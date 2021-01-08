21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Dreaming of warmer weather, sandy beaches, and sunny days lounging by the pool? We hear you, we see you, we’re with you. Spring and summer will be here before we know it, so if you’re in need of a gorgeous, sexy, and supportive plus size bathing suit that flatters your curves in all the best ways, keep reading.
Our list of the best plus size swimsuits features a little bit of everything: fabulously fun and figure-flattering plus size bikinis, gorgeous one-pieces, suits with all kinds of swoon-worthy details, all the best brands, and more. We’re talking about silhouettes that will have you looking beautiful and feeling confident no matter where the warm weather finds you.
Get ready to ditch your cold-weather gear and proudly strut your stuff, anywhere and everywhere, with these incredible and totally cute plus size swimsuits.
Our Review
Talk about a gorgeous plus size one piece! Featuring a feminine and totally romantic floral print, this adorable swimsuit is figure-flattering and will have you looking great and feeling great whether you’re by the pool, at the beach, or hitting up a hot tub. Brilliant hues of pink, red, yellow, green, peach and more are a total standout and the full coverage panty doesn’t reveal too much.
With a striking shoulder ruffle and removable wide comfy straps, this is definitely one of the best plus size swimsuits available today. It’s also available in a variety of print.
Available sizes: 16 Plus – 26 Plus
Personally, I think Miraclesuit makes the best swimsuits for women, and this plus size swimsuit is one of the best. Available in two colors including this gorgeous “delphine” blue and black, this one-piece features Miraclesuit’s signature tummy control fabric for a slimming look. They actually boast that you’ll look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds®. We love that!
Designed with a dramatic v-neckline that accentuates the bust and enhances your natural figure, this gorgeous swimsuit also features underwire cups for additional support. And, while this is a more expensive option, it’s seriously worth it.
Available sizes: 16 Plus to 24 Plus
Special note from Miraclesuit: After each use, hand wash your Miraclesuit in cool, clear water and hang to dry. Do not use chlorine bleach. Do not iron or tumble dry. Following these instructions will help extend the lifespan of your swimsuit so you can enjoy it even longer
Doesn’t this elegant coral plus size swimdress remind you of 1940s Hollywood? I can picture some starlet (or you) lounging by the pool, martini in hand. This sexy, solid swimdress, in an absolute tan show-off color, features side shirring that is universally flattering on every body shape.
The sweetheart neckline is accented by a dramatic twist at the bustline. Sewn-in cups give you the support you need. I also like the fact that this swimsuit offers detachable straps, so you can wear it in bandeau style or attach the straps for more strenuous water sports that could have a tendency to reveal something you hadn’t planned to show.
Plus, at the price, it’s a great buy for high-quality summer swimwear. It’s also available in over a dozen colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find something you like.
Available sizes: 12 Plus to 26 Plus
High waisted bikinis continue to be hot, hot, hot, and this plus size bikini from Wavely puts it all together with a bright tropical print in your favorite summer hues. The bikini bottom features ruched side seams that add detail and the shirred front provides added tummy control for a slim silhouette.
The bikini top is the standout here, however, with a sweet off the shoulder ruffle that leaves just a tantalizing bit of your midriff showing. The soft padded bra adds just enough support, and prevents your headlights from showing. Spaghetti straps complete the picture and, if you’re looking for more bare shoulders or want to avoid tan lines, they’re detachable.
Available sizes: 12-14 – 20 Plus
Full disclosure: this is not a swimsuit. However, every gal needs a totally cute cover-up to hit the poolside with. So, when we saw this one from La Blanca, we just couldn’t resist including it on our list of the best plus-size swimsuits.
Pairing the tropics with some bohemian vibes, this cover-up caftan is loose-fitting, yet figure-flattering with a belted, self-tie waist. Perfect to throw over any suit on our list, this will complete any ensemble you’re planning this spring and summer.
Available sizes: Small – 3X
Aqua Eve makes totally cute plus size swimsuits and this two-piece is one of them. Available in a variety of patterns and colors, this tankini/shorts combo suit is perfect for the beach, pool, hot tub, and more. We’re really loving the overall silhouette of this swimsuit, too. With a v-neck and flowy top that covers the entire stomach, you’ll appear slimmer, and, the cross straps down the back add a beautiful touch that’s also flattering. Definitely something fun to wear this year!
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 22 Plus
It doesn’t get much more iconic than Speedo, and while this plus size swimsuit might be one of the more basic styles on our list, it’s a classic and sure to be a favorite this summer. Available in both black and navy blue, this swimsuit features compression technology to help increase circulation for faster muscle recovery and chafe-free movement. Hallelujah! This is also Speedo’s most conservative cut so it offers more coverage around the legs.
Available sizes: 4 – 24 Plus
Shopping for cute plus size swimwear on a budget? This adorable tankini comes in at less than $30, which is really an amazing deal. The cute purple and black tankini top is subtly striped with a contrasting black neckline in a deep scoop. The wide straps in front travel over the shoulders where they split and become sexy crisscrossing double straps that are fully adjustable. The back of the suit also offers a multi-strap element that’s super cute.
And just in case you’re like this writer and prefer not to show the very tops of your legs, this cute tankini features boy shorts instead of panties to give you just that extra bit of coverage that feels so comfortable.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 24 Plus
We’re just going to say it: jackpot. La Blanca makes some incredible swimwear and this piece not only comes in a range of plus sizes but it’s available in 28 different patterns and colors. You read the right: 28. Oh, the possibilities! This eye-catching one-piece features a figure-flattering silhouette with a multi-strap cross-back and a plunging v-neckline. Chic, feminine, and totally swoon-worthy, this modest yet somewhat sexy plus size swimsuit is definitely one to rock this year.
Available sizes: 16 Plus – 22 Plus
If you’re looking to flaunt your curves in a sexy plus size swimsuit, be sure to check out this cute two-piece from Kisscynest. Available in a variety of bright and neon colors, this swimsuit will help you bring the heat this summer. Featuring high-waisted bottoms and a push-up top, this swimsuit also offers some unique design features with cross straps down the back and criss-cross straps over the stomach. Kisscynest makes a variety of playful and sexy plus size bikinis and you can check out the entire line here.
Available sizes: X-Large – 4X
You’re going to see a few Miraclesuit options on our list of the best plus size swimsuits because they’re simply the best. And this cute polka dot number is a show-stopper for sure. This one-piece suit features Miraclesuit’s signature tummy control fabric for a slimming look, and the company actually boasts that you’ll look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds®. Not bad!
Designed with a dramatic v-neckline that accentuates the bust and enhances your natural figure, this gorgeous swimsuit also features underwire cups for additional support. And, while this is a more expensive option, it’s seriously worth it.
Available sizes: 16 Plus to 24 Plus
Much like the other Wavely plus size bikini on our list, this one-piece is just as feminine and fun featuring ruffles and a figure-flattering silhouette. Available in a variety of floral patterns and colors, this suit is definitely a fun addition to any poolside wardrobe. Made with tummy controlling fabric, this swimsuit offers a slimming effect and the flounce overlay offers some cover to the arms – we love that! The adjustable straps are also removable for a versatile look.
Available sizes: 12-14 – 20 Plus
We love a swimsuit with a little bit of flair, and this retro-style, off-the-shoulder plus size swimsuit from La Blanca has us swooning. The playful ruffle trim across the bust and neckline is just plain fun, and the tummy control fabric with rouche detailing down the front is figure-flattering and slimming. Available in a variety of colors and floral patterns, including this beautiful shade of aqua, there’s a style and look for everyone.
Available sizes: 16 Plus – 22 Plus
Affordable. Cute. Flattering. What’s not to love? This flouncy one-piece from Daci is a popular seller and has stellar reviews, so if you’re looking for one of the best plus size swimsuits available today, this is a good one. Available in a variety of colors and patterns including this gorgeous blue, this one-piece is figure-flattering and features some feminine details we’re loving, including a little arm coverage. And, bonus: some of the patterns are actually on sale! Better hurry, though…it won’t last.
Available sizes: Large – 22 Plus
If you’re looking for a two-piece that still offers a fair amount of coverage, check out this cute retro-inspired look from Tutorutor. Available in all kinds of amazing patterns and bright colors, this floral suit is feminine and fun. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this swimsuit offers gorgeous ruffle dealing, a figure-flattering peplum cut, tummy control, detachable bra support, and high-waisted matching bottoms. You’ll definitely be the talk about the poolside wearing this.
Available sizes: 1X – 4X
Offering up a different silhouette that provides a more full-coverage look, this plus size swimsuit from Miraclesuit is just as flattering as the others on our list. Sold with just the fun-patterned tankini, this top looks great with a pair of solid black bottoms – you can score some here, or use anything you already own. The high neckline is very stylish and flatters most bustlines, and the underwire bra helps to lift the girls, too!
Available sizes: 18 Plus to 24 Plus
Inspired by a passion for travel, international markets, and vibrant cultures, La Blanca offers swim and beach collections that fit a Global lifestyle as well as all body types. This adorable one-piece definitely hits the mark in terms of style with a variety of gorgeous floral patterns to pick from, and offers a figure-flattering silhouette we know you’ll love.
The subtle sweetheart bustline of the bandeau creates a feminine and sexy fit that enhances the neckline, and while not pictured, the removable halter strap allows you to customize your look. Bonus: the fabric creates a slimming effect. Who doesn’t love that?
Available sizes: 16 Plus – 22 Plus
Much like the other Aqua Eve swimsuit on our list, this plus size bikini is figure-flattering, feminine, and a definite show-stopper. Available in a variety of floral patterns, this two-piece lands a spot on our list of the best plus size swimsuits for its high marks from reviewers and overall fun-factor. The flounce top provides great coverage, as does the high-waisted bottoms, and the price points is perfect for all budgets. If you’re in the market for a killer swimsuit, be sure to check out this one.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 20 Plus
If you’re on the hunt for one of the best plus size swimsuits that offers full coverage, we’d recommend the Hanna Nikole Swimdress. Available in a variety of gorgeous patterns and colors, this swimdress with built-in boy shorts is a favorite amongst reviewers for its figure-flattering silhouette. In fact, because the swimsuit is so long and modest, you can actually wear this around the beach town or island resort – or even just the pool. Casual, cute, affordable, you can’t go wrong.
Available sizes: 16 Plus to 28 Plus
Here’s what we love about this plus size swimsuit: it’s subtle with the playful details. Featuring a high neckline, this all-black one-piece offers a subtle plunging neckline that’s covered with mesh. Sexy but not inappropriate – we love that! Available in dozens of colors and fun patterns, there’s a style for everyone, and, with its tummy control fabric, you’ll look and feel great.
Available sizes: Large – 22 Plus
What happens when you take the best attributes of sexy lingerie and infuse them into a plus-size bikini? You get a strappy, sassy bikini top that looks as good as any bra you’ve ever had. As with many plus size swimsuits these days, the top is purchased separately from the bottom to allow you to get a more customized fit.
This bikini top supports your ample bust with set-in cups and the adjustable cross-back straps allow you to give the girls perfect lift. Another cross strap cutie from Coastal Blue features a color block front with adjustable front shirring and a cute drawstring tie. Both of these tops come in sizes up to 3XL (24W-26W).
Pair either of these bikini tops with a cute pair of solid-colored bottoms. The Coastal Blue High Waist Cut-Out Sides Bikini Bottom is super sexy, as is the Twist Front High Waist Bikini Bottom.