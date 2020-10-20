21 Best Block Heel Booties You’ll LOVE

It’s time to elevate those looks, ladies – literally. Block heel booties are not only wardrobe staples, but they’re serious outfit must-haves. Whether it’s fall, winter, spring, or summer, there’s a chunky heel favorite ready to walk and rock the season with you.
Our list of the best block heel booties features nothing but iconic brands known for making some seriously awesome leather and suede goods. From timeless silhouettes to trendy sky-high lace-ups to comfortable classics to weather-ready styles, there’s something here for everyone.
Dress them up, style them down, pair with jeans or your favorite dresses – the style possibilities are endless. And, while our list might be giving us all the fall feels, don’t be afraid to bust these booties out all year long.
For some seriously cute styles, read on.
Sleek and stylish with an air of sophistication, these block heel booties from Aldo are giving us major feels, ladies.
Available in three colors – black suede, black leather (pictured), cognac – these booties are an instant outfit-maker this fall and winter. Not only that, they’re comfortable, too.
Featuring Aldo’s flex heel design, rubber sole, and a cushioned insole, these boots were made with maximum support in mind so you can rock the look all day long. Equipped with a super-stylish side zipper, these boots are easy to put on and slip off.
Think about pairing these black booties with a pair of skinny black jeans.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please review the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Fun, stylish, and totally on-trend, these block heel booties from Franco Sarto feature a faux-snakeskin-embossed upper, an inner side zipper closure, and a super cool metallic toe, making this a wow-worthy style sure to elevate any look you’re rocking.
In addition to this patterned look, this boot is available in black. And, as a total bonus, these booties don’t sacrifice comfort for fashion, either. Made with a padded footbed, feel free to rock this comfortable look all-day.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Are these boots made for walking? Why, yes, yes there are.
With the super on-trend lace-up detailing, these ankle booties from Naturalizer get a stylish and refined upgrade. Named the Callie Mid Shaft, these boots are perfect for all those fall and winter looks you’ve got planned. And, with a 3.5-inch heel, these booties will elevate any look – literally.
Featuring an inside ankle zipper, cushioned insole, and made with lightweight 100% leather material, these lace-up “hiker” boots are uber-comfortable and ready for whatever day you’ve got planned.
Available sizes: 4 – 12; please refer to the size chart for your perfect fit before purchasing. These boots are even available in extended and wide sizes.
Talk about a fun pair of shoes!
These booties from Vince Camuto feature a 3.5-inch heel and are available in three colors, including this play on the super-trendy snake-skin pattern named “tostada.”
With a Western-inspired look – which we totally love – these chunky heel boots have that classic cowgirl snip-toe, clean lines, and notched topline. Definitely made for walking – or strutting – around town this fall and winter, these boots were made with all-day comfort in mind. Featuring a zipper closure down the back, these boots pair nicely with jeans.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sleek, stunning, and totally stylish, these black booties from Franco Sarto are completely sophisticated. Dressed up or down, these are an outfit-maker for sure, ladies.
Featuring a 2-inch block heel, these shoes are available in three stylish colors – black (pictured), white, rust – all in the embossed leather look. Made of 100% leather, these boots have inside ankle zips, rounded toes, and cushioned footbed, for a comfortable fit you can wear all day.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sorel makes much more than snowboots, ladies. If you haven’t discovered their line of totally cute and stylish – but still weather-ready – line of footwear, you’re missing out.
Crafted from dark and lightly burnished leather, the Cate Lace-Up Bootie blends a rugged vibe with a polished look for a style fit for all those fall and winter outfits. Featuring waterproof full-grain leather, a durable rubber grip sole for better traction, and Sorel’s EVA comfortable footbed, this is a look you can rock all day, every day, rain or shine.
Available in seven different colors, there’s a pair of Cate’s for everyone.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These block heel booties from Frye are seriously stylish, ladies.
With Frye’s signature craftmanship shining bright, the all-leather Essa Bootie has a chic Western-inspired look with that Wellington stitching, features a 3-inch block heel, an almond-shaped toe, and a lightly padded footbed for a comfortable fit you can rock all day. Available in six different colors including this soft “sand” (pictured), there’s an Essa or everyone.
Available sizes: 5.5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Keep in mind that this bootie does have a slimmer ankle shaft.
These black booties from Anne Klein are ready for work, happy hour, and even the weekend. Featuring a chunky block heel, the Raylin ankle bootie also has a unique design element – soft jersey lining. Visible at the back of the boot, that soft fabric adds just enough style to a seemingly simple design, and we have to say, we like it.
Featuring a cute buckle detail and inner zipper, these boots are easy to get on, easy to slip off, and super comfortable to wear all day. Dress these boots up or down for a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
It doesn’t get much more comfortable than Dr. Scholls. As a brand known for providing maximum foot comfort, their Teammate bootie features a cushioned footbed and a shock-absorption design to help alleviate foot pressure and fatigue. Definitely shoes you can rock all day, every day.
With a 2-inch block heel, these booties feature a microsuede upper, rounded toe, and slip-on design – no zippers here! A fun twist on the Chelsea boot style, these shoes are available in three colors including grey (pictured), brown leopard, and black & white snakeskin.
Available sizes: 6 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These black booties from Naturalizer are as comfortable as they come and cute to boot, too!
Featuring Contour+ technology, the innovative cushioning system in the footbeds actually sculpt and mold to the shape of your foot for an experience unlike anything else. With a 3-inch heel, these lace-up block heel booties are also incredibly stylish, too. Available in five different colors including a chic embossed leather look, there’s a style for everyone and for every occasion.
Ideal for all those fall and winter outfits, these shoes are made with water-repellent material and a grip sole.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please review the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These block heel booties from Dolce Vita feature a very fashionable interpretation of the totally on-trend patchwork style, even mixing fabrics and materials. Featuring tan leather, snakeskin-embossed leather, and textural calf hair, these boots are not only completely stylish and cute, but they’ll elevate any look.
Designed with comfort in mind, these booties have a 2-inch heel and feature a lightly cushioned footbed. Easy to slip on and easy to slip off, these will definitely become a favorite addition to your wardrobe this season.
West is best, at least when it comes to these block heel booties from Dolce Vita. Inspired by that cowgirl-vibe we all love, these chic calf hair booties are seriously fashionable and ready for fall and winter.
Rocking a slight Chelsea style, these booties are a fun update to a classic look that’s also available in leopard print. Featuring a near 3-inch block heel, rounded toe, a lightly padded footbed for added comfort, and an extra-tall ankle shaft, these pair beautifully with skinny jeans or wide-leg statement pants.
Available sizes: 6 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These block heel booties from Circus by Sam Edelman are seriously cute, ladies. Beautifully made and available in three patterns and colors – coffee (pictured), black, snakeskin-embossed leather – these booties are not only fun to rock but are completely comfortable, too. Featuring a padded insole you’ll be able to wear these shoes anywhere this fall and winter.
With a 3.5-inch heel, they’re definitely on the taller end of the bootie spectrum, but we like it. They also feature a taller ankle shaft – very on-trend right now.
Feminine yet fierce and totally flattering, these chunky heel boots are a must-have.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Fashion with a purpose? Sign us up!
TOMS is on a mission to provide shoes to children in need, so with every pair of TOMS sold, the company donates a pair. One for One®. Pretty sweet deal, huh? And, while we love what TOMS is all about, we also love these Esme booties.
Cute and stylish with a “goes-with-everything” sort of vibe, these pull-on style booties are comfortable and ready for anything. Featuring a modest 2-inch heel, these leather shoes are versatile and available in twelve different colors and fun patterns.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
It doesn’t get much better than these booties from Lucky Brand. A popular seller and fan-favorite, the Basel ankle bootie is available in forty-eight colors and patterns – yes! Forty-Eight!
Featuring a modest 1.37-inch block heel and a padded insole, these boots are comfortable to wear all day, every day. With a unique two-zipper design, these boots are easy to get on and slip off. These boots are also available in extended and wide sizes. Definitely a wardrobe must-have – and at a great price, too.
Available sizes: 5 – 13; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sperry Top Sider’s iconic Saltwater boot gets a major update with these rain booties.
Perfect for fall and winter, these boots will keep you dry and warm while you’re braving the elements at the pumpkin patch or running errands around town. Fashionable and functional, these boots are serious must-haves.
Featuring premium leather with a duck boot shell, these block heel booties with their rubber soles are durable and weather-ready. They’re also available in five different colors.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Ecco makes some seriously comfortable footwear, ladies. Classic and timeless, their shoes are wardrobe staples for sure, and their Shape 45 Block Bootie is definitely a look you can rock all year long.
Available in four different colors including this super-cute “fired brick” red, you’ll be stylish wherever you go. Featuring a 2-inch heel, these 100% leather Chelsea-inspired ankle booties can be dressed up or down and pair beautifully with dark denim.
Available sizes: 4 – 11.5; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Prepare to go sky high with these black booties from Dr. Martens.
Featuring a 4-inch heel with a 1-inch platform, these boots will elevate any look – literally. Made of 100% leather, these Chelsea-style pull-on booties might be the tallest shoes on our list, but with Dr. Martens iconic air-cushioned soles, you’ll be comfortable all day long. Available in black (pictured) and the brand’s signature cherry red, these boots go well with just about anything.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Take a walk on the wild side with these block heel booties from Cole Haan. Available in always trendy animal print – jaguar! – these handcrafted boots are made of 100% leather and feature textural calf hair.
Featuring a 2-inch block heel, rounded toes with gold tips, cushioned footbeds, and side zip closures, these boots are as fashionable as they are comfortable. Ideal for any outfit that needs a pop of fun, these chic booties are definitely a conversation starter and wardrobe must-have. Think about pairing with an all-black – black skinny jeans and black sweater – for a sophisticated yet fun look.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Frye makes some mean footwear, and these block heel ankle booties are seriously stylish.
Featuring a feathered cutout, these boots are available in four colors including pale blush (pictured). Made with 100% leather, back heel zip closures, and cushioned footbeds, these boots are as comfortable to wear as they are cute.
Dresses up or down, these boots are the perfect ensemble-maker and wardrobe must-have.
Available sizes: 5.5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a comfortable bootie with a slight heel, the REACTION booties from Kenneth Cole are a great pick.
Available in five colors and patterns including this fun-for-fall olive green, these booties feature rounded toes and back heel zips. Made of suede and featuring padded footbeds, you can rock these booties all day long. Bonus: they go with everything.
Available sizes: 5.5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.