21 Best Trucker Hats for Men: The Ultimate List

This is a super popular hat – it’s got a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. Lindo is a Pacific Northwest company and the founder, Rod Linder, says he created his line of hats because he couldn’t find anything of the quality he was looking for.

One of the interesting things about this hat is that it doesn’t feature company branding (by design). It’s a black front with a white mesh back. The crown features a stylized mountain range with an embroidered evergreen tree in the foreground.

It’s got the plastic adjustable snapback and a curved bill that can be shaped. They’ve got 17 different styles, a lot of them very colorful.