10 SimCity BuildIt Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 SimCity BuildIt tips, cheats, and more:

1. Expanding Your Population is Crucial to Your Success

• Creating a massive city with the type working parts that make it run without too many issues is the name of the game. This in turn leads to your custom city greatly increasing in population. Have plenty of people move in by building plenty of new residences and upgrading them as much as possible. More people living in your city means you’ll gain more tax money that can be used for beautification projects. Build up a few parks, keep your city’s population happy and you’ll amass more coins on a daily basis from your City Hall.

2. Pay Close Attention to Your Buildings’ Area of Effect

• Properly running residential areas in the game means making good use of the city services offered to you. Residential zones most definitely need fire stations, police stations and other buildings of their ilk built within the area. These buildings should be built and placed in close proximity to residential zones, which leads to a positive area of effect and helps that zone generate more tax income.

3. Move Around Your Buildings and Pave Your Streets Without a Care

• You should never worry about paying for anything when it comes to organizing and re-organzing the building and streets you’ve already placed in your city. Customize your city as much as you’d like when it comes to changing the location of buildings and streets and your master plan for a well-running city will come to fruition.

4. Make Your Factories Work for You At All Times of Live and Offline Play

• Built up factories produce basic materials, such as Minerals, Seeds, Wood, Plastic and Metal. Before you tend to the other important aspects of your city, make sure you set the jobs required to produce these goods beforehand. Finishing off these materials leads to your stores having the items needed to produce their goods after all. While your waiting for all of these goods to reach the end of their production time allocation, kill some time and work around your residential areas. For the items that take much longer to finish producing, set them to work during those periods of you leaving the game.

5. Always Keep a Great Mix of Materials and Items on Hand for Residential Upgrading Efforts

• Upgrading residential buildings means you’ll need to gather the materials gathered from factories and the items that come straight from your stores. Make sure you have a nice mix of basic materials and store produced items at all times so you can keep your population happy and build up a healthier neighborhood for them. Keep your industrial area far away from your residential area, by the way.

6. Trading Posts Will Get You The Materials You’ll Need at a Much Cheaper Price

• Buddying up with live, online players of this game will introduce you to trading posts. Make sure you pay a visit to their bustling cities on a daily basis and access their trading posts. Chances are you’ll be able to purchase the many materials you need at a much cheaper price.

7. Upgrade The City Storage as Quickly as Possible

• All of the surplus material you produce is essential building material, which means having an upgraded city storage is also essential. Make it a priority to upgrade this building and always collect the important material you need by tapping on your population’s blue thought balloons.

8. Place Your Factories and Waste Plants As Far as Possible From Your Residences

• Of course you’re going to need factories built up in your city. Factories produce the main goods you’ll always need to keep your city moving. The best way to handle keeping factories up is by constructing a long road that leads to the outskirts of your city. That way, you’ll have a direct path to the farther reaches of your city that contain all of your factories. Pollution and sewage issues are a direct result of factories. The best way to deal with these problems is by keeping them far away from your main city hub and researching clean technology.

9. Spend Your Sim Cash on Expanding Store Capacity

TouchTapPlay.com noted that players should use their Sim Cash to upgrade the expansion of Stores over speeding up production (you should also make sure you spend your Sim Cash on adding extra slots to your stores since they’ll help produce more goods at once):

The first Sim Cash investment that I made was in an extra spot for the Building Supplies Store (just 4 Sim Cash) and it was a really smart move that I recommend to you too. You don’t really need to spend Sim Cash to hurry production anywhere, so focus on increasing the capacity of your Stores instead because the items produced there take the longest to make and are extremely valuable.

10. Spend More Dough on Building Up Wind Powered Energy and Large Firehouses

148Apps.com told players to make sure they spend their money on these specific utilities and services:

Spending extra money up-front saves aggravation in the end. Wind-powered energy costs more than coal, but the former makes residents much happier with the city. Large firehouses cover more territory than small ones, meaning a single fire house can cover as much territory as two smaller ones, provided you organize your town for optimal coverage.

For even more advanced SimCity Buildit tips and strategies on how to make the most of your custom city’s resources, go ahead and hit up scbuildit.com!