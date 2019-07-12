Redskins’ Josh Norman Feeds His Inner Spirit in Spain and the Fears of Fans Back in DC

Over the years professional athletes have lived on the edge during their offseason with an adventurous thrill-seeking side. Washington Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman has recently taken his innermost thrills to a different level.

Norman was recently seen leaping over a bull in the Running of the Bulls event in Pamplona.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

The Redskins corner was met with mixed reactions on his social media pages. Some fans disliked the player putting his health at risk and some congratulated the four-year Redskins cover man for accomplishing something he has spoken about doing over the years.

Back in 2016, Norman mentioned in an interview that he always wanted to try the Running of the Bulls and now he can say that he has accomplished the feat.

A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 💯THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there. 🇪🇸 #Feedingthespiritthatliesinthedepths#OneoftheGreatestdayeverinmylifetime pic.twitter.com/d67pnSU4R1 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 10, 2019

The Redskins have to be breathing a sigh of relief that the former Coastal Carolina star didn’t injure himself.

Surely this will be a hot topic for debate as to what pro athletes should or should not be doing in their downtime away from their respective sports.

Considering the size of professional athlete contracts, did Norman risk too much or did he have the right to do what he wanted?

Regardless, the Redskins will need Norman at his best this season and to expand on his six interceptions and seven forced fumbles since his arrival in DC.