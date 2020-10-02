15 Best Women’s Cape Coats You’ll LOVE

Trendy yet classic. Stylish yet comfortable. Fun yet refined. A cape coat is a lot of things, but most of all, it’s another great top layer for fall and winter.
Our list of the best women’s cape coats features a variety of styles and trends. Fashionable and of-the-moment, these are not only must-have looks but they’re serious wardrobe-essentials. We looked through hundreds of styles to narrow our list down to the best fifteen, and we found it all: classic cuts, gorgeous patterns, plus-size options, and cozy favorites – there’s something on here for everyone!
For the latest cape coat designs giving us major inspiration this season, take a look at our picks below.
Kind of a coat, kind of a sweater, kind of a poncho, kind of a blanket, kind of amazing. This cape coat from Epsion is a little bit of everything and we totally love it.
Made of ultra-soft and cozy material, this intentionally oversized wrap cape coat is perfect for fall, winter, and cooler spring days. Available in a variety of colors and trendy patterns, this coat is made of lighter material that’s still heavy enough to keep you warm as the weather turns. A budget-friendly option, this is perfect for all fashionistas looking to add a pop of fun to their wardrobe this season.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. It measures 130cm x 150cm / 51-inches x 59-inches.
Just like the other Tahari ASL cape jacket on our list, this topper is a trendy and stylish update to the cape trend with one major twist: SPARKLES. Yep! Insert all the heart eye emojis here, please!
Perfect for work, happy hour – even the virtual kind! – and nights out or in, this jacket is totally cute. Made of a nylon-spandex blend, this jacket features loads of stretch for a super comfortable fit. Available in a range of sizes – including plus-sizes! – this jacket is comfortable to wear and totally fashionable. Definitely a wardrobe essential in our book.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small Petite – X-Large Petite / X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This cape coat from Pendleton gets a major style upgrade. Featuring Pendelton’s iconic American-made wool in one of their striking patterns, this coat is a major fashion must-have.
Fully-lined, this topper features toggles at the front, functional pockets, a hood, and a figure-flattering silhouette. It will also keep you warm and stylish while you’re out and about this fall and winter. The shell is a blend of wool, cotton and the trim is made of cowhide leather.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Medium – Large-X-Large; cape sizing runs differently than regular coats so please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This women’s cape coat from Panhandle’s Powder River Outfitters line is giving us major fall feels, ladies. Oh, and it just dropped, too!
Made of jacquard wool, this hooded coat features toggles down the front, a dramatic collar, and functional side pockets. Available in a stylish Aztec print, this topper is the perfect layering piece this fall and winter, keeping you warm – as well as fashionable – as the weather turns.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – Large; a size chart for this product is not available.
This is another one of those sort-of coats, sort-of sweaters, all-kinds-of-awesome capes perfect for fall.
Available in a variety of colors and cute patterns, VanJump’s faux-cashmere top layer is super-soft and just thick enough to keep you warm as the weather turns. Stylish and fashionable, this wrap is well-loved for its versatility and intentionally oversized fit, perfect for all shapes and sizes, including plus-sizes.
Dressed up or down, this cape coat can be styled in a number of ways and is a great budget-friendly addition to your wardrobe this year.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. It measures 53-inches x 63-inches.
Tailored and refined, this cape jacket from BCBGMAXAZRIA is the one for you if you’re looking for a more elegant take on the cape trend.
Featuring a hook-and-eye closure at the waist, this jacket was designed in a silhouette that’s both structured and fluid, and it will have you looking smart and stylish. Whether you’re heading to work or just out with the girls, this jacket works in all settings and pairs best with trousers or dark denim. Made with a bit of stretch, this jacket is also comfortable to wear. Total bonus, ladies!
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This cape from Oxfords Cashmere adds a touch of class to any outfit.
Woven from wool and cashmere, this top layer is luxuriously soft and comfortable, making this cape coat a must-have for fall and winter. Easy to dress up or style down, this topper goes with a variety of outfits, making it a serious wardrobe essential.
Available in two different styles, you can either choose from the cape with tartan plaid accents down the front, around the collar, and at the hemline, or the collarless cape with subtle tartan plaid detailing. Either way, you can’t go wrong.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment.
This cape jacket from Tahari ASL is available in a range of sizes – including plus-sizes!
Made of a polyester-elastane-cotton blend, this jacket is an elevated and classy update to the cape trend, ideal for workdays and fun days. Featuring enough stretch for a comfortable fit, this collarless jacket is also styled with two functional pockets and a hook-and-eye closure at the waist, offering a fashionable and figure-flattering silhouette for women of all shapes and sizes.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 6 – 22 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’re really feeling the Aztec design on this cape coat, ladies. Cute, stylish, trendy – it’s all the things that we love.
Made of jacquard wool, this cape coat from Powder River Outfitters, features a hood, toggles down the front, bell sleeves, an oversized collar, and functional side pockets. This topper is the perfect layering piece and with the ability to dress it up or down, it’s a wardrobe must-have this fall and winter.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – Large; a size chart for this product is not available.
This wool cape coat from Calvin Klein is the epitome of cool.
Designed in the style of a double-breasted peacoat with oversized buttons, this coat also features a notched collar. Easy to dress up or down, this is a true wardrobe essential for fall and winter.
Made of a wool-polyester blend, this coat, and little more structured than some of the options on our list. Be aware that sizing is limited and this garment does run slightly small. This coat is also available in two colors – black and navy.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This plus-size cape coat from Jessica London is available in three colors – grey, black, khaki – and features an effortless silhouette perfect for all women.
Designed with a detachable sweater hood for a versatile look, this coat also features two large sweater pockets on the front along with a zipper closure. Smart, sophisticated, and always on-trend, this classic wool-blend cape coat is the perfect outer layer for your fall and winter outfits.
A true wardrobe must-have, this coat can be dressed up or down for all of life’s adventures.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 42 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Is this really a coat? Well, not really. If we’re honest, this is more a super cute, totally comfy, and perfectly oversized poncho cape combo, perfect for wrapping up in this fall and winter. So, while not exactly a coat, it’s definitely a must-have wardrobe essential, ladies.
Available in thirty-five different colors and stylish patterns – yes! Thirty-five! – there’s something for everyone’s personal vibe and taste. Called a sweater coat by Urban CoCo, this topper is the perfect layering piece to complete your ensembles this season. Designed for multiple styling possibilities, this wrap would look great with jeans, block heel booties, and an oversized belt for a waist-defining look.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. Measurements are not available.
The perfect layering piece, this cape coat from Woman Within is made of super-soft fleece for a super-comfortable and totally cozy fit.
Featuring a button front that can be worn open like a shawl or closed for that trendy cape look, this coat is intentionally oversized so that it can layer over everything. Available in three colors and patterns including the always fun-for-fall buffalo plaid, there’s something for everyone.
Woman Within is known for making trendy and of-the-moment plus-size styles. They definitely hit the mark with this cape coat.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. It measures 41-inches long.
Made of heavy and warm fabric, this hooded cape coat from Artka is a great find for fall and winter.
Available in two colors – grey/black and olive green – this coat features vintage-inspired embroidery down the front, a drop shoulder design, and a hook-and-eye closure.
A great look for all of life’s adventures, this coat is a fun and unique addition to any wardrobe. As recommended by the designer, this coat is perfectly suitable for renaissance festivals and weekend hikes.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. No measurements are available at this time.
This felted polyester cape coat from Mud Pie is a cute and versatile topper to rock this fall and winter.
Featuring tortoise buttons down the front and at the angled front pockets, this coat definitely has more of a traditional cape vibe – and we like that. A great top layer for any outfit, this coat can be dressed up or styled down easily. Available at a budget-friendly price, this coat is also available in two colors – black and khaki.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most. It measures 27-inches from the shoulder to the hem.