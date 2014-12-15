Upcoming PS4 Video Games Release Date Calendar

With all of the announcements, delays, cancellations and the rare date push-ups, it’s nearly impossible to know when a video game is actually releasing. But as always, we’re here to help, as we’ve compiled a massive, ultra-super-mega video game release date calendar encompassing all of the known release dates for all PS4 games. There’s still a few exciting 2014 PS4 video games on the horizon, but we’re looking ahead to the 2015 PS4 games as well.

*Last Updated 3/4/15 10:44AM ET*

February 2015 Video Game Releases

2/10/15

2/17/15

Dead or Alive 5: Final Round (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360)

Dragon Ball XenoVerse (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC)

Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1 (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360)

2/20/15

2/24/15

March 2015 Video Game Releases

3/6/15

Zombie Army Trilogy (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

3/17/15

3/19/15

Worlds of Magic (PS4, PC)

3/24/15

3/31/15

Spring Fever 2015 Digital Releases:

Helldivers (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/3/15

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/10/15

Jamestown+ (PS4) 3/17/15

Metal Slug 3 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 3/24/15

Axiom Verge (PS4) 3/31/15

April 2015 Video Game Releases

4/2/15

4/7/15

4/17/15

Spring Fever 2015 Digital Releases

Bastion (PS4) 4/7/15

Titan Souls (PS4, PS Vita) 4/14/15

Shovel Knight (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) 4/21/15

May 2015 Video Game Releases

5/5/15

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

5/19/15

June 2015 Video Game Releases

6/2/15

