‘Gears of War: Ultimate Edition’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s pretty crazy to think about how long ago the 1st Gears of War came out. On November 7, 2006, Xbox 360 owners started their journey as Marcus Fenix as he fought against the Locust invasion.

Now on August 25, 2015, Xbox One owners will get to relive that inaugural adventure. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will arrive with updated visuals and a host of new features that makes it the definitive version. For those who’ll be experiencing the tumultuous life of a COG “Gear” for the very 1st time, you’re all in for a special treat. The 1st Gears of War is a bona fide classic and this looks to be the best way to play it.

There’s a ton of info regarding this remastered Xbox One release, so here’s everything you need to know about Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

1. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is a Complete Remastering of the 1st Game in The Series

This complete remastered edition of the very 1st game in the series does a great job of improving upon an already great game. Its visual framerate has been improved to 60 FPS and its audio output has been remastered for Dolby 7.1 surround sound. There’s a whole host of other features that have been implemented to make this edition worth replaying or checking out if you’ve never given Gears a chance:

– 90 minutes of extra campaign content that was originally only playable in the PC version

– a new Xbox Live achievements Gamerscore of 1,250

– an extra mode full of viewable unlockable comic book art and concept art

2. The Multiplayer Suite Comes With a Host of Modes and Customization Options

Gears of War’s multiplayer community are as hardcore as they come. Game developer The Coalition Studio knows this, which is why they’re doing everything to make this Ultimate Edition’s multiplayer feature set incredible.

Here’s what competitive Gears players can expect to see:

– new game mode types: 2v2 Gnasher Execution, Team Deathmatch and King of the Hill (which is more akin to the version seen in Gears of War 3)

– more match customization options, such as Respawn Time, Self-Revive, Weapon Respawn and Actives

– a total unlockable set of 17 Gears of War 3 characters

– Gears of War 3 features such as multiplayer Tac-Com and Enemy Spotting

3. A Total of 19 Multiplayer Maps Will Be Available at Launch

The full offering of playable maps for Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is daunting. 19 environments, which includes DLC and PC-exclusive maps, will be immediately available at launch:

– Boxes

– Bullet Marsh

– Canals

– Clocktower

– Courtyard

– Escalation

– Fuel Depot

– Garden

– Gold Rush

– Gridlock

– Mansion

– Mausoleum

– Old Bones

– Process

– Raven Down

– Rooftops

– Sanctuary

– Subway

– Tyro Station

– War Machine

4. A Deluxe Version of The Game Comes Packed With Several Notable Bonuses

For those “Gear-heads” who truly want to own the most supreme version of the game, the Deluxe Version is truly the bonus-filled edition you want to have. Check out its full array of features below to see just what you’ll get upon launch:

– A digital download of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

– Animated Weapon Skin Pack 1, 2 & 3

– BW Weapon Skin Pack

– Classics Weapon Skin Pack

– Animal Weapon Skin Pack

– Colorful Weapon Skin Pack

– Camo Weapon Skin Pack

– Animated Imulsion Weapon Skin

– Flames Weapon Skin Pack

– Mix Weapon Skin Pack

– Organic Weapon Skin Pack

– Zoo Weapon Skin Pack

– Material Weapon Skin Pack

– Pink & Purple Weapon Skin Pack

– Metal Weapon Skin Pack

– Civilian Anya, Unarmored Marcus, Adam Fenix & Aaron Griffin Multiplayer Character Skins

The official Xbox store offers more information on what all these extra DLC is all about. Getting any version of the game gets you access to the Gears of War 4 beta at a later date.

5. A Special Xbox One Bundle Will Come Packaged With a Copy of The Game; Buying The Game Will Net You Every Entry in The Series, Too

On the same day as the official launch of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a special new Xbox One bundle will arrive. Along with a 500 GB version of the console and a digital download token for the game, future buyers will also receive the Superstar Cole multiplayer character skin. Unfortunately, Japanese Xbox One owners will be unable to get the game since it won’t be sold in Japan. Microsoft confirmed the news when they noted that the game couldn’t pass Japanese rating regulations.

Microsoft is doing Gears of War fans a huge favor if they play Gears of War: Ultimate Edition from August 25, 2015 until December 31, 2015. Those fans will be able to play all four Xbox 360 entries in the series for free once the backwards compatibility feature becomes available in November 2015. That includes the original Gears of War, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Gears of War: Judgement. You can get more info on this special deal straight from Xbox’s official news feed.

