15 Best Toys for Mom and Dad: Your Buying Guide

Shop Toys for Mom and Dad Here
Gift time doesn’t have to be just for kids. Why not treat yourself to something fun with our guide to the best toys for mom and dad.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a console that personifies chill gaming, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the way to go.
The beauty of the Switch Lite is it’s perfect for people who are still fairly new to gaming. Nintendo games are, for the most part, really easy to understand and control. Plus they’re deep enough for experienced gamers to get a lot of enjoyment out of. Even more so if the user grew up on Nintendo games.
One thing to note, the Switch Lite doesn’t have much in the way of internal storage space. For save game files, it’s enough, but if you plan on downloading games or downloadable content via the Internet, you’re going to need to grab a micro-SD card (the ones most smartphones use). Thankfully, there is a bundle that comes with the console and a micro SD card.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is available in four colors – pink, grey, blue, and yellow – and if you’re wondering which games should be on your radar, you’ll find all our recommendations below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether it’s Spotify or a high-quality record player, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones offer up unparalleled sound.
In TechRadar’s review of the headphones, the site praised the PXC 550-II’s ability to recreate low-frequency sound, and while they’re not the most bass-heavy headphones out there, if it’s clarity you’re after, the PCV 550-II is where it’s at.
With high-end headphones, it really is as simple as you get what you pay for. Sure, the PXC 550-II headphones are super pricey, but if you’re a music-lover who wants to hear sound as close to how it was made, these are the headphones for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Art range features some of the coolest toys for mom and dad around. You seriously won’t go wrong with this as a gift.
I can’t paint. I can, however, follow simple instructions. If you’ve ever wanted to create a masterpiece but lack the skill set needed, that’s where Lego Art comes in.
While each collage takes time, I wouldn’t say they’re difficult. A challenge, sure, but even the most Lego-adverse parents would be able to do this no problem.
What’s extra great about these sets is each painting can be rebuilt into something else. For the Star Wars set, you can create either Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren artwork depending on who your favorite is. Same goes for The Beatles where you can rebuild it as one of the four main Beatles. Cool or what?
If you’re really into the Star Wars set, you can actually buy three of the same set and turn it into a giant Darth Vader painting.
The full line-up includes The Beatles, Star Wars, Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, and for the Marvel fans out there, Iron Man.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cars cost a lot of money to operate. For those short trips when you don’t want to spend a fortune of gas, that’s where the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter comes in.
Scooting around is a lot of fun. When in a car, the suspension takes the impact of the speed, that’s why you don’t feel like you’re moving when you close your eyes. On a scooter, though, you’ll feel the wind in your face as you speed down the road.
So. Why have we selected on this scooter and not other designs? That’s simple. For a start, the folding design means you don’t need to leave it outside. It’s light enough to carry around and small enough to shove under a desk if you’re riding it to work.
Also, the specs here are all exactly what you want. On the safety side of things we’ve got disc braking and anti-lock braking system, which basically means when you brake, you brake.
With a relatively quiet 300-watt motor and a max capacity of 220 pounds, this scooter tackles slopes as high as 15-degrees. The LG battery will provide around 17 miles of usage per charge as well, which is rad.
Scooters are only for the most adventurous of us, sure, but if that’s you, you really won’t go wrong with the Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter.
If this has piqued your interest and you’re thinking your kids may love something like this, be sure to check out our guide to the best scooters for kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Altogether now, d’awwwwwwww.
The Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush is so, so, so cute. I’ve seen a lot of toys completely mangle Baby Yoda’s face, but Mattel did a really great job of capturing its cuteness.
While the head and hands are made of plastic, the rest of the body is nice and cuddly. It’s perfect for those long winter nights.
If you’ve been watching The Mandalorian as a couple, chances are one of you has fallen in love with this little guy, making this one of the best toys for mom and dad out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a massive Potterhead in the house, you absolutely want to grab some Harry Potter Funko Pops.
Funko Pops are great for a variety of reasons. First, they’re super affordable. You’ll be able to build a collection without needing to worry about balancing the books. I’m a big fan of not spending loads on toys for mom and dad.
Secondly, they’re really fun. There isn’t any other series where you can create a collection that really expresses the things you love. I know some people really can’t stand them, but those people are monsters. Where else can you have Harry Potter standing next to Shrek?
Some of my favorite Harry Potter Funkos of late include the excellent Harry vs Voldemort display, Hermione with a wand and feather, Harry with the invisibility cloak, the Ron Pop, and this incredible Dumbledore.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Legends are hands-down some of the best toys for mom and dad out there.
These six-inch action figures offer up some exceptional value. They nail the look of the character, feature a ton of articulation, and best of all, they don’t cost a bomb. What more could you ask for?
I’m massively into collecting Marvel Legends. The only downside is my wife steals all my X-Men figures!
The beauty of this range is there’s a figure of not only almost every major Marvel character, but also the lesser-known ones. If you’ve got a favorite, chances are there’s a Marvel Legends figure of them.
Whether you keep them in the package or make use of that killer articulation to pose them on display, you really won’t go wrong with this line.
Some highlights from the recent waves include movie versions of Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the Magneto and Professor X two-pack which lets you switch between the two generations of actor’s heads, and the freaking huge Monster Venom figure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Much like Marvel Legends, Star Wars The Black Series are some upper-echelon figures.
They feature loads of articulation, match the character’s likeness effortlessly, and aren’t going to break the bank. They’re everything you want from a toy line, essentially.
Due to how long the range has been around, there are a lot of Star Wars characters to choose from, so if you’ve got a favorite, chances there’s a Black Series figure of them.
Although there is a lot of choice, my favorites of late include Chewbacca, The Mandalorian, and the new and improved Darth Vader figure.
Just maybe steer clear of the Baby Yoda Black Series figure unless it’s on offer. It’s hilariously bad (although it’s sure to get a good laugh if it’s a joke gift).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s fun you’re after, you will never go wrong with a high-quality drone.
The DJI Mavic Mini Drone is just a mind-blowing amount of powerful tech. Weighing less than one pound (!!!!), this drone comes equipped with a 12MP camera for aerial shots and 2.7K HD video, and boasts 30-minutes of flight time.
The flight time may not sound like a lot, but is well above the cheaper drones that break within a matter of seconds (don’t buy cheap drones). Conversely, the DJI Air 2 only manages to raise the up-time to 34-minutes, although that one does offer 4K/60fps video and has a 48MP camera, so it does make sense.
So, why a drone? Honestly, because they’re fun. That’s it. That’s the reason. Nothing beats being outside on a sunny day, even in your backyard, learning to fly, then watching as the drone soars through the air. Then, when you’ve got the hang of everything, snapping pics of the world below is such a relaxing feeling.
Although drones have a very boy’s toys type of aura, women will get just as much of a kick out them. They’re fun for all ages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those nights when there’s nothing on the TV and you just want to sit around with your loved ones and laugh, there’s the Exploding Kittens card game.
Anyone can play Exploding Kittens. Seriously, it’s one of those games where all you need to do is play a single round to understand the rules. And I say that as someone who can never be bothered to learn rules.
The idea is simple: Don’t get an exploding kitten card. What happens as all the players attempt to avoid drawing a card, however, is a ruckus. It’s like all the horribleness of Monolopy has been boiled into one awful package.
Each player has a set of cards, each with a different usage (think making your opponent draw a card, that sort of thing). Will you risk drawing more cards to add to your arsenal or will you play it safe and completely screw over the other players? The choice, and arguments than ensue, is yours.
-
If you’re after something to test your brainpower, the ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run is a hugely-popular toy enjoyed by both kids and adults alike.
It’s a really simple game to understand once you’ve got the rules in front of you. Basically, you want to get the marble through the maze from point A to B. You’ll have a card telling you which pieces to use, then it’s up to you to figure out how to make this happen.
I’ve attached an instructional video to give you an idea of how it all works. Do check it out if this has you intrigued.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I love my kids, but there are times when you want to tune out the noise and chill. For times like that, there’s the FIIL T1X Wireless Earbuds.
I’ve been using these earbuds when I do the washing up or when I need to tidy their rooms and let me tell you, for a budget set of earbuds, they exactly what you want.
The FIIL T1X is easy to set up once you’ve read the instructions, and while the sound quality isn’t going to match that of the Sennheiser’s of this world, they’re still great for everyday usage.
You’re looking at around 20-plus hours of play time per charge, too, so you don’t need to constantly worry about having these things on charge.
If you happen to run low, a quick 10-minute charge will net you around two-hours of usage thanks to the premium earbud dock.
My only word of warning here is the original list price is $79.99, which is way above what the T1X is worth. That said, the T1X has spent the last year hovering around the $50 mark, which is a solid price for these everyday earbuds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is the biggest-selling console this generation of gaming. If you’ve yet to take the jump for whatever reason, maybe you’re an Xbox gamer, the PlayStation 4 Console 1TB Slim Edition is well worth picking up.
As this generation of home consoles is nearly over, there is a huge library of games to play on the PS4. Plus a lot of the games that came out early on are really cheap now, which is always a bonus.
Although there is a 500GB model of the PS4, I’d always recommend passing on that one. Games became larger and larger as time went on, and 500GB just isn’t enough to store a decent library on. 1TB still isn’t enough, really, but you’ll be able to store all your main games on that no problem.
In terms of what exclusive games are worth checking out, you’ll find links to them right below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a PS4 console, you absolutely need to try PSVR. It’s one of those things that you simply can’t explain how great it is until you’ve tried it.
Being able to play games like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and then using your head to look around the world, and see the world move around you in full 3D, is truly mind-blowing.
The beauty of this bundle, aside from getting play as Iron Man in VR, you get everything you need to get started. There’s the headset, but there’s also the two wands and the PSVR camera. That’s all you need aside from games.
Suffice to say, it no surprise why the PSVR makes this list of best toys for mom and dad.
On the topic of games, Iron Man will keep you going for a while, but if you’re after more suggestions, I’d definitely consider grabbing No Man’s Sky, Minecraft, and the aforementioned Skyrim.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For nerdy parents who want to relax in comfort and style, you’re going to want this Surprise Bath Bombs Gift Set.
These bath bombs are made in the USA, but they don’t appear to be officially licensed. Oh well.
This pack comes with three giant-sized definitely-not-pokeball bath bombs that are great for relieving joint and muscle ache, and softens the skin thanks to the inclusion of shea and cocoa butter. They’re also paraben and cruelty-free.
Each bomb also contains a fun little toy, which are definitely not based on Pokemon in any way.