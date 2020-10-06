15 Best Wrap Coats You’ll LOVE

Get wrapped up in the latest trend that’s really more of an all-time classic in the making: wrap coats.
Nicknamed the “robe coat,” this style trades buttons and zippers for belts that cinch shut for looks that are incredibly figure-flattering. And, yes, they are as cozy, cute, and comfortable as the name suggests.
Our list of the best women’s wrap coats features timeless styles, modern twists, plus-size options, wool coats, and fun-for-fall patterns. Looks, that like the trenchcoat, are just as perfect for nights out as they are for running errands.
Throw on, wrap up, and get moving with your day in one of these fashionable picks.
This wrap coat from Cole Haan is completely dreamy, ladies. Available in four different colors, including this gorgeous dusty rose, this coat is sophisticated and yet somehow totally casual. Perfect for work, happy hours, nights out, and even just running errands around town, this coat elevates any number of outfits and works in a number of different settings.
Made of a wool and polyester blend, this coat features an exaggerated collar, welt pockets, and a self-tie belt for a figure-flattering cut that complements your natural silhouette.
Measuring in at 39″ long, this coat hits just below the knee on most women. Fully lined, this is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 2 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This stylish look from J.Crew Mercantile is one of those wool wrap coats that just goes with everything.
Available in fashionable “spectrum red” (pictured) and black, this coat features a self-tie belt closure for a figure-flattering cut loved by women of all shapes and sizes. The perfect topper for your outfits this fall and winter, this coat is versatile and will keep you warm and stylish as the weather turns.
With the hem hitting at the mid-thigh, this coat covers just enough for you to feel comfortable without feeling constricted.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This chic twist on the classic short coat is giving us major feels, ladies. Soft, romantic, and available in warm camel/grey and charcoal/black, this is one of those wrap coats that works with everything.
Designed by Daily Ritual, this wool coat features an exaggerated collar and self-tie belt for a figure-flattering cut. Oh, and that collar? It can be buttoned up for another dramatic look that we are loving. Definitely a versatile coat, ready for anything.
Made of a wool-blend, the fabric is expertly constructed to expose the reverse lining for a contrasting look that offers a super cool modern twist. This coat is also machine washable for easy care and cleaning. Total bonus!
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
New for this year, this wrap coat from Ralph Lauren features a maxi-length for full-coverage comfort, and we have to say, we’re really digging it.
Chic, stylish, with the ability to dress up or down, Ralph Lauren nails it with this design, and, it’s even available in some extended sizes. With a self-tie, waist-defining belt, this coat does what all wrap coats are known for: flatters your figure.
Donning decorative and functional side pockets, this wool coat – which is available in three different colors – has all the elements we look for in a top layer come fall and winter.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 0 – 18; there is no size chart available online at this time.
This wrap coat from Rachel Roy breaths new life into the all-time classic trenchcoat.
Made of soft wool, this coat is available in a range of sizes – including plus-sizes! – and features an easy wrap closure, two functional side pockets, and a self-tie belt for a figure-flattering cut. Available in light camel, this coat also features decorative navy stripes near the hem, and hits just below the knee for full-coverage comfort.
Ideal for fall and winter, this coat will keep you warm as the weather turns.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Available in a variety of colors and prints, including the always perfect for fall buffalo plaid (pictured), this wrap coat from Steve Madden delivers with some serious style.
Made of soft and super comfortable sweater fleece material, this coat will keep you toasty and warm as the weather turns. Featuring a flattering self-tie belt with a hidden-button closure, this coat highlights your best features in the best possible way. This is even available in plus-sizes.
And, as a total bonus, this coat is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
New for this year, Calvin Klein’s wrap coat design is made of a wool, nylon, and cashmere blend. Super comfortable, totally cute, and completely cozy, this coat is perfect for those crisp and cool fall days and winter nights.
Featuring a traditional wrap closure with a self-tie belt, this coat is figure-flattering and totally cool with its leather trim around the exaggerated collar. Available in black and bright red, this coat hits just above the knee and features functional side pockets.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 4 – 16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Daily Ritual’s modern take on the classic trench coat is absolutely gorgeous. Made of a polyester and wool blend, this coat is available in four different colors: black, grey, navy, and camel.
Designed to leave you feeling sophisticated, looking put-together, and prepared for whatever the season might throw at you, this coat will elevate any look, even if you’re just running around town checking things off your to-do list.
Featuring a self-tie belt that flatters any figure, this coat hits just at the knee and includes functional side pockets. This coat is also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: 2 – 16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that different colors are different prices.
The wrap coat gets a bit of a twist with this mixed-fabric favorite from Vince Camuto. The perfect coat to keep you feeling warm and fashionable, this coat is available in four colors and patterns, including the always fun and trendy animal print (pictured).
Featuring a traditional self-tie belt for that figure-flattering cut, this coat also features a trendy off-center zipper closure, and faux-leather trim around the dramatic collar and at the belt, for added style points. So, while this coat is more of an “inspired by” design, it’s too cute not to include on our list.
This coat is also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This wool wrap coat from Tahari – which just dropped – is made from their signature wool blend, and has been expertly designed to keep you warm during those crisp fall and winter days.
Perfect for any occasion, this coat is most definitely a wardrobe essential. Dressed up or down, this coat will have you looking great wherever life takes you. Available in five colors including black, charcoal grey (pictured), blue, camel, and soft almond, there’s a color for every style and every palette.
Featuring a dramatic double-face lapel, side pockets, and a self-tie belt that’s removable for added versatility, this coat is completely figure-flattering. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This plus-size wrap coat from Agnes Orinda definitely has an elevated kind of vibe, and we’re here for it.
Featuring a wide, waterfall collar and a self-tie belt, this coat is figure-flattering on women of all shapes and sizes. It’s also totally chic and stylish, perfect for work, parties, happy hours, and all of life’s casual adventures.
With some fun contrasting detailing around the hem, neckline, and at the belt, this coat feels modern and classic all at the same time. Available in a trendy grey tone, this coat can be easily dressed up or down.
Available sizes: 1X – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This wrap coat from Grace Karin just dropped and it’s silhouette is absolutely gorgeous. With an a-line swing cut and a waist-defining belt, this might be one of the most figure-flattering coats on our list.
Available in a variety of colors, including this perfect for fall olive green, this mid-length wool-blend coat can be dressed up or down and is ready for any occasion or activity. The belt is even removable, so if you’re looking to add some versatility to your look, think about wearing open or with a leather belt for some contrast.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Okay, ladies, this coat blends together some very trendy looks for fall: fringe, plaid, and the wrap style. And, we have to say, we’re really loving it. Between the always fashionable plaid, the trendiness of the fringe, and the figure-flattering silhouette, this coat hits a number of fashion marks for us.
Featuring a dramatic collar and self-tie belt, this coat is made of wool and will keep you warm through winter. Dress it up or down, this coat will have all your friends asking, “where did you get that?”
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This effortlessly cool and totally chic wool wrap coat from Tahari will have you feeling fashionable this fall and winter.
Made of a wool blend material, this coat will keep you warm as you’re out and about in the elements. Featuring a dramatic draping shawl collar, and an open front design with a self-tie belt, this coat is figure-flattering on women of all shapes and sizes. The tie is also removable for a more customizable fit and wear.
Available in two trendy colors – brown sugar and pale blue – this coat hits mid-thigh for a comfortable fit you can wear all day.
Available sizes: 0X – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This is one of those wrap coats that works well with everything and everywhere: work, happy hour, parties, weddings, pumpkin patches – you name it, you can wear this coat there.
Available in six different colors, this coat from Alega K hits mid-thigh and features slant pockets, a dramatic collar that can be closed for a versatile look, and a waist-defining belt that’s totally figure-flattering. The belt is even detachable for a little variety.
This is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.