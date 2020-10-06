Fortnite x Marvel Gear: Everything That’s Available Right Now

Tap Here to Browse All the Fortnite x Marvel Gear

Just when you thought Fortnite merch couldn’t get any cooler, along comes the Fortnite x Marvel gear to keep you looking sharp.

If your child (or partner!) is obsessed with Fortnite, there’s a lot of choice here, from t-shirts to hoodies to beautiful framed artwork.

There’s a really solid selection of sizes to choose from as well, which as a parent of two who can never find clothes to fit them, is a welcome change. Plus you’ve got the choice between dark and light colors. There really is something for everyone.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at what’s on offer in the Fortnite x Marvel range.

If you’ve got a kid who loves Fortnite, they’re going to love this line of premium Fortnite t-shirts.

There are six available to choose from, with each tee featuring an iconic Fornite x Marvel loading screen. I’m a big fan of the Doctor Doom T-shirt, personally, although all of the loading screens lend themselves effortlessly to the t-shirt format.

Once you’ve selected your favorite print from the links below, you’ll be able to select from sizes small to 3XL, which I’m taking as a sign adults can totally wear them, too.

These are premium, comfortable t-shirts. In fact, the white and black tees are 100 percent cotton, while the heather grey is a mix of 90 percent cotton and 10 percent polyester. Nice and comfy, then!

For those looking for something a little warmer, there’s the range of Fortnite x Marvel pullover hoodies.

On the size front, these start at small and go up to 2XL and are available in black and heather grey.

The black version is 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, while the heather grey version rocks 78 percent cotton and 22 percent polyester. There isn’t much of a difference between the colors in the comfort department, which is always great.

If you’re after something warm but without heading into hoodie territory, these long sleeve t-shirts should do the trick.

These tees are available in both black and heather grey, with the black coming in at 100 percent cotton and the heather grey rolling with a 90/10 mix. Polyester sucks, but you shouldn’t be able to notice it at just 10 percent.

I think this range of premium posters has to be my favorite line out of the Fortnite x Marvel gear. They. Are. COOL!

What’s great about these is you can choose whether you want to go with a frame or not. If you’ve already got a frame you don’t need to worry about the extra cost. Handy!

One quick note, there is a bundle option through the links below that comes with the poster and a mount bundle, which is sure to come in useful.

As for size, you’ve got two options: 14.725-inches by 22.375-inches or 22.375-inches by 34-inches. Feel free to check how much space they’ve got left on the wall beforehand.

Finally, if you do opt for a frame, there’s quite the selection. There’s the usual solid black or silver, sure, but also things like Barnwood if you’re feeling especially fancy.

Tap Here to Browse All the Fortnite x Marvel Gear

What Is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a third-person shooter video game created by Epic Games that’s available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. It’s also one of the top video games on the planet right now.

The general idea of Fortnite is 100 players drop onto an island, collect weapons and materials for building, then duke it out until only one player remains. There are also other modes where players can team up with friends to take on other squads.

Although Fortnite has players shooting each other with guns, it’s not a blood-thirsty affair and is more comparable with a Pixar movie than, say, Predator.

That said, it is a high-risk game. Once you’re out, you’re out. You don’t respawn, which can be infuriating at times. Believe me, I’ve been there.

How Old Do You Need to Be to Play Fortnite?

Fortnite comes with a Rated T For Teen age rating. A quick glance at CommonsenseMedia lists Fortnite as suitable for ages 12 and up according to parents.

Me personally? I’d have to agree with the 12-plus rating. Younger kids may struggle with the control methods and could be more prone to outbursts when they don’t win.

If you’re unsure, your best bet is to sit down and either play it with them or watch them play. You’ll know within a few games from how they react whether it’ll be suitable or not in the longterm.

What Other Fortnite Gifts Are Available?

In short, there are loads. Toys, bedding, clothing, posters – you name it, there’s probably a Fortnite version.

If you’re after some highlights at a glance, everything you need to check out is below.

Also Check Out: