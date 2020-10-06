15 Best Wrap Coats You’ll LOVE

Get wrapped up in the latest trend that’s really more of an all-time classic in the making: wrap coats.

Nicknamed the “robe coat,” this style trades buttons and zippers for belts that cinch shut for looks that are incredibly figure-flattering. And, yes, they are as cozy, cute, and comfortable as the name suggests.

Our list of the best women’s wrap coats features timeless styles, modern twists, plus-size options, wool coats, and fun-for-fall patterns. Looks, that like the trenchcoat, are just as perfect for nights out as they are for running errands.

Throw on, wrap up, and get moving with your day in one of these fashionable picks.