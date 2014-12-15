Upcoming PS4 Video Games Release Date Calendar

Upcoming PS4 Video Games Release Date Calendar

  • Published
  • Updated

upcoming ps4 games

With all of the announcements, delays, cancellations and the rare date push-ups, it’s nearly impossible to know when a video game is actually releasing. But as always, we’re here to help, as we’ve compiled a massive, ultra-super-mega video game release date calendar encompassing all of the known release dates for all PS4 games. There’s still a few exciting 2014 PS4 video games on the horizon, but we’re looking ahead to the 2015 PS4 games as well.

We’ll keep this post updated with the latest release dates and delays as they’re announced. Seriously. We’re diligent. So, without further ado, here are the official release dates for all of the confirmed and upcoming PS4 video games known to man. *Last Updated 3/4/15 10:44AM ET*

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best PS4 Gaming Headsets 2016

February 2015 video game releases

February 2015 Video Game Releases

2/10/15

2/17/15

2/20/15

2/24/15

Battlefield Hardline

March 2015 Video Game Releases

3/6/15

  • Zombie Army Trilogy (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Read More From Heavy

The Upcoming Zombie Games of 2016 & Beyond

 3/17/15

3/19/15

  • Worlds of Magic (PS4, PC)

3/24/15

3/31/15

Spring Fever 2015 Digital Releases:

  • Helldivers (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/3/15
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/10/15
  • Jamestown+ (PS4) 3/17/15
  • Metal Slug 3 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/24/15
  • Axiom Verge (PS4) 3/31/15
  • Read More…

mortal kombat x release date

April 2015 Video Game Releases

4/2/15

4/7/15

4/17/15

Spring Fever 2015 Digital Releases

  • Bastion (PS4) 4/7/15
  • Titan Souls (PS4, PS Vita) 4/14/15
  • Shovel Knight (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 4/21/15
  • Read more…

 

the witcher 3, the witcher 3 wild hunt, the witcher 3 gameplay, the witcher 3 trailer, the witcher iii wild hunt, the witcher iii trailer, the witcher iii gameplayer

May 2015 Video Game Releases

5/5/15

  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

5/19/15

Batman arkham knight release

June 2015 Video Game Releases

6/2/15

More confirmed upcoming PS4 games coming soon. Stay tuned to Heavy’s Games section.

Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook