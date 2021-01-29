18 Best Plus Size Trenchcoats You’ll LOVE

Weather-resistant, figure-flattering, always in style, a year-round favorite – a trenchcoat is a serious fashion must-have for women of all shapes and sizes. So, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect plus size trenchcoat to rock this year, we’ve got you covered.

Our list of the best plus size trenchcoats features a little bit of everything: classic silhouettes, plus size coats in gorgeous patterns, modern interpretations, and looks that are just as perfect for the office as they are for a night out. There’s something on here for everyone. To find the perfect plus size trenchcoat for you, read on.