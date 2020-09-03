15 Best Plus Size Trenchcoats You’ll LOVE

Sweater weather is just around the corner, ladies. Pumpkin patches, spiced lattes, Autumn leaves, and, of course, those perfect layered looks. Nothing truly screams “October,” or completes your fall ensembles, quite like the always fashionable trenchcoat.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect plus-size trenchcoat that’s both stylish and functional, read on. We’ve carefully browsed through hundreds of styles and worked our way through the latest releases to narrow our list to the best plus-size coats out there. And, you know what’s great about trenchcoats? They are a fantastic year-round, works with every outfit and occasion, kind of addition to your wardrobe. Every gal needs one!

With weather-resistant options, figure-flattering silhouettes, and styles that seamlessly take you from the office to a night on the town, this list has something for everyone.