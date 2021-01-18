15 Best Squat-Proof Leggings You’ll LOVE

Between healthy lifestyle goals and popular workout regimes, there’s no better time to stock up on the latest trends in athleisure than right now. So, if you’re on a mission to sweat it out in style this year, be sure to get yourself some squat-proof leggings that are both functional and fashionable.
Our list of the best squat-proof leggings features all kinds of incredible workout pants you’re sure to love. From great brands to budget-friendly picks to plus-size styles to leggings with all kinds of coverage, our list is packed with fabulous finds that will have you looking great and feeling jazzed at the gym. For all the best and latest leggings with squat proof construction and flex, read on.
The 90 Degrees by Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants are a fantastic pair of squat proof leggings. Combining style, comfort, and performance, these leggings offer a high waistband for a figure-flattering look, tummy control for a sleeker silhouette, pockets for phones and keys, and all kinds of detail that offer stretch yet hold.
Here’s what else we love about them: they come in dozens of colors. And, while these might be a higher price than some of the other options on our list, these leggings are worth it – 14,500 five-star reviews say so.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The reviews don’t lie – these high-waisted squat-proof leggings from IUGA are favored by many. Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and lengths, these leggings offer compression, flexibility, four-way stretch, and pockets large enough for cell phones, keys and other essentials. The material is also thick enough to withstand even the toughest of squats, and the high-waisted silhouette is super on-trend. These leggings are also great for more than just working out: wear them around the house, around town, to the grocery store, and more. Definitely one of the best squat-proof leggings available today.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The reviews are in: these leggings from Colorfulkoala are awesome. Available in a variety of fun patterns, these squat-proof favorites have close to 19,000 five-star reviews. Why do women love them? Well, these leggings are designed to complement your curves and flatter your figure. They also feature just enough stretch to feel comfortable, yet are firm enough to make you feel supported no matter the workout. The high-waist, hidden pocket at the waistband, stellar price, and full-length design don’t hurt, either. So, if you’re looking for an incredible pair of leggings with squat-proof material, these are the ones for you.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Stylish and totally squat-proof, these leggings from Amazon’s Core 10 hit a lot of marks for us. Great for the gym, home workouts, and casual days running errands, these leggings are called “Nearly Naked” because they’re seriously lightweight and uber-comfortable. And, with the interlock construction, you can get your downward dog on in confidence knowing you have complete coverage.
Featuring Core 10’s 100% squat-proof fabric, these buttery soft and moisture-wicking leggings also feature a super on-trend high-waist silhouette, a drop-in pocket for keys, and feminine design lines for a figure-flattering look. Bonus: these leggings come in 13 stylish colors and patterns and plus sizes are available, too!
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
CRZ Yoga boasts that these leggings are not only squat-proof but are so comfortable and lightweight, it won’t even feel like you’re wearing anything. That sounds pretty good in our book! Featuring a high waist, 7/8 ankle length, and moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, these leggings are great for all those squats, stretches, and workouts you have planned. The waistband even has tummy control and an interior drawcord for a better, more personalized fit that slims your silhouette.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These high-waisted favorites from 90 Degree by Reflex are not only budget-friendly but based on the reviews, women love them. Made from high-tech, 4-way stretch fabric that lets you move in all directions, these ankle-length squat-proof leggings will have you looking good and feeling confident while working out. Here’s what’s great about them: the interlock weave in the fabric is top of the line in squat proof activewear. Bend, squat, and lift with total coverage.
And, for added convenience, comfort, and cool factor, these leggings feature tummy control for a slimming, tight look, and even have a cell phone pocket on the left hip. Perfect for any gal on the go. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, there’s a style for everyone.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
RBX is all about offering fantastic active apparel at affordable prices, and these squat-proof leggings are an excellent option for anyone on a budget. Available in a variety of fun prints and bright colors, these ankle-length leggings feature squat-proof Tech Flex fabric for ultimate comfort and coverage while bending, squatting, stretching, and moving around. The fabric also wicks sweat and dries quickly so your workouts are as comfortable as possible.
These leggings also feature a fitted silhouette with ultra-hold and four-way stretch and offer a high waistband for added coverage.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a fun pair of leggings to wear, check out this cute style from Redqenting. Available in a variety of bright colors, these squat-proof leggings feature fun detailing all over for an eye-catching look. Comfortable, ultra-soft, and made with a thick enough material for a no-show exercise experience, these leggings also absorb sweat and offer great breathability for an enjoyable experience.
These leggings also offer you a figure-flattering silhouette with a high waist and seam work that contours to your curves, and helps show off your natural shape and waist.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size guide available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re on the hunt for a less expensive legging option, check out this style from TSLA. Available in dozens of colors and patterns, these leggings offer all kinds of support and stretch for any and all workouts. Featuring an Aerisoft Thick-Contour Design, these leggings are made with breathable material, are non-see-through, offer four-way stretch, and help slim your figure. The high-waisted cut with tummy control is also super on-trend, and the included pockets make for a unique design that also offers some functionality for the gal on the go.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; sizing is a bit different with this brand, so be sure to consult the size guide available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These popular squat-proof leggings from Yogalicious are available in a variety of different figure-flattering colors you’re sure to love. A budget-friendly option for many, these leggings feature a high-waisted silhouette, are available in both full and ankle-length cuts, and are made of a super soft fabric. And that fabric? Well, it has four-way stretch, squat-proof construction, and is lightweight enough that it feels like a second layer of skin. Definitley a solid choice for anyone looking for a quality and comfortable pair of leggings.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Much like the other Colorfulkoala squat proof leggings on our list, these solid color, full-length versions are just as dreamy and awesome. Designed to complement your curves and flatter your figure, these leggings are buttery soft – as the name suggests – and feature just enough stretch to feel comfortable. The fabric is also firm enough to make you feel supported. The high-waist, hidden pocket at the waistband, and stellar price, are also major pluses in our book. So, if you’re looking for an incredible pair of leggings with squat-proof material, these are the ones for you.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Most of the leggings on our list feature a traditional design, but if you’re game for something with a few extra style points, check out this cute pair from CRZ YOGA. Featuring four-way stretch and made of lightweight material, these leggings are buttery soft yet offer a good amount of hold and compression. Designed to withstand even the toughest of squats, these leggings provide you with the coverage and flexibility to tackle all kinds of workouts. They’re also stylish enough to wear outside the gym, too.
Here’s are some other features we like: the hidden pockets, high waist, above the ankle cut, and tummy control silhouette. Figure flattering and fun, this is a great pair of leggings at a great price.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Ultra-soft, supportive, stretchy, and totally see-through proof, these squat-proof leggings from Healthyoga are a solid choice for anyone looking for workout attire that holds up to the toughest of sweat sessions. Made from high-quality moisture-wicking fabric that features four-way stretch, these leggings also feature side pockets on both hips that are perfect for cell phones and credit cards and one inner pocket along the waistband that’s perfect for keys. Truly a great pair of pants for any gal on the go.
Here are some other features we love about these leggings: a high waist with tummy control so that you’ll feel great, look awesome, and be prepared for trips to the gym and the grocery store. Bonus: plus sizes are available, too!
Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Hawthorn Athletics’ essential legging is a classic style perfect for the gym and suitable for other activities, too. Full disclosure: these leggings have more stretch than the others on our list of the best squat proof leggings, but we’re including them because of the favorable reviews and squat proof factor.
These leggings are buttery soft yet firm enough that they hold their shape, and yours, and feature a matte finish that is slimming and figure-flattering. The 7/8 length is also a popular style, and with an inner pocket for keys and small cards, they are perfect for any gal on the go.
Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
As a popular seller on Amazon, these leggings from Dragon Fit feature squat proof construction, quick-drying fabric, and a breathable and comfortable design perfect for all kinds of squats and workouts. These leggings even come with various pockets perfect for keys, cellphones, and credit cards, making them a great and affordable option for any gal on the move. It also makes them the perfect casual pant to wear outside the gym, too. And, with a high waisted silhouette and tummy control, they are sure to flatter all shapes and sizes.
Bonus: these leggings are available in a variety of colors and patterns, and even come in plus sizes.
Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.