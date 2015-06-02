‘Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions.

1. Kill Enemies, Collect Green Gems, Increase Your Score Multiplier – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

• One of the main aspects of Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions entails shooting down waves of enemies and nabbing all the green geoms that come out of them. By picking up those valuable green geoms, your score multiplier will increase into amazing numbers. Make it a habit to pick up as many geoms as possible so you can push your score into ungodly numbers.

2. Don’t Stay Stationary…EVER!

• This is basic knowledge to players who’ve played previous Geometry Wars releases. For those who are venturing into this bright shoot ’em up on mobile devices, here’s what you need to know – you gotta keep moving at all times and never stay still. You should always keep shooting in the direction you’re ship is moving in. So basically, do your best to dodge, circle around your current sorroundings and shoot in front of you.

3. The Basics Behind the Black Hole

• One random stage elements that pops up from time to time are black holes. These bright blue anomalies are activated once you drop a few bullets in ’em. Once active, it begins to suck in a bunch of enemies. The faster it spins, the more enemies its capable of sucking in and destroying. Just make sure you don’t shoot it too much and make it spin a bit too faster, though. You’ll know its spinning a bit too fast when you hear that warning sound pop up.

4. Keep an Eye Out for Those Connected Red Shapes

• One particular enemy you have to pay attention to when they spawn are the connected red shapes. They’re easy to spot since they have a white line in between them. Shooting them does no good, so you’ll have to fly through them to make ’em disappear and get those green geoms. Over time, a bunch of them will pop up along with other enemy ships tailing you. Keep calm, fly through those red baddies and keep shooting to get those other baddies off your back.

5. Aim for Those 3-Star Tiers as Much as Possible

• Getting to the top of the leaderboard entails getting a good star rating. Getting that all-important 3-star rating means you’ll have to keep in mind what advanced goals are asked of you. Go for that Quick Retry if you’re dying to get to the highest of the high on the leaderboards. Playing a stage over for an even more amazing final score is something you’ll undoubtably do a lot over the course of playing this game.

6. Get Ready for the Addition of Bosses

• This 3rd iteration in the Geometry Wars series adds a crucial part that you’ll encounter eventually – BOSS FIGHTS! Once you clear out all the stages within a certain section, you’ll run into the main boss of that section. Bosses must be dealt with for a good while since they come in four different phase forms. Watch out for the enemies they send out, steer clear of the explosion that comes from it once it goes into its next form, use your bombs and keep your eyes peeled for power ups. When you run into the final boss of the game, use these tips as well as focusing on clearing out those additional turrets it sends out.

7. When You Unlock Your Bombs, Use Them Wisely

• After making some good headway into the game’s many modes, you’ll unlock the usage of bombs. This power-up comes in handy when the enemy numbers on a current stage get out of hand. Make sure you drop your bomb for those situations where enemies get a lil’ too close for comfort or when you’re practically surrounded by too many of ’em. Your bomb usage is limited, so ration them out wisely. Don’t forget to pick up all those collectible green geoms after you’ve cleared out all those enemies.

8. The COLLECT Drone is Your Best Friend

• Getting the best rating on any level will definitely involves putting your COLLECT drone power-up to good use. This special ship aids you flying around the stage and picking up those valuable green geoms. Upgrading the COLLECT drone over time makes it able to collect even more green geoms over time, so make sure you upgrade it to its maximum level.

9. Your Special Turret Power-Up is a Life Saver

GamesRadar.com noted that players should make sure they properly utitlize and upgrade their turret weapon power-up:

The turret is amazing when it’s fully upgraded. Just look at that Catherine Wheel of death! Although you can’t really use it as a split-second, last-gasp screen-clearer like a smart bomb, it can be used with devastating effect in a crowded screen with a second or so to get going. And you get points for its kills, too. Remember that it’s your drone that becomes it, so make sure your little buddy is appropriately-placed (so not right next to a wall) before you hit fire. The best place in the whole game to use it is in the Super Sequence level (#49, pictured), when the pink UFOs appear. Just look at the size of those geoms! You won’t be able to collect them all, but go for the largest group that’s near to you and watch your multiplier rocket up.

10. The Basics Behind Utilizing Ship Super Weapons

PrimaGames.com gave players some advice on Supers and what it takes to upgrade them: