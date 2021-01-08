21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Dreaming of warmer weather, sandy beaches, and sunny days lounging by the pool? We hear you, we see you, we’re with you. Spring and summer will be here before we know it, so if you’re in need of a gorgeous, sexy, and supportive plus size bathing suit that flatters your curves in all the best ways, keep reading.

Our list of the best plus size swimsuits features a little bit of everything: fabulously fun and figure-flattering plus size bikinis, gorgeous one-pieces, suits with all kinds of swoon-worthy details, all the best brands, and more. We’re talking about silhouettes that will have you looking beautiful and feeling confident no matter where the warm weather finds you.

Get ready to ditch your cold-weather gear and proudly strut your stuff, anywhere and everywhere, with these incredible and totally cute plus size swimsuits.

What Are The Best Plus Size Swimsuits On Amazon?

Our list features nothing but all the best plus size swimsuits currently on Amazon, and we'll be adding more as styles get released in the coming weeks and months. We looked through hundreds of swimsuit options, consulted the "best sellers" list, and read through the reviews to curate our list. And, in the process, we made sure to select a variety of styles that appeal to all kinds of fashion senses and preferences.

So, while many of us are still watching the forecast for snowy days and freezing temperatures, it's never too early to plan those trips to the beach, lake, and pool.

Not seeing a style that speaks to you? No worries. Click here for all the cute plus size swimsuits and plus size bathing suits currently on Amazon.

Plus Size Swimsuits: What To Look For

Our list of the best plus size swimsuits features a variety of options and silhouettes we know you'll love. We've got bold looks, modest classics, fun patterns, and styles that feature all kinds of feminine details.

Many of the suits on our list feature something called "tummy control," and while some of those options may have a higher price tag, we think they're definitely worth it. Consumer Reports agrees, too. These styles are totally figure-flattering and will have you looking good and feeling great. We personally love Miraclesuit's line of swimwear and have included a number of their top-selling plus size styles on our list.

One of our favorite emerging swim trends right now is the bike-short-tini style. These suits feature a variety of tops, but the bottoms are cut longer to provide more coverage and protections around the inner thigh - no chaffing, we love that! These swimsuits are super cute and functional, and even provide you with enough coverage to wear around the resort or beach town. The aquatard is another similar option, in a one-piece swimsuit.

Plus size swim dresses also continue to be one of the most popular beach trends this year, and they're an adorable swim style that can be as revealing or as modest as you'd like. It was also really great to find some super sexy plus size bikinis that tap into summer's hottest style looks, with the utmost panache.

Plus Size Fashion: Bold, Beautiful, And Totally Sexy

Plus-size fashion has come a long way in recent years, swimsuits included. Gone are the days of oversized attire and here are the days of figure-flattering silhouettes as women of all shapes and sizes are flaunting what they've got in bold, beautiful, and totally sexy styles. Bikinis, too.

And, here's the thing with fashion: as long as you feel good wearing it, and you absolutely love it, rock it. Feel like wearing a two-piece? Do it. Want to wear a crop top? Flaunt it. See a new trend that you want to try? Go for it. Confidence is sexy and attractive, so strut with some attitude this season in whatever you're wearing.

