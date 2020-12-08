22 Best Cubcoats Hoodies & Jackets Your Kids Will LOVE

Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, Cubcoats are definitely a favorite amongst kids and parents for a reason. With an innovative design that transforms adorable plushies into hoodies, jackets, face masks, and more, Cubcoats are completely fun and perfect for kids ages 2 to 10.
Available in dozens of styles, including designs featuring characters from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, your kids will love wearing these lounge-worthy and ready for play-time looks. They’re a real winner for parents, too: every style is washing machine-friendly and safe to throw into the dryer.
Our list of the best Cubcoats features all the coolest hoodies and jackets available right now. For the latest, greatest, and cutest kids’ coats, read on.
Our Review
Unicorn’s are everywhere right now making this magical, whimsical, and totally cute 2-in-1 hoodie from Cubcoats a popular style and serious must-have for kids of all ages. Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ quality craftsmanship and signature design that transforms this unicorn into a zip-up hoodie with pockets in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. That’s it!
Here’s what else we love about each Cubcoat: each style is made with premium, ethically-sourced, and non-allergenic materials. They’re also safe to throw into the washing machine and dryer.
Available sizes: 2T – 10
Talk about cute sherpa coats for kids! Cubcoats seriously delivers with this sherpa jacket that doubles as a cute plushie. Great for playing outside in, this jacket is made of 100% polyester and transforms from Papo The Panda into a super-soft and comfortable to wear sherpa jacket in three easy steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. It’s also just as easy to turn back into a stuffed animal to snuggle up with.
Sizing is pretty limited right now, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this awesome Cubcoat design featuring the King of Wakanda – The Black Panther. With all kinds of cool-points, this cute zip-up hoodie is a popular style for kids of all ages. Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ quality craftsmanship and signature design that transforms the Black Panther plushie into a zip-up hoodie with pockets in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Another cute design in Cubcoats line of pullover hoodies, Dayo the Dino is a sweet sweatshirt with cute dinosaur detailing down the arms and on the hood. Featuring a one-color concept, this hoodie is stylish, comfortable to wear, and features a zipped pocket/pouch down the front. And, what kid doesn’t love dinosaurs? We know they’ll flip for this one.
Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ quality craftsmanship and signature design that transforms this dangerously fun dinosaur plushie into a pullover hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
The Papo The Panda design gets a fun twist with this down jacket from Cubcoats. Perfect for all kinds of elements and outdoor play, this jacket will keep your kids warm no matter where adventure takes them.
While we wouldn’t recommend building any snowmen in a Cubcoat – at least without an actual winter coat over top – we do recommend this Elsa-inspired design for non-snowy days, especially if you have any major fans of Frozen on your hands. Sizing is limited right now, so be sure to check this one out before they’re completely sold out.
Made of 85% Cotton and 15% Polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ signature design that transforms an Elsa plushie into a zip-up hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Everyone’s favorite mouse gets the Cubcoat-treatment and the result couldn’t be any cuter. Here’s the thing though: sizing and availability are limited, so if your kids are fans of Mickey Mouse, you better hurry and scoop one of these up.
With all the classic Mickey Mouse design elements and touches, this Cubcoat is seriously stylish and cute with ears on the hood, and two giant white buttons down the front. Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ quality craftsmanship and signature design that transforms this Disney plushie into a zip-up hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Tomo the Tiger is one of the original Cubcoats and definitely one of the cutest, too. As described by the brand, Tomo is strong, agile, loves to play, and is quick in mind and body. He’s also a lover of milkshakes. Know any kids like that? If you do, Tomo might be the perfect Cubcoat for them.
Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features a design that transforms this playful tiger into a zip-up hoodie with pockets in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Perfect for windy days, mild evenings, and everything in between, the uber-soft and comfortable to wear Cubcoat Pullover Hoodies are perfect for all kinds of outdoor play. We’re really loving this style, too: Flynn the Fox.
Featuring a cute two-tone design, and a zipped pocket/pouch down the front, this hoodie is made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ signature design that transforms this sweet and sly fox into a pullover hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. That’s it!
Hello, Minnie Mouse! This Disney super-star gets the Cubcoat-treatment and it’s just to be favorite. With all the classic Minnie Mouse design elements and touches, this Cubcoat is seriously stylish and cute with ears and a bow on the hood, and polka dots down the front. Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ signature design that transforms this Disney plushie into a zip-up hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Cubcoats has partnered with some seriously fun brands to bring forward some awesome special edition designs, including this cute one featuring Chewbacca. As one of the most popular Star Wars characters, Chewie’s Cubcoat is a fan-favorite, for sure. Sizing is currently limited so be sure to snag this one for your favorite kiddos before it’s sold out.
Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the brands’ quality craftsmanship and signature design that transforms a Chewbacca plushie into a zip-up hoodie in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. It’s just easy to turn back into a stuffed animal, too.
Seriously sweet, and seriously cute, Cubcoats delivers with this sherpa jacket for kids that doubles as a plushie. Made of 100% polyester, this stylish jacket transforms from Benne The Bunny into a super-soft and comfortable to wear sherpa jacket in three easy steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. It’s also just as easy to turn back into a stuffed animal to snuggle up with.
Meet Pimm The Puppy, a perfect pullover hoodie from Cubcoats. Cute, fun, and totally comfortable to wear, your kids will absolutely love rocking this look and snuggling up with Pimm every day. Featuring a zipped pocket/pouch down the front, a two-tone gray color palette, and Cubcoats signature design, in just three easy steps your kids can transform this adorable puppy into a pullover hoodie: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. That’s it!
Frozen isn’t Frozen without Anna, so if you’ve got a major fan on your hands, be sure to check out this cute coat and plushie two-in-one from Cubcoats. While your kids will definitely need a winter coat over top to build any snowmen this winter, this festive and fun design is sure to be a favorite.
There’s just something really sweet and cute about a narwhal, right? Nicknamed the “Unicorns of the Sea,” we have a feeling your little ones will love wearing Nell the Narwhal from Cubcoats. Made of 85% cotton and 15% polyester, this Cubcoat features the signature design of transforming this narwhal plushie into a zip-up hoodie with pockets in three simple steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside.
Cubcoats seriously delivers with this sherpa jacket that doubles as a plushie. Perfect for braving the elements in, snuggling up in, and traveling with, too, this jacket is an all-around winner. Made of 100% polyester, this stylish jacket transforms from Kali The Kitty into a super-soft and comfortable to wear sherpa jacket in three easy steps: turn it over, unzip it, and turn out the inside. It’s also just as easy to turn back into a stuffed animal to snuggle up with.
Papo The Panda is one of the original Cubcoat designs and is described as a kind animal, who listens and always has something nice to say. Know any kids like that? If you do, Papo might be the perfect Cubcoat for them.
It’s not all about coats at Cubcoats, so if you’re searching for face masks for your kids, they’ve got you covered with some fun designs we know your kids will love. Take a look at this one: Syd The Shark. Featuring a two-in-one design, this face mask transforms into a wristband for a stylish accessory your kids can tote around anywhere.
Featuring two layers of protective fabric, elastic earloops, and a washable/reusable design. Recommended for kids ages 4 and up.
It’s not all about coats at Cubcoats, so if you’re searching for face masks for your kids, they’ve got you covered there, too. Taking inspiration from their original Cubcoat designs, this three-pack of kid face masks features Pimm The Puppy, Flynn The Fox, and Kali The Kitty. With a two-in-one design, these face masks transform into a wristband for a stylish accessory your kids can tote around anywhere.
Featuring two layers of protective fabric, elastic earloops, and a washable/reusable design.
Recommended for kids ages 4 and up.
If you’re searching for face masks for kids, Cubcoats has you covered with some fun designs we know your kids will love. Take a look at this one: Dayo The Dino. Featuring a two-in-one design, this face mask transforms into a wristband for a stylish accessory your kids can tote around anywhere.
Featuring two layers of protective fabric, elastic earloops, and a washable/reusable design. Recommended for kids ages 4 and up.
Looking for face masks for your kids? Cubcoats has you covered. Available in a variety of styles, like this design featuring Uki the Unicorn, these masks have a two-in-one design, transforms from a mask into a wristband for a stylish accessory your kids can tote around anywhere.
Featuring two layers of protective fabric, elastic earloops, and a washable/reusable design. Recommended for kids ages 4 and up.
Talk about cute face masks for kids! Cubcoats nails it with these fun designs we know your kids will love wearing. This two-pack of masks includes designs inspired by two classic Cubcoats: Tomo The Tiger and Pimm the Puppy. Made for kids 4-years-old and up, these masks feature two layers of protective fabric, elastic earloops for added comfort, and even has a place to add an optional filter. Filters sold separately.