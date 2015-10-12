‘Halo 5: Guardians’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

What’s going on with Master Chief? That’s the biggest question fans of gaming’s most recognizable Spartan have had since the initial reveal of Halo 5: Guardians.

Every gameplay trailer released thus far has given us all tidbits on what may have happened to Master Chief. It appears as if he’s been labeled as nothing more than a villain instead of the heroic icon past entries have painted him as. If you’ve been listening to the Hunt The Truth radio podcast, you may have been shocked to hear that Master Chief has committed some heinous acts. The 5th main Halo will allow players to unravel the mystery from two sides of the Spartan army – Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris. All the while, a new threat makes its emergence.

We’ve collected all the important bits of info there is to know about Halo 5: Guardians.

1. The Main Campaign Focuses on The Hunt For Master Chief

Fans of Master Chief were shocked to their core when the Hunt for Truth podcast pointed at him as the main culprit of a massacre. Supposedly, he’s responsible for interrupting a peace delegation between humans and aliens. 19 people were killed, the human ambassador was kidnapped and Master Chief reportedly acted as security for the alien delegation. Later on, it was found out that the human ambassador was killed. Halo’s hero has now been painted as a traitor.

Master Chief (without his trusty A.I. partner Cortana by his side) has now gone AWOL with his fellow Blue Team Spartan II’s – Frederic, Linda and Kelly. On the opposite side, Jameson Locke has been sent on a mission to capture Master Chief. Locke has his own Spartan team (Fireteam Osiris) to aid him along the way – Holly Tanaka, Edward Buck and Olympia Vale.

While these two Spartan teams carry out their respective mission, a sinister alien threat begins to emerge…

2. You Can Embroil Yourself Within The Campaign in a Single or Co-Op Multiplayer Fashion

If you choose to do so, you can tackle the main campaign by yourself. You’ll be partnered up with your respective team Spartans, who are controlled by the A.I. You can order your teammates around to perform different actions under these conditions. But you can also tackle the game with three friends online due to the co-op option being utilized for the story. If you prefer 4-player co-op, then playing this way should be your main objective.

Here’s a breakdown of each team respective team member and their weapon loadout:

Blue Team

– Master Chief: Assault Rifle, Magnum

– Frederic: DMR, Magnum

– Linda: Sniper Rifle, Magnum

– Kelly: Shotgun, Magnum

Fireteam Osiris

– Jameson Locke: Battle Rifle, Magnum

– Holly Tanaka: DMR, Magnum

– Edward Buck: Assault Rifle, Magnum

– Olympia Vale: SMG, Plasma Pistol

3. An All New Multiplayer Mode Will Make Its Debut – Warzone, Plus Forge Mode Returns

The biggest new addition to multiplayer comes in form of Warzone. Two teams of 12 players compete against each other on large scale battlefields while attempting to complete objectives. The winning team is the one who ends up getting 1000 VP (Victory Points). Warzone is broken down into two types – one where A.I. opponents and team bases are featured. The 2nd type features nothing but human players, who compete under the premise of an attack/defend home base structure.

Arena Mode will make its return. This classic competitive multiplayer mode will be playable along with four separate game modes – Breakout, Team Slayer, Strongholds and Capture The Flag. Check out the footage posted above to get a feel for what you’ll engage in with Arena Mode.

Halo’s famous level creator mode, Forge, will be bigger and better in the series debut on Xbox One. You won’t be able to access it on launch day, but 343 Industries has promised to make it free DLC sometime in December 2015. Take a look at the video posted above to get a preview of what’s coming with this improved map editor.

Buy Halo 5: Guardians here.

4. Two Special Editions of The Physical Launch Copies Are Up For Pre-Order

There are two special edition of the game up for pre-order for future owners of Halo 5 – the Limited Edition and much larger Limited Collector’s Edition. As for the 1st package we just mentioned, check out what https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u-7145TxTgcomes with it down below:

– a physical copy of Halo 5: Guardians

– digital access to Halo: The Fall of Reach – Animated Series

– the digital Warzone Req bonuses, which comes with 14 Premium Requisition packs DLC

– a physical Guardian model by Metal Earth

– a physical Spartan themed SteelBook

– physical collectibles: Spartan Locke’s Classified Orders and dossiers on Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris

– an Xbox Live Gold 14-day Trial code

Buy the Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition here.

If you’re looking to go big, the Limited Collector’s Edition is up for grabs. If you’ve already put your money down for this bundle but want to obtain a physical copy of the game instead, Microsoft is willing to work with you and provide you with an exchange for the digital copy. You can check out Microsoft’s Xbox support page for more details.

Here’s everything that’s included with Halo 5: Guardians’ Limited Collectors Edition:

– a digital download token for Halo 5: Guardians

– digital access to Halo: The Fall of Reach – Animated Series

– the digital Warzone Req bonuses, which comes with 14 Premium Requisition packs DLC

– a physical Guardian model by Metal Earth

– a physical commemorative statue that includes Master Chief and Spartan Locke by TriForce

– a physical Spartan themed SteelBook

– physical collectibles: Spartan Locke’s Classified Orders and dossiers on Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris

– an Xbox Live Gold 14-day Trial code

Buy the Halo 5: Guardians Limited Collector’s Edition here.

5. An Exclusive Xbox One Halo 5 Bundle and Two Custom Controllers Are Also on The Market

Microsoft seems to be in a very giving mode with its announcement of several themed Xbox One bundles this holiday season. Of course, Halo 5: Guardians will come packaged with with its own custom console upon release. Everything that comes included with this special console bundle can be seen listed below:

– a 1TB hard drive custom Halo console & Spartan Locke custom controller

– a Spartan themed Steel Book containing a full game digital download of Halo 5: Guardians

– special DLC add-on’s: the Warzone REQ Pack (includes 14 Premium Requisition packs to enhance Spartan combat, FOTUS-class armor and a multiplayer emblem)

– a collection of physical/digital Halo memorabilia: a physical Guardian model by Metal Earth, digital access to Halo: The Fall of Reach – Animated Series and assorted Spartan Locke’s Classified Orders content

Buy the Xbox One 1TB Console – Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition Bundle here.

There are two special controllers for the Xbox One coming out for Halo 5 as well. Players can choose sides in the Spartan conflict by selecting from two cool designs – the blue/silver metallic Spartan Locke controller and green/orange metallic Master Chief controller.

Buy the 1st Xbox One Limited Edition Halo 5: Guardians Master Chief Wireless Controller here.

Buy the 2nd Xbox One Limited Edition Halo 5: Guardians Master Chief Wireless Controller here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Head to the next page to get a visual overview of everything that’s featured in Halo 5: Guardians with a new infographic!