21 Best Block Heel Booties You’ll LOVE

21 Best Block Heel Booties You’ll LOVE

  • Shares
  • Updated

It’s time to elevate those looks, ladies – literally. Block heel booties are not only wardrobe staples, but they’re serious outfit must-haves. Whether it’s fall, winter, spring, or summer, there’s a chunky heel favorite ready to walk and rock the season with you.

Our list of the best block heel booties features nothing but iconic brands known for making some seriously awesome leather and suede goods. From timeless silhouettes to trendy sky-high lace-ups to comfortable classics to weather-ready styles, there’s something here for everyone.

Dress them up, style them down, pair with jeans or your favorite dresses – the style possibilities are endless. And, while our list might be giving us all the fall feels, don’t be afraid to bust these booties out all year long.

For some seriously cute styles, read on.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

These Boots Are Made For Walking. . .

...and that's just what they'll do!

Of all the boot trends and styles out there, block heel booties are a favorite amongst women for a reason. Versatile, timeless, and oh, so cute, this style is perhaps the most wardrobe worthy and essential of the bunch. And, no offense to other styles - because we love them, too - but not all boots are made for all women. 

If you've got wider calves, finding tall, knee-length boots that fit can be challenging. Well, we're here to tell you that ankle boots are made for everyone.

Often featuring wide ankle openings and cushioned footbeds, ankle-length block heel booties are comfortable to wear all day, every day. So, if you're in the market for a pair of incredible boots that don't sacrifice comfort for fashion - and vice versa - check out our picks.

How To Wear Block Heel Booties

Here's the really cool thing about block heel booties: they go with everything. Definitely a look that can be rocked during all seasons and with all outfits, they're an essential part of every gal's wardrobe. 

And, when we say they go with everything, we mean it. For some style tips and tricks, check out our list of favorite looks for some outfit-inspiration:

Jeans - block heel booties and jeans go together like peanut butter & jelly. Yep! They do! Think about pairing your chunky heel boots with a cool pair of skinny jeans and a sweater. For a slightly edgier look, think about wearing black booties with some coated black jeans and a bomber jacket. And, for a truly fashion-forward look, wear cropped jeans with your booties. They'll pop for sure!

Dresses/Skirts - block heel booties are actually great shoes to wear with dresses and skirts. Maxi dresses, midi dresses, fringed skirts, tights, no tights - doesn't matter. But, we'll just say this, think about the vibe of the dress/skirt you're wearing. Sweater dresses and florals usually go best with complementary colors and softer brown boots. Edgier looks go best with darker ones.

Leggings - raise your hand if leggings are your new every day normal. We see you, we hear you, we love you. And, guess what? You can elevate those leggings with a pair of block heel booties and an oversized sweater. Yep! No need to change into something else as you're heading out the door. Throw on your comfiest top and your coolest booties for a look fit for the grocery store and socially distanced get-togethers.

Fall Favorites

Block heel booties are a fall fashion must-have. And, while we've been known to rock our favorite chunky heels all year long, there's just something about fall that screams "booties and spiced lattes," you know?

Between trenchcoats, plaid shirts, argyle, and cozy cable knits, block heel booties complete all of Autumn's - and even winter's -  perfectly layered looks.

Ideal for romping around the pumpkin patch, hitting up a wine tasting - outside and socially distanced, of course! - or just running errands around town, chunky heel boots will keep your style on point no matter where life takes you.

For more fall styles, check out the links below.

See Also:

Best Cargo Pants for Fall

Best Plus Size Trenchcoats

Best Plus Size Denim Jackets

Best High Waisted Mom Jeans

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,