25 Best Inappropriate Christmas Sweaters This Season

After a long night of flying around the world, it’s no wonder that Santa and Rudolf have to relieve themselves, but you’d better just hope that it’s not from your rooftop. This inappropriate Christmas sweater comes complete with a light-up Santa pee stream and sparkly tinkle from Rudolf too.

Despite the fact that it lights up, this 100 percent cotton ugly sweater is machine washable and easy care. The color-changing LED lights make quite the splash (pun intended) in the dark, and the nifty battery pack will keep them flashing all night long. In the realm of ugly Christmas sweaters, this one’s a doozie for you or as a gift for someone you love, or don’t.

As the old saying goes, don’t eat yellow snow, and the Yellow Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater looks like Santa had one too many egg nogs and decided it was time to spread some of his Christmas cheer. If you’re not looking for a light-up sweater, this cushy, soft acrylic sweater washes beautifully and gets a lot of laughs too.