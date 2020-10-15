18 Best Women’s Sherpa Coats You’ll LOVE

Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, sherpa coats are not only the perfect top layer for fall and winter, but they make one stylish addition to any gal’s wardrobe. A serious fashion must-have, sherpa coats and jackets are always on-trend and might be as timeless as the trench coat, too.
Our list of the best 18 sherpa coats features a wide variety of styles. From sherpa-lined jackets to show-stopping pieces to the classically tailored and even to sherpa jackets in fun-for-fall patterns – there’s something on here for everyone. We’ve even featured some of the best plus-size looks, too.
So, whether you’re looking for something classic, something fresh, or something bold to rock this season, we’ve got you covered with these seriously fashionable and cozy cute styles.
Our Review
Button up this fall and winter with this super stylish and cute sherpa coat from Calvin Klein.
Available in a gorgeous “spice” color, this coat can be dressed up or down as it blends sophistication with a “wear with everything” attitude. Made of 100% polyester, this faux-shearling coat features a fun play on the peacoat silhouette, with a double-breasted button detailing down the front. This coat even features functional side pockets that lay flat as to not add any bulk to your frame.
Ideal for those crisp fall days and the cold winter nights.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sherpa coat from Orolay just dropped, ladies! And, we have to say, it’s a stylish update to their best selling down coat.
Already selling like hotcakes, this coat features faux-sherpa detailing down the front and back. Made with duck down and duck feathers, this coat is incredibly warm and cozy. Fashionable, windproof, and water-resistant, this coat is the serious must-have fashion moment of the season.
And, as cute as this coat is, it’s also completely functional, too. With six big pockets for storing your things, this is a great bop-around-town with all the essentials look. There’s also a hood, side zips for a versatile silhouette, and it’s available in six colors.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sherpa coat from French Connection marries sophistication with a trendy style perfect for those crisp fall and winter days.
Featuring faux-shearling all-over, this midi coat falls mid-thigh for a full-coverage look that also makes for a versatile and fun top layer. Available in five solid colors including beige, black, cognac, wine (pictured), and dusty pink, there’s a look for everyone and every outfit.
Meant to be worn open front, this coat also features button closures and side pockets for an extra cozy feel.
Bonus: it’s machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’ve featured a few sherpa coats from Levi’s on our list, but this one is seriously stylish.
Made of heavyweight material and featuring a faux-fur/sherpa lining, this parka is warm and oh, so cozy. Perfect for those winter nights.
Featuring a front zipper with snaps, two spacious patch pockets, adjustable drawstrings at the waist for a figure-flattering look, and a hood, this coat has all the bells and whistles you’re looking for in a stylish top layer. It’s also water-resistant and available in six colors.
Bonus: it’s machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Simple yet stylish, this faux-sherpa coat from Dokotoo is a best seller for a reason.
Comfortable to wear and available in nineteen different colors and patterns – yes! nineteen! – there’s a style for everyone. Featuring a hood, pockets, an open-front, draped neckline, and an overall relaxed fit, this coat is sure to keep you warm this season. Just keep in mind that there is no traditional closure. Depending on what you’re layering underneath, you may be able to secure this shut with a chunky, oversized belt.
This is a hand-wash or a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for the sherpa-all-over look, this isn’t it, however, this removable sherpa collared coat from Levi’s is bringing some serious style to the party this fall and winter.
Available in nine different colors and patterns, this coat blends together a few different looks perfect for the season: plaids, sherpa, and casually cool. Features a button closure, functional side pockets, and a wool-blend material, this one will keep you warm as you brave the elements.
Bonus: it’s machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
As a super fun and stylish take on the sherpa coat, this Ikat-patterned version from Torrid has got some major fall and winter vibes going on.
Made of a sherpa knit fabric, the coat features a notch collar, button front, and side pockets. War, cozy and incredibly soft, thi is a great top layer, this coat is a fashion moment waiting to happen.
Care: Machine wash cold, dry low.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sherpa jacket from Levi’s is available in a range of sizes – including plus sizes – in addition to six totally fun and cute colors and patterns, including the always fun-for-fall buffalo plaid.
Intentionally oversized for layering, this jacket almost looks like a shirt, with the way it’s styled with two chest flap pockets. Also featuring a functional side pocket and sharp all-over, this will definitely keep you warm this fall and winter.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This polar-lined sherpa jacket from Amazon Essentials is seriously stylish ladies.
Featuring a simple yet fashionable design, this jacket is the perfect top layer for those fall and winter looks. Available in six solid colors including black, off-white, tan (pictured), medium-grey, burgundy, and navy, there’s something for everyone. And, at such a great price, it’s okay to stock up on a few of these cuties.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Available in six different colors and patterns, this sherpa coat from Jessica Simpson is oh, so dreamy and cozy cute.
Made of 100% polyester, this coat delivers some serious style with this sherpa all-over look, perfect for those crisp fall days and cold winter nights. Featuring a button closure at the front and sleek side pockets, this coat has both a sophisticated and casual vibe. A great top layer for any outfit this season, this is a good one, ladies.
Bonus: it’s machine washable!
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sherpa-lined jacket from Columbia Sportswear might not scream “sherpa,” but’s a cute and stylish top layer for fall.
Featuring water-repellent fabric and Columbia’s unique sherpa insulated lining, this coat will keep you cozy and warm while you’re out and about this season. Made with an ultra-plush sherpa pile, the inner lining and insulation of this jacket add to the overall comfort and style.
Equipped with loads of pockets, a hood, zipper closure, drawstring detailing, loads of sizes – including plus sizes! – and eight different colors, this is one jacket not to be missed.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made of 100% Cotton, this sherpa-lined jacket from Dickies has a bit of an industrial look, and we have to say, we dig it.
This “chore coat” is cute, made of durable material, and features a soft and cozy sherpa lining. The perfect top layer for those cold days when you’re out and about – choring it up or not. Featuring exterior and interior pockets, hidden zipper and snaps, this is a great coat for this time of year. It’s also machine washable!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A great layering piece for fall and winter, this oversized-all-over, sherpa-all-over bomber jacket from Levi’s is giving us major feels, ladies.
Soft, cozy, and available in seven colors and patterns including baby pink, cinnamon (pictured), two different leopard prints, black, navy, and red, this coat features two large front pockets, perfect for storing phones, keys, and everything else. There’s even some elasticity in the waist for added comfort.
Definitely a wear every day and with everything kind of sharp coat. It’s also machine washable.
Available size: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Talk about a sherpa-lined jacket with some serious style! This coat from Cole Haan is seriously sophisticated. Easy to dress up or down, this coat features a unique quilted/woven pattern, warm sherpa lining all throughout the body and hood, and drawcords at the waist for an adjustable fit.
Available in black and cashew (pictured), this coat also features cool flap pockets with gold zippers for a pop of fun.
Measuring in at 36″ long, this coat hits mid-thigh on most women for a flattering and full-coverage look.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Much like the other Dickies chore jacket on our list, this one durable and cute “work jacket.”
Made of 100% Cotton, this sherpa-lined style is available in the always fun-for-fall buffalo plaid pattern, and we love that.
Featuring a durable material and a soft and cozy sherpa lining, this jacket makes for the perfect top layer this season – whether you’ve got chores to do or not. Featuring exterior and interior pockets, hidden zipper and snaps, this is a great coat for this time of year. It’s also machine washable!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This might be similar to the other Orolay coat on our list, but this one’s the original and offers a more subtle sherpa look.
A favorite and bestseller, it’s lined with sherpa, and features a hood, ribbed knit cuffs, special size zippers, and six – yes six! – functional pockets. Definitely a coat for someone on the move who needs secure places to store their things.
Comfortable to wear, this coat is made of high-density, water-resistant, and windproof fabric, protecting you from the elements when the weather turns.
Available in 13 different colors and patterns, this coat is also machine washable.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We absolutely love bomber jackets. A throwback classic with timeless appeal, bomber jackets are just plain cool, and this sherpa-lined jacket from Levi’s is giving us major feels.
Available in three colors, including a black faux-leather version, this jacket features bonded faux-suede and cream sherpa lining for a super soft and super comfortable fashion statement.
With a dramatic sherpa collar, two lower front flap pockets with snap closures, and rib knitting at the cuffs and hem, this jacket wins in the style department.
It’s also machine washable!
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that bomber jackets are meant to be worn snug.
Okay, full disclosure, this is a vest. But, it’s incredibly cute and a perfect sherpa layering piece for fall and winter. It’s even available in plus sizes.
Available in soft cream with rose foil detailing – how cool! – this vest from American Vintage Blues features some sherpa panels at the front for a super cozy look and feel. Styled with a wide shawl collar and an open front design, think about pairing this with a cream or black sweater, jeans, and fun block heel booties.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.