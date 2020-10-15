18 Best Women’s Sherpa Coats You’ll LOVE

18 Best Women’s Sherpa Coats You’ll LOVE

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, sherpa coats are not only the perfect top layer for fall and winter, but they make one stylish addition to any gal’s wardrobe. A serious fashion must-have, sherpa coats and jackets are always on-trend and might be as timeless as the trench coat, too.

Our list of the best 18 sherpa coats features a wide variety of styles. From sherpa-lined jackets to show-stopping pieces to the classically tailored and even to sherpa jackets in fun-for-fall patterns – there’s something on here for everyone. We’ve even featured some of the best plus-size looks, too.

So, whether you’re looking for something classic, something fresh, or something bold to rock this season, we’ve got you covered with these seriously fashionable and cozy cute styles.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
18 Listed Items

Sherpa vs. Shearling

If you're sold on the idea of being cute and cozy this season but are left wondering what sherpa material really is, you're not alone. Between sherpa and shearling, it can get confusing. 

Well, have no fear! We're here to break it down for you:

Sherpa - a fabric made from polyester, acrylic, or cotton. Often called faux-shearling, it mimics the bumpy texture of sheep's wool. Used to line coats and other clothing, many of today's trendiest styles feature sherpa-all-over looks. Made to be comfortable and cozy, sherpa coats and sherpa-lined jackets are incredibly effective at keeping you warm.

Shearling - unlike sherpa, this is the real deal, made from actual sheep's wool - or sheepskin - material. It's usually a lot more expensive, but the clothing is high-quality. This style has been around for centuries but found modern popularity during World War II as American fighter pilots made shearling-lined jackets trendy.

Sherpa Jackets: Borrowed From The Boys

Much like the trench coat, the sherpa/shearling look is borrowed from the boys, too.

First gaining popularity as a lining for bomber jackets worn by American aviators, it didn't take long for this trendy and super comfortable fabric to pop up elsewhere.

Marlon Brando, James Dean and Robert Redford all donned the look in popular film roles, and some of today's biggest names have all rocked the style in recent years.

Some of today's biggest clothing manufacturers have made the style accessible - and cost-effective - to everyone, including Levi's who started lining their denim jackets with sherpa back in the 90s.

And, just because the sherpa/shearling style was originally designed for men, doesn't mean it's only for men. Designers at all levels have made the style much more feminine, as evidenced by the looks featured on our list. 

So, whether you're new to sherpa coats or just looking for your next great wardrobe staple, there's a style for everyone.

Winter Is Coming

We hate to get all dramatic and Stark-like, but winter will be here before we know it. Best to be prepared and stock up on all the best coats, cold-weather accessories, and styles early so that you can rock the most fashionable looks all season long.

And, while sherpa coats are a favorite this time of year for their cozy-cute factor, there are some other seriously awesome weather-ready and trending styles to peruse while you're at it.

Take a look at the links below.

See Also:

Best Cape Coats

Best Wrap Coats

Best Plaid Shirts For Women

Best Plus-Size Sweaters

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , ,