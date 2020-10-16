50 Best Gifts for 19 Year Old Boys

The way the world is today it can be difficult holding the attention of any “kid”, but older kids are even more difficult. Buying a gift for a 19-year-old boy can be tricky, but there are some seriously cool items that will bring a smile to his face. These are the best gift ideas for 19-year-old boys.
Whether your 19-year-old is into listening to music or watching youtube videos for hours on end, they need a good pair of headphones. Maybe they dig audiobooks? Maybe they just want some time to unwind and relax? Regardless of the reason, they will absolutely love this thoughtful gift that they can use all the time. Noise-cancelling technology is incredibly cool and will give them the ability to drown out all the noise of the world and focus on everything from tunes to school work.
Sony is one of the most recognizable names in sound and entertainment. Designing everything from the PlayStation to televisions they are one of the premier brands in electronics. These headphones provide 35 hours of battery life, continuously and are also smaller than most similar headphones. Connect these bad boys with your smartphone or connect it to Bluetooth with voice recognition software. These headphones are available in the featured black or in blue, either color looks really sharp.
Men of any age should have at least one reliably comfortable and super stylish hoodie in their closet. No matter that man lives or what they do for a living they will have use for a great hoodie. I, personally have amassed a pretty stellar hoodie collection over the years, but I have one faithful hoodie that is my everyday hoodie. This Carhartt hooded sweatshirt is that hoodie for your 19-year-old. This is the hoodie that they will wear when they want something comfortable, and the one they will reach for when they can’t figure out what else to wear.
Carhartt is a brand that most folks are familiar with. The brand is built on reliability and comfort and known mostly for its workwear. This hoodie falls into the workwear category but will also pair with nearly anything else in his wardrobe. The hoodie comes in sizes ranging from regular to big and tall so there is something for every guy out there. And if there is a color that your 19-year-old boy wears more frequently than others, there are 18 different colors to choose from.
Projectors and the technology of turning a small screen into a big screen are growing super fast and becoming more and more popular among consumers all over the world. With kids being so plugged in these days investing in some cool tech for their birthdays or holidays is a good and safe bet. This is a great gift for the 19-year-old boy that you just can’t figure out. This miniature projector can turn smaller screens into 176-inch movie and show watching experiences.
Binging his favorite show will be so much more enjoyable with this super convenient projector. Hook it up to a smartphone or laptop and project anything onto a wall or screen. Compatible with USB devices and smart TV sticks. This led projector has upgraded to 3600lux, brighter than other 2800lux led projectors, and with the new environmentally friendly bulb the life of that bulb is over 50,000 hours. It takes just two simple steps once connected to adjust the screen and you are off and running.
Denim is a staple in any quality wardrobe, and a 19-year-old without a favorite pair of jeans is like a pilot without a plane. Any guy born after the year 2000 will lean more towards a skinny fit than the guys of my generation. In fact, it was quite the opposite, baggy JNCO jeans were super popular when I was in high school even though I didn’t wear my denim like that. Skinny jeans are incredibly popular now and if a guy can pull that look off he should definitely take advantage by wearing a great brand like Levi’s.
The 501 style of Levi’s jeans is legendary and for good reason. The mix of style and quality is unmatched in clothing today. If your 19-year-old is looking for his first favorite pair of jeans then look no further because Levi’s are where it’s at. These jeans go with almost any outfit and are also incredibly durable. They come in a ton of sizes as well as colors to choose from.
If your 19-year-old boy is anything like the majority of 19-year-olds then there is a good chance he loves his screen time. Whether it’s his cell phone, tablet or computer he is probably spending more hours than not looking at a screen. Buying him a typical watch won’t do the trick, but a smartwatch that has some similar functions as his cell phone will be a welcomed surprise gift. While some younger guys would scoff at the idea of having a watch when they can just look at their phone, your 19-year-old is going to appreciate the thought that went into this gift.
This watch from TicWatch has a classic look to it but has all the capabilities as a typical smartwatch. The watch is compatible with both Apple and Android and the techy side of the watch will actually wake up with the download of his favorite apps. On top of being a cool classic watch it can calculate heart rate, is a GPS, and NFC, and will notify him of texts, incoming calls, and calendar notifications. The watch face is customizable and the watch itself comes in four different colors.
At 19 years old I went away to college and the first thing my folks bought me was a brand new backpack. I still have that backpack and use it regularly almost 17 years later. A quality backpack is a no brainer when it comes to a clutch gift for a college-bound guy. Even if your 19-year-old isn’t going to college there are so many practical uses for a good backpack. And if you are going to invest in a backpack, The North Face is a brand that you can trust. the brand tests their gear in the most extreme conditions on the planet and, if they survive, they are produced for sale.
This ballistic nylon and polyester backpack is made to last. It is incredibly durable and can hold all of your 19-year old’s gear without issue. Whether he is going on a camping or hunting trip or cramming for finals this backpack will come in handy. The shoulder straps and back support make this a comfortable pack to carry even when it is full and weighted down. If black isn’t really his style no worries, this bag is available in 34 different colors and styles.
The Nintendo Switch is a game console that everyone loves. While I grew up with the Gameboy, this console is leaps and bounds ahead of that old school Tetris technology that I loved. The Switch is a handheld, play anywhere console that brings to life favorites like Mario and Luigi for a new generation. Young kids, teens, and adults love the compatibility and convenience of this gaming console.
If your 19-year-old is a gaming fan then this is a super-smart gift that they will get hundreds of hours of playtime with. They can hook their console up to friends consoles and have all-out battles. They can bring it to college with them and play in the dorms and then bring it home for their Christmas and summer break and play with the family. You may want to hone your skills if you want to be competitive with them when they come home. They are going to get pretty damn good at this while playing in their free time.
Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), 2 Joy-Con strap accessories, 1 Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable.
In today’s world, men are taking care of themselves more than they ever have before. Most guys have a shower/morning/skincare routine that they swear by and men, after all, are creatures of habit. You don’t need to break the bank to get a quality gift basket for your 19-year-old. This basket includes everything he will need to take care of himself and is the perfect size to send him off to school or to set up in the bathroom at home. Sandalwood has become one of the official smells of manhood and as a man that uses the scent, it really does smell fantastic.
This is an 8-1 gift set with everything he will need to get his day started OR end his day the right way. Depending on when he showers and performs his skincare routine, this set can be used whenever it’s convenient. Complete skincare, shaving and bath gift set with hemp oil extract include 4 fl.oz Muscle Relief Cream (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 4 fl.oz Shaving Cream, 4 fl.oz Aftershave Balm (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 8.4 fl.oz 2-in-1 Body Wash and Shampoo, 8.4 fl.oz Bubble Bath, 6.76 oz Bath Salts (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), Bath Sponge and Toiletry Bag.
When I was 19 I would have loved a cool electric scooter to travel around the neighborhood with. Unfortunately, the scooter had just become popular again and it was a push scooter, not an electric. This scooter however is pretty badass. It will travel over 15mph, can run for 9-12 miles depending on terrain, and features cruise control. The pneumatic tires are heavy-duty for a scooter and the brakes are sensitive so stopping won’t be an issue. With a 36V battery and 250-watt motor, this is one of the most powerful electric scooters on the market. It can hold your 19-year-old boy up to 220lbs and is a ton fo fun to ride around on.
Joggers have become a staple in men’s fashion and men of all sizes and shapes have added these comfortable sweats into their wardrobe. While joggers aren’t the right pair of pants for the workplace or for a friend’s wedding they have their place as the options guys choose when they want to chill and wear something comfy. They pair well with sweatshirts, hoodies, and tees and look super cool with a fresh pair of kicks.
These joggers are made in a slim fit but the fit isn’t the traditional slim fit you will see in jeans like the Levi’s in this list. They have a bit more room to move because they are sweats and are made to be worn while working out or playing a game of frisbee golf. The 50-50 cotton and polyester blend make these a durable and comfortable choice. They are available in solid colors or in camo like the featured joggers. Check out the other colors and sizes here.
Drones are some of the coolest technology we have here on planet Earth. The mobility, the visuals, the fun of just flying a mini helicopter is enough to keep a 19-year-old boy entertained for hours. If your 19 year old enjoys photography, makes movies or music videos, or has a Youtube channel then they can do a lot with a brand new mini drone like this one from DJ Mavik. You will love seeing what they create with such a cool tool at their disposal.
This drone is smaller in size than some other drones but that makes it easier to take with them and can fit into any backpack (like the North Face bag featured in this list) or gym bag. The drone can be used via your 19-year-olds smartphone and is compatible with nearly every Android or Apple phone. On a fully charged battery, your guy can fly the drone for over 30 minutes. The angles and shots that this drone can capture make it worth the money. There is also an upgraded drone package available from the same manufacturer.
Ray-Ban sunglasses have been a staple in men’s fashion for decades. The Wayfarer look is super cool and incredibly popular. The Wayfarer is the new aviator and if you remember how in demand the aviator frame was 20 years ago that is how in demand the Wayfarer frame is now. These shades are sneaky cool. Obviously they are great for sunny days and keeping the bright sunlight out of your teen’s eyes but they are also great for winter weather as well.
The shades are non-polarized and have a frame size of 58 mm but are available in smaller, slimmer sizes. They are made of plastic and are incredibly durable as all sunglasses should be. There is no worse feeling than getting a dope new pair of shades and sitting on them, breaking them in the process. These shades will survive where most won’t. If the featured color isn’t your 19-year old’s style, there are a ton of other colors to choose from.
When I was going to college the big gift for Christmas in my house and in others was a new laptop. Now, things are a little more sleek and cool. One of the hottest gift ideas this year is a new tablet and with a new tablet comes the need for the fastest and best-performing tablet. The laptop I got weighed a million pounds and took 20 minutes to boot up and when it did the fan was so loud it would wake my roommate up in the middle of the night. Nearly 20 years later things are completely different.
The Fire HD tablet is lightweight, thin, and incredibly powerful for its size. This is a great gift not just for fun, but to make sure your 19-year-old stay on top of his schoolwork and can keep up with his favorite shows. The features tablet is 8″, has 64GB of storage, and features a wireless charging dock that makes battery life and afterthought. The Fire HD Plus tablet is available in 5 colors to match your 19-year-old’s unique style and can run all of his favorite apps including Microsoft Word for all of those college papers he is going to write.
House shoes or slippers are extremely popular with men of all ages, but if your 19-year-old is going off to college or just needs a comfy pair of shoes for lounging around the house then these Sanuk Chiba house shoes are a great gift. They feature the durability of an outdoor shoe with the comfort of an indoor shoe. The soles are made of hard rubber that can take winter weather in smaller doses like a trip to the store or a walk out to the mailbox. The textile upper part of the shoe has a great worn or broken-in look that is in right now. The shoes come in a bunch of sizes and 11 different colors for all tastes and styles.
When it comes to gaming a true gamer wants his own awesome setup. There are laptops that will do a bunch of cool stuff but there are only a few laptops designed specifically for gaming and this Acer Predator is one of the best. If your 19-year-old boy is into gaming and can spend hours trying to beat his favorite games or playing against his friends then this is gift is going to make you one of his favorite people. This laptop was built for serious gamers and has all the tech that gamers need to play their best.
The laptop features a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor. A 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display. 16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory. It also has a super cool backlit keyboard for those late nights. The laptop will do all the other stuff that laptops do, homework, and other boring tasks, but it is built to be used for gaming. With tons of memory and a fast bootup time, this is the ideal laptop for your gaming 19-year-old.
Messenger bags are all the rave right now in men’s fashion. One of the premier names in affordable but insanely stylish men’s fashion is Kenneth Cole. So it stands to reason that the men’s fashion giant would create a sexy and totally useful messenger bag for men. If your 19-year-old is going off to college or heading into his first real job then having a bag like this will be a welcome addition to his day to day. The bag will hold his laptop, his books, and notebooks and even has a spot for his smartphone.
The bag is made of full-grain cowhide Columbian leather and is extremely durable. This bag can withstand rain, sleet, snow, and ice and is just as fashionable in the winter as it is in the summer. If your 19 year old wants to be taken seriously as a student or taken seriously in the business world this is the perfect bag. The bag is available in the feature Dark Brown and two other great colors.
The military-style jacket has grown in popularity over the past few years and is one of the coolest looking and most comfortable 4 season jackets out there. It’s no secret that Levi’s has expanded its fashion game since the brand’s inception in the 1800s and this jacket is proof of that. The jacket with a removable hood is a great look for any guy but especially for younger guys. The look is casual enough to wear it with jeans and a tee but also dressy enough to remove the hood and wear a shirt and tie.
This jacket is made from cotton and the lining is polyester. It is a perfect mix of comfort, durability, and style. The jacket is light enough to wear on cooler summer days but heavy enough to wear during the winter and handle the snow and sleet. It features a sherpa-like lining that is warm but not stifling. This jacket is available in regular sizes as well as big and tall sizes so there is a fit for every guy. There are also 9 different colors available.
Grooming is an integral part of a man’s morning or evening routine. Keeping a tight beard and sideburns is as important as what a guy wears and getting the right trim can really make or break a man’s day. Chances are your 19 year old is working on figuring out what kind of style he wants to rock with regards to his beard and sideburns. This trimming kit from Phillips Norelco will get the job done without having to shell out money every couple of weeks visiting the local barbershop.
Phillips Norelco is one of the premier names in men’s grooming and their products are trusted and used by men all over the world. From actors to athletes the brand is well represented in men’s bathrooms all over. This set comes with an easy to use trimmer and 23 pieces to assist in his daily grooming routine. From the top of his head to his feet, this set will help him trim every hair on his body. There are even attachments for eyebrows, nostrils, ears, and body, with blade guards for every length possible.
The days of having a massive home speaker system are gone. Boomboxes are no more. New age speakers are smaller but more powerful and clearer sounding than ever before. You can fit this Bose speaker anywhere, in any room, and even take it with you. Also, touching the speaker is no longer necessary. This speaker features Alexa voice control so all you need to do is ask the speaker to do play something or change the station or track and it obeys.
WiFi and Bluetooth compatible this speaker will go anywhere with you. Take it on the road, to work and bring it home and put it in any room of the house, it weighs less than 5 lbs. Being able to blast his music will make your 19-year-old boy incredibly happy. Whether he is moving into a dorm or getting his own place or staying at home, he will love having this speaker to listen to all his favorite tunes. The black version of the speaker is really sleek and sexy and will go with any decor, but the silver version is also pretty cool looking.
A great pair of boots is a great weapon for any man to have in his arsenal and if you’re looking to gift a pair of boots, Timberland is a brand you want to focus on. Timberland IS the premier name in boots in the world. They make a comfortable and highly durable boot for all occasions. Their classic look and style are one of those brands you can name without even seeing the logo. Whether your 19-year-old is looking for a work boot, a casual boot, or an outdoorsy boot, these are the top of the mountain.
The classic tan boot is made from 100% leather and has a thick, cushioned, rubber sole. The boots are nearly indestructible and will look great with jeans, khakis, even shorts and sweats are acceptable when rocking Timbs. These boots are a 6-inch boot that can handle rain, sleet, snow, ice, mud, and anything else Mother Nature can throw at them. While the tan is an iconic look, these boots also look amazing in black. I have had my pair of Timbs for almost a decade and they have a lot of life left in them.
The neck gaiter/face mask has become part of our everyday lives. With the way things are in this country, it is really a good idea to be safe when out in public. Making sure that your 19-year-old boy is safe and covered while he is away from home is a great gift to give. The cooling neck gaiter makes wearing the mask a little less restricting and is great for working, working out, or hanging out outdoors for long periods of time. This gaiter will completely cover his face, nose, and neck but has a cooling effect so it won’t overheat. To make sure that every style is taken care of Mission makes this neck gaiter in 7 colors and designs. If you think your 19-year-old boy would like something a little different there are some really colorful alternatives to consider.
For the 19-year-old boys interested in photography there is no greater gift than their very own camera. Yes, they possess a smartphone that can take pictures but true photographers will stay true to the art of the game. If you are going to invest in a camera for your photographer the name Canon should be the name you trust. Canon has been in the camera game since the invention of film.
This Canon Powershot has a 50x optical zoom lens that will make capturing amazing photos super easy. It features a 16.0 Megapixel High Sensitivity CMOS sensor. There is a large LCD screen on the back that will show your photos in real-time so you can adjust or delete on the fly. The camera is available as is or with an additional memory card with 32GB of storage.
The paddleboard has evolved quite a bit over the past century. What we have now is one of the best and most convenient designs which makes it a perfect gift idea. Not only is the new paddleboard aerodynamically designed to be faster and more efficient but it also is easier to prep and transport than it ever has been. This specific paddleboard is easy to stand on, easy to pump up an easy to deflate. Your outdoorsy 19-year-old is going to love being on the water with this board. It coasts across the water smoothly with minimal strokes.
The entire kit comes with everything you need to get going and have a ton of fun on the water. The kit includes your board, collapsible aluminum paddle, safety leash, hand pump, waterproof bag for essentials such as cell phone and keys, and an upgraded backpack to hold everything. Board dimensions are 10’ long by 32” wide and 6” thick with a weight limit of 300 pounds. It weighs only 17.5lbs which is 20% lighter than most competitors. The board is available in 5 different colors.
Columbia is a brand that is trusted all over the world and worn in some of the nastiest climates on the planet. The Columbia brand is a favorite among men that are outdoorsy because of durability, comfort, and versatility. This jacket is completely waterproof, lightweight and a good choice no matter the time of year. Your guy can wear this with a hoodie in the colder months or as is in the warmer months. As you can see the design of this jacket is perfect for your 19-year-old boy. It is colorful and stylish and will pair well with whatever outfit he wears. Goes great with sneakers, boots, khakis, and jeans alike. The price is so reasonable you could buy him more than one jacket and give him some options. Check the jacket out in its other colors here.
There is one fact in this world about men that will probably remain true for the rest of time. Men love TVs. A new TV is a gift that will definitely make any guy smile. The Insignia 43″ smart TV is going to be the best surprise gift your guy receives this year. The TV is compatible with gaming systems, TV sticks, especially the Fire TV application as this is the Fire TV edition of this television. IT is a flat screen with a brilliant 4K UHD picture that will make gaming, binging shows, and watching movies so much more enjoyable. This TV is available in 43″, 50″, 55” and 65″ versions and comes with an Alexa, voice-controlled remote.
Shirt and tie combo sets are an amazing gift idea for any young man. Typically a 19-year-old boy won’t have to dress up every day unless he attends a school with a dress code or has already landed an office gig. I can attest that one of the most frustrating issues when shopping for dress clothes is finding a tie that matches a shirt. The combo set is a perfectly matched shirt and tie and takes all the guesswork out of getting dressed up. Also, this shirt and tie set will pair well with khakis, jeans, and dress slacks. Your 19-year-old should have at least one shirt and tie set in his wardrobe but with the amazing color combinations within the Nick Graham collection, there are 7 great sets to choose from.
The Manscaped brand has one thing they do better than anyone else. They take care of a man’s…private area. Maintaining the family jewels used to be risky business, but now, with a safer, skin-friendly version of the body grooming trimmer, taking care of body hair is easy. This grooming kit is perfect for boys going away to college and easy to travel with. It comes in a handy luxury travel bag and the kit includes a body trimmer, ball deodorant, body wash, performance spray-on body toner, and a 5-piece nail kit. Also included in this kit are shaving mats that double as fun reading material on body grooming.
I actually own a Manscaped Lawnmower and I swear by it. It doesn’t cut or pinch. The blades are super safe and can shave anything from a guy’s face to his more sensitive areas. If your 19-year-old boy needs a more heavy-duty electric grooming tool Manscaped released the Lawnmower 3.0, which is the groomer that I own. This grooming tool comes with a charging station and actually has a bright LED light on it which makes shaving those hard to reach and hard to see places so much easier.
When I was 19 years old the only headphones you could buy were big and bulky and you needed a backpack just to tote them around. Nowadays earbuds are all the rage and for good reason. They are small, they are powerful and some, like these Echo Buds earbuds, even features voice control. These headphones have Alexa built-in and are super easy and convenient to use. They feature Bose noise-reducing technology so he will hear more music and less background noise.
These earbuds will actually make calls, get directions, and play music and audiobooks with the Alexa app. Your 19-year-old will get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case. They are designed to be workout ready and are also sweat resistant. They come with three different sized tips so they will fit any guy.
Gifting your 19-year-old a large, 8 person tent like this is more than just giving them a present. A tent-like this will force him to get outdoors more, go on more adventures, and enjoy nature. Coleman is one of the biggest names in outdoor gear and this tent is a great way to enjoy the wilderness. It will fit up to 8 people comfortably, sets up in 15 minutes, and is completely weatherproof. Welded corners and a polyester shell make this tent extremely durable and perfect even when the weather turns.
The tent features an extremely roomy interior measuring 16 x 7 ft. With 6 ft. 2 in center height and has a height that will fit three queen size air mattresses. You can upgrade the tent to the version that has lights for a little extra and you can choose from three different colors, blue, green, and black.
Whether your 19-year-old boy is a gym rat or is getting into exercise for the first time he is going to want to have a bag to put all of his gear. Under Armour is one of the biggest names in sports and athletics gear and there is no secret why. They have the coolest styles and they really started the cold/hot gear trend. Investing in an Under Armour gym bag is a great idea for any athlete or person looking for a little push to get back in shape. There are a ton of options with this bag too. It comes in 5 different sizes and too many different colors to count. The mix of polyester and elastane is durable and the bag is designed to be highly water-resistant.
Almost 15 years ago I started DJing as a side gig and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. From weddings to clubs to bars I have DJed all over the place and met some really cool people and made a lot of extra cash. If you are looking for a gift for a musical 19-year-old then a DJ setup like this is a really great idea. I invested in a setup similar to this one and it paid for itself after 10 gigs. It takes a lot of practice to become proficient enough to play those gigs, but with this rig, practice will be fun and something he wants to do.
The kit comes with everything he needs to go out and play shows. It comes with a pair of 1200 Watt 15″ Adkins Pro Audio AS-15BLU Powered Speakers for incredible sound and two speaker stands. A CDMB-5000 Dual CD Player / DJ Audio Mixer Combo, which means he can use CDs or hook up a laptop/MP3 player. Also included are headphones and a microphone so he can pump up the crowd. This is a great gift and will definitely bring a smile to his face.
Since 1984 the Air Jordan basketball shoe from Nike has taken many different shapes and styles. The original Jordans were way ahead of their time, but if the basketball players playing in the NBA now wore them, they would probably tear their feet apart. The Air Jordans featured here are aptly named. They look futuristic, ahead of their time. If your 19-year-old loves sneakers then he is going to love these. At first glance, he won’t believe they are Air Jordans but after putting them on and getting a closer look he is going to fall in love.
These kicks are super lightweight. They look great with basketball shorts, jeans, cargo shorts, khakis, and even dress pants. These are the kind of sneakers he can wear on the court and to a wedding and nobody will think twice. They are available in multiple colors and sizes. My favorite is the black and white version.
Virtual reality or VR has come a long way over the past decade. The old school VR headsets were big and bulky and heavy and the graphics weren’t great. The new age VR headset is absolutely amazing. From video games to walking with dinosaurs to riding a roller coaster there are endless possibilities for VR experiences. If your 19-year-old is into video games and wants to take his gaming to the next level then this is a fantastic gift idea. The Oculus Rift S is the future of VR gaming.
One of the most popular VR systems on the planet this headset is lightweight, fits perfectly, and comes with smaller touch controllers to make the experience more inclusive. The headset is ergonomically designed so your boy can focus on the game and not the equipment. This system will allow him to play hundreds of games with updated graphics and intuitive, realistic precision. The Oculus Rift S translates his movements no matter which direction he is facing.
Just like a great pair of boots or a favorite pair of jeans every man should have a clutch pair of khakis in his closet. Khakis are great pants because they go from super casual to extremely formal with the change of a shirt. If you are going to buy khakis for your 19-year-old boy then there is no bigger name than Dockers. With the right button down and tie these khakis can be worn to a wedding or business meeting. Throw on a tee or a polo and these khakis can do to class or a party on the weekends.
Dockers make high quality, incredibly comfortable, and extremely durable khakis. They are hard to wrinkle, difficult to stain, and have a bit of a stretch should your boy lose or gain a few lbs. The mix of cotton and elastane is what makes these pants so darn comfy. If your 19-year-old likes khakis and will wear them more than not, then consider getting him a couple of pairs in different colors.
Every man should have a trusty cologne that represents the kind of man he is. I have used the same cologne for years because when you find that right scent you want to stick with something that you like. At 19 years old I didn’t have this figured out and I wish someone had gotten me cologne so I could have figured it out earlier. Versace is one of the biggest names in fashion and also one of the biggest names in men’s fragrance. Cologne is a great gift especially for the 19-year-old boy that is incredibly hard to shop for. Cologne makes for a great stocking stuffer and is easy to take with him to college. Help him pick his signature scent and keep him smelling fantastic for years to come.
Would your 19-year-old boy rather bike than drive? Is he an outdoorsy kind of kid that loves to spend time hiking, camping, and trekking through the mountains? Looking for the perfect gift to give him that will keep him surrounded by wilderness? A new fat tire mountain bike might just be the perfect gift for him. The fat 26-inch tires on this bike make it ideal not just for mountain biking but also biking on the road. It is a great bike for pedaling around a college campus or biking in the woods on a camping trip.
Mongoose is one of the most trusted names in bikes. This 7 gear bike features smooth gear changes and a steel frame that won’t quit on him. It features front and rear disc brakes for crisp stopping and precise speed control. While this is a great performing bike it is also a pretty good looking bike as well. He is going to love taking this thing out every chance that he gets. If the Matte black finish isn’t his style, check out the bike in four other colors.
Not sure whether to get your 19-year old a laptop or tablet to send him off to school with? The good news, there is this HP Pavillion x360 that is the best of both worlds. A great 2-in-1 14-inch laptop and tablet. It features Windows 10 Home, Amazon Alexa voice control, and is super easy and fun to use. Make sure he keeps up on all his school work with the right laptop. This version features a full Hd touchscreen that is incredibly responsive and intuitive. It has an Intelcore i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and a beautiful edge to edge display. The laptop comes with an HD webcam and dual-array microphone so he won’t miss a beat if he has to do some remote learning.
There is no greater feeling than wrapping yourself up on a cold night in a cashmere blanket. The mix of soft and warm that this blanket provides is something that can only be described as heavenly. Cuddle Dreams makes some of the most comfortable blankets on the planet and getting one as a gift is a surprise that anyone would be lucky to experience.
This blanket is 50” W x 73” L and a mix of 75% cashmere and 25% merino wool. The blanket only weighs 1lb and is the perfect size to lay on top of a bed for extra warmth in the colder months or draped over the back of the couch for some late-night binge-watching. If your 19-year-old is trying to match the blanket to existing decor or vibe there are 9 different colors available and they are all gorgeous!
Adding a watch to any outfit is really a good move. Any great dresser will tell you that the accent of a watch can really bring out the rest of the outfit. While there are millions of watches out there it can be difficult to decide which one would make the perfect gift for your 19-year-old. MVMT is a new watch company that focuses on a minimalist approach. Their reasonably priced watches look far more expensive than the price tag. This watch has a vintage flair and would look great on any man’s wrist.
This 45 mm Japanese quartz analog watch has a retro look with a modern flair. Weatherproof up to 35 meters this is the kind of watch that he won’t ever want to take off. It pairs well with a dressy formal outfit, or something a bit more casual. The featured watch is absolutely beautiful but if it isn’t his style there are 10 total colors and designs to choose from.
Most folks thought the trucker hat would make a brief comeback and then disappear. Those folks were wrong. The trucker hat came back in the late 90s early 2000s because of guys like Ashton Kutcher. They made it cool to wear a hat like this and because of them new and unique designs started popping up all over the place. Lindo has some really cool designs that will look great on any man. If your 19-year-old boy is a hat wearer then gifting him a hat like this is an awesome idea.
The great thing about a hat like this is that it comes in so many different colors there is really a look for every single occasion. Take a look at the 15 different colors available in this hat.
Look, boats can be pretty expensive and unless you live in an area where you can use it every day, you most likely will end up losing money on the investment. That is why there is a great alternative for the person that loves to be out on the water but doesn’t have tens of thousands of dollars to invest in a boat. The inflatable boat series is a clitch way to get some time in a boat without going into debt because of it. This is a great deal on a really cool 5 person boat. It comes with 54-inch deluxe aluminum oars, a motor mount, and a high output manual hand pump.
The boat will safely fit 5 people for riding on the water or fishing excursions. There is a Boston valve on the main hull chambers which makes it easy to inflate and deflate. The boat is 144.09 long x 66.14 wide in inches. If your 19-year-old is looking for something a little smaller there is a 4 person boat available for a little less money.
Some people may think that a wallet is old fashioned but I have been using one since I was in high school and absolutely swear by it. There are risks like losing the wallet or having it stolen, but in all the time I have had a wallet I have never lost it or had it stolen from me. A wallet is a great piece to have to keep all of your IDs, cards, cash, and pictures of your family. If you have a 19-year old that is hard to shop for, a new wallet is a great and safe bet for them this holiday season.
This wallet is 100% leather and features two ID windows so you don’t have to constantly take your ID out. The RFID prevents people from scanning credit cards through the wallet and is meant to keep information safe. If you think a wallet might be a great gift idea for your 19 year old then check out this wallet in all of the available colors.
Adding a gaming chair to any video game setup, PC or console, is an awesome move. Most gamers that invest in a gaming chair play longer and are able to focus on the game at hand. Being comfortable is a big deal when it comes to playing video games especially if your 19-year-old plays for hours at a time. This is one of the best gaming chairs on the market. It is ergonomically designed to be both supportive and comfortable.
The chair supports up to 300lbs and has a Class-3 lift that can raise and lower the chair with the lift of a lever. Size of Back: 22.5″X30.5″(LXW),Size of Seat: 19.8″X20.5″(LXW),Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.5 inch. IT swivels 360 degrees and reclines between 90 and 150 degrees. If the white and black aren’t the right match for your 19 year old then check out the other colors that this chair is available in.
If your 19-year-old has a fantastic beard then he needs to learn to take care of it properly. I have had a beard for years and the best investment I ever made was a beard care kit like this one to keep my beard game on point. From oils to conditioning to trimming there is a lot that goes into beard maintenance but once he gets good at the routine he can get it done in about 15 minutes in the morning or before bed.
This kit from Viking Revolution is one of the best beard kits on the market. It contains a wooden boars hair beard brush, double-sided pocket beard comb, unscented beard care oil, citrus scent beard styling balm, and beard scissors in a cool metal tin. Also, the name Viking Revolution, who knows beards better than Vikings? Nobody, that’s who. He is going to love the way this kit works and the smell that lingers after using it.
Hiking is one of the oldest past times on the planet. If your 19-year-old boy likes to go hiking and spend his time in the woods then he needs a great pair of hiking boots. Columbia makes gear that is tested in the harshest climates on planet Earth. These boots have summited Everest. They have trekked in Antarctica. They are tested and true and will not let your 19-year-old hiker down. They are comfy and tough and durable and everything a man could ever want in a boot.
When a person goes hiking they don’t want to step in a puddle and walk with a wet foot for the rest of the hike. Every step they take they are going to be thinking about their wet socks and shoe. These boots are waterproof, snow proof, ice and sleet, and mud proof. The soles of these boots will keep him on his feet the entire hike. They grip the ground perfectly and are made to be used and last for years. They are also available in four great colors.
For anyone that hasn’t upgraded to an electric toothbrush, it is time to make one of the best decisions they will ever make. If you care about your 19-year-old boy’s dental health then you will invest in this Sonicare toothbrush for him. I actually bought this toothbrush a few months back and my teeth are cleaner, whiter, and healthier than they have ever been.
This toothbrush removes up to 7x more plaque than other electric toothbrushes. The dentist recommends brushing for 2 minutes twice a day every day. This toothbrush has a two-minute timer so he will know exactly how long to brush for optimal dental health. This toothbrush will actually let him know when it is time to replace the brush head and has sensors to let him know he is brushing too hard. The brush comes in 3 different colors, I own the black brush personally and love it, but the other colors are pretty cool too.
Gaming headsets are extremely popular amongst the gaming community. If your 19-year-old likes to play video games with friends then he needs a gaming headset so he can communicate with his crew. Being on the same page is the best way to win a game against the competition and being able to talk to each other in real-time will make a crew a formidable opponent.
Based on the award-winning PRO Gaming Headset design this headset features LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, up to 20+ hours of battery life, and up to 15 m of 2.4 GHz wireless range. Next-generation DTS Headphone:X 2.0* 7.1 surround sound channel with object-based surround sound for greater positional and distance awareness of objects in-game. Available in the featured wireless version or connected via wire.
When I was 19 years old I wasn’t a big fan of cooking. I wasn’t very good at it, didn’t have enough time to get it done, and was away at college so I didn’t really have the tools to cook a meal. Unfortunately for me, the cafeteria at the college I attended was absolutely awful. Most kids gain weight when they go away to college but everyone that went to my school ended up losing weight because they ate so infrequently due to the awful food the school provided. If I had a George Foreman Grill ( I do now) I would have eaten like a king at school.
Gifting the GFG is a fabulous idea and will force your 19-year-old to cook his own meals. It is super easy to use, it is a relatively healthy cooker and can even make paninis on top of burgers, grilled cheese, steaks, fish, anything that fits on the grill can be made. The GFG uses little power, has a grease tray so the grease just falls right off the grill, and is also available in two colors. Oh, and cleaning up after making food is super easy. The plates come right off and go in the dishwasher.
Legendary Whitetails makes some of the most comfortable and stylish clothing for men out there. This flannel shirt jacket is a newer style that is sweeping over the world. It is the perfect jacket for lighter weather, it can be worn through all four seasons as long as it isn’t too hot or too cold. The exterior as well as the interior is super soft but it is also very durable.
It is a zippered item and features a double-lined fleece hood. It has convenient side hand warming pockets and pairs well with jeans, khakis, sweats. IT can even be dressed up a bit with a shirt and tie and slacks. This is a great article of clothing to go hiking in, hunting, fishing camping whatever your 19-year-old wants to do he can do it in this jacket. While I think the blue looks amazing there are some other colors that are available as well as a ton of sizes so there is something for every guy.
IT can be difficult to find the time to exercise when a person is working or away at school. There are some alternatives to going to the gym that is cost-effective and efficient. The chin-up bar that attaches to a door frame is a quick way to pump out a few chin-ups every day to stay in shape and gain strength. The chin-up bar uses a person’s body weight to build lean muscle and stamina without having to use different machines and dumbells.
Ideal for pull-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, dips, crunches, and more. Fits up to 35.4-inch wide door frames. It can hold a maximum weight of 300lbs and is designed to use his weight to hold tight to the door frame. The unit packaging dimensions are 20×3.25×8 inches. You can also purchase deluxe arm straps to use with this chin-up bar that works out the core of the body. This system is an easy way to get a full upper and middle body workout.