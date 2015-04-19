5 Best Custom PS4 Controllers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Looking for the best custom PS4 controllers to change out that boring old default one you have? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Let’s face it — the basic PS4 model is a bland-looking black box with a standard black controller that isn’t visually impressive. There’s good news, though: there are aftermarket custom PS4 controllers that you can buy that add individuality to your PlayStation 4. We’ve already gone over the 5 best Xbox One controllers months ago, and now it’s the PS4’s turn.

So, without further ado, here are the top 5 best PS4 controller designs:

1. Bloody Hands PS4 Controller

The PS4 certainly has the hardcore gaming crowd on lock, and if you’re more into blood and gore than green mushrooms and gold coins, you’ll likely want a custom PS4 controller that has more of a badass feel to it than a cutesy custom Wii U controller. ModdedZone has an awesome-looking white PS4 controller with red blood (don’t worry, it’s paint) that looks great. With Bloodborne just out, Mortal Kombat X releasing last week, and a couple major zombie games coming in 2015, a bloody controller sounds about right.

Price: $119.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

2. Alien Blood Green Glow in the Dark PS4 Controller

Sure, the bloody hands controller above is pretty badass, but so are aliens. Moddedzone also has an “Alien Blood Green” custom PS4 controller that also has a white base, but has green and purple splatter AND glows in the dark. It also has a rapid fire chip embedded within that is professionally modded using Moddedzone’s in house technology developed exclusively by them. Their controllers also pass through strict quality control checks, so you know you’re getting a high quality PS4 controller mod. You can also check out the UN-MODDED version here.

Price: $159.95 (11 percent off MSRP)

3. Hori Fighting Commander 4 PS4 Controller

The standard PS4 controller works well enough for fighting games, but after long sessions, my hands begin to feel a little cramped. Soon, Hori will have a wired 6-button layout PS4 gamepad that works well with games like Mortal Kombat X and Injustice: Gods Among Us, and will likely work well with Street Fighter IV Ultra when it hits PS4 later this year. It is compatible with both the PS3 and the PS4, and has a rotatable D-pad with adjustable sensitivity to customize its performance to each individual gamer. Its asymmetrical form-factor gives the best possible grip for fighting games, so combos and special movies are easier to input than they are on a standard controller. Fatality! And, it’s tournament legal since it’s wired. The HORI Fighting Commander 4 Controller will be released on May 5, 2015.

Price: $44.99

4. Glossy Pink PS4 Controller

If you’re looking for something a little more colorful, checkout MadModz’ Glossy Pink PS4 controller. It doesn’t have any mods, but takes the standard PS4 controller and adds a high-quality glossy pink shell to it. In fact, MadModz completely strips down the original PS4 controller and then rebuilds a new one to look amazing. And, if you don’t like it, you can return it for a full refund with MadModz’ “no questions asked” return policy.

Price: $99.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

5. Red Dead Head Skulls PS4 Controller (Other Colors, Too)

MadModz also has a ton of other GREAT custom PS4 controller designs, and it looks like they have the biggest selection of custom PS4 controllers One of their best is the Red Dead Head Skulls PS4 controller that has skulls plastered all over it in a red hue. Of course, it comes in other colors like purple and white. And, if you’re into the whole 420 thing (ahem), you’re going to want to check out their 420 themed PS4 controller.

Price: $99.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

