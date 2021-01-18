15 Best Squat-Proof Leggings You’ll LOVE

Between healthy lifestyle goals and popular workout regimes, there’s no better time to stock up on the latest trends in athleisure than right now. So, if you’re on a mission to sweat it out in style this year, be sure to get yourself some squat-proof leggings that are both functional and fashionable.

Our list of the best squat-proof leggings features all kinds of incredible workout pants you’re sure to love. From great brands to budget-friendly picks to plus-size styles to leggings with all kinds of coverage, our list is packed with fabulous finds that will have you looking great and feeling jazzed at the gym. For all the best and latest leggings with squat proof construction and flex, read on.

What Are Squat Proof Leggings?

There's no shortage of available options when it comes to leggings. As the athleisure trend continues to remain popular, comfortable clothing that's cute enough to wear from the gym to the grocery store reigns supreme. But what sets squat proof leggings apart? What makes them unique? 

Essentially, the magic is in the name: "squat proof." Squat proof leggings are designed to give you the perfect amount of coverage for any and all workouts. So, if you remember the scandalous "see-through leggings" headlines that rocked the gym and yoga studios a few years back, these leggings aren't that. Far from it, in fact. 

Squat-proof leggings are constructed with a unique interlocking fabric that isn't see-through. Perfect for squats, stretches, and all kinds of workouts, these pants keep everything covered up so that you're comfortable and confident no matter what kind of sweat session you're in.

The best squat-proof leggings also feature no more than 25% stretch or elastic material. Why is that important? Well, elastic fibers catch the light more so than others, and when that happens, it tends to emphasize the fabric underneath the leggings. So, while we love stretch material in our clothes, we don't necessarily want a lot of it in our squat proof leggings. 

The Athleisure Trend

We'd say athleisure is trending thanks to 2020, but that's not entirely true. Sure, spending more time at home has us all rocking more casual styles, but comfortable clothing, shoes, and accessories have been on the rise for years.

If you're wondering what "athleisure" is, it's basically athletic clothing that's stylish enough to wear to the office, the bar, school, social gatherings, and more. The most common examples are leggings, yoga pants, hoodies, shorts, sneakers, and sports bras. The trend was first born in the 1970s when workouts and fitness regimes became popular, but activewear has come into serious fashion in the last decade as more brands recognized the importance of active lifestyles and the convenience of wearing clothes suitable for the gym and social settings.

Now a major segment in the fashion world, it's not uncommon to see celebrities like Kate Hudson and Carrie Underwood rep their own line of activewear. We don't see this trend going away anytime soon, either. There's a big calling for comfortable cute clothes, and as our world continues to become more casual, that calling will only get louder. So, if you want to rock your squat-proof leggings outside of the gym, do it.

At-Home Workouts

As more of us find ourselves working from home offices and spending less time at physical gyms, there's never been a better time to get our at-home workout schedules and squats on point. From the best squat-proof leggings to killer gym set-ups and gear, there are a lot of ways to make the at-home workout experience fun and fabulous.

So, if you're on a mission to eat healthier and work out more, Heavy.com has some excellent suggestions on how to get your physical space ready for all those awesome 2021 sweat sessions. Heck, even working out at your desk is possible with an under the desk bike. Check out these awesome articles for inspiration: How to Make a Garage Gym and the 27 Best Home Gym Essentials.

