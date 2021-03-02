12 Best Nap Dresses You’ll LOVE

Effortless, comfortable, undeniably cute with a touch of whimsy and romance, the Nap Dress is one of the hottest trends for spring and summer. A hybrid style that blends together a nightgown and dress, these trendy garments are available in a variety of soft materials, gorgeous colors, and feminine patterns. And, yes, they are as dreamy as they sound.

First designed and introduced by Hill House Home, Nap Dresses are the swoon-worthy look of the moment thanks to their summer-ready vibes and throw-on-and-go appeal. Our list of the best styles features something for everyone: florals, stripes, patchwork, ruffles, full-length, knee-length, and plus-size Nap Dress options, too. To find the best dress to rock this year, read on.