12 Best Nap Dresses You’ll LOVE

Effortless, comfortable, undeniably cute with a touch of whimsy and romance, the Nap Dress is one of the hottest trends for spring and summer. A hybrid style that blends together a nightgown and dress, these trendy garments are available in a variety of soft materials, gorgeous colors, and feminine patterns. And, yes, they are as dreamy as they sound.
First designed and introduced by Hill House Home, Nap Dresses are the swoon-worthy look of the moment thanks to their summer-ready vibes and throw-on-and-go appeal. Our list of the best styles features something for everyone: florals, stripes, patchwork, ruffles, full-length, knee-length, and plus-size Nap Dress options, too. To find the best dress to rock this year, read on.
A gorgeous dress for summer, this Nap Dress-inspired beauty from R.Vivimos is available in six floral patterns and colors. Perfect for warmer days, this cotton-blend midi dress hits mid-calf, features a very on-trend puff sleeve, square neckline, and smocked bodice. Some women have styled this dress the traditional way (pictured), while others have gone for an off-the-shoulder look that’s just as cute and somehow even more perfect for the season.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Hand wash cold and never tumble dry.
Available in a range of sizes, including plus sizes, and four feminine colors including several floral designs, this gorgeous 100% cotton “nightgown” is perfect for those lazy days around the house. Named the “Rebecca,” this dress is just stylish enough for Zoom calls and days out and about, too. Featuring functional pockets, lace detailing, and a ruched bodice, this dress is completely comfortable to wear.
With a Victorian-inspired look, this nap dress is also an incredibly cool fashion statement perfect for this year. This style does tend to run small on bustier women and can be tight around the chest.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A little shorter than the other dresses on our list, this inspired look from Free People is stunning nonetheless. Available in red floral, black floral, and white floral, this dress hits mid-thigh, features long sleeves, a smocked bodice, dropped waistline, and a plunging square neckline. Made of 100% viscose, this super feminine style is perfect for those warmer days this summer.
With a casual yet refined look, this dress is perfect to dress up or style down. Free People recommends that you wash this in cold water and hang dry.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Made with 80% cotton and 20% linen, this inspired look is perfect for summer. Easy, breezy, and completely comfortable, this dress has that throw-on and go – or lounge – appeal. Available in three muted colors with stripes, including this gorgeous blue, this midi dress also features pockets, a square neckline, a smocked bodice, and ruffle cap sleeves. While the sleeves don’t cover much, that ruffle adds a pop of fun and feminine touch to this style. Hand washing in cold water is recommended, as is hang drying.
Available sizes: 4 – 10; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for the effortless Nap Dress vibe but want a more refined look with a bit more coverage, be sure to check out this cute midi dress from En Saison. This is definitely more of an inspired look than the others on our list, but this dress features a beautiful silhouette with a smocked bodice, ruffled neckline, waist-defining tie, long sleeves, and a gorgeous pattern. Made of a lightweight and non-stretch chiffon, this dress might not be a free-flowing as a traditional Nap Dress, but it’s perfect for a summer wedding or gathering.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This charming dress from SEA has a summer-ready feel that we think is completely swoon-worthy. Featuring a smocked elastic bodice, square neckline with an exaggerated collar, ruffle trim, scalloped edges, a hidden zipper down the back, and SEA’s signature eyelet detailing, this dress is perfect for lounging around the house and adventuring on warmer days. Made of 100% cotton, this dry clean only dress has an effortless appeal we know you’ll love. Think about pairing with some cute sandals to complete this easy-breezy look.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Shopbob curates style guides for Amazon every season, and this gorgeous dress from Endless Rose is included in their most recent release. Available in this two-tone patchwork-inspired design, the blue floral is seriously fun for summer. With a tiered skirt that offers an easy-breezy and flowy silhouette, this dress can be styled up or down, depending on the day and activity. This dress also features a high rounded neckline, a tie keyhole at the back, puff sleeves with elastic cuffs, ruffle trim, and an empire waist.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This romantic number from WAYF has that effortless throw-on appeal Nap Dresses are famous for. Available in a gorgeous embroidered floral design that’s simply called “butter wallpaper floral,” this dress is as comfortable as the name suggests. Cut from lightweight material, this midi-dress features a smocked bodice for a relaxed fit and 3/4 length sleeves with elastic cuffs. One thing to note is that the material doesn’t have much stretch and it’s a dry-clean-only garment. Regardless, this is a must-have look this spring and summer.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This bohemian style maxi dress is perfect for spring and summer, ladies. While definitely an inspired look, this dress has all kinds of throw-on-and-go style we know you’ll love. Available in a variety of floral patterns and colors, this dress also features short sleeves, a smocked bodice with a higher neckline, a tiered skirt, and a flowy silhouette that’s completely swoon-worthy. Made with a lightweight material, this dress can easily go from the house to the beach to a day of shopping to any adventure you have in store.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This off-the-shoulder number from LIKELY is giving us all the summer feels. Featuring a gorgeous floral print, a flowy silhouette, and an elastic smocked waist, this dress is just as comfortable as it is cute. Hitting just above the ankles, this midi-length dress has some other show-stopping features we’re swooning over including a tiered skirt, a slit that runs from the hem to mid-thigh for a sexy look, and sheer sleeves with smocked cuffs. Made of crinkle chiffon and lurex, this dress is dry clean only.
Available sizes: 00 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This Nap Dress-inspired look from Lost + Wander is summer-ready, ladies. Available in a soft white that’s sure to brighten any day, this midi-length dress features cute detailing all over. From the smocked bodice to the floral embroidery to the ruffle edges to the adjustable straps, this dress is the epitome of casual and wear-with-anything-and-anywhere chic. The one bummer is that sizing is limited, so if you’re interested, we suggest buying early.
Available sizes: X-Small.- X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Pretty in pink…and blue and green, too. This perfect for summer maxi dress from English Factory is available in three gorgeous colors and is the epitome of casually cute fashion. Featuring a super-flowy silhouette with a tiered skirt, this Nap Dress-inspired look is charming and romantic with sweet ruffle sleeves. Made of midweight and low-stretch poplin, this dress offers that easy throw-on-and-go style, and pairs perfectly with sandals. Please be aware that this is a hand wash only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.