15 Best Bandeau Jumpsuits You’ll LOVE (Updated!)

Dresses aren’t the only option when you want to look chic, elegant, and completely gorgeous. Sometimes, spicing up your wardrobe with a trendy show-stopper is just the thing to make a big impact. That’s why a bandeau jumpsuit is a great fashionable go-to.
Featuring fun silhouettes in a range of styles, bandeau jumpsuits are comfortable instant-outfits that are just as perfect for casual afternoons as they are for nights out, weddings, bachelorette parties, and more. This strapless jumpsuit style is always on-trend, figure-flattering, and favored for showing just enough skin without overdoing it. For all the best styles currently available, take a look below.
Looking for a show-stopping jumpsuit to rock this season? Be sure to check out this fun animal print outfit from Peixoto. Featuring an all-over gorgeous leopard print, this lightweight bandeau jumpsuit is seriously cool for summer. Perfect to dress up or down, this dress features a smocked elastic bodice and tassel trim at the ankle. Made of 98% polyester and 2% elastane, please note that this is a hand-wash only garment and that most of the stretching in the fabric is around the chest.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Are you going on a warm-weather vacation soon? This jumpsuit is the perfect piece to pack along with you for easy wear. It has tons of awesome reviews since it works well with most body types. It’s extremely comfortable while also appearing dressed up and packs well. It’s really affordable, making it one of those pieces you might want to snag in a few colors.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Leave it to Kendall & Kylie to give a fun twist to an already fun silhouette. This vegan leather jumpsuit offers a fashionable edge and look to any night out on the town. Available in black and brown, as well as a range of sizes – including plus sizes – there’s a jumpsuit for everyone. Made of 60% polyurethane and 40% polyester, this is a dry clean only garment. Featuring a pull-on closure, we think you’ll love dressing up this style for any number of special occasions or “just because” days.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Simple and timeless, this sleek jumpsuit is a winner. Wear it under a jacket with casual accessories for a less formal experience or with some of your favorite dressy jewelry and heels for an elegant affair. If you’re on the shorter side, you might need to give the wide legs a small hem for the perfect length. It can be washed in the machine and dried along with all of your other clothing, a definite bonus.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
With a high-waisted silhouette, this is the most flattering jumpsuit option for those who want a beautiful and elegant look that’s not a dress. The solid-colored jumpsuit is simple at first glance but is made special with the wide leg, off-shoulder lace, and gorgeous comfortable fabric. The jumpsuit is available in a variety of sizes.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This jumpsuit is perfect for any occasion you have coming up. Whether it’s a daytime shower or brunch or an evening event, this is one of those outfits you will find yourself wearing time and time again. It’s a great investment piece, available in a few gorgeous solid colors. The tie at the waist is the perfect detail to keep the jumpsuit from being overly simple.
Available sizes: 0-14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This stretchy jumpsuit from Romwe is seriously chic, ladies. Available in six colors including black, this pull-on bandeau jumpsuit features a zip-closure down the back, a sweetheart neckline, and slim legs for an overall elegant look. Perfectly for parties, weddings, and bachelorette parties, this instant outfit is perfect to accessories with pops of color, gold, silver, and any other fun embellishments. Something to consider when looking at this outfit is the material. Romwe mentions that this material has a lot of give to it, with some reviewers commenting that it runs big.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you like the idea if an off-shoulder or bandeau jumpsuit, but need a little more support, this is a wonderful compromise. The straps ensure that you’re not having to hike up the jumpsuit all night long, but still gives you the sexy silhouette of a bandeau style for the best of both worlds. The beautiful design is elegant and timeless and should be worn with a strappy black heel.
Available sizes: 8-16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
City Chic’s chic black jumpsuit is the perfect number to rock this summer. Designed to elongate your look, this slimming, cool, and comfortable-to-wear style features a shirred bodice and a pull-on closure. A look that’s always in style, this lightweight jumpsuit offers a relaxed fit, is made of 100% viscose, is easy to style up or dress down, and is hand-wash only.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Brides will love wearing this bandeau jumpsuit to events like their shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, and on their honeymoon. It’s a great effortlessly elegant choice that’s a bit different from your standard white bridal dress. The spandex included in the fabric allows for a nice stretch. If you’re not a fan of the white or have this style in mind for another event, the jumpsuit is also available in a deep red.
Available sizes: 0-10; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This casual jumpsuit is the perfect nautical option for your next summer gathering, whether it be at the beach, a pool party, an elegant garden dinner – the options are truly endless. The vertical stripes are very slimming, making this a wonderful option for many shapes and sizes. The pockets and tie at the waistline are two other great features that most women love for comfort and a flattering fit.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Featuring a dramatic split leg, this plus-size bandeau jumpsuit from City Chic is completely elegant and perfect for special occasions – weddings, bachelorette parties, date night, girls night, you name it. Made from 96% polyester and 4% elastane, this lined garment (the lining also features stretch!) is hand-wash only, comes in black, and features a fitted semi peplum waist for a figure-flattering look. Known for creating gorgeous plus-size attire, City Chic blends classic fashion with trendy touches for a look we know you’ll love.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large, please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This jumpsuit is perfect for the holidays, wearing to weddings, and can easily from day to night. The small amount of spandex gives this some stretch for a wonderfully flattering fit that works well for many body types. The navy gives the color a bit of depth that a typical black jumpsuit might lack.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This bandeau jumpsuit from Susana Monaco is seriously fun for summer, ladies. Made of 85% Nylon and 14% Lycra Spandex, this cropped strapless number features wide legs, a figure-flattering silhouette, and an easy pull-on closure. Available in both black and white, this machine-washable instant outfit is light and perfect to dress up or style down. Please note that some reviewers reported that it runs slightly large.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
City Chic makes incredible of-the-moment plus size styles, and this bandeau jumpsuit is certainly one of them. Available in a gorgeous Aztec print, this outfit will help you spring into style this season as it’s easy to style up or dress down. Featuring a shirred bodice, relaxed fit, and strapless neckline, this garment is made of 100% viscose, is lightweight, and is hand wash only.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.