13 Best Women’s Boiler Suits You’ll LOVE

With an effortless throw-on-and-go appeal, the boiler suit style is once again popular. A boiler suit, just like the equally effortless nap dress, is the perfect look to rock this season as we’re all trying to remain casual yet cute no matter the social or non-social setting.
A great transitional piece for spring and fall, boiler suits blend feminine touches with a utilitarian and workwear vibe. Part of the “easy fashion” movement, this “instant outfit” is similar to jumpsuits but offers a less form-fitting silhouette. A versatile addition to anyone’s wardrobe, this look can be styled up with heels and booties, dressed down with sneakers, layered with t-shirts, and accessorized with belts, scarves, and jewelry. For all the best women’s boiler suit styles to wear this year, read on.
Khloe Kardashian’s fashion label, Good American, delivers with this cute update to an all-American classic. This boiler suit for women is available in olive green and offers a few feminine twists for a figure-flattering look. Unlike many of the styles on our list, this garment is made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, ensuring there’s enough stretch for a more comfortable and forgiving look. Featuring a collared neckline and snap placket, long sleeves with snap cuffs, and an optional self-belt that helps define the waist, this is a fun one. A pair of sneakers or flat leather sandals would look great with this utilitarian style. Bonus: it’s available in plus sizes.
Talk about a fun look for spring! This linen blend boiler suit for women from Lucky Brand is sure to have you feeling cool and comfortable this year. Available in both a light blue and olive green, this style features exaggerated front pockets, stylish buttons around the waist and sleeve cuffs, a zipper closure down the front, a wide-leg, and a non-form-fitting silhouette. Made with 60% cotton and 40% linen, it’s light and breezy and a great throw-on-and-go look to rock this season.
Offering a cleaner look with more refined lines, this boiler suit from AG Adriano Goldschmied is a show-stopper in the making. The perfect look to dress up with some heels or block heel booties, this instant-outfit features a simple zip closure down the front, hidden side pockets as well pockets that lay flat over the chest. Available in a color called “sulfur black,” and made of 100% cotton, this modern update to a classic style offers a relaxed feminine silhouette and even has a bit of stretch around the waist. It’s also machine washable.
While this jumpsuit from find. definitely has more of an “inspired-by” look, it does a beautiful job of blending utilitarian features with sophisticated feminine touches for a modern style worth wearing. Available in army green and dark denim, this gorgeous boiler suit features clean lines, a zipper closure down the front, exaggerated side pockets, and a self-tie belt for a waist-defining look. Available in a range of sizes, including a limited number of plus sizes, this is a fun one to rock this spring and fall. Easy to style up or dress down, everyone will want to know, “where did you get that?”
Available in four cool styles and colors, including this gorgeous dark denim, this boiler suit from Lee Vintage Modern is giving us some major Rosie the Riveter vibes. This one-and-done silhouette is fitted yet still comfortable as it’s crafted from premium 100% cotton. While there’s little to no stretch, this women’s boiler suit does run a large, per several reviews.
Featuring the classic utilitarian vibe synonymous with this style, Lee Vintage Modern’s interpretation offers long sleeves and a straight leg. Perfect to dress up or style down, this is a fun one to wear this spring.
If you’re looking for a traditional boiler suit style, take a look at this option from Dickies. Made of 100% cotton, this twill material is available in four colors, and is soft enough for all-day comfort, yet strong enough for hard work. While there’s no stretch in the fabric, there is elastic in the cinched waistband, and the box pleat at the back lets you twist and turn throughout the day. With two pockets over the chest, two hip pockets, and two back pockets, you’ll have more than enough storage space for the essentials. Offering more of a casual, dressed-down vibe, this is great for layering over t-shirts and pairing with tennis shoes. It’s also machine washable.
If you feel like rocking two bold looks this year, this is the instant outfit for you. Made of 100% cotton, One Teaspoon’s fun update features a gorgeous camo print, fold-over collar, snap placket, side pockets, chest pockets with flaps, and long sleeves with shoulder epaulets. This utilitarian-style boiler suit has a slouchy silhouette for an uber-comfortable fit, too. So, while there’s no stretch in the fabric itself, the design of the suit helps offset that. Machine wash cold and hang dry.
Talk about a fun pop of color for spring and summer! MOTHER’s boiler suit for women is an inspired look that blends a traditional style with feminine touches for a more figure-flattering look. Made of 94% cotton, 4% polyester, and 2% elastane, this outfit is structured yet comfortable to wear. Featuring a collared neckline with notched lapels, and a covered zip placket with a snap at the chest, this utilitarian-inspired look also features flap pockets over the chest and functional side pockets. Machine wash cold.
Blending together feminine touches with industrial features, this women’s boiler suit from Lucky Brand is seriously stylish. Made of 100% cotton, this style features a figure-flattering adjustable belt at the waist, gold zippers down the front and over the chest pockets, and exaggerated front pockets. Available in muted black, this instant outfit is completely stylish with wide legs that can be cuffed for a more casual look. A great look to wear this spring and fall, this option easily pairs well with sneakers and heels. It’s also machine washable.
While short sleeves are definitely a modern update to the boiler suit look, this style from Free People is too cute not to include. Available in cream with a paint splatter design, this option definitely blends “workwear” with “fashion” for something fun to rock this spring and summer. Made of 100% cotton, there’s no stretch in this denim fabric, however, there’s covered elastic at the waist for a little give. Featuring a button placket down the front and six functional pockets, this definitely has an authentic “off-duty” look that pairs perfectly with white sneakers. Machine wash cold.
Made of 100% cotton, this boiler suit for women from American Apparel is available in both olive green and a deep navy blue. Featuring a button closure down the front, side pockets, chest pockets, and a more structured and slim fit, this option is definitely inspired by that classic “workwear” style, but is still completely fun to wear. We consider this look more casual and traditional than some of the others on our list, making it the perfect outfit for days spent running errands. For best care, this garment is machine washable and okay to tumble dry on low.
This stylish update from Joe’s Jeans is a real winner. Made of 100% lyocell, this mid-weight non-stretch fabric has a gorgeous slinky twill appearance. Featuring a collared neckline and snap placket, long sleeves with snap cuffs, flap breast detailing, patch hip pockets, and back pockets, this garment blends function with fashion for an instant outfit to rock this season. The star in our book is the optional self-tie belt, as it lends a feminine silhouette to an otherwise industrial look. Available in black, this is easy to style up or dress down. Machine wash cold is recommended, and while no drying information is listed, it’s best to hang dry.
Much like the other Dickies suit on our list, this one is intended for labor, too. Made of 65% polyester and 35% cotton, this machine-washable outfit features Temp-IG, intelligent cooling in the fabric for advanced temperature control. This style also features flex technology and elastic along the waist for an uber-comfortable fit you can wear all day. It’s also available in plus sizes.
