18 Best Women’s Sherpa Coats You’ll LOVE

Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, sherpa coats are not only the perfect top layer for fall and winter, but they make one stylish addition to any gal’s wardrobe. A serious fashion must-have, sherpa coats and jackets are always on-trend and might be as timeless as the trench coat, too.

Our list of the best 18 sherpa coats features a wide variety of styles. From sherpa-lined jackets to show-stopping pieces to the classically tailored and even to sherpa jackets in fun-for-fall patterns – there’s something on here for everyone. We’ve even featured some of the best plus-size looks, too.

So, whether you’re looking for something classic, something fresh, or something bold to rock this season, we’ve got you covered with these seriously fashionable and cozy cute styles.