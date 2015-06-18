‘LEGO Jurassic World’ Review: Discovering The Wonder of Dinos in LEGO Form

Game: LEGO Jurassic World

At the end of LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, the credits rolled along and a surprise roared onto the screen. The prehistoric tease alerted gamers to the next release in the long-running LEGO game series – LEGO Jurassic World. With a new successful film raking in big Hollywood bucks, Traveller’s Tales sought out to craft an excellent game companion that would entertain young and old fans. We’re proud to say that they’ve done an awesome job at giving everyone a fun journey through the entire saga of Jurassic Park.

LEGO Jurassic World follows the same formula that have made other LEGO games worth visiting. Hopping around each stage, bashing every obstacle in your vicinity, collecting a near unlimited source of LEGO studs, solving puzzles etc. are a part of that winning formula. What gives this release its own identity is its proper use of the movie franchise. For older fans, delving into the very start of the series in Jurassic Park feels and sounds incredible. The actors’ characters are translated well into their LEGO forms. There are among 100 characterS to utilize, such as Dr. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Owen Grady. However, it must be noted that there are some issues in this department – the voice audio from the films sound extremely out of place when compared to cleaner sounding original audio. And within those 100 characters are way too many filler characters that don’t stand out from the more famous faces.

The spacious environments featured in each section of each movie chapter is full of interesting mechanics. Each character comes with their own special abilities, such as researching dinosaur droppings, digging for fossils or using special firearms to shoot down specific targets. While swapping through each character to use their abilities to solve the puzzles at hand, they also have the ability to construct dinosaurs. Using your newly developed dinosaurs is one of the bigger treats in this LEGO game installment. The Raptor, Dilophosaurus, Indominus Rex and other playable reptiles provide the most fun. The charm within each LEGO game comes from the element of bringing new dinos to live and even producing custom ones. For LEGO Jurassic World, you’ll derive the most fun from the nice array of dinosaurs to roar and stomp around with.

LEGO Jurassic World does right by its chosen material. The biggest and most memorable parts of each film make for great playable sequences, plus LEGO games’ brand of slapstick humor makes it more approachable for the young ones. From driving into Jurassic Park for the 1st time to making a getaway from the Indominus Rex, each moment provides the expected fun you’ve come to expect. You’ll no doubt chuckle at the way this game revisits the sequence where a hungry raptor is rewarded during feeding time.

The replay value remains high for this latest bit of venturing through a newly adopted LEGO franchise. The park’s hub world is huge, which may be tough to properly navigate in Free Roam instances. They do a good job of connecting each main stage, but we wish there was an easier method towards hopping to other islands. Otherwise, LEGO Jurassic World’s amazing qualities lessen the sting of this issue.

Bottom Line

LEGO Jurassic World manages to keep the overall LEGO gaming experience from growing stale. There exists that same fun platformer/puzzle solving gameplay, but this time it comes with nods to an iconic film series filled with dinos. The use of playable dinosaurs provides one of the better elements added to any LEGO game. There are some clear audio issues here and there, plus there’s a disappointing amount of lame duck characters featured in the playable roster. We still enjoyed our time here, though. Making your way through four films within such a massive world is joyous and filled with plenty of personality.

Score: 8/10

Pros:

Maintains the same high fun factor and quirky humor featured in past LEGO games

Taking control of dinosaurs is extremely fun

Filled with several instances of nostalgia that fans will adore

Cons:

The audio used from past films doesn’t sound right next to the original voice actors

Playable roster is filled with meaningless characters

Navigating through the huge hub world can be a daunting task in Free Play instances

