21 Best Trucker Hats for Men: The Ultimate List

If you’re new to the world of trucker hats for men, you should know right off the top: they’re a really cool look. From actors to musicians to regular Joes these hats are extremely popular and stand the test of time. While this list is a list for men’s trucker hats, women can also rock these incredibly cool hats.
This is a super popular hat – it’s got a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. Lindo is a Pacific Northwest company and the founder, Rod Linder, says he created his line of hats because he couldn’t find anything of the quality he was looking for.
One of the interesting things about this hat is that it doesn’t feature company branding (by design). It’s a black front with a white mesh back. The crown features a stylized mountain range with an embroidered evergreen tree in the foreground.
It’s got the plastic adjustable snapback and a curved bill that can be shaped. They’ve got 17 different styles, a lot of them very colorful.
This hat is from the same company that makes the “Make America Great Again” cap that President Donald Trump made famous during his campaign. Army Crew has a wide variety of mesh trucker hats available, this one is the USA American Flag Patch Snapback.
It does have the adjustable closure and the bill is shapable. It’s 65 percent cotton, 35 percent poly.
Very popular, the hat has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. If you take a moment to read the reviews, you’ll find some interesting and, sometimes, very funny comments. One reviewer says “Be a rebel and wear it backwards so the flag is strongly flying behind you as you ride into battle.” Easy, turbo.
This is where cheap trucker hat meets U.S. space agency. It’s a great price that doesn’t allow us to describe the money you’ll spend as “out of this world,” but that’s cool because this is a simple, cool hat.
It features the official NASA logo — red lettering on a white patch — on the all-blue crown. The hat comes in 35/65 cotton/poly. It’s got the adjustable snapback closure and the bill is pre-shaped but is stiff. The hat is available in four different color combos.
It’s got nearly 200 reviews, with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “So I got this hat. And my wife saw it. And do you know what she said? She said, ‘Boy, what is that thing on your head?’ And I said ‘A hat.’ She said ‘Wow.’ I said ‘Thanks,’ and now she’s pregnant.” Proving that there is a magical quality to trucker hats for men.
From the venerable and on-trend work-wear company, Carhartt, this one features the iconic Carhartt logo on the crown, and the company name on the back. The front part of the cap is 100 percent cotton while the mesh portion of this trucker is 100 percent poly.
It has the adjustable snap back closure. An added bonus with this cap is that the sweatband is moisture wicking, which will come in handy should you actually be doing some work in this hat, rather than just looking chill.
It gets a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average, with more than 375 reviews. It’s shown in black, but a handful of reviewers say it’s more a dark grey. This particular hat is available in six different colors.
Carhartt makes a wide variety of hats, some that would fit the definition of trucker hats for men, others not so much.
Given the fact that this is a surfer hat, it just squeaks its way into the trucker hats for men category. The hat does, though, feature the classic mesh trucker hats construction.
The bill is flat and the logo is decidedly non-trucker. It says “Koloa Surf Company” and features a stylized wave. It is super popular with customers, with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average and more than 340 reviews.
It does have the 5-panel cotton/poly construction with Buckram front lining and a quilted comfort sweatband. Snapback closure and eight rows of stitching on that flat bill.
Shown in black, it’s available in 15 different colors/styles.
Another hat from the skater-surfer gene pool. RVCA — which is pronounced “Roo-kah” — was founded by a surfer dude in Hawaii in 2001. The international surfer company, Billabong, bought RVCA in 2010.
As for the hat, it’s very popular, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. 50 percent acrylic, 40 percent nylon and 10 percent wool. The bill is flat, but one reviewer says it can be shaped. RVCA makes a ton of hats, so you will find your vibe.
The vibe with all things RVCA is laid back and welcoming. Check out the video below to get a good feel for the brand and what they stand for.
Not a lot of trucker hats for men come with a flat bill, but if that’s your gig, this is your hat.
Decky’s camo pattern hat is 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly and it features the adjustable snapback closure. It’s a constructed hat, so the crown stands up tall and proud.
Available in five different colors. Check out all the different styles by Decky.
As you’d expect from Under Armour, this trucker hat has some technical aspects that set it up to be one of the more comfortable trucker hats for men. It’s got UA’s “HeatGear” sweatband that is designed to wick away sweat and keep your dome cool and dry.
Of course, it also has the mesh side and back for great ventilation. It’s 100 percent poly and does have the adjustable snapback closure. This hat, which is available in three different colors, features a pre-formed curved bill and structured front panels that give it a slightly higher crown. The embroidered UA logo is on the lower left portion of the crown.
Oakley is a big name in the men’s fashion game and while this hat is listed as a men’s trucker hat, it can be worn by men and women alike. The hat may seem basic at first glance but the offset colors and cool design are what make this hat super cool. There are 6 color combinations to choose from and all of them are hats that you can wear anywhere. Just pop this bad boy on and head out for the day. If you are a hat wearer regularly than you are going to love adding one or two of these to your collection.
We do not disagree with the name of this hat. It’s not a lot of mesh trucker hats that feature Sasquatch on the crown with the word “Oddball” as the headline. The patch shows His Mysterious Badness in silhouette against a full moon, scampering through a clearing between the trees. Such a cute creature.
The hat features the adjustable snapback closure and the bill is pre-formed. Shown in black, the hat is also available in charcoal. Whatever color you choose, just tell those who will be complimenting the new lid that you have, in fact, seen Squatch in person.
Heck yeah! Why should Maverick get all the publicity? Goose, after all, told Mav where to go. With this lid, you’ll send the clear message that I know where I’m going. This is, thank you, a cheap trucker hat, at less than 10 bucks.
The design on the white crown is unmistakably Top Gun, with the star, the stripes and the fighter jet. It’s got the adjustable snapback closure and a pre-curved bill. It’s shown in navy/white, but is available in six different colors.
This is a great deal when it comes to cheap trucker hats. You get two hats for the price that you’ll often pay for one.
Besides the fact that you get a set, the other distinguishing feature of this hat from Flexfit is the fact that it’s got a plain crown — no logo, no design. A very clean look.
It’s 55 percent poly, 43 percent cotton and two percent Spandex (in the mesh). The hat is a six-panel structured cap that’s low profile and features eight-row stitching on the bill. It’s shown in the pack that comes with one solid black hat and one black/white hat, but there are six different combinations available.
This is one of the sickest trucker hats you will ever see. Not only is it a great look and the color schemes are fantastic but you can pick a different color pattern and state to rep where you are from. This is especially cool if you are from a small state that doesn’t get repped very often. I am from Vermont and think it is hell cool that there is an option to rep my tiny state.
The front is structured firm, with the bill coming pre-rolled.
In addition to the black and white, the cap is available in well over 50 options.
We’re showing the Patagonia “Forge Grey” style, but suffice to say that there are a ton of Patagonia trucker hats on Amazon. The trick is to find your style in stock.
We didn’t find any that are unavailable, but plenty of them are low in stock and plenty more say they’ve got additional hats on the way.
This isn’t a cheap trucker hat and there’s good reason why: it’s an organic cap. Not 100 percent, but the canvas bill and brim are organic cotton. The back is polyester mesh and the six-panel, low-crown design does feature a pliable bill. It’s a snapback so you can find your just-right fit.
When the crown message is “California Love” and features a bear with a red star, some may wonder how trucker the message is. Interpret as you will, but there’s no doubt that this is one of those good old mesh trucker hats.
This is from Billabong, which makes a wide variety of hats. The hat is 55 percent cotton and 45 percent poly and it does feature the adjustable snapback closure. A
The color of the hat shown is charcoal, but it is available in seven different colors. At first glance, you might think the design on the crown is the State of California emblem, but it’s a bit more stylized than that. You can tell everyone who sees the hat that you love bears, or the state, or both. Or neither: you just love the hat.
We’re starting with the original mesh trucker hat that had everything to do with making the style cool. The Von Dutch brand was very popular with the Paris-Nicole-Justin-Britney crowd back in the day. And in the present day, rapper Lil Uzi Vert was recently sporting the brand.
Von Dutch has seen a resurgence — not only the Von Dutch brand, but the entire category of trucker hats for men.
This black on black hat is incredibly dope and goes with all outfits and seasons, it is 70 percent cotton, 30 percent poly and it does have the adjustable snap back. It’s got the reinforced brim and it can be rolled. This one is called “The Original and Licensed Von Dutch Product” and is available in different colors and combos. 22 total colors and styles to be exact.
Like the hat from Patagonia, this is another lid that is about a specific kinda lifestyle. The North Face Mudder Trucker hat comes in 14 different colors and styles.
It’s a cotton/poly blend and comes with a pre-rolled bill. It’s got the adjustable snapback closure and the cotton canvas bill and crown feature a washed-down look.
If you’re looking for other hat versions from The North Face, there’s plenty to peep.
Well, shucks, if this isn’t just about the epitome of trucker hats for men, we’ll eat it. The hat.
Anyway, this is a classic, featuring that John Deere green that’s so well known. The cap is 100 percent poly and features the foam crown. The embroidered insignia patch says “John Deere Quality Farm Equipment.” It’s got the adjustable snap closure.
You won’t wanna take it off either. But if you do want a different type of John Deere hat, there are a ton of different styles to choose from. Represent!
Show your American pride by repping a really dope trucker hat. This American flag trucker hat is a snapback so it is one size fits all and comes in a variety of colors to suit any style. The featured hat looks great in the light blue with the flag logo front and center. If the featured colors aren’t really your style you can buy this hat in a number of other colors that are sure to fit your day to day. While this list is a “men’s” list these hats are fit for both men and women,
This hat has a unique and totally cool wave design that is bright and beautiful. This is another trucker hat that plays a bit against type, given the fact that the company was founded in Daytona Beach, Florida, as a manufacturer of sunglasses.
This hat is made of premium cotton and is unstructured. The brand makes plenty of different mesh trucker hats, as well as many other styles.
Goorin Bros. has been around for more than 120 years and they make a ton of different hats, including a well-repped line of trucker hats for men. This one is called “Be Reckless” and it features a black sheep on a patch and the words “Black Sheep” (clever). The Goorin Bros brand is one of the most popular brands for these styles of hats.
The hat is black, made of 55 percent poly, 45 percent cotton. The bill can be shaped: either rolled or flattened. It’s got an adjustable snap closure. Goorin calls their line the “Animal Farm Truckers” and, indeed, there’s just about every creature on the farm, in the jungle, up in the mountains represented. A total of 25 different styles.