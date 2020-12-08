22 Best Cubcoats Hoodies & Jackets Your Kids Will LOVE

Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, Cubcoats are definitely a favorite amongst kids and parents for a reason. With an innovative design that transforms adorable plushies into hoodies, jackets, face masks, and more, Cubcoats are completely fun and perfect for kids ages 2 to 10.

Available in dozens of styles, including designs featuring characters from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, your kids will love wearing these lounge-worthy and ready for play-time looks. They’re a real winner for parents, too: every style is washing machine-friendly and safe to throw into the dryer.

Our list of the best Cubcoats features all the coolest hoodies and jackets available right now. For the latest, greatest, and cutest kids’ coats, read on.

Cubcoats: An Unlikely Transformation

Transforming seemingly ordinary plushies into kids' coats, hoodies, and jackets, Cubcoats are totally cool two-in-one ensemble makers. Loved by both kids and parents, the innovative design sets these pieces apart and makes for one fun addition to any wardrobe. 

Founded in 2017 by a former lawyer and a digital ad agency executive, Cubcoats began with a series of simple animal designs such as a tiger, bear, dog, and fox. Thanks to feedback from friends, family, and a large social media following, the demand for more creative pieces was overwhelming, leading to additional designs and key partnerships with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and other multi-media groups.

Cubcoats make great gifts for kids ages 2 to 10, but we're secretly hoping adult styles are in the works, but we'll just have to wait and see...they're just so dang cute.

Click Here For All Styles Currently Available On Amazon

More Than Just Coats at Cubcoats

What began as a group of people making kids' coats and hoodies has transformed into a bonafide company making all kinds of cute clothes for kiddos of all ages. In addition to the dozens of outerwear styles being made today, Cubcoats also makes joggers, socks, t-shirts, vests, and more. 

Made with premium, non-allergenic fabrics that have been ethically sourced, all Cubcoat clothing is machine washable, dryer-friendly, and completely comfortable to wear. And, when in plushie form, they even make for a great pillow in a pinch.

So, how does it work? How do plushies turn into hoodies? It's so easy, even your kids can do it!  It's just three simple steps:

  • Flip it over and unzip the back
  • Roll out the hoodie
  • Tuck the character away inside the hood

Cubcoats Face Masks

While many retailers and designers adjusted their approach to fashion in 2020, so did Cubcoats. Seeing a need in the underserved market of face masks for kids, Cubcoats launched a new line of kid-friendly and kid-sized face masks designed for children 4-years-old and up. And, while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of two wears a face mask, Cubcoats styles are a great pick for many.

Each of Cubcoats face masks features two protective layers of fabric, elastic earloops, and cute designs. We're featuring many of the styles available today, but you can see the entire line by clicking here.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

