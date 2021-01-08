21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Dreaming of warmer weather, sandy beaches, and sunny days lounging by the pool? We hear you, we see you, we’re with you. Spring and summer will be here before we know it, so if you’re in need of a gorgeous, sexy, and supportive plus size bathing suit that flatters your curves in all the best ways, keep reading.

Our list of the best plus size swimsuits features a little bit of everything: fabulously fun and figure-flattering plus size bikinis, gorgeous one-pieces, suits with all kinds of swoon-worthy details, all the best brands, and more. We’re talking about silhouettes that will have you looking beautiful and feeling confident no matter where the warm weather finds you.

Get ready to ditch your cold-weather gear and proudly strut your stuff, anywhere and everywhere, with these incredible and totally cute plus size swimsuits.