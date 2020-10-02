15 Best Women’s Cape Coats You’ll LOVE

Trendy yet classic. Stylish yet comfortable. Fun yet refined. A cape coat is a lot of things, but most of all, it’s another great top layer for fall and winter.

Our list of the best women’s cape coats features a variety of styles and trends. Fashionable and of-the-moment, these are not only must-have looks but they’re serious wardrobe-essentials. We looked through hundreds of styles to narrow our list down to the best fifteen, and we found it all: classic cuts, gorgeous patterns, plus-size options, and cozy favorites – there’s something on here for everyone!

For the latest cape coat designs giving us major inspiration this season, take a look at our picks below.