works great on those warmer Autumn days, too.
With a vintage print, tie waist, flowy fit, and off the shoulder style, this dress is great for parties, vacations, mimosa brunches, wine tastings with the girls, or anything else you’ve got planned.
Please note that the print design on each one of these dresses varies slightly, so your dress may not be exactly how it’s pictured online. This dress is also hand-wash and hang-dry only.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
With patchwork styling at the hem and wrists, this cowl neck mini tunic sweater dress from Alaster Queen just screams fall. Maybe it’s the plaid or the always stylish elbow patches, but this dress feels fit for the pumpkin patch.
Easy to pair with boots – tall or ankle – leggings, and tights, this dress also makes for a perfect work ensemble this Autumn. It’s also available in a variety of plaid colors!
Made of warm flannel, this dress will also keep you nice and cozy on those colder days.
Please note that this a hand-wash and hang-dry only garment.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This plus-size dress from Woman Within might not have the patchwork vibe from head to toe but its subtle nod to that style is well done.
Woman Within is known for producing quality plus-size clothing that’s comfortable and of-the-moment. This dress is no exception.
Figure flattering with an a-line silhouette, this dress features 3/4 length sleeves, split neck, elastic cuffs, and an elastic waist for an easy and comfortable fit.
Measuring in at 40″ in length, it falls right at the knee on most women and is a great transitional piece from summer to fall. It’s also machine washable for easy cleaning and care.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 28 Plus; please refer to the sizing chart online for your perfect fit before purchasing.