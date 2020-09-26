21 Best Winter Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

A lot of guys trade in their dope sneakers for heavy winter boots when the temp drops. While this can be a good move fashion-wise, it may be unnecessary. There are some amazing winter sneakers that will serve the same purpose. Here are the best winter sneakers for men in the game right now.
These kicks are so fresh they even look icy. The blue and black color scheme is super fly and will be a great match for any outfit. You don’t need to rock snow pants and a parka with these kicks you can wear them with jeans or khakis or whatever floats your boat. They are thick and comfortable while also keeping your feet warm. The soles will provide you with extra grip when the streets and sidewalks get super slippery. Also, a great shoe to wear in any environment that you might need extra control when walking around.
While these Nikes are aptly named “duckboots” they aren’t boots at all. They are an ultra high-top durable sneaker that is crazy fashionable. These are the shoes you buy when you need something that will last and that won’t have you wearing the same kicks as half a dozen other dudes at the bar or work or party. While they are super cool and super durable they are also lightweight and can take whatever pounding you can give them. Set yourself apart from the rest of the crowd with these show-stopping Nikes. If you aren’t digging the featured pair, no worries there are dozens of other colors for you to choose from.
While these adidas trail running shoes are incredibly durable they aren’t super warm. They will, however, take whatever beating you can put them through as they are made for running, jumping and climbing and designed to do so with ease. The shoes are great looking and very comfortable as well as lightweight. While the black and grey are a sweet-looking sneaker they also are available in a few other colors so if you are getting them to match team colors you shouldn’t have an issue finding the right fit. They will also shed water unlike most running shoes so your feet won’t get wet or weighed down if you go through some snow or a few puddles.
Not only are these kicks durable and comfortable but they are gorgeous. They look like a beefier basketball sneaker with tons of support in both the arch and around the ankle where most shoes can really lack. These kicks will keep your feet super warm in the winter and won’t stifle them in the spring and summer months. They are super sharp in all black but come in a ton of other colors too. Grab yourself a couple pairs and be ready for whatever the world throws at you.
These have a classic, old-school look with nearly futuristic technology. They are fur-lined for extra comfort and warmth even if you step in a deep slush puddle these kicks will keep you warm and dry. They are high-grade leather and are slip-resistant. On top of all the functionality of these extremely dope kicks, they are also good-looking shoes as well. You could definitely get away with wearing these in a formal setting if the outfit you choose to surround them is appropriate. Take a chance and get some sneaks that can do a bit of everything.
Reebok is at the top of the list of shoemakers. Their designs and styles have been gracing NBA courts, NFL fields, and MLB diamonds for decades and are known for their durability and comfort. These shoes specifically are almost indestructible. They are made for industrial and construction work so they will definitely do the job in the wet, snowy conditions if they are worn on the way to that construction job. The test of a great pair of sneakers is comfort, but longevity is something that a lot of guys look for so they don’t need to keep buying shoes every single year. These Reeboks are made to last and are also available in grey and the traditional black seen here.
There are a few different categories of the sneaker in today’s fashion world. These would and should be filed under the dress sneaker category. They are low-top and leather with a contrast of white sole to an earth tone body. A great looking shoe these will also beat the elements which ultimately is why you are looking at them. Get yourself a couple pairs of these and you most likely won’t want to wear anything else when the snow is flying. Also, you can wear them to the office or to the club with friends after work. The true test of a quality sneaker is how often you will pick these to wear from your collection. These should get a lot of action and never let you down.
When you’re out in the world searching for new sneakers for any occasion the word Nike should always be in the back of your mind. Nike has been hammering out the dopest sneaks in the world for decades and every year they manage to produce more and more shoes that drop jaws and leave men everywhere speechless. These chukka style winter shoes are no different. These look like something a super-hero would rock while jumping from rooftops and saving the lives of pedestrians on the streets below. Made for cold weather and slippery conditions, trust that Nike has your feet’s best interest in mind.
Some guys are more of a low top, discreet type sneaker. These Merrills are the perfect shoe for those gents. While they may appear to be a simple version of the typical cold-weather sneaker, they are anything but simple. Made of the toughest leather and rubber in the game these below the ankle kicks are great for control on ice and snow but are light enough to take them rock climbing or walking through the woods in the summer. They come in a sexy all-black model as well as black with tan soles and a dark brown version that is very earth-toney. The great thing about all of these kicks is that they all go well with any outfit.
If you are interested in a durable sneaker that you can wear on the basketball court as well as trudging through the snow when the weather isn’t great, I recommend investing in something that is leather. While leather can be high maintenance and a pain to keep looking fresh, the leathers that are used in sneaker production are incredibly durable and aren’t nearly as difficult to take care of. These sneakers are not only non-slip but they are also really good looking and available in a bunch of fun colors includng a camouflage version that has a tactical look to them.
When you think of tough, stylish and aggressive kicks the name Timberland should always come to mind. Well-known for making work boots for some of the toughest jobs on the planet the Timberland brand also makes some pretty tough sneakers as well. These work sneakers are not only steel-toed, water and slip-proof but they are a great looking sneaker. They are a little heavier than your typical shoe, but being that they have a piece of steel in the toe that is to be expected. If you aren’t a fan of all-black pick up a pair in a few different colors including blue and red.
These sneakers are out of this world. They look mean like the have a major attitude problem. While that may be a problem for the shoe, it’s not a problem for you. A great-looking shoe, designed to be tough and last long. The uniquely designed sole was built that way to provide extra grip on wet and slippery surfaces. The faux leather body is as rugged as the rest of the shoe, making them almost completely water-repellant. You looking for a beast of a shoe with style and toughness for miles? Get yourself a pair of these in classic black or four other colors ranging from blue to red.
Northwest Territory makes some of the most thoughtful work clothing and apparel in the market today. These shoes are nearly indestructible. You can drop heavy objects on them, run them over, wear them in mud, snow and freezing rain and these shoes will shrug it off like it never even happened. Obviously, when you get a winter sneaker you want them to be durable, but these are not only durable as hell but are also crazy fashionable too. Comfort isn’t an issue with these either with extra padding in the sole and toe to protect and hug your feet the best way possible.
Puma broke into the game making some of the most lightweight and stylish soccer shoes in the history of shoes. Like a lot of other brands, they have branched out to include sneakers for every occasion. These duck boot style sneakers are great for casual affairs where you need to keep your feet warm and dry. They are mostly waterproof and slip-resistant. They are super stylish and are definitely different enough to get you noticed but not so different that they look weird or out of place. They are crazy comfortable and offer a ton of support with laces and velcro over and above the ankle.
Hiking shoes are traditionally more boot than they are sneakers. Not these bad boys. These are sneakers through and through. The only thing that isn’t typically “sneaker” about them is the fact that they can withstand the elements and any work you put them through. They are lightweight but strong enough that you know you are wearing them. They will keep you dry and warm and will surround your feet in comfort for when you are trying to summit your local mountain. Whether that hill is 4,000 feet or 15,000 feet, you won’t have to switch your kicks when the incline gets to be a little steeper. Get them in one of three different colors and match your shoes to your style.
Basketball flair with outdoor work boot durability. They come in all-black, brown and a super dope color called corkscrew and either choice is prime. Basically, any color scheme you choose with these kicks are going to step your shoe game up exponentially. You don’t have to make much of a sacrifice in either category with these kicks and you are sure to get tons of compliments with whatever style you go for. These are warm, durable, comfortable and will not let you down regardless of what kind of pants you decide to rock with them.
Skechers is known all over the world for being some of the most comfortable and well-fitting sneakers in the game. One of the first shoe companies to make their insoles our of memory foam they definitely take fit and feel into high consideration when designing their kicks. These kicks have a little more heft to them than the typical Skecher sneaker. These shoes have a steel toe, are thicker than the average shoe and are slip-resistant as well. You can log a ton of miles in these shoes and barely feel like you’ve walked anywhere. When it comes to shoes, these guys know what they are doing and take all aspects of the fit into consideration.
When you hear the name Under Armour I am sure you think light and airy clothing that doesn’t weigh you down while you’re playing the sport you love. Under Armour does a bit of everything now though. They make sneakers for every sport and occasion. These tactical style sneakers will wear like boots but are significantly lighter than your typical boot. These are aggressive, stylish and a bit angry looking. They are also slip-proof and a great selection if you need some kicks that you can wear year-round. While they aren’t the most perfect shoe to wear with a formal outfit you can get away with it with the right ensemble on top.
If you are an outdoorsy guy and tend to buy apparel that will fit with that lifestyle then you most likely have some Columbia equipment in your closet. Columbia makes a wide array of outdoor gear that can work for even the most advanced hiker or hunting fan. These kicks are made for anything. Advanced grip technology will keep you on your feet even when the world is iced over. The waterproof body will keep you comfy and dry no matter the weather. When you put these kicks on you leave the house knowing that you are literally ready for any forecast.
Northface has been protecting guys from the elements for a long time. These hiking shoes are a lightweight version of the traditional hiking shoe. They are sturdy providing advanced arch support while not leaving your feet feeling stiff or giving you that hard to break-in feel. They repel water and mud and anything else that might ruin your typical shoe. The soles are anti-slip so even on ice, you will stay upright. These shoes from Northface will last you as long as you need them to and are available in ten different colors so you will without a doubt find the right fit.
These outdoor shoes are constructed like a hiking or work boot but have the heart of a sneaker. They are a bit heavier than most traditional sneakers but that is only to protect your feet more than your classic sneaker. These also have non-slip soles to keep you on your feet while walking on ice or slippery fresh snow. While they feel a lot like a boot, the color schemes have them looking a lot like a hiking shoe. Get one in any of the four-color patterns and you will fall in love with your new cold-weather kicks.