18 Best Plus Size Trenchcoats You’ll LOVE

Weather-resistant, figure-flattering, always in style, a year-round favorite – a trenchcoat is a serious fashion must-have for women of all shapes and sizes. So, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect plus size trenchcoat to rock this year, we’ve got you covered.
Our list of the best plus size trenchcoats features a little bit of everything: classic silhouettes, plus size coats in gorgeous patterns, modern interpretations, and looks that are just as perfect for the office as they are for a night out. There’s something on here for everyone. To find the perfect plus size trenchcoat for you, read on.
1. London Fog Women’s Single-Breasted Belted Trench with HoodPrice: $93.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic international brand known for quality and stylish outerwear
- Flattering cut lets you show off those curves
- Washing machine friendly for easy care and cleaning
- Versatile style with removable hood
- Advertised as true to size but runs slightly large
- Thinner material great for layering on Fall days but not made for cold winter nights
- Longer style will hit below knee on more petite individuals
When it comes to stylish outerwear, it doesn’t get much more iconic than London Fog. Founded nearly 100 years ago in – you guessed it – London, England, they’ve come to define what a trendy trenchcoat is supposed to be. With quality material, a classic look, and flattering cut, the London Fog Women’s Single-Breasted Belted Trenchcoat is the perfect show-stopper to add to your closet this Fall.
With a removable hood, stylish buttons, and a waist accentuating belt, this coat helps you flaunt those curves in all the best possible ways. Perfect for any occasion, you can seamlessly transition from the office to girls’ night without even trying! And, as a total bonus, this coat is machine washable.
Find more London Fog Women's Single-Breasted Belted Trench information and reviews here.
2. Columbia Women’s Pardon My Trench Rain JacketPrice: $59.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Casual aesthetic perfect for the pumpkin patch
- Lightweight, machine washable and easy to pack for your next adventure
- 19 different colors available in all sizes
- Customizable fit with two-way zippers, removable belt and adjustable cuffs and hood
- Vented to allow for better airflow
- Runs large; order one size down
- Best on light rainy days, not torrential downpours
- Not well-suited for cold winter days
Customizable, lightweight, and versatile: the Columbia Women’s Pardon My Trench coat makes for the perfect casual yet cute addition to your wardrobe this year. Made with Columbia Sportswear’s signature rainwear technology, this coat will shield you on those rainy days while remaining oh, so stylish and trendy! Definitely one of the best plus size trenchcoats out there right now.
With a figure-flattering silhouette and a range of available sizes in fun colors, this coat not only looks great on everyone but will have you feeling great, too. And, because it wouldn’t be Columbia Sportswear without a few bells and whistles, this coat comes equipped with 2-way zippers, strategically placed vents for better airflow, and adjustable cuffs and hood, allowing you to tailor this coat to your preferential fit.
Find more Columbia Women’s Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket information and reviews here.
3. Roamans Women’s Plus Size Essential Trench CoatPrice: $63.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Animal prints and bright colors bring the fun
- Modern take on a classic look that redefines plus-size style
- Fashionable and functional detailing
- Waist defining style
- Lightweight; not made for cooler weather
- Runs small in the shoulders and arms
- Not great for layering with sweaters
With a fun, eye-catching style, Roaman’s Essential Plus Size Trenchcoat is the perfect way to spice up your wardrobe this year. Known for designing fashionable plus-size clothing, Roaman’s makes trendy attire available to women of all sizes.
Animal prints and bright colors are on trend for 2020 and this coat definitely hits the mark with vibrant and fun patterns. Featuring rain-resistant material, double-breasted detailing and oversized front pockets, this transitional coat is a modern update to the classic trenchcoat.
With a more structured fit, this coat does run on the smaller side of things but with a large variety of available sizes, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for you.
Find more Roamans Women's Plus Size Essential Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
5. Shebby Collection Women’s Softshell Trench Coat Water Resistant with Detachable HoodPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A modern update on a classic design with a hint of stretch
- Available in multiple sizes and colors
- A trendy coat at an affordable price point
- Flattering silhouette with belted waist
- Differing size reviews
- Body is unlined but sleeves are fully lined
- Not made for cold winter days
Looking for a quality and trendy trenchcoat at an affordable price? This softshell from the Shebby Collection is a great plus-size option.
Made to be comfortable and stylish, this trench has the twist of a modern-day touch: stretch. Knit panels run down the sleeves and both sides of the coat providing a relaxing and slimming fit for women of all sizes. The belted waist also helps achieve a flattering look for everyone. While a few buyers disagree on sizing accuracy, they all agree: this coat is cute, fun, and great for Autumn.
Perfect for the pumpkin patch or the office, this coat is water and wind-resistant, machine washable, and with gunmetal hardware, will have you standing out wherever you are.
Find more Shebby Collection Softshell Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
6. Rachel Roy Women’s Plus TrenchPrice: $66.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Many different colors and patterns are available in all sizes
- Waist-defining belt offers a figure-flattering look
- Machine washable for easy care and cleaning
- Colors may appear slightly different in person
- Slightly narrow in shoulders
- When ordering, please note that the black and wine colored jackets have different cuff styles
This classic trench from Rachel Roy gets an on-trend revamp with tie-cuffs and a loosened silhouette for an elegant look. Featuring an envelope collar as well as both a snap and belt closure, this plus size trenchcoat is figure-flattering in all the best ways.
Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns, this coat also features front welt pockets, a back vent, and a gun flap for an added fashionable statement. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
When ordering, please note that the “black” and “wine” colored options have a different cuff style. A few reviewers have even noted that some colors appear different in person.
Find more Rachel Roy Women’s Plus Trench information and reviews here.
-
8. Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Denim TrenchcoatPrice: $51.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A fashionable update with a trendy unfinished hem
- Available in two different shades of denim
- Waist defining belt helps accentuate curves
- A good transitional piece this season
- Denim can be a heavy material
- Maxi length may hit longer on more petite individuals
- A casual coat not made for every occassion
A fusion of two of our favorites: trenchcoat style with a denim jacket vibe. This plus size trenchcoat from Roaman’s is just different enough to stand out this season.
Featuring a waist-defining belt, double-breasted detailing, and the very much on-trend unfinished hem, this coat is flattering, fashionable, and fresh. There’s also a hint of stretch throughout, making it both comfortable to wear and a great transitional coat to layer over sweaters this Autumn.
Fair warning: denim can be heavy. Roaman’s has done a nice job of making sure this coat isn’t too bulky, but some reviewers have commented that the weight of the fabric is too much for their personal preferences.
Find more Roaman's Women's Plus Size Denim Trenchcoat information and reviews here.
-
9. Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Double-Breasted Long Trench CoatPrice: $112.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good quality transitional coat for Fall and Spring
- Classic trenchcoat style great for any occassion
- Figure flattering with waist-defining belt
- Only available in black
- Dry clean only
- Runs small; size up to layer with sweaters
If you’re looking for a chic and stylish coat professional enough for the office that still offers the perfect look for a night out on the town, this trenchcoat by Jessica London is worth looking at. Jessica London specializes in designing quality plus size attire fit for any occasion, and this coat is no exception.
With water-resistant fabric, lining, and a detachable hood, this coat gives you season-spanning possibilities at an affordable price. While it is figure-flattering with that waist-defining belt, this coat does run small. So, make sure you check the sizing guide with measurements provided on Amazon before buying.
Find more Jessica London Plus Size Double-Breasted Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
10. London Fog Women’s ¾ Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with BeltPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trendy midi-length update to a classic design
- High-quality craftsmanship from an iconic brand
- Machine washable for easy care and cleaning
- Quality at a high price
- Made with lightweight material and unlined; layer on cooler days
- Runs slightly large
Here’s another classic from an all-time classic. London Fog’s midi-length trench is not only super on-trend but maintains the classic look we’ve come to expect from their trenchcoats.
Available in khaki and black, this coat features logoed buttons with metal trim, double-breast detailing, shoulder epaulets, and slanted welt pockets for a super stylish plus-size look. Complete with a removable belt to either define the waist or tie behind your back for a more casual look, this coat will have you looking the epitome of style, ready for a day at the office or a night out on the town.
Running a tad on the large side, this is a perfect coat to complete your layered looks this fall and winter.
Find more Longdon Fog 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
11. Torrid’s Copper Dotted Jacquard Self Tie Trench JacketPrice: $109.50Pros:
Cons:
- Great color and design makes for a stylish layer this season
- With a removable sash, this jacket features a igure-flattering silhouette
- The jacquard fabric makes for a fun look this fall
- This jacket makes for a great layer, but it's not "weather ready"
- Some reviewers commented that it looks too casual - like a bathrobe
- Some reviewers color doesn't look the same in person
If you’re looking for a fun and bright layer to add to your fall wardrobe, this is it. Between the color, fabric, and overall look, Torrid’s Copper Dotted Jacquard Self Tie Trench Jacket is a fashion statement waiting to happen.
Dress it up, style it down – it goes with everything. And, while this jacket isn’t exactly “weather-ready,” it’s on our list because it’s cute, fun and will have you looking completely stylish at the pumpkin patch.
This jacket also features a notched collar, back storm-flap, removable self-tie sash, and front pockets.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Find more Torrid's Copper Dotted Jacquard Self Tie Trench Jacket information and reviews here.
-
12. The Drop Women’s Elisa Trench CoatPrice: $99.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Drop works with international influencers to establish trendy designs
- Water-resistant fabric
- Classic trenchcoat style
- No pockets
- Only available in khaki
- Not made for colder weather
The Drop is all about of-the-moment styles with international inspiration coming from key partnerships with influencers. This coat is no exception.
The Elisa trench is unlined with a utilitarian-inspired style. Made with stretch cotton for a comfortable fit, this coat also features an adjustable belt for a figure-flattering silhouette. Suitable for a day at the office or a night out with the girls, this coat is stylish and chic and ready to go with every ensemble in your closet.
While the coat does lack pockets, it’s still a classic.
Find more The Drop Women’s Elisa Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
13. Hanna Nikole Womens Plus Size Trench Coat Long Lapel Collar Jacket WindbreakerPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The wrap-style offers a fresh update to the classic trench
- Fully-lined and wearable in any season
- Machine washable for easy care and cleaning
- Runs large so you may want to size down
- Wrinkles
- Pockets are open and do not close
Hanna Nikole has brought new life to the plus-size trenchcoat. Featuring a wrap design with a belted waist, this coat is figure-flattering and stylish. It also has a lapel collar for a fashionable touch and large pockets perfect to store keys and cards.
Lightweight, windproof, and fully-lined, this trench is perfect for Spring, crisp Autumn days, and even through to early Winter. With a classic look, this coat is perfect for a day at the office, a day of shopping, or a night out.
Find more Hanna Nikole Womens Plus Size Trench Coat Long information and reviews here.
-
14. In’Voland Plus Size Women’s Single Breasted Long Trench Coat With BeltPrice: $94.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in olive green and khaki
- Waisted belt for figure-flattering silhouette
- Hint of stretch in the coat for added comfort
- Wind and water resistant
- Runs small; refer to size chat for ordering
- Wrinkles easily
- Dry clean for best care results
A long, stylish coat ready for any occasion, In’Voland’s single-breasted plus size trenchcoat is a fashionable addition to your wardrobe. Made of lightweight material and featuring a smooth inner lining, it provides basic warmth and wind protection on those crisp Autumn days.
With a removable hood, front button closure, and a tie belt, this coat is figure-flattering and versatile. The notch collar and available colors also add a stylish touch to this trench. While this coat is technically machine washable, it’s best to either take it the dry cleaners to avoid wrinkles or wash in cold water and then hang it to dry.
Find more In’Voland Plus Size Women’s Long Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
15. Via Spiga Women’s Plus-Size Single Breasted Pleated Trench CoatPrice: $97.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A playful pleated skirt brings fasionable update to classic look
- Figure-flattering silhouette
- Sizing is true to size and fits comfortably
- Lacks traditional trenchcoat belt
- Only available in two colors
- Not made for colder weather
Well-made with a pleated skirt, this trenchcoat from Via Spiga brings a fashionable look to the classic trench.
With single-breasted detailing, welt pockets, and a faux-belt, this coat is figure-flattering, comfortable to wear, and true to size. Available in black and bright blue, the coat is water-resistant and machine washer friendly.
While not as long as some of the other coats on our list, it’s a stylish addition to your closet this Autumn.
Find more Via Spiga Plus-Size Single Breasted Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
16. Torrid’s Camel Brushed Ponte Double-Breaseted Swing Trench CoatPrice: $99.50Pros:
Cons:
- Torrid is a well-known brand that makes quality and trendy plus-size clothing
- Fabric is made with stretch for a comfortable fit
- Traditional trench coat design
- Swingy silhouette is figure-flattering
- Only available in one color
- May not be the best weather-resistant coat on our list
- Some reviewers commented that the coat is too long and the material is heavy
Made from soft, luxe brushed Ponte fabric, this plus-size trench coat from Torrid is completely figure-flattering. Featuring a swingy silhouette, this coat is made with tons of stretch so you feel comfortable and look great as you’re out and about.
Featuring a notch collar, double-breasted closure, removable self-tie sash, and front pockets, this coat is as traditional as they come and we’re loving it. It’s even machine washable – total bonus!
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Find more Torrid's Camel Brushed Ponte Double-Breaseted Swing Trench Coat information and reviews here.
-
17. Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Water Repellent Long RaincoatPrice: $45.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-repellent to keep you dry in style
- Machine washable for easy care and cleaning
- Long design helps protect any outfit
- Not a classical trenchcoat but a functional raincoat
- Narrow fit in the arms and shoulders
- A-line sillhouette and lacks waist defining belt
While not technically a trenchcoat in the classical sense, this plus size raincoat from Woman Within is a highly rated option for anyone looking to add style to their wardrobe this year.
Measuring in at 46″, this coat is the perfect length to cover up any outfit on those rainy Autumn days. With an a-line silhouette, a fashionable collar, a hidden hood, and large pockets, this is the perfect coat for anyone who’s on the move and wanting to stay dry while still looking cute.
Woman Within has been designing plus-size fashion for over 100 years and is known for creating comfortable clothing that’s trendy and fits well. This coat is no exception.
Find more Woman Within Women's Plus Size Water Repellent Long Raincoat information and reviews here.
-
18. Wantdo Women’s Double-Breasted Trench Coat with BeltPrice: $49.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Softshell fabric keeps you dry in light rains through early winter
- Fusion of classic and modern styles make for a trendy look at a friendly price point
- 100% polyester shell keeps you dry throughout all seasons
- Variety of colors and patterns in all sizes
- Easy care and washing machine friendly
- The belt runs long
- Runs true to size so size up if you plan to layer with sweaters
- Not made for cold winter days
If you want to do it, do it now. That’s the Wantdo company motto. Well, Wantdo’s Women’s Double-Breasted Plus Size Trenchcoat is one coat you’ll want to do it all in! Comfy and cute, classic yet casual, fun and flattering – there’s a reason it’s one of the highest-reviewed coats on Amazon. It’s a true outfit-maker for all shapes and sizes.
Available in a range of colors, patterns, and sizes, Wantdo’s plus size trenchcoat is completely figure-flattering. This coat features an adjustable and removable belt, hits just above the knee for full-coverage comfort, is designed for easy care, and the durable material will ensure that you’re protected from the elements on rainy and cool Autumn days.
Several reviewers have commented on the length of the belt, but rest assured, it’s designed that way to accommodate a firmer tie.
Find more Wantdo Women's Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt information and reviews here.
A Timeless And Flattering Look For All
Did you know that trenchcoats were originally developed by the military? They sure were! British and French armed forces created the coat during the First World War and the soldiers on the frontlines even gave it its name. It didn't take long for this new look to catch on elsewhere - including Hollywood! - and it's been a fashionable statement piece with men and women ever since.
Many trenchcoats, including plus-size trenchcoats, feature waist-defining belts, and figure-flattering silhouettes to better celebrate those curves and make you feel great while wearing them.
Modern Trenches Are Here
2020's New York Fashion Week showed us that there's always room to reenvision a classic. Designers gave us a look at short trenches, coats with capes, dramatic collars along with other contemporary twists, only further establishing the trenchcoat's status as an essential and chameleon-like garment in your wardrobe. We're already seeing many of those influences in the plus-size coats included in our list and expect to see more as more seasonal releases are announced.
Why Buy A Plus Size Trench Coat?
Who doesn't like to be stylish and on-trend? With a classic feel, tailored look, and timeless appeal, the trenchcoat is a wardrobe staple for women of all shapes and sizes for a reason. Not only is this coat a perfect top layer for any outfit and perfect for any occasion, but it's also one of the few clothing items that's never gone out of style and is always in style every season. A good quality trenchcoat will last you forever, and that's reason enough to buy one this fall!
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.