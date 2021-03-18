15 Best Bandeau Jumpsuits You’ll LOVE (Updated!)

Dresses aren’t the only option when you want to look chic, elegant, and completely gorgeous. Sometimes, spicing up your wardrobe with a trendy show-stopper is just the thing to make a big impact. That’s why a bandeau jumpsuit is a great fashionable go-to.

Featuring fun silhouettes in a range of styles, bandeau jumpsuits are comfortable instant-outfits that are just as perfect for casual afternoons as they are for nights out, weddings, bachelorette parties, and more. This strapless jumpsuit style is always on-trend, figure-flattering, and favored for showing just enough skin without overdoing it. For all the best styles currently available, take a look below.

Planes To Runways, Jumpsuit Style Through The Years

Like many fashion statements, the jumpsuit has a storied background. Introduced in 1919 as a functional outfit for parachuters to wear as they jumped from high above - hence the name - this garment was transformed in the 1930s as a fashionable instant outfit for women. Variations of the classic silhouette started to rise in popularity during the 1940s as boiler suits, coveralls, and utilitarian-inspired versions were made famous by Rosie the Riveter. First pictured in Vogue in 1964, the jumpsuit went on to dominate the 1960s and 1970s as a fashionable choice for both men and women. Now considered a fashion must-have, jumpsuits are easy to wear and accessorize and are perfect for all seasons and occasions.

What Is A Bandeau Jumpsuit?

Jumpsuits come in many different styles and silhouettes. One look at our list and you'll see that even in the bandeau segment there are variations and options for women of all shapes and sizes. But, if you're wondering what exactly a bandeau jumpsuit really is, we've got you covered. Best described as a strapless jumpsuit, the bandeau style features a simple stretch of fabric over the bodice and long pant legs that commonly feature a slim ankle or flared one.  Trendy and often stretchy, these jumpsuits are some of the more elegant and party-ready options available today.

The bandeau style is actually having quite a moment, as many women are jumping on the bandeau bra and bandeau top train. Similar to crop tops, these garments are comprised of a single piece of fabric and lack straps and clasps. Comfortable, easy to throw on, and fun to wear under a blazer, there's a reason the bandeau style is popular right now.

Which Bandeau Jumpsuit Is Best For You?

Need a strapless jumpsuit for a special occasion? They're an awesome alternative to a dress when you prefer to have a bit more coverage for your legs. Don't worry about lacking femininity as jumpsuits offer the perfect balance of sexy and sophistication.

The Best Going Out Jumpsuit

Are you looking for something to wear for your next night out with friends? Bandeau jumpsuits are the perfect elegant silhouette for fancy restaurants, clubs, and bachelorette party events. For an evening look, we recommend sticking to a solid color like black or navy. Dress up this affordable going out jumpsuit with your favorite heels and statement earrings. 

The Best Wide Leg Jumpsuit 

Wide leg jumpsuits are very trendy right now - a bit of an ode to the '70s. They add a little fun and pizzaz to an otherwise elegant and streamlined look and tend to be very figure-flattering. This wide-leg jumpsuit is the perfect option for your next special event with a versatile design that can be dressed up or down. 

The Best White Jumpsuit 

Instead of a dress, brides might want to consider a white jumpsuit for their bachelorette party, wedding shower, or rehearsal dinner. Opt for a white jumpsuit like this one that has some stunning visual details.

