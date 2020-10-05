15 Best Toys for Mom and Dad: Your Buying Guide

If you’re after a console that personifies chill gaming, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the way to go.

The beauty of the Switch Lite is it’s perfect for people who are still fairly new to gaming. Nintendo games are, for the most part, really easy to understand and control. Plus they’re deep enough for experienced gamers to get a lot of enjoyment out of. Even more so if the user grew up on Nintendo games.

One thing to note, the Switch Lite doesn’t have much in the way of internal storage space. For save game files, it’s enough, but if you plan on downloading games or downloadable content via the Internet, you’re going to need to grab a micro-SD card (the ones most smartphones use). Thankfully, there is a bundle that comes with the console and a micro SD card.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is available in four colors – pink, grey, blue, and yellow – and if you’re wondering which games should be on your radar, you’ll find all our recommendations below.