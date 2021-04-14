15 Best Floral Summer Dresses You’ll LOVE

Romantic and whimsical, sweet and flowy, soft and feminine – floral summer dresses are always in style when the weather’s gorgeous, ladies. And, honestly, there’s no better time to rock beautiful blooms, patterns, and prints than a sunny day. So, if you’re on a mission to find incredible figure-flattering summer dresses, have we got a list for you.
From maxi dresses to midi dresses to dresses that show off a little more skin, our list of the best floral sundress styles is sure to have you looking great and ready for whatever the season may bring. We’ve even included a few trendy “nap dresses” for those days where you just want to throw on something effortless and comfortable. For all the details on the best looks to wear this summer, read on.
If you’re looking for a floral sundress to rock to a wedding this year, look no further than this gorgeous style from Tommy Hilfiger. Available in dozens of floral prints, this chiffon midi dress features a sleeveless silhouette, hits just below the knee, and has Tommy’s signature belt for a figure-flattering cut. Keep in mind that this dress is dry clean only and is definitely made for special occasions.
Available sizes: 00 – 16
Doesn’t this floral dress from Nine West just scream summer? Everything from the cut to the gorgeous printed pattern has us dreaming of tropical vacations and far away destinations. Featuring an easy-to-throw on-and-go silhouette, this shift dress hits just above the knee, and features a v-neck and ruffled 3/4 length sleeves. It’s also machine washable – a total bonus for those vacation-ready styles.
Available sizes: 2 – 18
Looking for something a little shorter? Check out this inspired look from Free People. A stunning dress perfect for summer, this style is available in red floral, black floral, and white floral. Hitting mid-thigh, this option features long sleeves, a smocked bodice, dropped waistline, and a plunging square neckline. Made of 100% viscose, this super feminine style is perfect for those warmer days this summer.
With a casual yet refined look, this dress is perfect to dress up or style down. Free People recommends that you wash this in cold water and hang it dry.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large
Easy and totally breezy, this floral dress from Billabong is perfect for those sunny summer days. Featuring a wrap design for a figure-flattering look, this midi dress hits mid-calf and offers a relaxed and comfortable fit.
A somewhat modest casual look, we’re loving the sleeves, deep v-neck, and the three available colors. Here’s what cool about this dress, too: each color features a different floral design. So, if you’re one of those gals who falls in love with a certain style and buys up every available option, this is definitely the dress for you. Made of 100% rayon, this is a hand wash-only garment.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large
Before you think, “Dressbarn? Really?” let me just say this: the shop is hipper than you think. With so many fantastic hidden and not so many hidden gems available in a variety of expanded sizes, Dressbarn is an excellent place to pick up some summer fun looks this year. Such is the case with this cute wrap floral sundress.
With a bohemian-inspired look, this summer dress is easy, breezy, and totally comfortable to wear. Offering a more casual vibe, short sleeves, maxi silhouette, and a mixed floral pattern, this dress is perfect for more relaxed days spent out and about. It’s also machine washable – bonus.
Available sizes: Small – 3X
If you’re looking for a dress with a bit more structure that’s easy to dress up for a variety of occasions, be sure to check out this cute number from Calvin Klein. Available in two green-hued floral prints, this dress is made of 100% cotton and features cute tie closure details on the shoulders and a cinched waist for a figure-flattering silhouette. Keep in mind that this is a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: 2 – 16
This plus-size floral summer dress from Woman Within is incredibly cute and available in a variety of colors and patterns. Technically a shirt dress, this casual option is perfect for a variety of occasions this season and offers a relaxed silhouette for ultimate comfort. Here’s what we like about it: the micro pleating creates a beautiful sweep that moves as you walk, and the three-quarter length sleeves can be rolled up and secured. We’d recommend pairing it with a muted belt for a figure-flattering silhouette.
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 34 Plus
Available in a variety of sizes, including plus sizes, this floral dress from Jessica Howard is definitely one to rock this year. Featuring a timeless floral pattern, butterfly sleeves, a v-neck, a self-tie sash, and a flared silhouette, this dress is figure-flattering and comfortable to wear. Think about pairing this look with some killer heels for a dress worthy of any wedding this summer.
Available sizes: 4 – 24 Plus
Boho hippie is on point with this show-stopping patchwork print floral dress. Featuring a deep v-neck, tie front, and an incredibly flowy fit, this is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. It can even be worn as a tunic – bring on the leggings! While it’s meant to have an oversized fit – that boho style! – think about cinching the waist with a leather belt and throwing on some knee-high boots for a look fit for fall.
Available in a variety of patchwork prints and sizes – including plus sizes! – this dress will have everyone asking you “where did you get that?”
Available sizes: X-Small – 2X
This sweet maxi dress from Calvin Klein is a gorgeous addition to anyone’s summertime wardrobe. Featuring a gorgeous color pallet, tiered skirt, belted waist, and sleeveless silhouette, this is a figure-flattering look that’s easy to dress up or down. While this dress does feature a self-tie belt at the waist, it should be noted that it’s only decorative as this style features a zipper closure down the back. Made of 100% polyester, this dress is dry clean only.
Available sizes: 2 – 16
The Nap Dress style is definitely trending. So, if you’re looking for a gorgeous floral sundress for summer, this fun release from R.Vivimos is just the thing. Perfect for warmer days, this cotton-blend midi dress hits mid-calf, features a very on-trend puff sleeve, square neckline, and smocked bodice. Some women have styled this dress the traditional way (pictured), while others have gone for an off-the-shoulder look that’s just as cute and somehow even more perfect for the season.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large
Roxy is the epitome of summer style and this casual maxi dress is definitely something to wear this year. Perfect for warm days and easy-breezy afternoons, this dress is favored by many. Featuring a lightweight viscose fabric, a v-neckline, covered button closure down the front, and short sleeves, this cute and simply designed dress is a great instant outfit. Something we particularly like is the understated colors and floral pattern. Nothing is too in your face, which is great if you want the floral look without it being too much.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
This fun floral number from Umgee is giving us major summer feels, ladies. Featuring an a-line silhouette with front button closure, ruffle bell sleeves, and light rayon fabric, this dress is perfect for a casual day out with friends.
Available in four different patterns and colors, this dress also comes in plus sizes and is meant to fit a little bit big. With no waist-defining accessories, you’ll need to add your own, but any overside belt would pair beautifully with this dress, along with some cute block heel booties!
Available sizes: Small – 2X
One of those floral summer dresses that can be dressed up or down, the Shoshanna Shift dress is perfect for a variety of occasions this year. Featuring a shorter silhouette, 3/4 length sleeves, and higher neckline, this dress allows you to show off a little leg while remaining modest elsewhere. It also has some cute ruffle detailing, and a belted waist for a figure-flattering look. A few things to note: the body of the dress is lined and the garment is dry clean only.
Available sizes: 0 – 16
This bohemian style maxi dress is perfect for spring and summer, ladies. Available in a variety of floral patterns and colors, this dress also features short sleeves, a smocked bodice with a higher neckline, a tiered skirt, and a flowy silhouette that’s completely swoon-worthy. Made with a lightweight material, this dress can easily go from the house to the beach to a day of shopping to any adventure you have in store.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.