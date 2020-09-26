21 Best Winter Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

21 Best Winter Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

A lot of guys trade in their dope sneakers for heavy winter boots when the temp drops. While this can be a good move fashion-wise, it may be unnecessary. There are some amazing winter sneakers that will serve the same purpose. Here are the best winter sneakers for men in the game right now.

Materials to Consider

Leather is going to be the number one material to keep an eye out for. Most shoe leathers are incredibly durable and will last a long time. Any other material is fine but make sure you get something warm and that is also weatherproof. You want shoes that don't soak up water you want shoes that repel water. Get something stylish that will make it through all kinds of temperatures and weather.

Pro Tips

Style is the biggest hurdle to leap over. A lot of these cold-weather sneakers are going to be brown or plain black. If you can find some kicks that are those things while also being different and stylish than you have won the sneaker lottery. Most of the designs are going to be comfortable because of the extra insulation. Fur lined is definitely a great choice if you're in a geographical location where the winters are colder than normal.

 

